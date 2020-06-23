11 Best Leaf Vacuums & Blowers: Your Easy Buying Guide

Whatever type of yard that you have, there’s no question that you’ll find that a leaf blower or vacuum is a handy tool to have in your shed. Leaf blowers make cleaning up your yard, driveway, or sidewalk a quick exercise by clearing away debris into easy to manage piles. Your back will thank you for not spending your weekends by raking and bagging this yard material year after year.
Leaf vacuums come in many different sizes and power levels depending on your needs; inexpensive smaller models make for great sweeping tools while powerful, commercial-grade blowers can handle numerous large piles of wet leaves for many years to come. Some blowers have multiple functions that allow you to easily switch tasks between blowing, vacuuming, and even mulching. Mulching blowers can turn a gigantic pile of leaves into a small bag of compost-ready mulch that you can ideally use in your garden.
Here you’ll find the best leaf blower for your particular situation whether you have a yard the size of a Twister mat or an enormous horse ranch to maintain. There is something here for any budget, style, fuel preference, or power need.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $48.19 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $98.84 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $185.24 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.52 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $112.48 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $527.60 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $149.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $104.49 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $85.49 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $140.83 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $27.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Powerful Electric Leaf Blower: Worx WG520 Turbine 600 Corded Electric Leaf BlowerPrice: $48.19Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- In-line airflow design through tapered nozzle delivers huge force
- Jet turbine axial fan quieter than gas blowers
- Variable speed thumb dial
- Gasoline power and electric convenience but you're tethered to a cord
- You could use one hand to control on high power but you'll really need two to be effective
- Covered hood for extension cord isn't large enough for larger gauge cords
If you’re looking for a leaf blower that can also be called a ridiculous air cannon, look no further. The Worx WG520 Turbine 600 Corded Electric Leaf Blower uses jet engine technology to deliver up to 600 Cubic Feet per Minute (CFM) at 110 MPH. That’s gas-powered engine force and then some, people. It’s also light enough for one-handed operation.
The leaf blower features an in-line air delivery system that, with the jet turbine axial fan, will blow through whatever piles of whatever that you may need to destroy. Variable speed control will allow you to take on light duty projects around the shrub beds or those monster piles of wet tree leaves, fallen fruit, pine needles, or nuts.
Consider this: for the price point of the Worx WG520 Turbine 600 Corded Electric Leaf Blower, you’re getting gas-powered engine quality at a fraction of the cost and even less noise. If you have a big job that needs a big blower, this is most likely the leaf blower for you.
-
2. Cordless Blower: Greenworks 24252 G-MAX 40V 150 MPH Variable Speed Cordless BlowerPrice: $98.84Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reaches up to 150 MPH air output
- Extention tube increases reach and efficiency
- Multiple speed controls
- Great for light duty projects; if you're moving piles of leaves, consider a more powerful model
- Short runtime with the included battery
- Larger batteries somewhat expensive
This Greenworks G-MAX 40V Cordless Leaf Blower is a great replacement for your gas-powered or electric blower for those small to medium-sized projects around your yard. Designed to sweep and gather leaves and debris, this blower will clear your porch, sidewalks, and driveway quickly and efficiently without the hassle of pull-start cords, spilling gas or noxious fumes.
The variable speed dial offers up to 150 MPH air output with the power necessary to clean your yard without wrecking your hearing (or your relationship with your neighbors). The two-piece blower tube gives you more control when sweeping or gathering and has virtually no vibration when compared to gas blowers. Focus on maintaining your yard rather than maintaining your leaf blower; the Greenworks G-MAX 40V Cordless Leaf Blower is easy to use with little to no maintenance required.
The included 2Ah battery offers up to 14 minutes of run time; if you need more, consider picking up another battery or roughly double your run time by upgrading to a 4Ah unit.
Find more Greenworks 24252 G-MAX 40V 150 MPH Variable Speed Cordless Blower information and reviews here.
-
3. Backpack Blower: Poulan Pro PR48BT 48cc Backpack Leaf BlowerPrice: $185.24Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Variable speed throttle with cruise control
- 200 MPH airspeed
- Commercial-grade power will handle just about anything you need to blow around
- Weighs 22 pounds
- You'll have to mix oil and gas to fuel this model
- Awkward fuel tank spout placement
The Poulan Pro PR48BT 48cc Backpack Leaf Blower is a seriously powerful backpack blower. End of review.
