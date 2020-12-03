11 Best Electric Rototillers: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

Rototillers, also known as tillers and cultivators, depending on their size and capabilities, are must-have tools for gardeners of all skill levels to own. Electric rototillers have become powerful enough to take care of most gardening duties that they are beginning to eclipse gas-powered models.
While not suitable for turning a patch of concrete-tough earth into a bountiful planting area (at least not yet), electric rototillers are excellent for maintaining gardens from season to season. Whether you decide on corded (infinite power but watch out for the cord) or cordless (endless mobility but watch the recharge times), there will be an electric rototiller on our list that will complement your tool shed perfectly.
These models are excellent for quick, nimble maintenance around your flowers, plants, and veggies. Whether you’re looking at more power or a great price point, take a look to see what works the best for you and your garden.
1. WEN TC0714 7 Amp 14.2-Inch Electric Tiller and CultivatorPrice: $96.86Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 7 Amp motor rotates tines at 380 RPM
- Clean electrical power keeps going as long as your plugged in
- Great for use inbetween plants and vegetable rows
- Meant for maintenance work, not breaking up hard ground
- You almost have to take the wheels off for the machine to be effective
- Most of the machine is made of plastic which makes me question its durability
The WEN TC0714 Electric Tiller features a 7 Amp motor that rotates its four steel tines up to 380 times per minute to break up and turn over your soil. This little cultivator is capable of tilling 14.2 inches wide and 8.7 inches deep. The dual handle system helps maximize control during navigation and turns.
The 5-5/8-inch wheels can be used to roll the machine where you want but this tiller is light enough to simply be carried. The wheels are removable in order to allow the tines to dig deeper. Overload protection automatically stops the motor during contact with hard rocks, concrete, and other immovable objects, preventing damage to the tiller and the blades.
The WEN TC0714 Electric Tiller comes with a two-year warranty and good customer service. This is a great rototiller for already established gardens and beds; if you’re looking for something to grind up fresh turf, you’d best look for something larger (and maybe gas-powered).
Find more WEN TC0714 7 Amp 14.2-Inch Electric Tiller information and reviews here.
2. Greenworks Pro 80V 10-Inch Cordless Tiller CultivatorPrice: $317.33Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quiet, effective operation
- From eight and a quarter to ten-inch tilling width and five-inch depth
- Four-year tool and two-year battery warranty
- Take a break every 30 to 40 minutes can be frustrating
- Batteries are sometimes difficult to remove
- Additional batteries are expensive
Greenworks makes some of the best electric products on the market and the Greenworks Pro 80V 10-Inch Cordless Tiller Cultivator is no exception. The rototiller has more torque than you might expect a battery-powered tiller to have and may even surpass gas-powered machines that you’ve used. The large steel tines, with 80V of power turning them, can churn up hard soil (even clay) and remove large rocks without working too hard.
The large steel tines provide a tilling width of 10 inches or you can remove the outer two in order to reduce down to eight and a quarter inches. The maximum tilling depth is five inches with this machine. Like other Greenworks products in the Pro 80V line like the lawn mower, string trimmer, or leaf blower, this rototiller requires virtually no maintenance to keep going. The included 80V battery and rapid charger feature a runtime of around 30 to 40 minutes and will recharge in a half-hour.
With that kind of power and operation time, you could turn over a 400-square-foot-bed on one charge; your experience may vary. Assembly is incredibly easy so you can spend more time working in your garden than following an instruction manual. If you’re looking for a professional-grade cordless power tool that will rule your flower beds, you’ve found it.
Find more Greenworks Pro 80V 10-Inch Cordless Tiller Cultivator information and reviews here.
3. Sun Joe TJ604E 16-Inch Electric Garden TillerPrice: $128.48Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cultivate up to 16 inches wide and 8 inches deep
- Six angled steel tines provide durability and performance
- Foldable handle makes storage a cinch
- Will do the job but your hands and arms may get a workout
- A larger power trigger would be a nice upgrade
- Plastic wheels seem cheap
The Sun Joe TJ604E 16-Inch Electric Garden Tiller is ready to jump into your garden and pulverize that dirt. Six rugged steel tines powered by the 13.5 Amp motor and spun at 370 RPM will aerate perfectly to prepare your seedbed for planting. This tiller is capable of a 16-inch width and eight-inch depth. Plug the Sun Joe TJ604E into an exterior-grade extension cord, and pull the instant start trigger to begin getting that garden into shape.
The wheels feature a three-position height adjustment depending on your needs. Control those weeds where you need them tamed; the Sun Joe will do it with pizzazz and flair. This is the largest of Sun Joe’s tiller line and it’s guaranteed to do the job even in tough clay soil and thick dead turf. When you’re done preparing your plot for planting, wheel the Sun Joe to the shed and fold the handle over for storage.
