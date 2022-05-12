31 Best Fairy Garden Supplies & Kits

Want to add some whimsy to your home or garden but not sure where to start? These fairy garden supplies and fairy garden kits will provide all you need to create magical, miniature fairyscapes whether indoors or outdoors in your garden. The right fairy ornaments will give your space a cottagecore or cheerful witchcore aesthetic.
This Fairy Gardens Deluxe Accessories Kit gives you everything you’d need to create a gorgeous patio garden space outside your fairy door–plus it includes the fairy door.
The set includes a fairy door with a cobblestone frame, four mosaic butterfly stepping stones, a butterfly patio table, two matching chairs, a flower birdbath with tiny bird, a mailbox, two mushrooms, one cute little mouse holding a mushroom, and one fairy gazebo with a leafy roof.
If you’re looking strictly at the value here, you can find this gazebo sold separately for the price of half this set, so for the money, you’d be getting the gazebo plus 13 other items. It’s a good value for your money here.
They are fit for indoor or outdoor use and are made using non-toxic materials to be plant and kid-safe. Though keep in mind that anything with small parts needs to be monitored with kids who might try to eat them.
The My Fairy Light Garden set is one of a series of playsets so kids can grow real miniature gardens with real plants (included) complete with lights, music, working features, and fairy figurines.
Light Garden’s base has a moat-like channel which is where the included soil goes. It comes with a packet of seeds with a planting pamphlet, a built-in mini pond with a working waterwheel when you press the pump, a mini watering can, a mini shovel, a lift-off light-up fairy house, an arched bridge, and two figurines: Saffron the fairy and her unicorn foal.
They’ll have fun planting, watering, and watching their seeds sprout, grow, and eventually bloom into beautiful flowers.
The bridge is designed to attach from one garden kit to others in the series like the Fairy Treehouse and the Fairy Nature Cottage to create a whole village of fairies.
If you love the idea of a fairy display inside a planter but don’t want to go through the trouble of arranging one yourself, there’s this Three-Tier Fairy Planter that gives you planting space in a pot that has a built-in little fairy cottage right there to start with.
While it appears to be five broken terracotta pots all stacked together, it’s really just one piece cast in resin with realistic fake cracking in what remains of the pots. It’s built to look like some little fairy saw this nesting stack of shattered pots and thought, “Jackpot. I live here now,” and built a “stone” stairway up to a multi-story home at the top.
The house and accompanying tree are detailed enough that it won’t feel unfinished if you don’t add any extra fairy accessories which is nice.
There are three larger areas for plants toward the right and one smaller spot on the left. Shorter plants will be best here so they don’t grow and cover up your cute fairy details, so succulents are a great way to go. Fake succulents are even better.
If you’re crafty or looking for a project to do with your kids, grandkids, or niblings (the gender-neutral term for your sibling’s children if that’s a new one for you), consider making and painting your own fairy doors.
This Silicone Mold Set provides you with molds for three different designs of fairy doors, three different fairy windows, as well as flowers and leaves for decoration. There are also molds for stepping stones and a cobblestone pathway to really enhance your fairyscape.
I love molds because I am distinctly terrible at working with clay but when you have a mold, it doesn’t matter. What I can do is take some oven-bake polymer clay and press it into pre-made molds and then paint it. You can use any paint you want to paint your doors but if you intend on placing them outdoors, don’t forget to cover them with a Mod Podge Outdoor Sealer.
The only downside to most fairy homes is that you can’t see inside them but this Teapot Fairy House by Exhart is wide open so you can admire all the details inside.
In the hollowed-out teapot, they’ve sculpted a little woodstove with an even smaller teapot on top, a shelf of books, a bucket of water, a table with a chair and a teacup and saucer, a hanging light, and a window with a pie cooling on the ledge. On the outside, they’ve added vines, flowers, a ladybug, a rickety-looking tall chimney.
The solar panel on the back powers the three lights inside the teapot and makes the ladybug light up as well.
Turn any tree, stump, or wall into a home for fairies with this Glow-in-the-Dark Fairy Door Set. It’s a four-piece set of a rounded door, two faux windows, and a shepherd’s crook holding a little lantern. They are handpainted with cute green climbing vine details and come with screws and built-in fasteners for quick hanging.
The windows, lantern, and the little window in the door are all treated with glow-in-the-dark paint so they will light up at night after being charged by sunlight. I have a set of these, that I got as a Christmas gift, on an old stump I turned into a succulent planter and it looks cute both in the day and at night.
I will say that glowing-paint items won’t say lit as long as solar-panel pieces because they have no way to store power into rechargeable batteries the way larger pieces do but if you’ve had a sunny day, the light will last long enough for you to see it–it just might not be there at three in the morning.
