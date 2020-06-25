11 Best Wood Chippers: Your Easy Buying Guide

Wood chippers (also called shredders or mulchers) are heavy-duty power machines meant for transforming large piles of branches, leaves, and yard waste into small organic chips that may be used for other gardening needs or disposed of more easily. If you have a yard with a lot of bushes or trees that need pruning, a wood chipper can save you an enormous amount of time and provide a valuable source of mulch and compost.
Wood chippers come in many sizes powered in a variety of ways from stationary corded electric jobs to gas-powered engines and even ones that act like lawn mowers or vacuums. Depending on your needs, a wood chipper could make a huge impact on the time and trouble that you’re currently spending each year on yard maintenance. Our list of the 11 Best Wood Chippers feature many options and amenities; one of them is sure to be a perfect solution for what you need at your home.
1. Sun Joe CJ603E 15-Amp Electric Wood ChipperPrice: $193.24Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Strong 15 Amp motor
- Safety lock feature when hopper is opened
- Compact storage and easy transport with seven-inch wheels
- Good for larger sticks and twigs, not for leaves
- Items need to be good and dry for this chipper to be effective
- Collection bag isn't long for the world
Sun Joe’s CJ603E Electric Wood Chipper is a corded electric machine that will effectively take dry twigs, sticks, and branches and turn them into coarse mulch. The 15 Amp motor is powerful enough to grind up material up to 1.73 inches in diameter. While you’re not going to get a fine result with the Sun Joe CJ603E, it will shred surprisingly large pieces of yard debris into chunky pieces of compost.
The reduction ratio is 21:1, a nice figure considering how small and slim this wood chipper is. The unit is easy to assemble and pretty much maintenance-free. It features a built-in safety stop that automatically engages when the hopper is opened which should calm your nerves when housing it.
The Sun Joe CJ603E is compact and won’t take up much storage space in your shed. The seven-inch wheels and carry handle make it very portable. You’ll need an extension cord to operate however there are no exhaust fumes to deal with nor any mixing of gasoline and oil to make it work.
Sun Joe uses the word “silent” to describe this wood chipper but understand it definitely makes noise on the same par as a paper shredder…maybe times three. And have a plastic bucket on hand to collect mulch instead of the canvas collection bag that’s included as you’re much better off using it as a reusable grocery bag.
Sun Joe has one of the better customer service departments out there; they provide a warranty of two years on this wood chipper from the date of purchase with no questions asked. That’s pretty incredible.
Find more Sun Joe CJ603E 15-Amp Electric Wood Chipper information and reviews here.
2. Landworks 7HP 212cc Gas-Powered Mini Wood ChipperPrice: $549.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Chips branches up to three inches in diameter
- Large 10-inch wheels and the ability to tow make transport easy
- Economical solution for medium-duty chipping needs
- Auto feed of branches can stall motor
- Wheels are hard plastic and sort of cheap
- Make sure you fill the oil reservoir; not included
The Landworks 7HP 212cc Gas-Powered Mini Wood Chipper features the ability to chip and shred branches, limb and yard debris up to three inches in diameter. The reduction ratio is 15:1 with an elongated top adjustable discharge chute. Not bad for this small of a unit.
This wood chipper is powered by a 7HP 212cc 4-stroke single cylinder gas-powered engine. Keep in mind that ethanol is not recommended for this machine. The engine is about as basic a gas setup as there is with a manual choke, throttle, power switch, gas shut-off, etc. You’ll need to fill the oil reservoir yourself as it’s not shipped with any oil.
This wood chipper is a solid performer. The feed bin and discharge chute are all metal with a thick coat of paint. Blades are supremely sharp and will whittle down anything you throw at it up to a three-inch diameter. Leaves and brush aren’t mulched as effectively as dry, seasoned sticks and branches. The motor also has a problem stalling if branches are simply thrown in the feed bin; this is resolved when they are gently fed.
The Landworks Mini Wood Chipper features a handle and 10-inch hard plastic wheels for portability. A tow bar kit is available (sold separately) so you can hook it up to an ATV or small lawn mower or tractor and take the wood chipper where you need it.