Sun Joe features a two-year, no questions asked service policy. If this tiller doesn’t work for you, simply return it for a full refund. But I think you’re going to find that this electric garden tiller is just what you’re looking for to get the job done in your small to medium-sized beds.
4. Greenworks 27062A 40V Cordless Tiller CultivatorPrice: $252.23Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable height allows for range of depth up to five inches
- Effective, affordable, and easy to use
- Adjustable tilling width between 8-1/4 inches and 10 inches
- Battery may be tough to seat or remove
- Confusing (and sometimes non-existent) assembly directions
- Battery and charger not included
The Greenworks 27062A 40V Cordless Tiller Cultivator is a clean way to churn up the dirt in your vegetable garden or flower beds without tripping over an extension cord. Runtime using a G-MAX 40V battery is around 40 minutes using a 4Ah battery. The main equipment on this rototiller, the shaft, head and tines, are made of a high-grade steel that is tough and durable.
The tines may be repositioned from a tilling width of 8-1/4 inches up to ten inches. Height of the cordless tiller is also adjustable down to a maximum of five inches. Using the tiller couldn’t be easier; slap a charged battery into the unit and pull the trigger. It’s seriously that easy.
Performance while churning up soft to medium-tough soil is very good. Chipping away roots, vines, and weeds is great as well. The Greenworks 27062A has enough power to knock away rocks and obstacles relatively easy.
Note: This review is of the tool only; this version does not come with a 40V battery or charger. If you have a Greenworks 40V string trimmer or lawn mower, you’re in luck as the batteries are interchangeable. If not, you may find the 40V battery and charger online.
This combo pack does come with an eight-foot cordless pole saw that works with the same 40V battery system, however. Whoohoo!
Find more Greenworks 27062A 40V Cordless Tiller Cultivator information and reviews here.
5. Earthwise TC70016 16-Inch Electric Tiller/CultivatorPrice: $134.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Width adjustable from 16 inches to 11 inches with an eight-inch depth
- Cord retention hook for securing extension cord during use
- Six-inch flip-down rear wheels for smooth and easy transport
- Fasteners may shake loose from vibrations during operation
- Make sure to check your transmission fluids before use
- Thick weeds may bind tines together
The Earthwise TC70016 16-Inch Electric Tiller/Cultivator is a must-have power tool for your garden tool collection. It’s very seldom that a gardener can purchase a tool and have it meet expectations and even less so when that tool exceeds them. This cultivator will remove the difficulty from tilling your yard in the spring and maintaining it all season long.
The Earthwise TC70016 features a 13. 5 Amp electric motor that spins the six steel tines at 360 RPM. Tilling width is adjustable from 16 inches to eleven with a working depth of eight inches. This model is the largest of the Earthwise family, ideal for preparing your garden and flower beds, loosening soil and cleaning your beds at the end of the season. This tiller is hassle-free with next to no maintenance.
Simply push the start button and squeeze the lever to get started and once the lever is let go the tiller will power off. The six-inch wheels fold down when you really need to dig deep for extra convenience. The Earthwise TC0016 is lightweight, convenient, and will tear up your tough soil like a beast.
Find more Earthwise TC70016 16-Inch Electric Tiller/Cultivator information and reviews here.
6. Tacklife TGTL01A 18-Inch Electric Tiller CultivatorPrice: $144.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Four-cam lever clamps to fold the tiller for storage in five seconds
- Six tine design convert from 18 inches to 12-1/2 inches in no time
- Efficient 13.5 Amp copper motor
- Space is a little tight between the gearbox and tines
- Plastic handlebar clamps are a bit flimsy
- This machine is too light to force the tines down into compacted soil
Electric tools are slowly surpassing gas-powered varieties for their cleaner energy use, zero emissions, and ease of use. The Tacklife TGTL01A 18-Inch Electric Tiller Cultivator checks all those boxes and while you will need to watch out for the extension cord, this little rototiller works supremely well. It only weighs 22 pounds so it’s easy to move around however you’ll find yourself pushing the tines into the earth more than you’re used to, especially if it’s hardened clay.
The tines may be reduced from an 18-inch tilling width to 12-1/2-inches for smaller rows or for working in between delicate plants. Tilling depth can be up to eight inches. The efficient electric motor delivers 13.5 Amps that keep the tines spinning efficiently through turf, dirt, or mulch. All power tools should be this easy to use; simply plug it in and go. And at the end of your workday in the garden, hose the Tacklife TGTL01A down, and fold the handle over to decrease the tiller’s size by half.
