35 Best Garden Tools You Can’t Do Without

Anyone who has a lawn knows that mowing is a part of the picture, so you’ll want a mower that performs and starts reliably, like this Troy-Bilt walk behind mower. As an editor’s note, I have this mower as well as a big riding John Deere Lawn tractor, but there are some jobs only a walk-behind can perform – especially mowing tight circles around trees, sharp curves and corners, and a general spin around the outer edges of the lawn before using the big mower.

Despite how many months this mower sits idle in the winter, it starts up on the first pull every single time! It has a 21 inch mowing deck, and with front wheel drive, if you keep the variable speed on high, it’s an aerobic mowing experience. Speaking of that variable control, it’s super easy to slow down when you’re doing precise work, and when you’re on a long run, you can just depress the easy lever to full speed.

Simple adjusting wheels let you mow grass shorter when water is abundant, but as the season gets hot, easy levers make extending height a quick fix. The bagger hooks on simply as well, but this mower also allows you to mulch your grass clippings and feed the lawn instead, making for lush green grass throughout your mowing season.

Just one more thing. Did we mention it starts on the first pull, every single time? Plus, the Troy-Bilt engine virtually eliminates oil changes saving you even more time for the stuff you love to do in the garden. If you’ve got a huge space, consider the Troy-Bilt Pony riding mower with a 42 inch mowing deck and dual steel blades that will make quick work of even the biggest mowing job.