63 Best Gifts for Gardeners: The Ultimate List

From planning to planting, seed saving to savoring the fruits of their labors, these gifts for gardeners will delight anyone of any age who loves to play in the dirt, whether they have a large and prolific garden or simply tend a small raised garden box on the patio. A mason bee house is always a welcome gift that will make their garden prosper.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anyone who is passionate about gardening covets a potting bench like this one. It’s made from durable sanded Chinese fir, and has a natural look that’s both functional and attractive. This potting bench features a sliding slatted work surface that opens to reveal a dry sink – a super handy addition when planting starts. Dual shelves in the back make space for garden tools, seeds, and more. The work surface stands at the perfect height to avoid stooping and help reduce back strain, which is common among gardeners.
Hangers on each of the front legs allow you to keep a garden spade and weeder at the ready, and the lower shelf is perfect for storing bags of soil as well as extra pots. This is one of the many items that make great gifts for gardeners, and will always be a welcome addition to their spring and summer planting routines, although if kept under cover, it’s also great for repotting house plants throughout the year.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether your gardener is landscaping, moving rocks, leaves, grass or dirt, this garden dump cart isn’t your average wheelbarrow. This sturdy wagon can handle up to 1,200 pounds and the padded handle and beefy 13 inch pneumatic tires make it seriously easy to pull around. The quick-release dump feature makes depositing yard waste at the compost pile a breeze, and the maintenance-free poly bed is built to hold wood slats on the sides so you can take high loads as well as heavy ones.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is a gift that is great for gardeners and for the environment because they know how important bees are to the environment, and their own gardens, so this Mason bee house gives these important pollinators a place to call home. The teardrop-shaped house contains bamboo tubes in which the bees lay their eggs. It’s been designed by bee experts to attract native bees. It has six inch holes that males and females use from spring through fall.
There is a bit of technique required to attract and help the bees flourish including keeping a ready supply of mud or sand, water, and a reasonably cool location. This handy blog post from BeeKeep Club will give you lots of helpful tips to be successful. The best thing is that your garden will produce more prolifically, and Mason bees aren’t bad about stinging people.
Want to see more awesome gardening products and guides? Check out our Gardening section to see more of our favorite gift ideas and products. You will find the top picks for everything from gardening books to garden sheds, organic seeds, compost bins and more!
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve ever tried to break ground in the garden at the first hint of Spring, you’ll know that a shovel just isn’t the way to go. This cool electric garden tiller and cultivator makes clearing ground and garden space a breeze. The powerful 13.5-amp motor quickly pulverizes dirt, effortlessly slicing through the soil at 370 RPM, giving excellent aeration and perfectly preparing your garden and flowerbeds for planting. It can cultivate an area 16-inches wide and up to 8-inches deep.
Three-position, height-adjustable rear wheels make it easy to maneuver wherever it’s needed – and its collapsible handle makes it so simple to store when it’s not. If you’re looking for a rototiller that’s a bit more robust and runs on gas versus requiring a cord, the Schiller Grounds Care Mantis tiller is an ideal choice, yet it’s still relatively lightweight and maneuverable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gardeners work outside for hours a day and they need to stay hydrated, so a nice water bottle can be a perfect gift. This bottle from Hydro Flask is constructed of vacuum insulated stainless steel, so it keeps cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot drinks hot for up to six hours. The double-wall vacuum insulation is the technology that makes that happen.
This bottle is made of 18/8 professional-grade stainless steel so it will hold up to the roughest use and will not ever affect the taste of beverages. This 32 ounce bottle features a flip-top straw lid, making it easy to sip frequently throughout the day. Choose from ten different colors to match your gardener friend or family member’s personal style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A nice garden seat can make all of the difference when spending hours outside weeding, planting and taking care of the garden. This rolling storage and garden seat from Best Choice Products is perfect for the job. It features easy-rolling pneumatic tires, steel axles for easy turning and an adjustable height swiveling tractor seat.