Adding a water feature to your little garden is one of the harder objects to find and even harder to DIY for yourself. Unless you’re already a resin artist, pick up this cute little Duck Pond. It’s made of non-toxic resin and is safe for both indoor and outdoor use.
The handpainted details of the six ducklings, one duck mama, two little frogs, and plants and flowers are really lovely and I love the depth you get from being able to see the rocks on the bottom of the pond through the clean resin “water.”
This isn’t for your tiniest gardens but at seven inches long, five inches across, and two inches tall, it’s a good pick for outdoor gardens or larger indoor features.
For something with a fairy tale vibe, they also make a pond with a pair of white swans.
What’s a faerie garden without the faeries? This 10-Piece Set of Figurines includes seven different mini statues with brightly colored painted details. The resin statues are around two inches tall, an ideal height for a garden of miniatures while still being big enough to have intricate detailing.
I love that each fairy comes with a 2.75-inch long wire stake on the bottom to hold the fairy in place in your garden. There are few things more annoying than a stiff wind or a neighbor’s cat moving through your garden and knocking over all your tiny garden statues.
Miniature gardens make for cute decor but this Terrarium Display End Table turns them into furniture. The top of the reinforced glass side table lifts up, giving you assess to the glass box inside allowing you to turn it into whatever sort of display you had in mind.
I’ve seen people keep miniatures, succulent gardens, zen gardens, and even a turtle aquarium in these things though that would stress me out. There are air holes on each side of the table allowing for a good cross-breeze for plant health. Users recommend sealing the base with a clear silicone sealant to keep water, sand, and dirt from slipping through the cracks, but that’s easy enough.
It’s certainly going to be a conversation starter.
Magical mushrooms are a fairy display staple but you can upgrade yours with Mushroom Outdoor String Lights powered by the sun. Maybe I’m lazy, but I hate dealing with any outdoor decor that needs to be plugged in or turned off and on. No thanks. I can buy a car online these days. We have the technology to work this out.
This 24-foot-long string of lights has 12 colorful LED mushrooms on plastic garden stakes for you to stick into the ground exactly where you want them. You can arrange them randomly or in a circle like a fairy ring. (According to Wisconsin Univerisity Horticulture, a fairy ring is a ring of fungus that many have thought to have mystical or magical properties going back to ancient times.)
The lights have a waterproof mini solar panel that houses the rechargeable batteries that will keep your lights on. This panel also houses a light sensor that will turn on the lights when it gets dark out and turn them off when the sun comes up. You can choose from eight different lighting patterns on the back of the panel as well, such as constantly one, chasing, flashing, or dimming.
If colorful mushrooms aren’t quite your style, you can get the same set in warm white.
I have close to too many solar lights in my garden but I love them because they are so easy to set up and require so little. If you’re worried that you don’t get enough sun, keep in mind that I live in New Hampshire and even we get enough sun for my solar lights to turn on in the middle of winter (unless they’re covered in snow of course.)
For the traveling fairy just visiting your garden, provide them with this adorable Mini Camping Trailer. It’s shaped like a classic Airstream trailer modified with a pinecone awning over the door and more whimsical windows.
The inside lights up at night automatically and is powered by a built-in solar panel.
If this isn’t quite right, they have a whole line of fairy vehicles including a funky VW Bug.
Get everything in one with this Faerie Garden Kit by Wild Pixy. This is a great gift for a little one who would love their very own fairy house or a gift for a crafty person who is just getting into adding a little magic to their space.
It includes one sculpted and detailed fairy house with a working door and a solar panel on the roof that lights up the house at night. The lights are on a sensor so they turn on when it gets dark and turn back off when the sun comes up. You can buy this house separately and you can tell by looking at the price of this house alone that the kit is giving a really good deal.
The kit also comes with a cute little fairy figure, a matching bench and chair, three mushrooms to match the ones on the house, four faux wood stepping stones, a curved bridge (with an adorable ladybug), and a bag of blue glow-in-the-dark stones to double for water. Having a little stream for your bridge is a very magical notion but the practicalities of that are a real hassle. These blue two-tone stones are a good substitute and also have the benefit of glowing at night.
A Miniature Fence is the fastest way to set your little garden apart from its surroundings. If your garden is indoors in a terrarium, a little fence transforms a pot with figurines in it into an intentional miniatures display. It’s amazing what a teensy little fence can do.
This is a 40-inch piece fence with real wooden planks and plastic “wire” making it quick and easy to cut your fence to length.
It comes in dark brown, white, and bright red.
A beautiful wooden bridge can really kick the class of any garden off the charts and the same is true for miniature gardens. This set of Two Wooden Bridges is made of real, hand-painted balsa wood with graceful subtle curves.
You get two different sizes, one about six inches long and the other around four inches long. The arch on the underside of the bridge allows you to create a fake stream or river with resin or with acrylic stones.
