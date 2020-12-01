13 Best Cordless String Trimmers: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

This model, the Worx GT 3.0 Cordless String Trimmer & Edger, is part of the “PowerShare” line of Worx tools that share the same series of batteries and offer a less expensive option to other yard machines out there. Worx has carved themselves a niche between the bargain basement appeal of Sun Joe and the more professional Ryobis and Milwaukees of the world. This trimmer is economical and is one of the few that comes packaged with two batteries (they’re weaker at only 2Ah, but you could still keep one in the charger ready to go). If you decided to pick up a third, they’re inexpensive enough that your budget is kept intact.

Motor performance is excellent. The trimmer is lightweight (less than six pounds) and offers just a 12-inch cutting diameter so this is a particularly good option for people who may be smaller or have challenges using a professional machine. Feeding line into the spool head is easy enough that pretty much anyone can do it without effort. If your line is getting short, use the “Command Feed” push button near the throttle trigger to get more without bumping the trimmer head. The string that comes with the trimmer is not of the greatest quality; consider upgrading to a better product.

The support handle adjusts for varying heights and your own particular comfort level. A spacer guard acts as a visual for the user and protects plants and obstacles against errant damage. If you’re feeling crazy, shove it back in the trimmer head and go wild. The head also pivots 90 degrees to get under that playset or to attack those hills that need trimming STAT.

When you’re ready to convert from trimming to edging, simply unlock the buckle on the shaft, turn the cutting head, and lock it back. You can do it in under five seconds, seriously. I’m not a huge fan of using string trimmers to edge however for small areas, the Worx GT 3.0 would do a decent job of cleaning up that grass to sidewalk division.

The package consisting of trimmer, string, batteries, and charger costs less than $100. For anyone considering getting into a cordless electric string trimmer, you could do a lot worse than giving this a shot. Given the multiple positive reviews from users online, Worx has created a solid machine.