There is a big wire mesh basket underneath the seat as well as a smaller basket on the back to keep tools, seeds, gloves, and any other necessities on hand without catching rainwater. This seat is made of powder-coated tubular steel, so it will last much longer than cheap plastic versions.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re shopping for a woman who loves a garden that’s prolific with flowers, the autumn and winter, can feel a bit bleak for her. This beautiful necklace will be an uplifting gift any time of the year, but most especially when she’s in the midst of snow and cold, anxiously awaiting the next gardening season.
Made with real tiny pressed flowers from Mexico suspended in lucite, the necklace features a sterling silver bezel and hangs from an 18 inch sterling silver chain. Want to splurge? Get her these matching pressed flower earrings to go with her necklace.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every gardener has the habit of accidentally jumping into a project before remembering to don their gloves, and even if they do, there is frequent handwashing required. That all leads to seriously dry cracked skin, because dirt literally sucks the moisture out of your hands, but you can come to the rescue. Get your favorite gardener this hand repair set that includes O’Keefe’s Working Hands cream for dry, cracked hands along with a pair of hand repair treatment gloves. Double up with both the cream and the gel gloves for pretty miraculous results.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here is another cute gardening necklace for your favorite Garden Diva. This simple charm necklace is made of stainless steel and comes with two charms, a garden diva charm, and a tiny little garden rake, hanging from an 18 or 20 inch steel chain. It is made by SimplyDeborah, who creates all kinds of fun hand stamped jewelry in Florida. Since this necklace is made of stainless steel, it will never tarnish or leave those yucky green marks on her skin.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are garden trellises, and then there are these garden trellises from H Potter. Built to last, this wrought iron trellis features beautiful scrollwork that will enhance the look of any climbing vine from flowers to vegetables. At eight feet tall, it comes with the brackets to mount it to a wall or fence. The hand-rubbed powder-coated finish is durable and weather resistant making this a piece that will last for years, even if your gardener opts to use it strictly for an art piece in the garden that coordinates with their wrought iron patio furniture.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you want to get a gift that will really wow your favorite gardener, it doesn’t get any better than a high quality, easy to set up greenhouse like this one. Especially because, when spring is a little late in coming, they’re going to be itching to start plants without worrying about a late frost. This mini greenhouse is the perfect size for potting and growing seedlings or to use as a home for fragile plants over the winter season. It has two tiers of shelving and the size is perfect for a small back yard at 57 by 57 inches in size and 77 inches tall.
If you’re shopping for someone who has just a balcony or small deck to start plants, this smaller greenhouse is a perfect size. We have a wide variety of other greenhouse recommendations as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here is a garden tool that once you have it, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it! Hori Hori knives are all in one gardening tools that date back to 16th century Japan. This Hori Hori from Truly Garden can be used for digging, measuring depth, pruning, trimming, and more. This knife is very high quality as well as eco friendly, with a seven-inch stainless steel blade and a wooden handle made from Forest Stewardship Council certified sustainably harvested wood.
The stainless steel knife extends all the way through the wooden handle so there is never a risk of the knife snapping off. It also includes a super thick leather sheath and a diamond sharpening rod to keep it in perfect condition. If you’re interested in the history of this unique tool, impress your gardener friends with your knowledge by reading this primer from Colorado State University.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Marimo aquariums are adorable miniature water gardens that add a touch of nature to your home decor. This aquarium kit from Aquatic Arts includes everything needed to put together a tiny aquarium garden. It includes a five inch glass cylinder, pebbles, sea fan, and 1.25 inch Marimo pet. This mini aquarium garden is super easy to care for, all you need to do is change the water every two weeks and the moss ball can live up to 200 years – perfect for those times of the year when a gardener’s hands might be idle.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re shopping for someone who lives in a small space, or particularly someone who wants to garden but is perhaps wheelchair-bound, this beautiful raised garden box is a lovely gift they’ll enjoy for years to come. The unique V-shaped box design allows for deep root vegetables to be planted in the center, while also accommodating a wheelchair underneath.