This wood chipper comes with a three-year limited warranty and Landworks features a no-hassle customer service department. The Landworks 7HP 212cc Gas-Powered Mini Wood Chipper is a great little shredder to use around your yard and acreage.
3. Efcut C30 7HP 212cc Heavy-Duty Mini Wood ChipperPrice: $899.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Chute windows allow monitoring of blade and blockages
- Mulches leaves and yard debris into fine material
- Comes with safety gear and a 45-gallon bin
- It's really expensive
- Shipped in two separate containers
- Be sure to fill reservoir with oil before starting
The Efcut C30 7HP 212cc Heavy-Duty Mini Wood Chipper is a real close copy of the Landworks 7HP 212cc Gas-Powered Mini Wood Chipper; it’s got the same sized-engine and basic features. At first glance, you might think it’s the same thing, just painted orange instead of blue. However, the Efcut C30 improves upon a few things that we’ll detail below.
This wood chipper shreds branches, limb and yard debris up to three inches in diameter. The reduction ratio is a healthy 20:1 with an elongated top adjustable discharge chute. That ratio is really good for creating your own fine mulch for the flower beds.
This wood chipper is powered by a 7HP 212cc 4-stroke single cylinder gas-powered engine. While Efcut doesn’t specifically call this out, ethanol is not recommended to fuel this machine. The engine is about as basic a gas setup as there is with a manual choke, throttle, power switch, gas shut-off, etc. You’ll need to fill the oil reservoir yourself as it’s not shipped with any.
The feed bin and discharge chute are all metal with a thick coat of paint. Blades are supremely sharp and will whittle down anything you throw at it up to a three-inch diameter. Because of the higher reduction ratio and shredding power of this wood chipper, leaves and brush can be mulched effectively along with sticks and branches. This wood chipper also has another advantage: two convenient check windows, one in the front to check blade status, and one in the back for clearing blockages.
A nice touch: this wood chipper comes with a 45-gallon nylon collection bin, replacement blade, wrenches, and protective gear in the form of earplugs and safety glasses. That’s cool. Complete with a three-year warranty against machine construction, this Efcut C30 Mini Wood Chipper is a great workhorse for your landscaping.
4. Yardbeast 2050 305cc Wood Chipper ShredderPrice: $2,339.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very powerful 305CC Briggs & Stratton engine
- Heavy-duty bearing clutch
- Ten full shred flails and two chipper blades
- Expensive
- Big and heavy and difficult to move around
- Grab your ear protection; it's really loud
If you live in the country or have a lot of trees on your property, it may feel like you are constantly cleaning up fallen branches and tree limbs. There may be so much debris that you’ll either think about burning it or hiring a service to turn it into mulch. If you had a Yardbeast 2050 305cc Wood Chipper Shredder, it just might pay for itself in a season or two.
This professional-quality wood chipper is a very good industrial-strength wood chipper designed for home use. It has a powerful 305cc Briggs & Stratton engine that will pretty much eat anything you throw at it. It’s fabricated using only high-gauge, powdercoated steel for maximum durability.
It can handle green or dry material from leaves and twigs to tree branches up to three inches in diameter. The screen inside the chipper measures 7/8″ so the resulting mulch pieces are smaller in size than chippers of less quality will produce.
The rotor weighs a stout 32 pounds and features ten full shred flails and two chipper blades. The engine has a heavy-duty bearing clutch that makes for easy starting and optimal engine functioning for many years to come. For tough yard work around your larger yard or acreage, the Yardbeast 2050 305cc Wood Chipper will be difficult to beat.
Find more YARDBEAST 2050 305cc Wood Chipper Shredder information and reviews here.
5. WEN 41121 15-Amp Rolling Electric Wood ChipperPrice: $138.04Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 8,000 cuts per minute with two blades
- No gas, no batteries, just straight electric power
- Support bar balances chipper well
- It's meant for little jobs; if you have acreage, move along
- Difficult to use with collection bags
- If the machine jams, it can be difficult to take apart to clear
Turn your excess lawn clippings, twigs and foliage into high-grade nutrient-rich mulch with the WEN 41121 15 Amp Rolling Electric Wood Chipper. This little power tool may look like a napkin dispenser but it will shred sticks and branches up to 1.5 inches around with definite ease. The 15 Amp electric motor provides 8,000 cuts per minute (130 cuts per second!) to obliterate your yard waste with definitive efficiency.