Not sure what sort of greenery to place around your indoor garden? If you don’t have a green thumb, go with this assortment of faux succulents. They’re nice and low so they won’t detract from your fairy decorations and larger gaps between succulents won’t look as awkward as with other types of plants. It comes with 16 different, highly realistic succulent species in soft green and pastels.
I have a large outdoor real succulent garden (it’s a borderline addiction) so I have high standards for fake succulents and these are fantastic. The colors, patterning, and shapes are spot on. And the price is right too.
Each succulent is on a short plastic stake to make it easy to keep them in place. The bowl shown here is not included.
Stay with me here. I know this is a gingerbread house mold, but I bought this for myself in 2022 in order to make my own fairy houses. I am no good at clay. Or even simple measuring. I’m really not. Creating my own house from scratch would have been a disaster. But by pressing polymer clay into these silicone molds, you can get perfectly pre-measured walls and a roof.
If you skip all the holiday parts of the mold and only use the four walls and roof sections, you’d never know it was supposed to be a gingerbread house. It just looks like a little house that you can then alter and decorate to your liking. I added a new door and I’m building a little porch to attach to mine.
I did this using polymer clay and I’m really excited by the results. It looks like I actually knew what I was doing.
You can even turn your project into a solar house by adding a short length of solar string lights inside and snaking the wire out from underneath it to lead to the solar panel.
I like that this Set of Mini Fairy Figurines has a range of sizes, ages, and genders, instead of only the more traditional, generalized young girl fairy. I think it’s really nice that they include a toddler fairy and what looks like a little boy.
The set is meant to be a camping scene where five fairies are chilling around an included campfire with a sleepy bear, a rabbit, and a squirrel.
There’s something so whimsical about this three-story fairy treehouse by Teresa’s Collection. I mean, it comes with a little leaf swing with a tiny fairy lounging in it–how much more whimsy can you get?
The 7.7-inch tall house is sculpted to look like a small tree that has been hollowed out. The canopy has been flocked to look green and leafy which stands out against other houses that are strictly made of plastic or resin. There are two “stone” steps leading up to the front door with a mushroom awning, and two other windows.
The inside of the house automatically lights up at night, powered by a solar panel in the back.
This 16-Piece Micro-Accessories Set is great for those looking for a magical-looking micro garden to nestle beside their favorite houseplant or spruce up their bonsai (or fake bonsai tree–no shame there).
It’s much smaller than most outdoor garden houses with the largest of the houses only 1.6 inches tall. The little colorful mushrooms are only 0.23 inches tall so this is ideal for fitting into smaller spaces.
The set includes four tiny hand-painted houses, two four-inch lengths of fencing, five tiny mushrooms, one arched bridge, two sets of stairs, a stump bench, and two little sheep.
Most of the pieces are made of durable, waterproof resin while the fencing is made of real wood and the mushrooms are plastic.
This set of three highly-detailed toadstool figures has glow-in-the-dark white spots to help your little mushrooms stand out even after the sun has gone down.
Each mushroom is hand-painted and designed to mimic the famous Fly Agaric mushroom which, according to BackGarden.org, is the mushroom that inspired the mushrooms in Super Mario Brothers.
The details are great with frills on the stalks. They are painted with eco-friendly paints, making them extra safe to be used indoors around children and outdoor around plants and animals.
The shortest mushroom is two inches tall and the tallest is 2.7 inches tall.
I enjoy the look of a lot of fairy houses where they appear to be built out of leaves or built into a large mushroom, but there’s something about this Tiny Solar-Powered House that I love. Sure it’s got tree trunk supports in there, but for the most part, it looks like a normal cottage home but tiny.
The 11.5-inch resin-built fairy house has great detail from the climbing vines on the chimney to the light-up lantern by the door. It’s solar-powered with a small panel set into the “grass” on the back of the house and the internal lights switch on automatically when it senses that it’s gotten dark.
Whether for outside or an indoor decor set up, Pebble Lane is an 11-count set of polyresin and metal pieces to create your own cottage-core garden. It includes three lengths of metal fencing, one metal gateway, two flower planters, one well with a hanging bucket, a stone walkway, one fairy door, a snail riding a tortoise figurine, and a cute fairy with a little bird.
The metal pieces will last longer if used inside but will hold up to a couple of seasons outdoors in your garden. I like that the “stones” of each piece look like they all go together without looking too matchy or exactly the same.
They also make a fairy tea party set.
Maybe your fairies are gardeners and tend to the rest of the plants in your planter–so they’d need their own set of Fairy Gardener Tools.
This adorable set includes four gardening tools (shovel, rake, hoe, and pitchfork), a wooden washtub, a wooden ladder, a wooden chicken coop, and a wooden outhouse with a working door. (Even fairies gotta go when they gotta go.)