The edges can be planted with seasonal greens and herbs. Made with solid timbers treated with food-grade preservatives, this planter will expand the array of veggies your giftee can grow in a small space with room to accommodate up to 30 salads worth of fresh plants. If you’re looking for a different configuration, check out these raised planter boxes in all kinds of styles.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you a bit of a weather nerd? Frankly, you have to be if you’re truly into gardening. This WiFi Weather station offers all the features you’ll need to keep tabs on weather history, as well as the forecast to come. It does so much more than monitor the temperature. With all the tricks of the meteorology trade, you’ll be making accurate weather predictions in no time.
This smart weather station is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. It measures wind speed, wind direction, rainfall, outdoor temperature and humidity, solar radiation and UV. It also offers you the opportunity to become an official weather reporting station via the Ambient Weather Network, which in our opinion is pretty righteous.
This station has a simple to read indoor color LCD monitor, that tracks temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure. The weather station also calculates dew point, wind chill, and heat index, and has a graphic display that predicts what’s to come.
An app connects your smartphone, so you can monitor the weather at home or from wherever you’re at. Editor’s note: I have this weather station and I’m addicted. If you’re really into weather watching for gardening and fun, the Ambient Weather Falcon WS-8480 Fan Aspirated Smart WiFi Weather Station has even more bells and whistles.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kinetic yard art pieces are always fun gardening gifts that are entertaining and totally gender-neutral. This beautiful metal tulip is powered by the wind and spins in a mesmerizing cacophony of colors with even the slightest breeze. With two tiers of colorful metal petals that spin in opposite directions, your giftee won’t be able to take their eyes off this piece.
What’s even cooler than the design itself is that it features a three-inch solar glass light ball in the center that emits color-changing light by night. So fun.
We do understand that some people prefer something that’s less showy but equally interesting, so this oiled bronze wind spinner might be a better option for them. Want something full-on fancy for your gardening guru? This wind spinner features painted metal peacock feathers around the outer circumference with six translucent colored glass feathers in the center. It also features a color-changing night light.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your gardener is a whimsical weather watcher or you know someone who is, this clever copper flying pig weathervane is the perfect topper for a house, garage or even garden shed. This perfect porker sports cute copper wings and a chubby copper body that measures just 24 inches across – in other words, perhaps small enough to mount on a garden pole or sturdy 4 x4 inch fencepost of you want to amuse yourself and your neighbors.
The pig (which looks more like an adorable piglet to us) sits atop two copper globes and pretty brass directionals. It’s the perfect conversation piece on those days “when pigs fly” and you can prove it., but there are also great weathervanes for every special interest.
The pig itself is made of pure copper and designed by American artisans who take care with their craft. This weathervane also features a single point design so it swings freely with the breeze. If you’d prefer the pig to have the brass and copper directional arrow, it’s available as well. The Country Pig Weathervane looks more like a traditional farm porker – a little less whimsey and a lot more meat. We still think he’s a standout.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While gardening season can be too short for most of us, hummingbird season is even more fleeting, and there’s no better way to enjoy the beauty of your garden than by attracting and feeding these tiny beautiful zoomers. This blown glass hummingbird feeder is an attractive addition to the garden on looks alone, but when your gardener starts to see the plethora of tiny birds flocking to their feeder and flowers they’ll be totally mesmerized.
There’s no need to buy nectar for this feeder. In fact, a simple mix of one part sugar to four parts boiled water is the ideal mix. This feeder will hold 25 ounces of your bird juice, but be prepared, in the summer they will need to change the nectar frequently as it can sour in the heat. This feeder comes with hemp hanging rope, two kinds of hooks, and even a brush to clean it each week.
