9 Best Walk Behind Leaf Blowers: Compare & Save

With fall approaching, you know that those beautiful colors aren’t going to stay up in the trees. Before you know it, they’re all going to take the leap and leave you with the monotonous task of cleaning them up.
Regardless if you have an average-sized yard, acreage, or a large field, moving leaves and yard debris with a walk behind leaf blower will save you an incredible amount of time and trouble. It could take hours to clean up large yards even with a backpack leaf blower not to mention a cordless leaf blower or (gasp!) a rake.
Forget about carrying heavy equipment. With a gas powered leaf blower, simply push the machine along on its wheels like a lawn mower to blow away hundreds of pounds of leaves in almost no time at all. Read on to check out the nine best walk behind leaf blowers available for your home.
-
1. SuperHandy 212cc 2000 CFM Walk Behind Leaf BlowerPros:
Cons:
- 212cc gas-powered engine with 2,000 CFM of air force output
- Adjustable flow angle flap at discharge chute
- Powdercoated to prevent corrosion
- 10-inch rear wheels are a little small for maneuverability
- Three wheel design makes this leaf blower tough to control if not on flat, level ground
- Oil fill angle is awkward and difficult to use
The SuperHandy 212cc 2000 CFM Walk Behind Leaf Blower features a large 212cc 4-stroke gas engine with 7HP that provides excellent power to blow those dry and wet leaves around your property. This blower throws out between 1270 to 2000 cubic feet of air per minute (CFM) from a metal impeller that spins up to 3600 RPM. You’ll have amazing control over maintaining your yard.
Airflow is controlled not with a throttle lever but with an adjustable flap on the discharge chute to bring the power when you need it or calm things down for gentler maneuvering of material. The SuperHandy is a heavy-duty machine made with powdercoated heat-treated steel to prevent rust and corrosion. This leaf blower makes it easy to move leaves and other debris into piles or rows over fields, lawns, or parking lots. For the price and the power, the SuperHandy 212cc 2000 CFM Walk Behind Leaf Blower should be a serious contender for your attention.
Find more SuperHandy 212cc 2000 CFM Walk Behind Leaf Blower information and reviews here.
-
2. Southland 163cc 1200CFM Walk Behind Leaf BlowerPros:
Cons:
- Easy start fuel delivery system
- 15-degree adjustable chute for more direct blowing
- 2 year limited residential warranty
- No throttle control or variable output settings
- Hard rubber wheels may get bogged down in soft ground
- Air intake can get clogged with leaves fairly easily
Looking to get your yard cleaned up in no time? Take a look at the Southland 163cc 1200CFM Walk Behind Leaf Blower. Equipped with a 163cc OHV engine, this blower will deliver serious air volume for home use, more than four times the force of a standard backpack blower. The air output can be adjusted for more control over where your leaves are pushed.
Two 12-inch rear wheels and a smaller front swivel wheel make the blower easy to push and maneuver on hardscapes and lawns. This walk behind leaf blower offers less vibration thanks to a balanced fan assembly. The entire unit comes pre-assembled, is powerful, and fuel efficient. If you have large swaths of land that need clearing, a parking lot full of debris, or just want to do some general cleaning up around the yard, this Southland 163cc 1200CFM Walk Behind Leaf Blower will be a nice tool to help you out.
Find more Southland SWB163150E Leaf Blower information and reviews here.
-
3. Troy-Bilt TB672 208cc Jet Sweep Wheeled Leaf BlowerPros:
Cons:
- Delivers up to 1,000 Cubic Feet per Minute (CFM)
- Quick 150 MPH airstream
- Two-year warranty
- Noisy but it's a large gas-powered engine that puts out severe air force
- Front wheel fixed in place; should swivel
- This is for clearing large spaces only, no finesse options
This walk-behind wheeled leaf blower, the Troy-Bilt TB672 208cc Jet Sweep Wheeled Leaf Blower, is great for anyone who has a large property with many, many leaves and debris to move around without having to carry around a power tool. It’s like operating a gas-powered lawn mower in terms of noise and maintenance.
