15 Best Cordless Leaf Blowers: Your Easy Buying Guide

More power and airspeed will definitely help with leaves that are ankle-deep, damp, or feature twigs and tree nuts. You might even need a backpack and a higher battery voltage depending on the size of your property.

Cordless leaf blowers offer a variety of options such as handheld or backpack, air volume, airspeed, and even vacuum and mulching features. Consider your own landscaping needs while you look through our list of best cordless leaf blowers. You may just need light pavement sweeping and to clear a few leaves each year.

By the time you fuel your gas-powered machine, set the choke, pump the carburetor, and pull the cord a few times, your cordless leaf blower has already been working hard for ten minutes. Simply plug the battery in, press the button, and you’re on your way to clean your yard.

There are many advantages to using a cordless leaf blower. They can certainly clear leaves from your lawn but they can also take on jobs no other power tool can do such as clearing gutters, dusting out the garage and driveway, and cleaning debris from shrub beds. They save time.

Having to rake leaves or pine needles can ruin a nice weekend. If you’re looking to get the job done faster (and with fewer sore muscles), then take a look at our list of Best Cordless Leaf Blowers. If you’re thinking that leaf blowers aren’t worth the noise or nasty fumes, then you should know that today’s cordless electric models are quieter, run cleaner, and are typically lighter than the gas-powered leaf blowers of just a couple of years ago. Battery-powered tools have evolved significantly. Like cordless electric string trimmers and lawn mowers , cordless leaf blowers are powerful enough to rival gas-powered engines and efficient enough to keep going for longer periods of time.

Our Unbiased Reviews

I'm Looking for the Best Cordless Leaf Blower!

Congratulations! You’re looking at making yardwork chores easier on you and helping clean up the planet simultaneously! Gas-powered leaf blowers still have their place (large job sites and homeowners with acreage) but fortunately, the technology used to create a new generation of battery-operated power tools is powerful enough to compete with gas engines and efficient enough to last until the job is done. Say goodbye to exhaust fumes, filling tanks with gasoline, and heavy engines.

You may think that cordless leaf blowers are all pretty much the same and you would be partly correct; the basic function for these power tools is to clear debris from your property and workspaces. There are some additional options you should think through when considering which cordless leaf blower would be best for you. What is it that you need a cordless leaf blower to do around your home? Do you need to move large piles of debris and leaves? Maybe you need one that will clean up your garage (including under and around your workbench)? Perhaps you’re looking for a tool to help clean out those gutters! And of course, there’s the budget to consider.

How Does a Cordless Leaf Blower Work?

Power and battery life should be key considerations when looking at cordless leaf blowers. If you have a large yard with a lot of trees there will ultimately be large piles of leaves to move around. This will require power. And with more power comes the need for a larger battery to provide it. You may only be looking for a tool to help sweep out the garage or dry the car after a wash; if that’s the case then you probably don’t need something too powerful or expensive.

When shopping for your cordless leaf blower, you’re going to see this acronym: CFM. CFM stands for Cubic Feet per Minute. That number will tell you how strong the blower is. Those rated less than 200 CFMs are good for clearing light dust and debris off patios, driveways, gutters, and workshops. If you have piles of leaves, don’t go for one of these. 200 to 400 CFM ratings are awarded to cordless leaf blowers that will clear small yards, patios, and sidewalks. If you have a small to medium yard to care for, this would most likely be the one for you. Your machines rated at 400 to 450 CFMs are powerful (maybe a little too powerful) for simple hardscape clearing. If you have piles of leaves to move around every fall, those blowers would work great. Leaf blowers that rate 500 CFMs or higher have generally been reserved for gas-powered engines but cordless leaf blowers are beginning to make a mark there.

The higher the CFM rating is on a cordless leaf blower, the larger the battery it will need. Every battery has two ratings advertised: Volts (V) and Amp-hours (Ah). Voltage ratings signify how powerful the battery is. It's simple: the larger the number, the more power it will provide. An 18V battery may be for light to mid-range power tools, an 80V battery can power a lawn mower, and so on. When dealing with voltage in batteries, make sure your battery is appropriate for your tool, i.e., don’t use the 80V battery in the 18V tool. Tool manufacturers will often make the physical battery housing compatible only with tools they’re rated for.

The Ah rating will tell you how long a battery will last per charge. For instance, a 3.0 Ah battery should last at least three hours. The larger the number, the longer the battery should last but that is dependent on power use and more. Think of the Ah rating as the size of your fuel tank. Keep in mind that it’s tough to give a wholly accurate runtime estimate as it also depends on what tool you’re using and how much power that tool demands. A reciprocating saw is going to drain your battery faster than a flashlight will and a cordless string trimmer isn’t going to be very useful with a 2.0 Ah battery.

With that information, you can determine how powerful you need a cordless leaf blower to be. Small yards might work great with a tool using an 18V 2.0Ah battery. But if you’ve got piles and piles of leaves on a half-acre, you may think about bumping up to an 80V 5Ah battery! Speaking of batteries, make sure that your new toy is using lithium-ion battery packs. They are more efficient and hold more charge longer than the old lead-based models.

What Else Do I Need To Look For in a Cordless Leaf Blower?

You may notice the word “axial” while shopping for a cordless leaf blower. Leaf blowers do one primary thing: provide an airstream that pushes debris. To do that, they must power a fan to make that happen. Fans come in two categories: Axial and Centrifugal. Axial models are named because of the direction of airflow the fan creates. You know that box fan you pull out in the summer or the ceiling fan in your family room? Those are axial fans. The blades spin around the center shaft to create a difference in air pressure that provides suction to move air through. When it comes to cordless leaf blowers, the axial fan sucks in air from the back and throws it out the front. Axial fans have a high flow rate however the airflow created has a low pressure. They require a lower amount of power to run than a centrifugal fan.

Centrifugal fans, on the other hand, move air radially (from the center) instead of pulling air through the fan parallel to the axis. Air is pulled through a side intake and the blades mounted to a circular fan hub spin, thereby catching the incoming air and throwing it away from the hub at a 90-degree angle. Centrifugal fans create a steadier flow of air but require more power to run. This fan design is found in many heating, cooling, and drying systems because the airflow is a higher pressure. Centrifugal fans aren’t typically found in cordless leaf blowers but some backpack models and larger units use them because of the consistent airflow and higher pressure they generate. Those folks cleaning up your local park walking behind leaf blowers are undoubtedly using centrifugal fans.

There are other features to consider with a cordless leaf blower as well such as weight. Do you need a real lightweight machine or would you be okay with a heavier unit with a shoulder sling? Got some huge piles to blow down? There are cordless leaf blowers that have vacuum features complete with a large refuse bag. Others not only vacuum but also mulch leaves and yard waste into a compact size for disposal.

One last note before you go and pour through our list of best cordless leaf blowers: don’t assume that recognizable names like DeWalt and Craftsman are the only ones you should look at. The advances in cordless tools and battery power have made it possible for new companies like Greenpower and EGO to bring some amazing tools to the marketplace. That said, there’s something about owning a family of power tools that all function on the same battery series. Whatever you decide, there’s the right tool out there that will be perfect for your job.