Consider getting them a hummingbird guide book to maximize their fun before the tiny birds head back south for the winter.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you like to keep your gardening close to the earth, it’s probably important to you to be frugal with water to ensure your plants will have enough to get through the season. This rainwater catchment barrel is a great gardening tool that will help you save water from passing storms and use it to keep plants thriving – especially important if you live in drier areas with more arid climate conditions.
This big terracotta barrel holds 50 gallons of water and has a convenient downspout water diverter to help it fill. Another nice thing is that it features an integrated planter on the top that lets you create this functional garden asset into a decorative piece as well. Rainwater is especially helpful if you are a straw bale gardener, as you’ll need this warmer water to help condition bales for planting. Gardeners.com offers a simple step by step guide if you want to try this type of gardening.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every good gardener knows there’s a time to plant, and before that happens, there’s a time to prune. These outstanding lopping shears are the kind of precise tool they’ll need to tackle runners on fruit trees, grape arbors, and flowering bushes. These loppers are my most used pruning season tool to tackle big jobs without bruising and damaging trees and plants, plus they’ll let you prune a whopping branch without breaking a sweat thanks to the ultra-sharp blades.
The steel handles feature soft grips to make reaching those high branches simple. The forged steel DualLINK compound action design adds leverage, giving this important tool more power, for easier cutting through branches.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your gardener loves butterflies like most of us, what better way to protect them from predatory birds, wind and weather than to give them a safe haven from all those things? This wooden butterfly house is the perfect abode that will keep them safely inside. The tiny slots allow them to enter and exit, while keeping birds at bay. Hang it above your flowerbeds to ensure it’s where they can reach it.
If you really want to attract butterflies each and every year, (and who wouldn’t?) you’ll need to find a place to plant milkweed which is the only plant monarchs will lay their eggs. If you want to know more about how to create a habitat for butterflies, this article has lots of really helpful tips.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nothing adds a relaxing element to the garden quite like a water feature. If you’re looking for a compact fountain or water feature, the blue cascading bowls fountain is such a cool choice for small spaces where you want the element of water, without a lot of fuss. This fountain is totally fuss-free thanks to a 10 foot cable and separate solar panel that allows you to place the piece and then locate the solar panel where it will get the most sunlight during the day. That means you can control exactly how you want to view it, without having to compromise.
The cute fountain is 22 inches high and it comes in five color options to blend with your existing outdoor decor, although you can find many water features to enhance a garden space, both solar and electric models.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for really unique gifts for gardeners, there’s no doubt your special person would be thrilled to replace their ugly downspout with this stunning pure copper rain chain. Each copper lotus flower captures rainwater that gently drains from their roofline to the ground, and if they have a particularly tall roofline, you can get a three foot extension to add to the 8.5 foot long main chain.
To keep rainwater for use on plants, get them a hammered copper catchment basin to hang from the chain’s bottom. Both the chain and the basin will develop a gorgeous patina over time. While more aesthetically pleasing than a gutter, rain chains act to draw water away from the house and foundation as well as being a way to capture water.
In case your gardener needs some help learning the proper way to use their gift, this Outdora blog gives great instructions and some fun history too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We know, you’re thinking “a sprinkler for a gift?” Well, this isn’t just any sprinkler, because the Orbit Yard Enforcer is the safe and natural way to keep animals and pests out of your garden with a simple spray of water. Ask any gardener and they’ll surely tell you how annoying it is to prep a flower or garden bed only to come out the next morning and discover a cat, squirrel or raccoon has been digging in it.
This sprinkler can be set to activate during the day, during the night, or 24 hours a day to protect their yard against neighborhood pests (aka. pets) as well as deer who love to eat everything in sight. It features sensing technology that can differentiate between animals and trees, and it will activate up to 7,500 times on just four AA batteries, with a spray of up to 70 feet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These handmade sculptures are realistic, and rust-resistant. Whether you’re looking to create the perfect Zen garden, or you simply love their elegant lines, this pair of bronze heron garden sculptures are guaranteed to enhance any yard and they’ll definitely be conversation pieces. The preening heron stands 39.5 inches tall, while the standing heron tops out at 43 inches. Each statue is beautifully detailed, and the feathers are quite impressive.
