31 Best Fairy Garden Supplies & Kits

Want to add some whimsy to your home or garden but not sure where to start? These fairy garden supplies and fairy garden kits will provide all you need to create magical, miniature fairyscapes whether indoors or outdoors in your garden. The right fairy ornaments will give your space a cottagecore or cheerful witchcore aesthetic.

Can You Have a Fairy Garden Inside?

Of course! You can bring any fairy supplies indoors. The only thing that might not work inside as well as outside are solar fairy houses which need sunlight to charge up their batteries so they can glow at night. 

There are loads of ways you can keep a fairy home inside.

  • You can build one into a dedicated planter or glass terrarium. 
  • Add fairy ornaments to an existing house plant or bonsai tree.
  • Or build one into a corner of your house not plant-related at all. You can add fairy doors anywhere like at the base of walls or inside pantry cupboards for a magical surprise. 

Can My Fairy Garden Go Outside?

Probably! Outdoor fairyscapes are a little more tricky because you need to make sure all your materials are outdoor-friendly and weather-resistant, but they're very rewarding because it makes it look like your fairies are out in the wild.

Things like wood and metals that aren't stainless steel are going to have trouble lasting very long when subjected to rain and sun. (Even stainless steel honestly after a while.)

For outdoor setups, it's best to stick with resin, plastic, or ceramics. 

If you're thinking about bringing a potted garden outside, make sure it has drainage holes or else your fairy home will become a fairy swamp when it rains.

It's always best to bring decorations indoors during the winter if you live in a cold climate to prevent freezing damage.

What Are Fairy Garden Plants?

Plants that work well in a fairyscape tend to be low profile and compact. Flowers are beautiful but you want something that won't cover up all your hard work. 

Succulents like sempervivums (also known as houseleeks or hens and chicks) are perfect for gardens or potted arrangements like this because they stay low to the ground. Many of these hens and chicks are frost-hardy and can survive winters. I have succulent gardens here in New Hampshire where we regularly get -10 degrees Fahrenheit temperatures. Be sure to check your plant's zoning before planting it outside.

Are There Fairy Gardens for Kids?

Lots! This ToyVelt Kit is made for ages four and up and I've included several other kits above. The concern with kids and fairy accessories is that they tend to be a swallowing hazard so it's best to keep to kid-friendly versions if you've got little ones around. 

What About Fairy Garden Solar Lights?

I'm obsessed with solar fae houses, I'm not going to lie. I have more than my fair share and I'm now making my own. 

Not all faerie houses are solar but the ones that are will have a little black solar panel that is used to absorb sunlight. 

These houses tend to have a light sensor so it turns on automatically when it gets dark and turns off when the sun comes up. 

What If My Houses Don't Have Solar Lights?

Add your own! You can light your little setup with solar string lights or other solar outdoor lights

What Are Some Out-Of-The-Box Fairy Garden Ideas?

Aquarium decor--especially if you're shopping for an outdoor garden. These pieces are built to withstand being submerged in water and are often hollow and open on the underside so it's easy to slip some solar lights underneath. 

Plus they tend to be cheaper than fairy branded items.

Sure not everything will work, but you can find some great mushroom houses, hobbit-style homes, and even castles. 

Why Are We Obsessed With Little Fairy Houses?

It seems to be just part of being human. People from cultures across the world have had stories and mythos of the little, hidden people for hundreds if not thousands of years. They've had a hundred names. In my house we call them The Good Neighbors. 

The fairies we see in miniature decorative gardens tend to be more of a western European vibe from the late 1800s. Small pixies with smiling faces and wings. But, according to Historic UK, fairies were first written about in England in the 1200s and most of them were stories of the dangers of fairies. 

Folklore has always had "good" and "bad" fairies, but I've always seen it less as good and bad more like these creatures have their own agendas and those may or may not align with ours. I don't see them as malevolent, just different. 