The rubberized grip handle and semi-pneumatic ball-bearing wheels absorb much of the machine vibration to make the experience comfortable. The 208cc motor is large for the size of this machine and it can punch out an impressive 1,000 Cubic Feet per Minute (CFM) at 150 MPH. The 90-degree front discharge chute delivers the load where you want it when you want it.
The Troy-Bilt TB672 Leaf Blower will reduce the time your large cleaning job from hours to minutes. It’s big, bad, and beautiful. For those of you that are looking for a monster machine that will use a hurricane to move gigantic piles of material, the TB672 should be a serious contender for your attention.
Find more Troy-Bilt TB672 208cc Jet Sweep Wheeled Leaf Blower information and reviews here.
-
4. Landworks 212cc 2000 CFM Walk Behind Leaf BlowerPros:
Cons:
- Powdercoated finish
- Adjustable airflow chute flap
- 2,500 cubic feet of air force per minute
- 10-inch rear wheels are a bit small for this size of machine
- Three wheel design makes this unit tippy
- Oil fill angle is awkward and difficult to use
The Landworks 212cc 2000 CFM Walk Behind Leaf Blower is a carbon copy of the SuperHandy leaf blower on our list but with fewer reviews on Amazon and a blue paint job rather than orange. They’re both the same price and provide the same features so really the only decision to make is which color you prefer. This leaf blower features a large 212cc 4-stroke gas engine with 7 HP that provides excellent power to blow those dry and wet leaves around your property.
This blower throws out between 1270 to 2000 cubic feet of air per minute (CFM) from a metal impeller that spins up to 3600 RPM. You’ll have amazing control over maintaining your yard. Airflow is controlled not with a throttle lever but with an adjustable flap on the discharge chute to bring the power when you need it or calm things down for gentler maneuvering of material.
Like the SuperHandy model, the Landworks leaf blower is a heavy-duty machine made with powdercoated and heat-treated steel to prevent rust and corrosion. This leaf blower makes it easy to move leaves and other debris into piles or rows over fields, lawns, or parking lots. You’ll have a real leg up on clearing your property whichever model you choose.
Find more Landworks 212cc 2000 CFM Walk Behind Leaf Blower information and reviews here.
-
5. Merry Mac LB800M 205cc 1600 CFM Walk Behind Leaf BlowerPros:
Cons:
- 1,600 cubic feet of air per minute
- Thick pneumatic rear tires
- Adjustable air flow
- Small front wheel may be difficult to push over soft ground
- More expensive than other units on our list
- Shipping is an additional cost
The Merry Mac LB800M Walk Behind Leaf Blower provides high force output and a relatively low noise level for a machine of its size. It is powered by a 205cc Briggs & Stratton gas-powered engine that can push air up to 160 MPH and 1,600 cubic feet per minute (CFM). Dry and wet leaves can be handled effectively with this machine so you can clear large areas of land quickly.
The air chute features a kickable switch to adjust the output from high to low when necessary without the need for an additional attachment. It starts quickly and is dependable for large jobs. Be careful of the front guide wheel in soft ground; it’s narrow size is fine for guiding on hardscapes but may be difficult to maneuver in wet grass. Luckily the large rear tires make up for the deficiency.
Find more Merry Mac LB800M 1600 CFM Walk Behind Leaf Blower information and reviews here.
-
6. Merry Mac LB1450ICEZM 305cc 2,000 CFM Walk Behind Leaf BlowerPros:
Cons:
- Low noise level for its size
- Relatively light
- Features front or side discharge options as wel as high or low speeds
- Shipping costs are additional
- Unit will take more than a week to get to you
- More expensive than most other leaf blowers this size
It’s more expensive than most of the walk behind leaf blowers for home use but the Merry Mac 305cc 2,000 CFM Walk Behind Leaf Blower is definitely powerful enough to take care of any large property, acreage, or field. This commercial grade walk behind blower features a 305cc Briggs & Stratton gas-powered engine that can put out up to 2,000 cubic feet of air per minute (CFM). The motor housing and output sleeve are made of cast iron for maximum durability with a deflector to adjust airflow.