They can handle the weather, and while they’ll stand perfectly on pavers and flat surfaces, they also come with six inch ground stakes that will keep them standing in flowerbeds or on other uneven surfaces. The detailed features and articulated legs give these beauties an incomparable look.
If you want a more detailed set of metal herons in similar stances, you can buy the standing heron and the preening heron separately if you so choose. Editors note: I own these sculptures and they have weathered beautifully in snow, wind, rain and beating sun. They’re built to last.
A similar pair of heron garden statues feature a pretty verdigris patina which might be your preferred look, although the feather details are less fine than our featured herons. Any of them would make great gift ideas for someone who loves to spend time outdoors. Garden sculptures are a wonderful way to enhance even the smallest backyard setting.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Most gardeners are pretty serious about taking care of the environment and making the most of what they have. If you’re looking for eco-conscious gifts for the gardener on your list, this rolling composter is the perfect way to let them reuse all their coffee grounds, rotting leaves and vegetable peels by turning them into some sumptuous soil.
The 50 gallon recycled plastic drum rotates to mix and stir the contents ongoingly. It’s set on a sturdy heavy-duty steel tube frame with wheels that allows them to easily move the composter around the yard to where it’s most needed.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the joys of working in the garden is being surrounded by the sights and sounds of your backyard birds. This hammered copper birdbath is the perfect way to invite them in for a little splashing, and splash they will. This birdbath has a deep hammered copper bowl which is held in place by a wrought iron frame and black chains.
The bath is easily removed and can be carried to the faucet for a little scrub, which it will need about once a week because birds have bad manners. Over time it will age and develop a lovely patina. This writer has one hanging in her backyard right now and last year it was the scene of many splashing birds from woodpeckers and grosbeaks to chickadees and Clark’s nutcrackers.
Another lovely gift idea to go along with this bath is this National Geographic Backyard Guide to the Birds of North America so your giftee can learn more about their own aviary.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are a few essentials every gardener needs, and this high-quality stainless steel garden tool set is one of them. We love it because of the rust and corrosion-resistant tools that have comfy wood handles and include a garden fork, spade, weeder, and a couple of others. But we think your gardener will love the convenient storage bag that unfolds and makes a low slung seat for working in the garden while keeping all your tools stowed and organized.
Another set of garden essentials comes with ten frequently used garden tools and they stay conveniently organized in a hard plastic case. Since the handles are lavishly decorated with a bright flower print, they might actually make weeding just a bit more fun.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every gardener needs a great shovel, but not all are created equal. This long-handled True Temper round point shovel is meant to do serious jobs including deep digging, edging and more. The 45 inch handle is made from hardwood so it can stand up to the heavy-duty work in the garden, and the cushion grip end makes for less hand and arm fatigue at the end of a long digging day. The shovel head features a round point forged steel blade that stays sharp and true.
Of course, your gardener will also want a traditional garden spade, and because these tools are so well priced, you can afford to buy them both as a fun gardener’s gift idea. Both are meant for different sorts of tasks in the garden.
-
When placed in a sunny spot, it will reflect light patterns around your garden and definitely add some sparkle. Get it up off the ground with a gazing ball stand for added elevation.
Whether you’re looking to ward off evil spirits, hoping for good fortune or simply want to be attentive, gazing balls have been credited for such powers throughout history according to the design experts at HGTV. The beautiful iridescent globes range in sizes from tiny to up to two feet in diameter. Our pick is this sun and moon globe that features a pretty mosaic pattern in reflective glass. It’s 12 inches in diameter – big enough to get attention.
You might also love this gorgeous mosaic pattern gazing ball or a simpler design that’s just reflective glass in a gorgeous blue.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While you probably can’t budget for an entire sprinkler system for your favorite gardener, you can give them the next best thing – this Orbit yard watering kit. This fully automatic system allows you them to connect up to four hoses, and schedule them on the timer to keep their yard and garden pristine.
