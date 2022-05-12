31 Best Fairy Garden Supplies & Kits

Magical mushrooms are a fairy display staple but you can upgrade yours with Mushroom Outdoor String Lights powered by the sun. Maybe I’m lazy, but I hate dealing with any outdoor decor that needs to be plugged in or turned off and on. No thanks. I can buy a car online these days. We have the technology to work this out.

This 24-foot-long string of lights has 12 colorful LED mushrooms on plastic garden stakes for you to stick into the ground exactly where you want them. You can arrange them randomly or in a circle like a fairy ring. (According to Wisconsin Univerisity Horticulture, a fairy ring is a ring of fungus that many have thought to have mystical or magical properties going back to ancient times.)

The lights have a waterproof mini solar panel that houses the rechargeable batteries that will keep your lights on. This panel also houses a light sensor that will turn on the lights when it gets dark out and turn them off when the sun comes up. You can choose from eight different lighting patterns on the back of the panel as well, such as constantly one, chasing, flashing, or dimming.

If colorful mushrooms aren’t quite your style, you can get the same set in warm white.

I have close to too many solar lights in my garden but I love them because they are so easy to set up and require so little. If you’re worried that you don’t get enough sun, keep in mind that I live in New Hampshire and even we get enough sun for my solar lights to turn on in the middle of winter (unless they’re covered in snow of course.)