Here are some more details, however: as the title states, the PR48BT is a leaf blower that features an adjustable backpack harness so you can take it anywhere you need to without cords to limit your mobility or get tangled up in rocks or trees. It has a 48CC 2-stroke engine that can blow up to speeds of 200 MPH. The cruise control setting gives you the option of keeping up a chosen speed or you can shake it up with the variable control throttle.
The heavy-duty, commercial-grade leaf blower is comfortable to wear and is built to last for many years. This is a machine built for big jobs. If you just have a porch and sidewalk to clear once in a while, there are smaller, less expensive models out there for you. The Poulan Pro PR48BT is meant for large yards and acreage that may have big piles of leaves, tree branches, or debris; one online reviewer described how she uses the large-format blower to clear horse manure around her ranch!
Yes, you’ll have to mix the oil and gas for fuel, it’s loud, and it emits exhaust like any gas-powered power tool. But if you want to emphasize the “power” in “power tool”, look no further than the Poulan Pro PR48BT 48cc Backpack Leaf Blower.
Find more Poulan Pro 967087101 48cc Backpack Blower information and reviews here.
-
4. Budget Blower: Worx WG506 7.5 Amp Corded Electric Leaf BlowerPrice: $69.52Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two speeds to get around flower beds and also move those piles of leaves
- Capable of 180 CFM and 160 MPH
- Constant electric power will allow you to work as long as you want without refueling
- Low speed is definitely low on power
- Extension cords may get caught on yard items or limit mobility
- No directional attachments included
If you need an inexpensive leaf blower to use around the yard, the light yet powerful Worx WG506 7.5 Amp Corded Electric Leaf Blower will definitely do the trick. It’s really lightweight and easy to use with a simple tool-free assembly to get you started right out of the box. This leaf blower has two speeds that can produce up to 160 CFMs of air volume. The airspeed ranges from 130 to 160 MPH.
Use the Worx WG506 for clearing debris from areas around your home or business. The best news is: no gasoline required and no fumes to breathe in. The 7.5 amp motor is practical for clearing patios, decks, driveways, sidewalks, and more. You won’t need any gas-powered support products or batteries for this leaf blower but you’re going to need a reliable extension cord so you can work as long as you want.
Find more WORX WG506 Corded Blower, 7.5 Amp information and reviews here.
-
5. Blower/Vacuum/Mulcher Combo: Worx Worx TRIVAC 3-In-1 Corded Leaf Blower Mulcher VacuumPrice: $112.48Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Switches between blower to vacuum and back with just a turn of a dial
- Operates from 75 MPH for pavement on up to 210 MPH for open lawn
- Tube angles at tip to get under fixtures and landscaping
- No shoulder strap
- Wet material tough to mulch effectively
- Taller people may have to stoop while using
The Worx TRIVAC 3-In-1 Corded Leaf Blower/Mulcher/Vacuum is an innovative yard care tool that combines three jobs into one machine. It features an all-metal shredder blade that effortlessly mulches piles of leaves so that you can potentially get 18 bags of leaves into one. It’s lightweight, compact, and has no attachments or tools to switch to get from blowing leaves to vacuuming them up. Simply turn the dial and you’re on your way.
The Worx TRIVAC features a 12 Amp electric motor that delivers the power of a gas-powered engine while remaining ergonomic enough to operate with one hand. The angled nose and comfort grip handle will save time and make your yard cleanup a lot easier. In vacuum mode, the tube design provides 350 CFM (Cubic Feet per Minute) of suction power even when reaching under decks and patio furniture. The airspeed in blower mode can be adjusted from 75 to 210 MPH depending on what power you need.
A quick tube release makes cleaning a breeze. When you’re ready to empty the included 10-gallon collection bag, hit the quick-release button to open up the unit. Best of all, there is no downtime with the TRIVAC; blow the leaves into a pile, vac and mulch them, then dump out the bag for compost or collection.
Find more WORX TRIVAC 12 Amp 3-in-One Blower/Mulcher/Vacuum with Metal Impeller, 210 MPH / 350 CFM Adjustable Output, and Collection Bag information and reviews here.