It offers eight watering duration options from 1 to 240 minutes, and a rain delay setting as well. Best of all? It’s seriously easy to install and requires no digging. This article from Gardening Know How has great tips on the best times for watering the garden, so perhaps you could even help your giftee set up their new system.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Many gardeners love to get their plantings started early and there’s no better way to get them going than with a grow light like this one that allows them to rapidly sprout starts and later on, can even encourage plants to bloom. With 600 watts of LED light, the VIPARSPECTRA grow light lets them choose between three different spectrums of light to ensure plants prosper.
With a simple flick of a switch, they can opt for the veg channel, veg channel which has mainly blue and white LED light, which is needed for germinating seedlings and promoting an early vegetation cycle. The bloom channel provides more red wavelengths which are important for plants in the flowering and fruiting stage. Each light comes with its own power cable that also acts as the hanging cord, so they won’t need to buy anything extra to get started.
Wondering whether grow lights really work? As a fact of a matter, they do. Read why in this interesting post from Gardening Tips.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Muck boots are legendary for all kinds of reasons, but most especially because they’re comfy, waterproof and great for everything from snow shoveling to muddy garden work. These Muckster garden boots might look like plain Janes, but they’re far from it. The high traction rubber soles will keep your lovely from slipping and falling in the mud and muck of the garden, while the waterproof outsole keeps her tootsies warm and dry. The neoprene shaft allows for ease of movement with no pinch or bind.
But let’s point out that breathable liner. Not to be outdone by the functionality of this mid-height boot, the breathable liner comes in an adorable floral pattern that gives these an added cute kick.
Shopping for a male gardener? Muck makes equally functional workboots for men, but sadly they don’t come with a floral lining.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Some of the most special gifts for gardeners are the kinds of things that help them create a focal point that everyone will enjoy. One way to totally nail it is with this beautiful garden arbor. This free-standing arbor could accommodate any kind of vine from grapes to a clematis, although it’s stunning all on its own as well.
Made from 100% maintenance-free PVC, this arbor won’t crack, chip, or peel and has a 20 year guaranty. It features a beautiful mid century modern design with a classic trellis top – a perfect complement to mid mod decor or any other design style. If you’re looking for a design that’s got a more Victorian style, this Vienna arbor would also be a lovely gift idea.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One thing that’s true about gardening is that harvest time can be almost overwhelming, but most gardeners like to preserve some of what they grow to last them throughout the winter. If they don’t want to fuss with the hassle and mess of canning, vacuum sealing and freezing is a much simpler option that also helps preserve the colors and flavors of foods, from peas and peppers to meats and dry goods.
The Mueller Vacuum Sealing Machine is a great gift that gives your gardener a simple way to preserve their bounty. It has both a wet and a dry mode, and if they’re worried about sealing and then freezing juicy items like berries, it’s simple to freeze them on a cookie sheet before sealing. This machine comes with a full starter kit including medium size bags and a longer roll for sealing big stuff.
Vacuum sealing also makes the perfect medium for cooking with a sous vide, which would also make a great gift idea. This America’s Test Kitchen cookbook would give them great hints on how to use the two machines together.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s nothing more satisfying for an avid gardener that harvesting a bounty of flowers and fresh veggies, but carrying them by the armload isn’t efficient. That’s why this beautiful wicker harvest basket makes such one of the best gifts for gardeners. This big basket is super sturdy and has a handwoven wicker handle that is both comfortable and can handle the weight of a full load of produce.
At 20 inches long by 14 inches wide, this basket is perfect for a backyard gardener, and even one who only casually grows flowers and berries. If you’re looking for a basket with a deeper profile, consider one of these beautiful fair trade baskets instead.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not all watering cans are created equal. They need to be weighted just right, hold enough water to moisten a number of pots, and the best are made of weather and rust-resistant steel like this beauty from Behrens. This classic steel dipped watering can holds 2.5 gallons of water and has bot a top handle and a side handle to ensure your water hits the mark.