This wood chipper features an internal safety mechanism that automatically prevents startups when the hopper is open. The six-inch wheels are made of plastic but the Wen 41121 only weighs 23 pounds. The chipper has an on-board overload protection circuit in case of a stalled motor and a quick start switch to get going again.
Another nice feature is a push stick for stubborn material going into the hopper that has an attachment on the side to store it while not in use. Wen also provides a refuse collection bag and backs up the entire operation with a two-year warranty. The Wen 41121 15 Amp Rolling Electric Wood Chipper is ideal for small to medium-sized yard waste piles. Remember to pick up a reliable exterior extension cord!
6. Billy Goat KV600 Lawn and Litter VacuumPrice: $1,499.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to switch between vacuum and blower modes
- Handles a large variety of yard debris with ease
- Large Briggs & Stratton engine
- Large branches must be fed in manually
- Relatively expensive
- Hose kit sold separately
Here’s an idea: why not simply suck all the debris off your lawn and mulch it at the same time? The Billy Goat KV600 Lawn and Litter Vacuum is a a walk behind 3-in-1 vacuum, chipper, and blower. This machine is mainly designed for leaves but can also handle small branches and twigs. It can either mulch them as you move along or simply blow them out of the way.
This mulcher has a large five-blade impeller with serrated edges which maximizes suction and reduces debris. It is easily converted from vacuum to blowing modes. It is powered by a 190cc Briggs & Stratton engine with a breathable, hard-bottom, mesh turf bag and an integral dust cover. There are no zippers on the bag; marine style clasps are featured instead that are easier to use and less likely to break.
The Billy Goat KV600 has powerful suction that makes cleanup a snap. Leaves, seeds, mulch, blooms, branches, litter, and other debris will all get wiped out by this push chipper. It has a 27-inch-wide path ideal for residential and property maintenance.
An optional hose kit (sold separately) helps between shrubs, beds, and under decks or utilities. Why this hose is featured in the photo yet sold separately is a disappointing mystery but for a quick cleanup of any large area filled with fallen leaves and branches, it does not get any easier than this.
Find more Patriot Products CVB-2465B 24-Inch Briggs & Stratton Gas Powered Walk Behind 3-In-1 Leaf Vacuum/Chipper/Blower information and reviews here.
7. GreatCircleUSA 212cc Heavy-Duty Wood ChipperPrice: $669.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Top hopper for brush and leaves, side three-inch tube for large tree limbs
- The engine is crazy strong
- Much quieter than other similar-sized chippers
- Drawstring collection bag has trouble staying attached to chipper
- Spark plug cap is directly below hot exhaust shield
- Many reports of shipping damage
Here’s the quick review: the GreatCircleUSA 212cc Heavy-Duty Wood Chipper runs great and is a superb size for any yardwork clearing job short of large acreage with downed trees. GreatCircleUSA has effective customer service and although there are reports of wood chipper damage during shipment, they’ve taken care of just about every problem that I read about. This is a tough yard maintenance tool that won’t let you down.
Okay, here are some more details:
The GreatCircleUSA 212cc Heavy-Duty Wood Chipper is powered by a reliable recoil-starting 7 HP 212cc horizontal four-stroke single cylinder OHV gas-powered engine that can handle yard debris of up to three inches in diameter with absolutely no problem whatsoever. This machine will immediately mulch rugged branches, limbs, and brush with little to no effort. Reduction ratio is around 15:1 so not too fine, not too chunky.
This wood chipper has four Y-hammers that destroy branches and two steel chipping blades that truly shred what you feed them. The loading hopper o top is meant for leaves, brush, and small debris; the side chute is for limb chipping of pieces up to three inches. GreatCircleUSA sells a Universal Vacuum Kit (sold separately) for leaf mulching. This kit attaches easily on the backside leaf inlet to suck up leaves and debris with ease (there are also some creative ways I found online to get this done on the cheap with a little DIY ingenuity).
