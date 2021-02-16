13 Best Garden Carts to Save Your Back (Updated!)

When you have heavy duty work ahead in your yard and garden, you need a garden cart that can take a pounding, whether it’s by weight load or the rugged materials you’re carrying. This steel utility cart from Gorilla Carts is the one to choose when you want to pull up to 1,400 pounds of river rock, firewood, or mulch.

The heavy-duty steel construction makes this cart virtually bombproof, from the frame to the removable cart sides, and handle. In fact, this cart’s padded handle features 2-in-1 technology that’s designed to allow you to pull it or to tow this cart with your lawn tractor when used for heavy loads. When you want to use it as a flatbed trailer, it’s an easy transition.

The 15 inch pneumatic tires can handle any kind of terrain, so you’ll have the confidence to tackle the tough jobs, no matter how big. It features an oversized 52 inch by 34 inch oversized steel mesh bed, and steel rail side walls. This big yard cart is the perfect way to move plants from your greenhouse back into the outdoors and safely put them back inside when the weather turns cold.