-
6. Walk-Behind Leaf Blower: Troy-Bilt TB672 208cc Jet Sweep Wheeled Leaf BlowerPrice: $527.60Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Delivers up to 1,000 Cubic Feet per Minute (CFM)
- Quick 150 MPH airstream
- Two-year warranty
- Noisy but it's a large gas-powered engine that puts out severe air force
- Front wheel fixed in place; should swivel
- This is for clearing large spaces only, no finesse options
This walk-behind wheeled leaf blower, the Troy-Bilt TB672 208cc Jet Sweep Wheeled Leaf Blower, is great for anyone who has a large property with many, many leaves and debris to move around without having to carry around a power tool. It’s like operating a gas-powered lawn mower in terms of noise and maintenance.
The rubberized grip handle and semi-pneumatic ball-bearing wheels absorb much of the machine vibration to make the experience comfortable. The 208cc motor is large for the size of this machine and it can punch out an impressive 1,000 Cubic Feet per Minute (CFM) at 150 MPH. The 90-degree front discharge chute delivers the load where you want it when you want it.
The Troy-Bilt TB672 Leaf Blower will reduce the time your large cleaning job from hours to minutes. It’s big, bad, and beautiful. For those of you that are looking for a monster machine that will use a hurricane to move gigantic piles of material, the TB672 should be a serious contender for your attention.
Find more Troy-Bilt TB672 208cc Jet Sweep Wheeled Leaf Blower information and reviews here.
-
7. Gas Blower: Hitachi RB24EAP 23.9cc 2-Cycle Leaf BlowerPrice: $149.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Plucky 23.9cc 2-stroke motor
- Seven-year consumer warranty
- Large two-finger throttle lever for easier operation
- Air intake is on left side so right-handed people (most of us) will have clothing stick to the grill
- Gas motor requires maintenance unlike an electric model
- Output tube could be longer
Built to get your big yard work task finished quickly so you can focus on the rest of your weekend, the Hitachi RB24EAP 23.9cc 2-Cycle Leaf Blower features a low-emission moto that balances power, weight, and efficiency to make a quality tool. Delivering an air volume of 441 cubic feet per minute (CFM) at 170 MPH, the Hitachi RB24EAP has an included tapered nozzle suitable for big jobs and quick tasks.
The leaf blower weighs less than nine pounds so it’s easy to maneuver and the large two-finger throttle lever makes operating it easy and comfortable. Even at 8.6 pounds, you may still want to think about ordering a shoulder strap (sold separately). This particular leaf blower is highly rated online and has been available for enough time for some remarkable tales about its longevity and low-maintenance operation (you’ll still need to mix the oil and gas; it’s a two-stroke motor, after all).
The Hitachi RB24EAP is a solid little leaf blower that will make your yard work easy, quick, and efficient.
Find more Hitachi RB24EAP 23.9cc 2-Cycle Gas Powered 170 MPH Handheld Leaf Blower (CARB Compliant) information and reviews here.
-
8. Budget Gas Blower: Craftsman B215 25cc 2-Cycle Gas-Powered Leaf BlowerPrice: $104.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extended nozzle with integrated scraper
- Variable speed throttle
- It's the cheapest gas-powered leaf blower out there
- Must mix oil and gas to fuel blower
- Output tube can be difficult to attach
- Vibrates a bit more than other similar models
Craftsman makes three versions of this particular leaf blower but this one, the Craftsman B215 25cc 2-Cycle Gas-Powered Leaf Blower is the cheapest of the three. By “cheapest”, I definitely mean price, not quality. This leaf blower delivers 430 cubic feet per minute (CFM) and a large 200 MPH. That’s some serious speed for this type of blower.
This model is your basic gas-powered 2-stroke engine; prime the motor, engage the choke, and pull the start cord. It’s been around for decades and this iteration is as simple as it gets. The variable speed trigger will allow you to control your air force and speed and there’s a thumb control to set the cruise at your desired level.
At eleven pounds, the Craftsman B215 is a couple pounds heavier than other similar leaf blowers, but it delivers some great performance at an incredible price point.
Find more Craftsman B215 25cc 2-Cycle Gas-Powered Leaf Blower information and reviews here.
-
9. Corded Leaf Vacuum: Greenworks 24022 2-Speed 230 MPH Corded Leaf Blower & VacuumPrice: $85.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 12 Amp motor generates 375 CFM at 230 MPH
- Converts from blower to vacuum and back again with no tools
- Four-year warranty
- Wet leaves will be a problem for mulching
- Connection between mulcher and bag needs a redesign for better handling
- That extension cord will reduce your mobility
Using power tools on your yard that leave no carbon footprint is pretty awesome. The Greenworks 24022 2-Speed 230 MPH Corded Leaf Blower uses an extension cord but that’s a short price to pay for the endless power you’ll get when using it. The leaf blower provides an impressive 375 cubic feet per minute (CFM) at 230 MPH to quickly and efficiently move yard debris around where you want it.