You can also hook the wood chipper to your own personal ATV or lawn mower/tractor for easy transportation where you need it with this Tow Bar Kit (also sold separately). The chipper comes with a discharge bag for wood chips and mulch collection however it uses a drawstring closure making it difficult to secure.
The GreatCircleUSA 212cc Heavy-Duty Wood Chipper comes with a three-year limited warranty and the dedicated customer support team will back that up. This is the third chipper that I’ve reviewed that doesn’t come with oil already added to the motor so I guess that’s the standard with gas-powered machines; remember to check and add before use.
Cons:
- 212cc 4-cycle gas-powered engine
- Great performing chipper that even handle mulching 2x4 boards
- Portable enough for one person to load in the back of an SUV or truck by themselves
- It's pricey
- Wet debris will dull blades; make sure it's all dry
- Vacuum kit an extra purchase
If you need a stout machine for bigger jobs, this Tazz 30520 212cc 4-Cycle Heavy-Duty Wood Chipper will fit the bill without taking up too much space in your garage or garden shed. It features an easy to start 212cc 4-cycle Viper gas-powered engine with an incredible five-year warranty. It’s got a small stature compared with other high-powered gas-powered wood chippers but what it lacks in size it makes up for in fierceness.
The wheels are 11 inches in size and made of hard plastic (never go flat) to handle rough terrain and transport the chipper anywhere you need it. This chipper also comes with a debris bag with a bottom-out zipper and “dock-and-lock” connector. If you want to make your yard clean up even easier, their vacuum kit (sold separately) features a unique air gate and extra-large rotor to produce 20% more vacuum power than other chippers.
This chipper can grind up branches of up to three inches in diameter and will turn what would have been 20 bags of yard waste into one. Nice. Another perk: the Tazz 30520 is quieter than other wood chippers of its size and power. Still, don’t skimp on the ear protection.
Find more Tazz 30520 212cc 4-Cycle Heavy-Duty Wood Chipper information and reviews here.
9. Earthwise GS70015 15 Amp Corded Electric ChipperPrice: $307.94Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Included tamping tool for safety
- 15 Amp motor good for branches up to 1.75 inches
- Shreds finer than other similar electric chippers
- Light yardwork use only
- Will handle leaves but it's going to take a long time
- You'll be tethered to an extension cord
With a 15 Amp electric motor and the ability to chop up material up to 1-3/4-inches thick, the Earthwise GS70015 15 Amp Corded Electric Chipper is a great little wood chipper for home landscaping use. For light to medium-duty around your yard, this machine is fairly adept at keeping up with whatever slash piles you might have to shred. A tamper tool is wisely included to keep hands free from the feed chute.
Surprisingly, it also handles leaves pretty well however because of the small chute opening you may have trouble feeding them efficiently. This wood chipper comes with a nice 1.2 bushel collection bin made of plastic. Once you’re finished chipping, the bin works well to distribute material around the garden or to the disposal can.
This features overload protection with a reset switch and durable back wheels for easy transport. This is a convenient and easy-to-use machine that can make quick work of any cleanup job in your yard.
Find more Earthwise 15-Amp Electric Garden Chipper/Shredder, Model GS70015 information and reviews here.
10. Yardbeast 2090 429cc Wood ChipperPrice: $3,099.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Eats branches up to 3-1/2" in diameter
- Massive 56-pound rotor
- One chipping blade, six cutting flails, and 24 impact hammers
- Tow system isn't well thought out
- Leaves can get jammed in top chute
- Requires a vehicle to tow it
This is the second of two Yardbeast wood chippers on our list and this one, the Yardbeast 2090 429cc Wood Chipper is the top of their line of chipper products. It’s got a professional-grade 429cc 14HP Kohler CH440 engine and will chip branches up to 3-1/2″ with true feed capacity and shreds up to 3/4″ branches through the top hopper.
This wood chipper is made entirely of steel with a thick chopping frame and carriage. The NorAm heavy-duty transmission clutch provides easy starts and better engine shock load protection. And the yard debris you need to get rid of is destined to get mulched by the 56-pound rotor, six full shred flails and 22 hardened impact hammers.
