11 Best Outdoor Heaters for Your Patio

This lovely pyramid style propane heater will bring elegance and function to your outdoor living area. It gives off 40,000 BTUs of heat with a quartz glass tube and showy fire display.

This heater has a durable and attractive stainless steel finish. Its ignition system is reliable and worry-free, turning on with just the touch of a button. The heater has wheels on the bottom for easy mobility, and a built-in safety shut off system in case it is tilted or tips over. It is unlikely to tip over though, because of the bottom-heavy pyramid-shaped design.