Find more Tacklife TGTL01A 18-Inch Electric Tiller Cultivator information and reviews here.
7. Earthwise TC70125 12.5-Amp 16-Inch Corded Electric Tiller/CultivatorPros:
Cons:
- Flip-down 6-inch wheels for easy maneuverabilty
- Nice cushioned handle grip
- Six steel tines can really dig into tough dirt
- Poor instruction manual
- Cord wrap system is badly designed
- Handle doesn't fold for storage
The Earthwise TC70125 16-Inch Corded Electric Tiller Cultivator provides a 16″ tilling width with an 8″ depth. This scrappy little rototiller will tear up tough dirt to prepare your planting bed just how you want it. It’s an excellent way to keep your garden going strong.
Push the start button and squeeze the lever to get started. If the lever is let go, the tiller will power off. This electric rototiller features six durable steel tines powered by a 12.5 Amp electric motor. 6″ wheels allow for easy movement then fold up to get some leverage and dig deep.
The TC70125 has a cord retention hook for easily securing your extension cord while cultivating your garden however the access port for the cord end seems to be too small. It’s lightweight so you can carry it around your garden and store it away with no effort whatsoever. The best part about this Earthwise electric rototiller? There is no oil, gas, or regular maintenance required with this power tool. This thing works hard to get your beds whipped into shape.
Find more Earthwise TC70125 16-Inch Corded Electric Tiller information and reviews here.
8. Greenworks 27072 10-Inch Electric TillerPrice: $119.20Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 8 Amp motor produces reliable results
- Features four eight-inch forward rotating tines
- Variable tilling width from 10 inches to 8-1/4 inches
- Meant for little baby gardens
- Don't get the cord tangled in the tines!
- Weak cotter pins that secure the tines
Maybe you have a few flower beds or some raised garden areas with softer soil that you need cultivated every so often and you need a tool to help you with it. Look no further than the Greenworks 27072 10-Inch Electric Tiller. This little garden cultivator weighs next to nothing and can be easily transported in and out of raised beds and vehicles. Plug the Greenworks 27072 in and pull the trigger. It’s that easy.
It features an 8 Amp motor while not meant for heavy, stiff turf or thick clay soil, is perfect for a small tiller that mows down weeds or mixes in fertilizer. The four eight-inch tines can be adjusted from a tilling width of ten inches to just eight and a quarter and up to five inches deep. When you’re done, simply unlock the handle to fold it over for compact storage. And you can’t argue with the price of this power tool. It’s affordable and effective.
Find more Greenworks 27072 10-Inch Electric Tiller information and reviews here.
9. Earthwise TC70020 20V Cordless Electric Tiller CultivatorPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for small garden plots and flower beds
- Four durable steel tines with 7.5-inch tilling width
- Flip-down wheels for transport
- Roots can jam tines fairly easily
- Wet dirt may clog up tines
- Included battery size is a little small
The Earthwise TC70020 20V Cordless Electric Tiller has a convenient cutting width of seven and a half inches and a tilling depth of six inches. Like it’s corded cousin, the Earthwise TC70025 7.5-Inch Electric Tiller Cultivator, the TC70020 is lightweight and may be maneuvered easily around plants, flowers, and vegetables. This little rototiller is the same shape and size as a string trimmer and may be used in a similar manner.
The four steel tines are tough enough to dig through turf and rocky soil; areas with thick roots and large rocks are better off handled by a larger model or even a shovel. The portable nature of this rototiller makes it possible to move quickly in and around plants to get your job done. Using the Earthwise TC70020 is different than a large wheeled tiller in that it takes some know-how from the operator. Holding it steady and pulling back on the forward motion of the unit is the most effective way to churn up the dirt.
Luckily the 20V battery and charger are included with the unit. The trigger handle is cushioned and comfortable but a little heavier than the corded version by about ten pounds. I like the cordless option here; it’s easier to pull out and use where you need it without having to dig out an extension cord. Given the small size of this rototiller, the 2Ah battery may be enough to get you through your workload but having a back-up on hand is never a bad idea.
Find more Earthwise TC70020 20V Cordless Electric Tiller information and reviews here.
10. Black+Decker LCG120AM 20V MAX Cordless TillerPrice: $109.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 20V lithium-ion battery and charger included
- Cultivates up to 325 square feet per charge
- Counter-oscillating tines prevent weeds from tangling
- This tool is a cultivator, not a tiller
- Tines are too close together and dirt can get stuck between them
- Best used in soft soil
Sometimes when you are working in the garden, a smaller cultivator is ended to get in between rows or in hard to reach places. The Black+Decker LCG120AM 20V MAX Cordless Tiller is an extra lightweight model that’s perfect for weeding in between vegetable rows, mixing amendments into the soil, and other small gardening jobs that would usually require you to be on hands and knees with a hand tool.