Front and side discharge options are available to make your yard cleanup fast and easy. The balanced high-speed impeller blows air at 200 MPH. The machine is also lighter at 115 pounds than most other units this size. Here’s the challenge with this unit: it’s powerful, yes, but it’s also twice as expensive and shipping is on top of that price. If you’re looking for a really good walk behind leaf blower to use with large areas, you will be hard-pressed to find one as good as this…but you’re going to pay for it.
Find more Merry Mac LB1350ICEZM Leaf & Debris Blower information and reviews here.
-
7. Mantis Little Wonder C5 Walk Behind Leaf BlowerPros:
Cons:
- Large 16-inch solid wheels
- Reliable engine start process
- Good for average to large yards
- It's pricey for the amount of power it puts out
- Discharge chute isn't adjustable on the fly
- There are other leaf blowers on our list that are more powerful
For folks that need a walk behind leaf blower for the average-sized yard, the Mantis Little Wonder C5 offers a reasonable solution. Reliable power is offered by way of the Subaru SP170 170cc engine that includes an ignition power switch. Air can be delivered up to 200 MPH and 1,150 CFM from the 16-inch composite impeller.
While the air output direction may be adjusted, it can’t be done on the fly because of the tightening collar. Still, the ability to direct airflow is a great option. You’ll enjoy the thickly padded operator handle while using this leaf blower; it also folds when finished to take up less storage space. The throttle control is located on the same handle for easy operation. 16-inch solid rubber wheels offer better stability and maneuverability over rough terrain and is an improvement on most other walk behind models.
Find more Mantis Little Wonder C5 Walk Behind Leaf Blower information and reviews here.
-
8. Billy Goat F902H 262cc Force BlowerPros:
Cons:
- Self-propelled; no more pushing heavy machinery
- Adjustable air direction nozzle and includes front force attachment
- Tubular steel frame
- It's heavy at 165 pounds
- Commercial-grade power comes with a commercial-grade price
- CFM level seems like it should be higher for an engine this size
Push blowers are fine for the common person but are you tired of pushing heavy machines or carrying around weighty backpack blowers? The Billy Goat F902H 262cc Force Blower is a commercial-grade leaf blower that is self-propelled, making trips up hills and around large pieces of land easier and more enjoyable. This model is lighter than most blowers of this class and features a smooth, rounded blower housing that reduces pushing effort, eliminates air voids, and reduces noise.
Billy Goat leaf blowers feature large Honda GX gas-powered engines with, in the case of the F902H, 262cc to put out air at almost 200 MPH. Heavy debris and leaf piles can be tamed easily with the discharge chute that can be adjusted to blow wherever you want it. An included rubber forward discharge chute is easy to snap on and can blow along houses, fences, property lines, and more without damage.
The Billy Goat F902H features ergonomic padded handles and a tubular steel frame for comfort. Large rear wheels reduce drag over wet grass and soft ground. Add to all this a five-year engine and housing warranty and a two-year machine warranty and you may want to rent your services out around the neighborhood. Yes, the F902H is expensive compared to other leaf blowers on our list however you’re getting commercial-grade quality and power.
Find more Billy Goat F902H 262cc Force Blower information and reviews here.
-
9. Billy Goat F1302SPH 393cc Self-Propelled Force BlowerPros:
Cons:
- You're playing with the big kids with this powerful machine
- 2,600 CFM delivers a major punch
- Large pneumatic wheels will go most anywhere
- This might be entirely too much power for a homeowner
- Shipping is additional on top of an expensive machine price
- It weighs 165 pounds
Are you ready to play with the pros? The Billy Goat F1302SPH 393cc Force Blower is THE commercial-grade leaf blower on our list if you’re ready for this sort of responsibility. This thing spits out air at 2,600 cubic feet per minute (CFM) courtesy of a Honda 393cc gas-powered engine. Yikes.
The F1302SPH is self-propelled and that’s a good thing since 165 pounds of machine tends to wear a person out after a bit. The smooth, rounded blower housing reduces pushing effort, eliminates air voids, and reduces noise. Like other Billy Goat leaf blowers, the discharge chute can be adjusted to blow wherever you want it. An included rubber forward discharge chute is easy to snap on and can blow along houses, fences, property lines, and more without damage.
