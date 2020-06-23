11 Best Leaf Vacuums & Blowers: Your Easy Buying Guide

Here you’ll find the best leaf blower for your particular situation whether you have a yard the size of a Twister mat or an enormous horse ranch to maintain. There is something here for any budget, style, fuel preference, or power need.

Leaf vacuums come in many different sizes and power levels depending on your needs; inexpensive smaller models make for great sweeping tools while powerful, commercial-grade blowers can handle numerous large piles of wet leaves for many years to come. Some blowers have multiple functions that allow you to easily switch tasks between blowing, vacuuming, and even mulching. Mulching blowers can turn a gigantic pile of leaves into a small bag of compost-ready mulch that you can ideally use in your garden.

Whatever type of yard that you have, there’s no question that you’ll find that a leaf blower or vacuum is a handy tool to have in your shed. Leaf blowers make cleaning up your yard, driveway, or sidewalk a quick exercise by clearing away debris into easy to manage piles. Your back will thank you for not spending your weekends by raking and bagging this yard material year after year.

Our Unbiased Reviews

I'm Looking For The Best Gas-Powered Vs. Electric Leaf Vacuums & Blowers!

Whatever size yard you might have or however much yard waste you clean up each year, there is a leaf blower or leaf vacuum combo out there for you. You've got a choice between using gasoline, corded electric, or battery power and all of them have their pros and cons. One thing is true for all of them: yardwork will get a lot easier once you pick up one of these great power tools for your shed.

Gas-powered leaf vacuums & blowers are typically larger, feature more power, and are less expensive than cordless power tools. You'll see them used most often at commercial job sites and parks used by workers who typically know what they're doing. Prime, choke, and pull-start and you're ready to go. They still have a place because of the easy power they deliver.

The technology used in battery-operated power tools is now getting good enough to compete with gas engines and efficient enough to last until the job is done. Say goodbye to exhaust fumes, filling tanks with gasoline, and heavy engines. The one drawback with cordless yard tools is the expense. Batteries, especially larger ones, aren't cheap.

Finally, corded electric tools are reliable and relatively inexpensive. They'll last as long as your circuit breaker doesn't trip and their air volume output can be really great. Unfortunately, you're going to be careful of not tripping over the extension cord you'll need to operate.

Leaf vacuums & blowers have basically one function: clear debris from your property and workspaces. Tools with a vacuum and mulching capability can reduce many bagfuls of leaves into a small, compact pile perfect for composting into soil or disposal in your yard waste bin.

There are some additional options you should think through when considering which leaf vacuum & blower is best for you. What is it that you need it to do around your home? Do you need to move large piles of debris and leaves? Maybe you need one that will clean up your garage (including under and around your workbench)? Perhaps you’re looking for a tool to help clean out those gutters! And of course, there’s the budget to consider.

How Does A Leaf Vacuum & Blower Work?

Power and reliability should be key considerations when shopping for a leaf vacuum & blower. If you have a large yard with a lot of trees there will ultimately be large piles of leaves to move around. This will require power which may dictate what type of fuel your tool will need. You may only be looking for a tool to help sweep out the garage or dry the car after a wash; if that’s the case then you probably don’t need something too powerful or expensive.

When shopping for a leaf vacuum & blower, you’re going to see this acronym: CFM. CFM stands for Cubic Feet per Minute. That number will tell you how strong the blower is. Those rated less than 200 CFMs are good for clearing light dust and debris off patios, driveways, gutters, and workshops. If you have piles of leaves, don’t go for one of these.

200 to 400 CFM ratings are awarded to cordless leaf blowers that will clear small yards, patios, and sidewalks. If you have a small to medium yard to care for, this would most likely be the one for you.

Leaf vacuums & blowers rated at 400 to 450 CFMs are powerful (maybe a little too powerful) for simple hardscape clearing. If you have piles of leaves to move around every fall, those blowers would work great. Leaf blowers that rate 500 CFMs or higher have generally been reserved for gas-powered engines but cordless leaf blowers are beginning to make a mark there.

The higher the CFM rating is on a leaf vacuum & blower, the more power it will need. Gas is easy to obtain (gas stations are still everywhere), it's cheap, and it's worked well for decades. Drawbacks here are noise, fumes, and mess not to mention maintenance.

For cordless tools, batteries matter. Every battery has two ratings advertised: Volts (V) and Amp-hours (Ah). Voltage ratings signify how powerful the battery is. It's simple: the larger the number, the more power it will provide. An 18V battery may be for light to mid-range power tools, an 80V battery can power a lawn mower, and so on.

When dealing with voltage in batteries, make sure your battery is appropriate for your tool, i.e., don’t use the 80V battery in the 18V tool. Tool manufacturers will often make the physical battery housing compatible only with tools they’re rated for.

The Ah rating will tell you how long a battery will last per charge. For instance, a 3.0 Ah battery should last at least three hours. The larger the number, the longer the battery should last but that is dependent on power use and more.

Think of the Ah rating as the size of your fuel tank. Keep in mind that it’s tough to give a wholly accurate runtime estimate as it also depends on what tool you’re using and how much power that tool demands. A reciprocating saw is going to drain your battery faster than a flashlight will and a cordless string trimmer isn’t going to be very useful with a 2.0 Ah battery.

With that information, you can determine how powerful you need a cordless leaf blower to be. Small yards might work great with a tool using an 18V 2.0Ah battery. But if you’ve got piles and piles of leaves on a half-acre, you may think about bumping up to an 80V 5Ah battery!

Speaking of batteries, make sure that your new toy is using lithium-ion battery packs. They are more efficient and hold more charge longer than the old lead-based models.

Corded electric leaf vacuums & blowers are inexpensive, are typically lightweight and easy to move around, and they will last as long as you do. The challenge, of course, is the need for an extension cord that may get caught on landscaping and obstacles.

