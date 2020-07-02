11 Best Electric Rototillers: Your Buyer’s Guide

Whether you decide on corded (infinite power but watch out for the cord) or cordless (endless mobility but watch the recharge times), there will be an electric rototiller on our list that will complement your tool shed perfectly. These models are excellent for quick, nimble maintenance around your flowers, plants, and veggies. Whether you’re looking at more power or a great price point, take a look to see what works the best for you and your garden.

Rototillers, also known as tillers and cultivators, depending on their size and capabilities, are mus-have tools for gardeners of all skill levels to own. Electric rototillers have become powerful enough to take care of most gardening duties that they are beginning to eclipse gas-powered models. While not suitable for turning a patch of concrete-tough earth into a bountiful planting area (at least not yet), electric rototillers are excellent for maintaining gardens from season to season.

What Do Electric Rototillers Do?

If you’re any kind of gardener, even a beginner, you probably already know that breaking up soil in your beds encourages the growth of bigger and better plants, vegetables, and flowers. But who wants to spend all day with a pulaski, shovel, and hoe, sweating buckets to get that garden in shape? Lucky for us, we now live in an age of power tools that are effective and affordable.

Rototillers significantly reduce the time and trouble of preparation, weeding, and mixing in nutrients for your garden. But what you really need for your own plot of land will be up to you. Do you need a gasoline-powered monster machine all the time? It really depends on the size of the bed you’re tending and your budget.

What's the Difference Between a Rototiller, Tiller, and a Cultivator?

Rototillers, also known as tillers or cultivators, come in a variety of shapes and sizes. While tillers and cultivators may look similar, they are meant to handle vastly different jobs. Tillers are generally larger, more powerful, and usually run on gas or a mixture of gas and oil.

Gas-powered tillers dig into hard soil to break it up for planting and also cut away existing plants and roots like grass or weeds. Tillers have front or rear tine configurations based on their weight and power distribution. Front-tine tillers are more maneuverable while rear-tine models tend to be the most powerful option.

Cultivators are for churning up soil that has already been readied for planting in the past and maintaining prepped beds. Electric models are becoming more readily available and preferred over gas models. While cultivators can be used for tougher work, you’re typically better off using one for weeding between rows or mixing in fertilizer or compost.

Of course, there are some models out there that can handle the job of both a tiller and a cultivator and, truth be told, technology is making it easier for these rototillers to do both, with cleaner energy, and be affordable enough for just about anyone.

What Kind of Rototiller Do I Need?

If creating a brand new garden or flower bed, you may want to consider renting a large machine like a gas-powered, rear-tine tiller to get the heavy work out of the way. Once established, it’s simple enough for an electric cultivator to maintain the bed. They’re lighter and simpler to use not to mention a lot less expensive.

When considering a rototiller for your tool shed, choose your preferred model based on what your needs are. What do you need to accomplish? Garden tillers dig new plots and cultivators mix and blend the soil with mulch and compost. Number of tines, weight, power source and level, and (of course) expense should all factor into your selection process.

Keep in mind that electric tools are getting better and better with each passing day. Companies like Sun Joe and Earthwise manufacture really good corded tools at a price that makes the decision a no-brainer. Battery-operated cordless families like Snapper, Greenworks, and Black+Decker offer up the ability to swap power sources and the convenience of mobility.

