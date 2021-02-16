13 Best Garden Carts to Save Your Back (Updated!)

Garden carts are a terrific way to transform many of those heavy lifting duties in the garden and save your back some strain in the process. Most combine the one-handed ease of a wagon with the ability to dump even big loads more simply than a wheelbarrow. Whether you’re prepping and planting starts, cleaning up fall leaves, or placing heavy pavers and landscape stones, a garden cart takes a lot of the work out of moving your mess.
When you have heavy duty work ahead in your yard and garden, you need a garden cart that can take a pounding, whether it’s by weight load or the rugged materials you’re carrying. This steel utility cart from Gorilla Carts is the one to choose when you want to pull up to 1,400 pounds of river rock, firewood, or mulch.
The heavy-duty steel construction makes this cart virtually bombproof, from the frame to the removable cart sides, and handle. In fact, this cart’s padded handle features 2-in-1 technology that’s designed to allow you to pull it or to tow this cart with your lawn tractor when used for heavy loads. When you want to use it as a flatbed trailer, it’s an easy transition.
The 15 inch pneumatic tires can handle any kind of terrain, so you’ll have the confidence to tackle the tough jobs, no matter how big. It features an oversized 52 inch by 34 inch oversized steel mesh bed, and steel rail side walls. This big yard cart is the perfect way to move plants from your greenhouse back into the outdoors and safely put them back inside when the weather turns cold.
This heavy-duty cart from Worx does it all. It has eight functions in all – converting to a wheelbarrow, cart, and dolly with an automatically adjusting center of gravity for a balanced load. The tires are extra large and never need inflating. The weight capacity is 300 pounds in wheelbarrow mode, and it has an ergonomic turbo-lift design that can make a 200 pound load feel like you’re only pulling 17 pounds!
The Aerocart fulcrum (the wheels) are positioned in exactly the right place, to perfectly balance an awful lot of weight with the least amount of required effort. The fold-out extension makes carrying large or awkward items easy. It has a built-in dolly feature that allows you to lift up to 300 pounds, so moving heavy dirt-filled barrels and pots is a breeze.
Need to move a load of pavers to the back yard? No problem. How about a half-ton of river rock? Also, no problem. When you’ve got really big jobs to do that involve moving heavy loads around your property, you need the Landworks Power Wagon. Powered by four 12V 7Ah AGM rechargeable deep cycle batteries, this baby can move even the heaviest loads up a 15 degree grade with no worries.
The six cubic foot bed has a maximum load capacity of 1,000 pounds, and yet it moves at a rapid 3.1MPH clip. The 13 inch pneumatic wheels can handle even rugged terrain and it features a powder-coated steel frame that’s rust and corrosion-resistant. While this cart isn’t for your average gardener, it’s great for those with large landscape jobs, small farms, homes on acreage.
Landworks also has a cool electric wheelbarrow if this cart seems too intimidating, along with a bunch of other awesome tools to tackle any job around the yard or garden.
This is the ultimate utility cart for your garden. It has a capacity that is many times more than most other options at 1,000 pounds. You can carry just about anything with this cart. The tires are pneumatic and the handle is padded and can be pulled or towed. The frame is designed for easy assembly and use.
Heavy duty steel mesh sides make this rugged option great for hauling pavers and landscape rocks, although they are easily removed so you can use this cart as a flatbed trailer as well. The big beefy tires won’t bog down in soft soil and mud and the bed is huge at 49.5 inches by 24.5 inches. This cart is for the serious gardener to complete almost any imaginable task.
This durable utility cart is designed for marine use to on and off-load cargo onto boats and docks, but that’s exactly what makes it versatile enough to be used in your yard or garden. Made of marine-grade aluminum it resists rust and corrosion, so it’s ideal for all kinds of outdoor tasks. The big 38 by 22.75 inch bed features sides that are 23inches tall and can hold 5.75 cubic feet of soil, clippings, and branches as well as all the garden tools you don’t want to pack in separate loads. Including the handle, it’s 55 inches long.
It carries up to 350 pounds and the split handle grips make it perfect for two-person jobs. Sturdy 20-inch pneumatic tires provide flexibility over rough terrain, and a removable front panel helps you easily load and unload materials. Another asset we really love about this cart is its supreme storability. It folds down compactly to occupy less than two square feet of storage space – perfect during the off-season. You’ll like that it also comes with a two year warranty.
https://amzn.to/3ba6x5OWhether you’ve got a big yard, or simply some big chores in your yard to accomplish, the SuperHandy electric powered garden cart is indeed super handy! With a 500 pound load capacity, this garden cart can climb inclines up to 15 degrees meaning you’ll save your muscle power for the tasks that really need your attention instead of being exhausted early on.
With a 48V Li-Ion all electric brushless motor system, powered by one or two 2Ah/4Ah rechargeable Lithium-Ion batteries, this power wagon can travel up to 3.1mph. 13 inch pneumatic wheels make it durable in all kinds of terrain, so it’s seriously versatile. The cargo area can quickly be converted into a flatbed by simply removing or folding in the metal mesh sidewalls.