The dual tines and rugged transmission break up soil and can grind up weeds easily. This cultivator is powered by a 20V lithium-ion battery, with a decent runtime and charge retention with the ability to cultivate up to 325 square feet per charge. Keep in mind that while Black+Decker calls this tool a tiller, it’s actually a cultivator so while it’s really good at what it’s intended for, it’s sort of like picking up a cordless string trimmer and expecting it to mow your lawn efficiently.
Find more Black+Decker LCG120AM 20V MAX Cordless Tiller information and reviews here.
11. Earthwise TC70025 7.5-Inch Corded Electric Tiller CultivatorPros:
Cons:
- Single lever switch starts the tiller every time
- Adjustable support handle
- Tills up to seven-1/2 inches wide and six inches deep
- Motor may not be strong enough for tougher work
- Holes on the lower handle may be misaligned for assembly
- Electric plug and bracket seem to be a little flimsy
For smaller patches of earth and beds, the Earthwise TC70025 7.5-Inch Electric Tiller Cultivator may be what you’re looking for to mix in fertilizer or control weeds. This little rototiller is the same shape and size as a string trimmer and may be used in a similar manner. It is very lightweight and may be hauled around easily.
The four steel tines are tough enough to dig through turf and rocky soil; areas with thick roots and large rocks are better off handled by a larger model or even a shovel. The portable nature of this rototiller makes it possible to move quickly in and around plants to get your job done. Using the Earthwise TC70025 is different than a large wheeled tiller in that it takes some know-how from the operator. Holding it steady and pulling back on the forward motion of the unit is the most effective way to churn up the dirt.
The motor is a small 2.5 Amps however for its size (and especially its price point), the Earthwise TC70025 7.5-Inch Electric Tiller Cultivator is a highly useful tool for maintaining your small gardens and flower beds. It’s certainly easier than doing the work by hand. The support handle is adjustable to make the unit more comfortable while digging down to a maximum of six inches. All in all, this is a really good little rototiller for your seasonal maintenance.
Find more Earthwise TC70025 7.5-Inch Electric Tiller Cultivator information and reviews here.
What Do Electric Rototillers Do?
If you’re any kind of gardener, even a beginner, you probably already know that breaking up soil in your beds encourages the growth of bigger and better plants, vegetables, and flowers. But who wants to spend all day with a pulaski, shovel, and hoe, sweating buckets to get that garden in shape? Lucky for us, we now live in an age of power tools that are effective and affordable.
Rototillers significantly reduce the time and trouble of preparation, weeding, and mixing in nutrients for your garden. But what you really need for your own plot of land will be up to you. Do you need a gasoline-powered monster machine all the time? It really depends on the size of the bed you’re tending and your budget.
What's the Difference Between a Rototiller, Tiller, and a Cultivator?
Rototillers, also known as tillers or cultivators, come in a variety of shapes and sizes. While tillers and cultivators may look similar, they are meant to handle vastly different jobs. Tillers are generally larger, more powerful, and usually run on gas or a mixture of gas and oil.
Gas-powered tillers dig into hard soil to break it up for planting and also cut away existing plants and roots like grass or weeds. Tillers have front or rear tine configurations based on their weight and power distribution. Front-tine tillers are more maneuverable while rear-tine models tend to be the most powerful option.
Cultivators are for churning up soil that has already been readied for planting in the past and maintaining prepped beds. Electric models are becoming more readily available and preferred over gas models. While cultivators can be used for tougher work, you’re typically better off using one for weeding between rows or mixing in fertilizer or compost.
Of course, there are some models out there that can handle the job of both a tiller and a cultivator and, truth be told, technology is making it easier for these rototillers to do both, with cleaner energy, and be affordable enough for just about anyone.
What Kind of Rototiller Do I Need?
If creating a brand new garden or flower bed, you may want to consider renting a large machine like a gas-powered, rear-tine tiller to get the heavy work out of the way. Once established, it’s simple enough for an electric cultivator to maintain the bed. They’re lighter and simpler to use not to mention a lot less expensive.
When considering a rototiller for your tool shed, choose your preferred model based on what your needs are. What do you need to accomplish? Garden tillers dig new plots and cultivators mix and blend the soil with mulch and compost. The number of tines, weight, power source and level, and (of course) expense should all factor into your selection process.
Keep in mind that electric tools are getting better and better with each passing day. Companies like Sun Joe and Earthwise manufacture really good corded tools at a price that makes the decision a no-brainer. Battery-operated cordless families like Snapper, Greenworks, and Black+Decker offer up the ability to swap power sources and the convenience of mobility.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.