Once you blow all that stuff together, flip the switch and add the collection bag to vacuum and mulch that pile for your flower beds, garden or disposal bin. You’ll be happily surprised how compact those piles will get to save space in your yard or waste can. The Greenworks 24022 will handle leaves from a variety of trees not to mention small fruits and nuts. The tubes are large without tapering to allow for smooth airflow or material collection.
Greenworks makes a variety of power tools, all of them powered by corded or cordless electricity, that work amazingly well. Give the Greenworks 24022 2-Speed 230 MPH Corded Leaf Blower a once-over; you may find this inexpensive blower option is just what you needed.
Find more Greenworks 2 Speed 230 MPH Corded Blower/Vacuum 24022 information and reviews here.
-
10. Gutter Cleaner: WORX WG547 20V Cordless Leaf Blower with Gutter Kit and BatteryPrice: $140.83Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Never climb a ladder to clean your rain gutters again
- Kit comes with eight feet of tube for an eleven-foot reach
- 360 cubic feet per minute airflow at 75 MPH
- Included battery is only a 2Ah
- Long recharge time
- Just a 20-minute run time on a 2Ah
My rain gutter gets clogged with pine needles, maple leaves, and other schmutz at all times of the year. The WORX WG547 20V Cordless Leaf Blower with Gutter Kit is making me think that I’d never have to climb the ladder again with this tool. The kit comes with enough tube attachments to make an 11-foot reach to clean out gutters and other surfaces high up there.
The kit also comes with a 20V 2Ah battery and charger to get you going right away. Run time is around 20 minutes on a fully charged battery so you may think about picking up a spare or a larger battery to complement your Worx power tools.
The electric motor puts out up to 360 cubic feet per minute of airflow at up to 75 MPH so you can clear your property in fewer passes and less leg work. The Worx WG547 20V Cordless Leaf Blower is a great mid-range leaf blower that you’ll love to use around your yard. You’ll have to explain to your ladder why you guys don’t go out much anymore.
Find more WORX WO7010 Cordless Air Blower/Sweeper/Cleaner Combo Gutter Kit with 32-volt Lithium Battery information and reviews here.
-
11. Colorful Electric Blower: Sun Joe SBJ601E-PRP 10 Amp 2-Speed Electric BlowerPrice: $27.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Power to price ratio is way high
- It only weighs four pounds
- Will move more than you think it will for its size
- No variable speed option
- Meant for hardscape sweeping, not tough yard clearing
- It's a little loud
You know, I have to hand it to the Sun Joe people. They make some really good products at a bargain-basement price. You’re not going to clear up 10-foot high piles of soaking wet leaves with the Sun Joe SBJ601E-PRP 10 Amp 2-Speed Electric Blower, but it’ll handle some decent-sized porch, driveway, and sidewalk clearing not to mention workshops and garages.
For its size and price, this leaf blower is surprisingly powerful with 240 cubic feet per minute of force and a wind speed of up to 215MPH. There are two speed settings and it only weighs around four pounds. This little guy will handle sweep jobs for porches and patios with no issues (even light snow!). And because it’s corded, you’ll have all the time you want to clear that schmutz or sawdust.
But here’s the best part (other than the full two-year warranty): the Sun Joe SBJ601E-PRP comes in four colors so you can accessorize or color match whatever you have going on. That’s fun to see.
Find more Sun Joe SBJ601E-PRP 10 Amp 215 Max MPH All-Purpose 2-Speed Electric Blower information and reviews here.
I'm Looking For The Best Gas-Powered Vs. Electric Leaf Vacuums & Blowers!
Whatever size yard you might have or however much yard waste you clean up each year, there is a leaf blower or leaf vacuum combo out there for you. You've got a choice between using gasoline, corded electric, or battery power and all of them have their pros and cons. One thing is true for all of them: yardwork will get a lot easier once you pick up one of these great power tools for your shed.
Gas-powered leaf vacuums & blowers are typically larger, feature more power, and are less expensive than cordless power tools. You'll see them used most often at commercial job sites and parks used by workers who typically know what they're doing. Prime, choke, and pull-start and you're ready to go. They still have a place because of the easy power they deliver.