Because this cart is battery operated it’s quiet as well as more eco-friendly than a gas powered cart. Six cubic feet of storage means you can pack a lot of tools, dirt, wood, or whatever, and the handles make for easy steering because you’re driving the load that’s in front of you rather than pulling a load behind you.
This extra strong garden cart from Gorilla Carts has a lot of features that make it a great garden cart. Ten inch pneumatic tires and four-wheel stability make this cart a great choice for rugged terrain or a yard and garden at different elevations. The maintenance-free poly bed will never rust – a problem with the classic metal wheelbarrows we’re used to.
The quick-release dumping feature makes it simple to dump autumn leaves, or big loads of dirt, mulch, and manure in the spring. It has a 600 pound weight capacity, making it another of the really beefy models we love. The padded pull handle is easy on the hands, even when you’re hauling a heavier load. The bed size on this cart is 30 inches by 20 inches.
If you’re lucky enough to have a lawn tractor, this Titan Poly dump cart is the perfect add-on to maximize the number of ways you can use it in addition to mowing. Simply hitch it to your tractor and pull it to gather up leaves and branches, haul firewood, or double as a mobile potting unit. With a 10 cubic foot load capacity (up to 400 pounds!) this cart will become your indispensible ally on all major garden chores.
The hopper is made of durable rust-proof, waterproof heavy-duty poly. 13 inch pneumatic wheels make it easy to move around even rough terrain and you can tow it safely at up to 10mph with your tractor, ATV or UTV. You’ll especially love the dump feature when you’re moving heavy materials. With a foot pedal you can easily release your load anywhere you want.
This cart is super easy to assemble and weighs in at just 43 pounds so it’s easy to relocate by hand if you don’t have your lawn tractor handy.
This Farm Tuff garden cart looks a lot like a milk crate, which means it is strong and durable yet very lightweight as well. Perfect for hauling hay bales and bags of feed and soil, it has a high cargo lip to prevent contents from spilling over. The big rubber tires and anti-tip steering make it easily maneuverable and the long metal handle keeps the 30 by 46 inch bed from running into the back of your legs when being pulled..
This simple cart from Polar Trailer is durable and built to last for all your garden, camping, and barnyard jobs. It has a rust-resistant high-impact polyethylene tub that can carry up to ten cubic feet of gear or garden stuff. The unique design makes for easy loading and even easier dumping, and the rolled front edge means less waste stays behind.
This cart features extra-large 20 inch spoked wheels that work great on all sorts of terrain. Designed to be either pushed or pulled, it’s almost like a wheelbarrow and garden cart in one. A centered and balanced axle means hauling even the heaviest load is a cinch. This rugged cart has a load capacity of 400 pounds.
This Suncast two-wheel garden cart has a unique bucket shape and upright design that makes it easier to deposit raked leaves and grass into, in addition to being friendly for loose materials like dirt or gravel. It is constructed of durable and lightweight resin with un-poppable wheels that’s simple to clean with a hose and will never rust. The telescoping handle makes it ideal for people of all heights.
This garden cart has a generous 15.5 gallon capacity, with a 20 by 22 inch base that stands 34 inches tall. While a little assembly is required with this cart, it only takes minutes and no tools. Thanks to its smooth rounded curves, this is also an ideal cart to put your toddlers in for fun rides around the yard or block, and the price point is a definite bonus.
Whether you’re constrained by space or by budget, this folding cart can go with you from the garden to the grocery store or anywhere else you need and want to carry a lot of stuff around. Weighing in at a mere 24 pounds, it has a heavy-duty steel frame that can accommodate up to 150 pounds of stuff. The wagon bed and sides are made with durable 600D fabric that can be easily cleaned and is UV and mildew resistant.
It sets up in seconds, features an adjustable handle, and comes in a variety of color choices, and folds down to just eight inches thick. It also has two mesh cup holders to keep beverages secure and you hydrated while you’re working in the garden.
Maneuverability and flexibility are the main features you need to know about this Sunnydaze garden and utility cart. It has a large padded handle allows the cart to be easily pulled by hand or you can convert it to a hitch and tow it behind your lawn tractor. The handle has a 180-degree turning radius and the sturdy reinforced axles and pneumatic tires are able to roll easily over any terrain.
While it’s moderately priced it delivers heavy-duty performance with a 34 by 18 inch bed that has nine-inch sidewalls that can be unpinned and drop down so you can use it as a flatbed trailer too. The steel mesh bed frame, side rails, and cart structure are powder-coated to resist rust and corrosion. It comes with a touch 600 denier liner that can easily be snapped into place for carrying loose soil and rocks, and then be quickly removed when it’s not needed.
This clever cart can accommodate up to a 400 pound load and it comes in four different color options. You’ll also like its one year warranty.