The Yardbeast 2090 comes standard with a tow kit with wide, high-flotation wheels with bearings for premium performance. You’ll need that tow kit because this thing is definitely not a lightweight wood chipper for small yards. With this large Yardbeast, you’ll be well-armed to take care of all the debris those trees can throw down.
Cons:
- Will accept material up to five inches in diameter
- 48 free swinging hammers to quickly break down material
- High-carbon, high-chromium forged alloy steel chipper knife
- As you might expect from a commercial tool of destruction, it's really, really loud
- Weighs 630 pounds; get a crew over to help you unload it off the truck
- Commercial-grade price
You knew that we had to feature a commercial-grade beast like the Generac CS27050GENG Pro Wood Chipper, didn’t you? This wood chipper is designed and engineered specifically for commercial and rental use but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have one yourself! The powerful, easy-to-start 420cc engine makes this big chipper an ideal choice for large slash piles on lots of acreage.
- It’s got self-feeding action using a large 20″ x 18″ vertical hopper and a specially-angled heavy-duty chipping knife to reduce branches to wood mulch in a blink of an eye with no force-feeding required. The chipper opening on the side measures 9″ x 13″ and can handle tree limbs of up to five inches in diameter. Yes, you read that right: five. Inches.
- 48 free-swinging hammers are designed to crunch through lighter materials like leaves and sticks while the steel alloy knives will pulverize large branches to dust. The Generac CS27050GENG Pro Wood Chipper is also road towing capable with an included tow kit with ball hitch and tow bar, with pneumatic tires rated at 45 MPH.
- Listen, it’s the most expensive wood chipper on our list but this thing is a monster. It may be the most fun you’ve ever had cleaning up your property, though, I guarantee that.
What Does a Wood Chipper Do?
It’s easy to take for granted just how massive and heavy trees can be since we live with them day after day. When one goes down, whether from a storm or from landscaping maintenance, it can be a large problem to deal with the incredibly large mess they make. A wood chipper, also known as a shredder or mulcher, does a lot more than simply grind up the slash piles to a manageable size.
Wood chippers transform tree limbs, branches, leaves, and other yard debris into smaller chunks or mulch that can then be used as compost in shrub beds or gardens. They can be excellent machines to help get rid of unwanted material that most of us have to deal with each and every year.
Do I Need a Wood Chipper?
If you live in an area with a lot of trees, especially pine trees, most definitely. Because a wood chipper is capable of turning large, heavy material into small chips, it not only makes the chore of removing the yard waste so much easier, but you can actually use what you’d otherwise throw away.
By utilizing a wood chipper to process your large yard waste, you will be provided with a number of options unavailable beforehand. Wood and leaf mulch provides nutrients for your other plants and also keeps the weeds down. Not only will you save money with a wood chipper by not disposing of your yard waste but you may even be able to make a little cash by selling your mulch to envious gardeners in your community.
If you employ a wood-burning stove, burning chips can be easier and more efficient for your heating needs. Fertilizer costs can be brought down by composting the mulch and using it around your beds. Don’t make the mistake of thinking wood chippers have to be a lot of work; you’re going to need to dispose of that yard waste anyway, right? Using wood chippers can actually be a lot of fun and you’ll save money by not hiring a service to dispose of your organic debris.
How Safe are Wood Chippers to Use?
Like any large power tool, it’s a good idea to respect the machine that you’re using. It’s actually less safe to use a wood chipper and be scared of it. Pay attention to what you’re doing and be present while you’re actively operating the wood chipper.
Make sure that you have the proper safety equipment: work gloves, ear protection, and safety glasses. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to consider this safety helmet and ear muff package. Wear closed-toed shoes and don’t wear baggy clothing.
Keep your hands (and other limbs) well away from the hopper. Finally, make sure you process what you’re feeding into the wood chipper by using clippers or loppers. Branches with large knots or that aren’t trimmed down enough can get stuck in a wood chipper and stall the motor. Feed material firmly but don't force anything too strongly.
One last thing to keep in mind: wood chippers can be a lot of fun. Turning crazy piles of branches and leaves into mulch for your yard and garden actually helps your environment and is healthier for your plants.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.