11 Best Small Riding Lawn Mowers: Your Easy Buying Guide

These incredible small mowers include many updated features, drastically cut down on time, and take the effort out of mowing through thick grass. Small riding lawn mowers are a fun investment that you’ll be happy you made. We’ve found these exceptional 11 options for a variety of needs and budgets.

If it’s time to mow the lawn and you’re thinking of how to get out of doing it, you should consider stepping up your game! There is simply no comparison between a typical walk-behind model and the vast improvements a small riding lawn mower will bring to your gardening experience.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why Do I Need A Small Riding Lawn Mower?

There's a right tool for every job and that statement couldn't be more true when it comes to mowing the lawn. Don't ruin your brilliant summer day by using the wrong mower! If you have a medium yard or larger, push mowers may not be the best option when it comes to medium to larger lawns. Your best answer to quick and easy lawn care is a small riding lawn mower.

If you have more than a 1/4-acre to take care of, there are many great benefits to owning a small riding lawn mower (also called lawn tractors) including efficiency, convenience, and time savings. You've got better things to do than mow the lawn, right?

What Kinds of Small Riding Lawn Mowers Are Available?

There are a wide variety of sizes and models when it comes to mowers: rear-engine riding mowers, zero-turn mowers, and light-duty lawn tractors. They typically begin at a 30-inch cutting width on the small end and top out at 48 inches. If you're taking care of more than two acres, you should look at a larger riding lawn mower than 48 inches.

What Should I Look for In A Small Riding Lawn Mower?

It really comes down to what type of yard you have to take care of. Size, terrain, elevation, and climate all have unique demands on your landscaping time. Make sure to choose a small riding lawn mower that makes sense for your property. You probably don't need more than a 36-inch cutting width for your typical suburban yard but that's up to you. Any small riding mower will cut down on mowing time significantly.

Do you have hills to take care of? Make sure to look at the reviews posted here as well as those online. Zero-turn lawn mowers are great with obstacles and tight spaces but may not handle changing terrain well. Is your lawn smooth and even or are there bumps and divots? Look at the cutting decks of each unit to make sure the machine you're looking at can handle your particular terrain.

Of course there's your budget to consider as well! Plan on spending at least $1,500 on the low end for a small riding lawn mower that meets your needs. Bargains can be had depending on the time of year and how many of the previous year's models are still available.

See Also: