31 Best Garden Tools You Can’t Do Without

It doesn’t matter whether you’re a beginner or if gardening is your passion – having the right tool for every task can be a game-changer when it comes to saving time (and your back, hands, and feet.) We’re here to help with recommendations for the best garden tools to tackle jobs large and small and make your outdoor spaces the envy of the neighborhood.
If you’re looking for gifts for gardeners in your life, any one of these tools would be a welcome addition to their collection.
If you’re always looking for ways to get your flowers and veggies started early in the year, this portable cold frame from Giantex has an elegant and simple design with a large growing footprint. At 39.5 x 25 x 15 inches, it can accommodate dozens of starts in the spring, and you can keep it indoors under a grow light or outdoors in a sunny area until your plants are ready for transplanting. It can also be used to extend your harvest season if your area is prone to early frosts, per the experts at GrowVeg.com.
The top of the cold frame can be opened during the day to allow excess heat and humidity to escape. Bolts on the side allow you to fix it in place when the top is up. The sturdy fir wood frame is rot resistant and the strong polycarbonate panels will last for many seasons of growing. Another version of this mini-greenhouse has a pitched roof for taller plantings.
When you’re working on your landscaping, there will always be trees that need pruning, and this 14 foot Corona pole pruner combines both ease and efficiency. First, the extension pole is long enough to reach and cut branches from ground level, a much safer and more stable option than sawing while on a ladder.
Corona’s RazorTOOTH technology makes the saw blade a standout. The 13 inch blade is made with heat treated, non-stick, cutlery grade steel. Three-sided teeth cleanly cut up to twice as fast as other saws on branches up to 1.25 inches in diameter. You can easily change the angle on the blade as well, making your cuts more efficient based upon the project. The pruning head offers three times the cutting power of other pole saws with a compound action pulley system and a heavy-duty chain drive.
The lightweight fiberglass pole reduces fatigue but stands up to tough chores. It extends from 7-14 feet with an easy twist and lock system, and to maximize hand comfort it features a foam grip. If you want a small version of this pole saw for smaller projects, we also highly recommend the Corona RazorTOOTH folding saw, which is also great for camping and hiking as it makes fast work of clearing trails and breaking down dead wood for campfires.
Why settle for a plain old wheelbarrow, when you could get this Gorilla Carts garden cart that does so much more heavy lifting instead? This poly cart can carry and dump up to 1200 pounds of waste or building materials depending on your project. The foam-padded convertible handle allows this cart to be pulled or towed if you happen to have a small riding mower or an ATV.
The tough poly bed measures 40 x 25 inches, and will never rust or crack. Beefy 13 inch pneumatic tires allow it to easily be maneuvered through rough terrain, and the quick-release dump feature makes unloading your materials a breeze. Garden carts are super versatile tools for those who like to take projects to the next level, and the Gorilla Carts dumper is especially great for moving rock and dirt.
If you don’t plan on projects that need quite that big tow load capacity, Gorilla Carts has a smaller 600 pound load capacity dump cart as well.
If your yard is filled with deciduous trees, fall could mean hours of raking to bag up all those leaves, but your life would be a whole lot simpler with this Greenworks 40V cordless leaf blower that allows you to easily blow them into piles and bag up the mess. This beefy blower has wind speeds up to 110 MPH to make short work of all kinds of yard projects.
This lightweight blower is one of our favorite yard and garden tools for clearing dust off of patios, garage floors and driveways. The adjustable wind speed allows you to extend battery life when you’re working on smaller projects. The soft grip is easy on your hands and because this runs on a 2 Ah lithium ion battery, you’ll get less noise and vibration during use.
This jet blower includes the battery and charger that are compatible with other Greenworks garden tools like this cordless string trimmer that’s also a garden essential for a perfectly groomed yard. The battery works up to 30 minutes per charge.
More and more gardeners are fighting invasive dandelions by pulling them rather than using toxic pesticides, and this Fiskars stand up weed puller is an ideal way to save hours on your knees and protect sensitive bee populations too. It’s ideal for the extraction of dandelions, thistles, nettles, and other deeply rooted weeds because it traps their roots between the stainless steel claws and extracts the plant along with its roots up to nearly four inches deep.
The ergonomic handle allows you to work in an upright position without strain on the back and shoulders, and the foot pedal allows you to easily push the claws into the soil around weeds and provides leverage as you uproot them. If you’re going to remove all of your flowering weeds, your solitary bee pollinators will need some other flowers and shelters to support them.
Mason bee houses are an ideal addition to your garden, and while they’re not a tool, supporting mason bees is a great way to ensure your garden prospers.
If you love spending time tending to your flowerbeds, but your back and knees aren’t quite as appreciative, this rolling garden cart is absolutely ideal for anyone of any age. It has 10 inch wheels with rubber tires that make scooting along beds easy and more comfortable while putting you at the right height for handwork.
The sturdy powder-coated steel frame is durable and weather resistant, and the comfy tractor-style seat is height adjustable and swivels to give you the best position. An under-seat basket is a perfect place to stow hand tools, and the basket on the back makes it simple to carry seedlings, more tools, and your bottle of water as well.
Because it’s so reasonably priced, it’s a perfect gift for the gardener in your life.
Hand tools are among a gardener’s most precious possessions, but they gladly give up their old ones for this awesome set of ergonomically friendly tools that come with an organizer, knee pad, and pruners. Made with rust-resistant aluminum, they’re lightweight and ready for long days of work in the garden.
You’ll get a small transplanting trowel as well as a larger trowel marked with inches and centimeters to make sure your planting depth is accurate for bulbs and starts. A hand rake breaks up clumps and clods, and a hand fork makes mixing soil with peat or fertilizer a snap. All of them have soft rubber grips to prevent slips and pad your hands.
The locking pruners feature fully hardened precision-ground steel blades for sharp cutting and less damage to plants. And every gardener needs that one-inch-thick high-density foam knee pad because, for some chores, you just have to be on the ground.
You’ll also get the cool handled organizer that you can grab and go, as well as rubber grip bamboo work gloves that will protect your hands from slivers and cuts. The Bo-Toys 10-Piece Gardening Tool Set is another great way to spend hours with your flowers and the organizer converts into a convenient garden seat to make weeding and deadheading so much simpler.
If you’ve struggled to drag a heavy rubber hose (or two) around the garden, you’ll love the convenience of this 100-foot GrowGreen expandable hose. This hose never kinks, tangles, or twists, and when it’s fully charged with water, it expands to three times the original size, which is pretty cool to watch. It features high-quality brass connectors that are corrosion resistant.
It comes with a multi-function high-pressure spray nozzle that’s great for all kinds of tasks. The hose is simple to store as it always shrinks back down to its original size. I keep mine in a large flower pot with a lid, but you might want a little classier option, like this antique looking green hose pot.
Every good gardener know that for flowers to prosper, especially annuals, dead heading is essential and nothing makes it simpler or more precise than these Fiskars micro snips. These little snips are wicked sharp, which means you can cut exactly where you want without bruising and breaking other sensitive stems. But they’re even sharp enough to cut light vines and branches, although we don’t recommend that for regular use.
These snips stay sharp and hold up for years. The soft grip handles are especially hand-friendly, important if you have many flowerbeds to tend. These have been awarded the Arthritis Foundation Ease-of-Use Commendation for a design that is easy-to-use for people with arthritis or limited hand strength. Since these come in a two pack, why not gift one pair to yourself, and the other to some gardener you love?
Whether you garden on a small or large basis, there’s one tool you’ll need always – a garden tiller. The Sun Joe Tiller and Cultivator is the ideal option for the gardener who wants a durable tiller that’s easy to handle, yet does a great job of prepping soil for planting. This tiller runs off electricity, so no need to mess with gas, which is a plus, although you will need to manage a cord during operation. That just takes a bit of technique.
A powerful 12 amp motor generates 340 RPM, so this tiller can quickly pulverize dirt and effortlessly slice through soil. Six angled steel tines dig up to 8 inches deep, to get at roots and other obstacles to create the perfect palette for your plants, veggies, and flowers. You’ll also love the instant start, because it’s as simple as pushing a button.
With a 16 inch wide swath, you can clear out garden areas and flowerbeds in a fraction of the time it would take to do it by hand, and at a less cost than it would take to rent a big tiller for an afternoon. This handy garden tool is going to become your new BFF. If you think 27 pounds is too much to manage, Sun Joe makes the Aardvark, an ultra lightweight 10 pound electric tiller that’s approachable for everyone.
The best way to maximize your garden’s output when you’ve got a minimal amount of space is to use a seed spacing tool like this. The Seeding Square allows you to perfectly plant at the ideal distance between seeds or start,s meaning you’ll get the highest yields without crowding your babies. Because plants are growing close, but not too close together, you’ll use less water thanks to less evaporation. You’ll also discover that weeding becomes easier because the dense canopy doesn’t allow them to prosper.
This one-foot square makes it simple to create a gardening grid and it has color-coded holes to help you make the best planting decisions. It comes with a seed dibbler (dropper) with depth marking, seed spoon, and funnel, plus instructions. This clever kit will ensure you’re planting everything at the proper depth. It’s made of durable ABS plastic, so it’s going to last, season after season.
If you’ve got a big job ahead – one that requires you to clear a lot of space and remove deep roots at a rapid pace, you’ll need a solid garden fork like this one from Truper. Four heavy-duty stainless steel tines do all the dirty work, while a comfortable American ash D-handle makes it easy to maneuver and make fast progress in any weed patch.
Another one of our favorite garden forks is the Tru Temper Digging fork that has seriously pointy tines which are great for breaking through hard soil and deeply matted areas of grass and weeds.
String trimmers have come a long way from those electric and gas-powered models, and this WORX 20V cordless trimmer is a favorite thanks to not only the ease of operation, but also because this baby does double duty as both a trimmer and an edger. The head tilts 90 degrees to let you convert operations in a matter of seconds with no tools necessary.
The big 12-inch cutting diameter is a bonus for those curves and spots you can’t reach with your mower, plus it has a guard that protects plants and acts as an edging guide. The adjustable handle makes it easy to use for anyone in your gardening family, and it comes with the Command Feed™ instant line feeding system to let you stay focused on your work.
What it doesn’t come with is the battery and charger, as the combo package is currently sold out, but we’ll keep you updated when it’s back in stock. WORX, like a number of other manufacturers of battery powered garden tools, also has lots of other tools that run on the quick charging 20V batteries, so its definitely worth the investment.
For serious gardeners, potting benches are an indispensable part of their gardening repertoire, and this beautiful fir potting bench has a few extras that make it more functional for your gardening needs. The spacious galvanized metal tabletop can stand up to mud, rocks, and rain without rusting and it’s easy to clean up with a rag or hand broom when you’re finished. You’ll love the raised edges of the tabletop that keep dirt, seeds, and tools from sliding off while you’re mid-project.
The fir cabinet is naturally rot and pest resistant and will weather beautifully with age. A handy drawer under the tabletop makes a great place to stow gloves and seeds, while a locking cabinet can handle your bag of soil. The slatted lower shelf can handle a load of pots, empty or full, and an upper shelf in the back can accommodate small plants and hand tools. The handy side hooks make it easy to keep a rag and other hanging items close at hand.
While this moderately priced bench is a great buy and fairly easy to assemble, if you really want to splurge on yourself, this reclaimed redwood potting bench from EST. LEE Display is one of our absolute favorites.
Anyone who has a lawn knows that mowing is a part of the picture, so you’ll want a mower that performs and starts reliably, like this Troy-Bilt walk behind mower. As an editor’s note, I have this mower as well as a big riding John Deere Lawn tractor, but there are some jobs only a walk-behind can perform – especially mowing tight circles around trees, sharp curves and corners, and a general spin around the outer edges of the lawn before using the big mower.
Despite how many months this mower sits idle in the winter, it starts up on the first pull every single time! It has a 21 inch mowing deck, and with front wheel drive, if you keep the variable speed on high, it’s an aerobic mowing experience. Speaking of that variable control, it’s super easy to slow down when you’re doing precise work, and when you’re on a long run, you can just depress the easy lever to full speed.
Simple adjusting wheels let you mow grass shorter when water is abundant, but as the season gets hot, easy levers make extending height a quick fix. The bagger hooks on simply as well, but this mower also allows you to mulch your grass clippings and feed the lawn instead, making for lush green grass throughout your mowing season.
Just one more thing. Did we mention it starts on the first pull, every single time? Plus, the Troy-Bilt engine virtually eliminates oil changes saving you even more time for the stuff you love to do in the garden. If you’ve got a huge space, consider the Troy-Bilt Pony riding mower with a 42 inch mowing deck and dual steel blades that will make quick work of even the biggest mowing job.
Digging is the very essence of gardening, so when you need the best digging tool, we recommend you turn to the Fiskars Pro digging shovel. What makes it a standout? Let’s talk about that sharp and pointy blade. It cuts through sod, tough dirt, and weed patches with ease. This D-handled digger features an extruded aluminum handle and double-bolted connections to give it strength and durability.
The heavy-gauge steel shovel is sharp and the extended shank makes prying and digging easier on your back. At 44 inches in length, this shovel is crosses the line between a garden spade and standard shovel, but we also recommend a longer handeled shovel for some tasks, and the 60 inch Fiskars Pro is ideal. Both of these shovels have steps at the top of the blade to give you solid digging power underfoot.
Honestly, the best part of gardening is harvesting the trove of fruits and veggies you’ve tended for months. This big garden colander allows you to pick, carry, and wash your bounty with ease. At 17.75 x 10 x 16.5 inches, it features oversize handles that you can slip over your arm to carry even a heavy load to the hose or your kitchen sink for washing.
The openwork bottom allows dirt and water to flow through so your harvest can dry and be eaten right away or refrigerated. It will never rust and is durable and a fun option to gather goodies at farmers’ markets as well. Slightly smaller in size, this four pack of Archway garden colanders is another great find and they come in a rainbow of bright colors, so they’re perfect to get your kids harvesting with you.
If you’re shopping early in the year, you might also search for a garden hod. While they’re pretty difficult to find, these unique harvest baskets have a centuries old history detailed in this fun article from The Old Farmer’s Alamanac.
When you want to eradicate aphids, ants, weeds, or any noxious pests from your garden, you’ll quickly fall in love with this professional garden sprayer from Scotts. You can skip those small bottles of expensive spray to do the job, reducing plastic waste, and mix up your own concoction of Neem Oil to get rid of aphids, white flies, and many other pests, or vinegar-based weed and grass control.
This two gallon capacity sprayer has a rechargeable lithium ion battery-powered compressor built right into the cap, and it can dispense 12 full containers of spray on a single charge. And if you’ve ever used one of those hand pump sprayers, you know how unreliable they can be. This sprayer never needs pumping so you can handle your yard and garden chores with ease.
But let’s talk about the nozzle, another downfall of most sprayers. This sprayer’s nozzle has three spray patterns – fan spray, stream spray, and cone spray – so you can cover exactly what you need with no product waste. While it’s a bit more expensive that a traditional pump sprayer, we think you’ll agree this is absolutely worth the investment.
Whether you’ve got a full-blown sprinkler system, or you’re still moving around hoses, every gardener needs a great watering can to provide that perfect sprinkle of hydration to small seedlings and tender plants. This galvanized watering can is a functional and pretty addition to your garden that will last for years. Rust-resistant, it holds 7 liters (1.8 gallons) of water, so you can make the rounds without constantly refilling.
One thing we love about this particular watering can is the rounded handles which are so much easier to manage and don’t dig in when the can is full. The removable rosette is carefully pierced to deliver a gentle shower of water and has rubber O rings to prevent leakage. When you want a big glug of water simply unscrew the rosette and go for it.
If you don’t love the vintage look of galvanized, you can also get this clever watering can in blue, yellow, red, or purple.
If you want a distinctive way to set your garden apart from others, these classic metal garden markers have a vintage appeal that’s undeniable. These rusted steel markers will only get better looking with age, and they’re strong, yet quite lightweight. As a rule, each stands about 19 inches tall, with a sign size of 8 inches by 3 inches, unless you request a longer word or two words in which case they may vary somewhat.
Because these are handmade, and cut from thick steel, they may have sharp edges so wearing gloves is recommended when you install them. Choose from sets of three, five or ten, and a myriad of options for almost every fruit and vegetable, these signs will become a staple you’ll use every year.
Garden tool storage is essential not only from an organization standpoint, but also to keep your shovels sharp, and your other equipment easy to access. The Rubbermaid tool storage caddy can hold up to 40 tools at once, including tall items like leaf and garden rakes, your string trimmer, and so much more.
Made with rust-resistant resin, this rack has clips all the way around to secure tool handles. The base features a grid pattern to keep tools from slipping and allowing space between each. This caddy also has smooth-rolling locking caster wheels making it easy to move whenever you want. It assembles quickly with no tools required.
If you’re looking to minimize clutter and maximize a corner space, Rubbermaid makes a corner tool rack that’s not on wheels but handles up to 30 long-handled tools easily.
Let’s be honest, since vicious storms and high winds often sweeping across the country, lots of us are have to deal with downed trees and limbs. Rather than spending thousands on a cleanup crew, or hours of back-breaking work with a hatchet and pack saw, you can make short work of your mess with this Greenworks 16-inch 80 Volt chainsaw.
This lightweight chainsaw has the power to bust through whatever Mother Nature dishes out. At just under 13 pounds, it weighs much less than a gas-powered saw. That means most gardeners can easily operate this cool tool. With no cord, no gas, and virtually no maintenance, it can be a year-round asset in the yard. And it’s easy to take on camping trips for gathering that last-minute firewood as well.
The powerful brushless motor and 16″ bar/chain can make up to 120 cuts on a full charge, delivering quieter operation than a gas-powered saw as well. This saw comes with an 80 Volt 2Ah lithium ion battery and fast charger.
When you’ve got a bunch of bulbs to plant, it can be exhausting using an old school bulb planter, but this dual blade plant auger can get your digging done at lightning speed. Just fit the bit into your 3/8 inch hex drive drill (minimum 14 volt drills recommended) and dig holes as deep as 12 inches. This auger has dual blades to drill out three inch holes for planting all kinds of things.
Effective in many different kinds of soil, the only exception being particularly rocky soil, you can accomplish many times the work in a fraction of the time it would ordinarily take. Made of heavy-duty alloy steel, it will make many planting chores seem like a pleasure. If you’ve got a bigger 1/2 inch bit drill, you can even get large plant augers to help you drill post holes. We think that’s a genius idea.
While many gardeners don’t wear gloves for simple tasks like weeding, you definitely want them for pruning and working with anything thorny which is why we love this pair of leather garden gloves. They’re unisex and come in sizes from X-Small to X-large. The gloves are made from durable cowhide leather that’s soft and pliable, while the elbow length gauntlets are made from thicker untanned leather.
These are perfect for working with berries, rose bushes, barberry, thorn apple, and any kind of pruning chores. They’re cut-proof, thorn-proof and flixible enough for fine motor tasks like weeding and planting seeds. When you don’t need that level of protection from spikey stuff, these deerskin leather gloves are our favorites in the garden.
If you’re one of those gardeners who is environmentally conscious, you’ve probably been searching for a composting solution like the Envirocycle composter that’s effective and doesn’t look completely out of place in the yard or garden. Despite its 35 gallon size, the compact design fits easily near your house or garden to encourage regular use.
This clever system combines a compost tumbler drum with a compost tea maker base. They are both made from food-safe, BPA-free materials. As the drum rotates on top of the base, it creates solid compost for your plants and garden. If you would rather make your own all natural fertilizer, this composter also allows you to collect excess liquid compost tea in the base to use instead.
Composting bins are a great way to reuse things that were formally wasted and sent to the landfill. If you’re wondering what you can put in a composter, the Eden Project offers these top 10 tips for composting.
If you live in an area with rocky soil, or you like to sift out roots from last year’s potted plants and rescue the soil, this cedar garden sifter is one of my personal favorite garden tools. It’s made from rough cut cedar lumber and rustically styled. Perfect for the garden, cedar is naturally rot and pest resistant, but this big box is built to last.
The wood has been lightly sanded but it’s unfinished and will turn a beautiful gray with age. It has a rugged stainless steel grate that is far more durable and rigid than either screen and mesh that you typically find in less expensive sifters. It also has heavy duty hardware screws to keep the sides snugly fit. At 17.25 x 15.25 x 4 inches, it’s large enough to handle a couple of shovelfuls of dirt at a time. It’s great for rinsing landscaping stones and you can easily place your hand tools inside the box and simply hose them off. So convenient!
Here is a garden tool that once you have it, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it! Hori Hori knives are all in one gardening tools that date back to 16th century Japan. This Hori Hori from Truly Garden can be used for digging, measuring depth, pruning, trimming, and more. This knife is very high quality as well as eco friendly, with a seven-inch stainless steel blade and a wooden handle made from Forest Stewardship Council certified sustainably harvested wood.
The stainless steel knife extends all the way through the wooden handle so there is never a risk of the knife snapping off. It also includes a super thick leather sheath and a diamond sharpening rod to keep it in perfect condition. If you’re interested in the history of this unique tool, impress your gardener friends with your knowledge by reading this primer from Colorado State University.
It’s pretty easy to assume that your hands and your back take a beating when you’re gardening, but your feet do a ton of hard work as well, so they deserve some great garden clogs like these from Sloggers. Not only do they come in a ton of fun prints and patterns, they’re simple to kick off, hose off, and slip into.
These garden shoes for grownups are 100% waterproof, 100% recyclable, and they have the kind of deep lug soles for outstanding traction which you need when you’re working in dirt and mud to stay on your feet. They include the Sloggers All-Day-Comfort insoles that will keep your tootsies cozy even after a long day in the garden. If you’re shopping for men’s garden shoes, we’re big fans of the Original Muck Boots Scrub Boot.
There’s a reason that hoes have been around for thousands of years. They’re one of the most efficient tools in the garden, and this 12 gauge garden hoe from Bully Tools is a beaut. The head is constructed with 12 gauge steel that’s meant to last, making it perfect for some of the toughest jobs you can imagine. From digging deep, to pulling rocks, to ripping up roots, this hoe can do the dirty work you dish out.
One thing that makes this garden hoe a great one is the lightweight fiberglass handle that reduces arm fatigue even after a full day’s work. The padded grip is also a bonus, and the 56 inch overall length allows for plenty of leverage in difficult digging situations. You’ll like that it comes with a limited lifetime warranty – if the tool fails during use, you’ll get a new one or your money back.
There are some garden tools that you really don’t need to pay high prices for, but one tool that’s totally worth the investment is this set of Felco pruning shears. These high-performance pruners have super sharp hardened steel blades that can stand up to all sorts of cutting jobs. The aluminum revolving handles and the ergonomically designed cushioned shock absorbers soften the cutting impact – important when you’re tackling a big job.
Clean, precise cuts are a given, but the narrow pointed anvil blade ensures you’ll have easy access to twiggy branches with a close cut and less tree damage. The swivel action of these Swiss-made shears require up to 30% less effort than most other models.
If the price tag gives you a bit of a twinge, our second favorite hand pruners are these Fiskars PowerGear2 UltraBlade Softgrip Pruners that stay sharp up to five times longer than most. I’ve used these for years and they’re my go-to backup for gnarly garden jobs.
We used to question the value of hedge trimmers in general, that is until we tried out this 60-volt trimmer from BLACK+DECKER. Not only does this beefy bad boy offer plenty of power with a rechargeable 60 volt lithium ion battery. It’s the dual teeth that make all the difference over other hedge trimmers. The 24 inch bar can tackle the biggest hedges and bushes with ease, and we seriously love the push button release that allows you to quickly remove the trimmer should it get stuck on branches, which does indeed happen.
The bar features a small saw on the tip that’s functional for cutting up to 1.5 inch diameter branches. This kit comes with the battery and charger, so you’ll be ready to reshape your shrubs on a whim.