This leaf blower utilizes a tubular powdercoated steel frame to hoist that monster engine and provides the operator with comfortable padded handles with controls at easy reach. The large pneumatic wheels will get this machine where you want it quickly and easily over all types of terrain. The Billy Goat F1302SPH comes with a five-year engine and housing warranty and a two-year machine warranty. This is a walk behind leaf blower for professionals that are looking to use it and use it and use it. If you have leaves to move around, this machine may save you not only hours of work but maybe even days.
Find more Billy Goat F1302SPH 393cc Self-Propelled Force Blower information and reviews here.
What is the point of a walk behind leaf blower?
Any homeowner with trees on their property will more than likely need a tool or system to clean up the inevitable piles of leaves that drop in the fall. You may have some tips and tricks for how to get the job done but it’s safe to say that a leaf blower will save you time and effort. For smaller jobs, a handheld version such as a cordless leaf blower will be adequate.
Gas-powered backpack versions are better suited to medium to large yards and acreage depending on the amount of cleanup that is necessary. Electric backpack versions that can compete with gas power are also becoming more available as time goes on.
Walk behind leaf blowers are the best choice when it comes to major leaf clearing work. Like gas-powered lawn mowers, walk behind leaf blowers feature large engines resting on a frame and wheels for easier portability than a backpack. Large engines mean large power which is a perfect solution for vast areas of land that need clearing.
Walk behind leaf blowers aren’t as inexpensive as handheld gas or electric models. If you have a half-acre or less to take care of, it’s probably a better idea to save money with a smaller unit. But those machines aren’t as powerful as a walk behind model. More power and airspeed will easily move ankle-deep piles of leaves that are damp and feature yard debris such as twigs or tree nuts.
What should I look for when buying a walk behind leaf blower?
A good rule of thumb is that the larger the engine, the larger the power delivered to blow leaves around. Engines are measured in cubic centimeters (cc). That number will give you a good idea of the blower’s power. That cc number refers to the total volume of air and fuel being pushed through the engine by the cylinders. With that in mind, a 200cc engine can displace 200 cubic centimeters of air and fuel.
It also helps to be aware of which company manufactured the engine on the leaf blower. Briggs & Stratton is a common one as well as Honda and Suzuki. If the engine on the blower you’re looking at was produced by a company you’ve never heard of, make sure you do some research on the quality of their products.
You’re going to see this acronym a lot when looking for a leaf blower: CFM. CFM stands for Cubic Feet per Minute. That number will tell you how strong the blower is. Those rated less than 200 CFMs are good for clearing light dust and debris off patios, driveways, gutters, and workshops. If you have piles of leaves, don’t go for one of these. 200 to 400 CFM ratings are awarded to cordless leaf blowers that will clear small yards, patios, and sidewalks.
If you have a small to medium yard to care for, this would most likely be the one for you. Your machines rated at 400 to 450 CFMs are powerful (maybe a little too powerful) for simple hardscape clearing. If you have piles of leaves to move around every fall, those blowers would work great. Leaf blowers that rate 500 CFMs or higher have generally been reserved for gas-powered engines but cordless leaf blowers are beginning to make a mark there.
Along with CFM, take note of the airspeed that a leaf blower can accomplish. Together with engine size and air force, the speed at which this all happens is important as well. If the blower you’ve got your eye on features high ratings with all three, you may have a winner.
Think about how and where you need to blow the leaves. Blowers with adjustable outtake chutes that allow the user to customize direction and output are much more useful than those without those options.
All of the walk behind leaf blowers on our list are gas-powered 4-stroke engines. That means they can take standard gasoline without needing to mix oil with the gas like a 2-cycle chainsaw. 4-cycle engines are more fuel-efficient and typically quieter as well.
Consider how much a leaf blower weighs. Will you be pushing the machine up hills? If so, weight will be important to note before you bring the blower home. Most walk behind leaf blowers aren't self-propelled and those that are will be much more expensive than push models. However, if you have a large piece of land to maintain, this might save you an incredible amount of time and effort.
As always, make sure you wear proper safety gear when operating a walk behind leaf blower. Items such as safety goggles, ear protection, long-sleeved shirts, pants, closed-toe shoes, and work gloves are all necessary when operating power equipment.