The technology used in battery-operated power tools is now getting good enough to compete with gas engines and efficient enough to last until the job is done. Say goodbye to exhaust fumes, filling tanks with gasoline, and heavy engines. The one drawback with cordless yard tools is the expense. Batteries, especially larger ones, aren't cheap.
Finally, corded electric tools are reliable and relatively inexpensive. They'll last as long as your circuit breaker doesn't trip and their air volume output can be really great. Unfortunately, you're going to be careful of not tripping over the extension cord you'll need to operate.
Leaf vacuums & blowers have basically one function: clear debris from your property and workspaces. Tools with a vacuum and mulching capability can reduce many bagfuls of leaves into a small, compact pile perfect for composting into soil or disposal in your yard waste bin.
There are some additional options you should think through when considering which leaf vacuum & blower is best for you. What is it that you need it to do around your home? Do you need to move large piles of debris and leaves? Maybe you need one that will clean up your garage (including under and around your workbench)? Perhaps you’re looking for a tool to help clean out those gutters! And of course, there’s the budget to consider.
How Does A Leaf Vacuum & Blower Work?
Power and reliability should be key considerations when shopping for a leaf vacuum & blower. If you have a large yard with a lot of trees there will ultimately be large piles of leaves to move around. This will require power which may dictate what type of fuel your tool will need. You may only be looking for a tool to help sweep out the garage or dry the car after a wash; if that’s the case then you probably don’t need something too powerful or expensive.
When shopping for a leaf vacuum & blower, you’re going to see this acronym: CFM. CFM stands for Cubic Feet per Minute. That number will tell you how strong the blower is. Those rated less than 200 CFMs are good for clearing light dust and debris off patios, driveways, gutters, and workshops. If you have piles of leaves, don’t go for one of these.
200 to 400 CFM ratings are awarded to cordless leaf blowers that will clear small yards, patios, and sidewalks. If you have a small to medium yard to care for, this would most likely be the one for you.
Leaf vacuums & blowers rated at 400 to 450 CFMs are powerful (maybe a little too powerful) for simple hardscape clearing. If you have piles of leaves to move around every fall, those blowers would work great. Leaf blowers that rate 500 CFMs or higher have generally been reserved for gas-powered engines but cordless leaf blowers are beginning to make a mark there.
The higher the CFM rating is on a leaf vacuum & blower, the more power it will need. Gas is easy to obtain (gas stations are still everywhere), it's cheap, and it's worked well for decades. Drawbacks here are noise, fumes, and mess not to mention maintenance.
For cordless tools, batteries matter. Every battery has two ratings advertised: Volts (V) and Amp-hours (Ah). Voltage ratings signify how powerful the battery is. It's simple: the larger the number, the more power it will provide. An 18V battery may be for light to mid-range power tools, an 80V battery can power a lawn mower, and so on.
When dealing with voltage in batteries, make sure your battery is appropriate for your tool, i.e., don’t use the 80V battery in the 18V tool. Tool manufacturers will often make the physical battery housing compatible only with tools they’re rated for.
The Ah rating will tell you how long a battery will last per charge. For instance, a 3.0 Ah battery should last at least three hours. The larger the number, the longer the battery should last but that is dependent on power use and more.
Think of the Ah rating as the size of your fuel tank. Keep in mind that it’s tough to give a wholly accurate runtime estimate as it also depends on what tool you’re using and how much power that tool demands. A reciprocating saw is going to drain your battery faster than a flashlight will and a cordless string trimmer isn’t going to be very useful with a 2.0 Ah battery.
With that information, you can determine how powerful you need a cordless leaf blower to be. Small yards might work great with a tool using an 18V 2.0Ah battery. But if you’ve got piles and piles of leaves on a half-acre, you may think about bumping up to an 80V 5Ah battery!
Speaking of batteries, make sure that your new toy is using lithium-ion battery packs. They are more efficient and hold more charge longer than the old lead-based models.
Corded electric leaf vacuums & blowers are inexpensive, are typically lightweight and easy to move around, and they will last as long as you do. The challenge, of course, is the need for an extension cord that may get caught on landscaping and obstacles.
See Also:
13 Best Cordless String Trimmers
12 Best Cordless Electric Mowers
101 Best Gifts for DIY Dads and Stepdads
13 Best Workbenches For Your Garage
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.