Because they are made of wood and metal that clearly isn’t stainless steel, this set is made to be kept indoors.
For an outdoor set, consider this Nine-Piece Gardening Set that has a much less rustic look with a rolling red wagon, spotted watering can, and pair of galoshes.
Allow your fairy town to spread outside of the garden with this Plow & Hearth Fairy House Birdbath made to look like a tree stump. It’s a full-sized piece with a bowl diameter of 18 inches and a height of 23.5 inches.
It’s cast in weather-resistant resin and then hand-painted for all the intricate details you can see in the close-ups. A rounded fairy door at the base has built-in steps leading up to it. Two windows appear on either side, both painted with a warm yellow to simulate light glowing from within. The leaves on the rim offer a nice pop of color but please note that the bird in the images is real and not a figurine included with the birdbath.
The basin is quite shallow so if you were planning to use a solar fountain in this, that won’t work.
This is another set I personally have and I adore them. The 20 Glow-in-the-Dark Kodama Figurines are tiny, with the tallest at around 1.5 inches, and come in a wide range of shapes and positions. They’re partly translucent during the day and, when exposed to light, will glow a greenish color once it gets dark. The glow doesn’t last as long as solar-battery-powered items but it’s enough for me.
Keep in mind that they don’t have stakes on them to keep them standing up which shouldn’t be an issue in a houseplant or indoor garden, but if you’re scattering them around outside you’re more likely to go out and see a bunch of toppled over Kodama. To fix that, I glued a plastic white golf tee to the bottom of each one and used that to stick them in place.
If you’re wondering what these weird little creatures are, Kodama, SymbolSage explains, are Japanese tree spirits according to Shinto beliefs, and these little white creatures with wide black eyes are how they were depicted in the classic Miyazaki film Princess Mononoke.
Ellie Arts’ Natural Decorative Bag comes with two pounds of assorted natural rocks and colorful dried moss. It’s designed for fairy houses, air plants, bonsai, succulent planters, and miniatures displays.
Two pounds of rocks is not a huge amount of rocks, keep in mind, but preserved moss is quite light so you’ll get plenty of that. Preserved moss lasts between two and five years when kept indoors according to Mosscape.
This Resin Treehouse Planter has a built-in fairy home where you can garden in the fairy’s yard, dressing it up with whatever fairy accessories you like. There are also two mini planters on the roof of two sections of the treehouse, perfect for dense cover like microgreens.
The center structure has very realistic bark sculpting and painting along with cute fairy doors and ladders that lead to other sections of the treehouse.
For all that detail, this is a compact little planter at only 10.5 inches tall.
Give your fairies a cute patio or picnic area with this 12-Piece Fairy Furniture Set. It comes with two tables, six chairs, and four benches. The chairs and benches come in two different styles. One is more rustic and the other is a little more refined. They also offer a “Cute Style” set with round tables and flowers.
The largest piece (a bench) is just over two inches long so it’s a perfect style for your miniature garden.
This Corinthian Bowl Planter is a good choice for creating your own DIY indoor fairy home display. It has a 12-inch diameter, enough to give you space for a whole “yard” full of decorations from tiny homes to fountains and fairy or animal figurines but isn’t so big that it is hard to find space for or difficult to fill and feel complete.
The bowl is made of an eco-friendly composite of silicone, wood, and plastic but it looks and feels like concrete, except for being significantly lighter which is a big positive in my book.
It’s made for either indoor or outdoor use and it has a drainage hole in case you want to use real plants in your garden.
Landscaping Fabric may not be fun and exciting but if you’re building a fairyscape outdoors, you’ll thank me later. Laying down this fabric before adding your fairy homes and accessories will keep weeds from growing up through your setup which will make it look messy or, potentially, even hide your fairies completely.
There are lots of different fabrics (and sizes) to choose from but I’m featuring this one because it blocks light very effectively, preventing the weeds below from growing. It also is highly permeable so rain and water can easily pass through so the area above the fabric doesn’t flood and get soggy.
You’ll need landscaping stakes to hold this down and you’ll have to decide what you want to put on top as your substrate for your fairyscape. It can be rocks, soil, fake grass, moss, or whatever strikes your fancy.
If you’re creating an indoor fairy miniature garden and want that green look without having to deal with growing (and maintaining) real plants, go with SuperMoss. These sheets of real preserved moss are perfect for cutting to your exact measurements and gluing down to your surface for an instant green effect.
The moss is attached to an easy-to-cut mesh backing to give it support and a scaffold that is easier to affix with adhesives. This one measures 18 inches by 16 inches but it comes in several different sizes all the way up to a five-pound box containing around 20-square feet.
Keep in mind that this is meant for indoor decor and not to be used outdoors.