The rosette watering head disperses water stronger than plastic and is more durable, plus this can is so cute, your gardener is going to love catching sight of it every time they go outside to work in the yard. It’s also available in a two-gallon or three-gallon size, the larger being a little taller and less squatty than this one.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gardeners love all things handmade. It matches their aesthetic for working with their own hands to grow delicious veggies and beautiful flowers. These handmade metal garden marker stakes are a gift they’ll cherish every planting season from now on. Each crop nameplate is a maximum of eight inches wide, and each is welded onto a metal rod that’s approximately 19 inches tall.
You can choose from a small set of three, up to sets of 25 markers. They come with a huge set of options that you can select to be sure you cover the things they regularly grow. As these metal markers weather they’ll rust beautifully for a natural, yet organized look in the garden.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there’s one thing that’s certain, avid gardeners spend a huge amount of time in the sun – great for the soul but not so good for the skin. You can give them this Coolibar gardening hat with UPF 50+ protection as the surest sign of your love. It blocks 98% of the sun’s UV rays, yet it’s breathable 100% cotton so she’ll stay cool and comfortable while wearing it. The braided suede chin cord is comfortable on the skin and can be easily adjusted for the perfect fit. In addition to blue, you can also get this chapeau in black or natural tones.
If you think your lady would prefer a straw gardening hat, there are many to choose from. We love this vintage style with “Here comes the sun” printed on the brim, although we also like this classic unisex style as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let’s be honest, gardeners love to grow things indoors, outdoors, in any sunny spot available. When it’s too early or too late to start plantings in the garden, why not help them grow their own soothing herbs for organic tea instead? Not only will they get the relaxing act of gardening at any time of the year, but they’ll get to smell and taste their own blends and creations and share them with others.
This clever herbal tea growing kit contains everything they’ll need to get started. It comes with heirloom, Non-GMO Certified Organic Herb seeds for growing tea plants to make chamomile tea, mint tea, lavender herbal tea, and lemon herbal tea. It has four burlap grow bags that function as plant pots, peat potting soil discs, pruning shears, a stainless steel tea infuser, bamboo plant markers, and it all comes in a beautiful wooden gift box along with complete instructions.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While working in the garden can be fun, it’s also a lot of hard labor. Make it more fun with the addition of the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 wireless Bluetooth speaker to keep the music flowing and the motivation going – especially if there’s weeding to be done! The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 15 hours of crystal clear music with amazing dynamic sound. Plus this speaker is waterproof, so an accidental spray with the hose or watering can won’t phase it.
Speaking from experience, this speaker sounds like a full-blown stereo system, and even when turned to the highest volume, it has absolutely no sound distortion. And when it comes to set up, it’s shockingly simple. In five minutes your gardener can be cranking up the music and digging dirt to the beat.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the frustrations of summer is that mowing and gardening seasons collide, and often mowing steals precious time from those hours you’d rather spend growing beautiful and yummy stuff. If you’re in the mood to splurge on a mega-gardening gift, this Troy-Bilt riding mower would absolutely delight any avid gardener for a whole lot of reasons.
First, it’s going to save a ton of time because the 46 inch mowing deck is going to cut twice as much grass as the standard push mower. Second, it’s wicked fun to drive and there’s no escaping the fun factor matters. Your gardener’s going to feel like a real farmer on this lawn tractor. This mower is powered by a 19 HP/540cc Briggs & Stratton Intek engine and features a foot pedal driven transmission, so even a teenager can be convinced that mowing is one of the more fun chores.
A cup holder and cushy seat add to the enjoyment, and you’ll go down in gift-giving history as a legend if you present this awesome present.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For anyone who has ever pruned roses, berries or any other thorny plants, you know the damage they inflict on your forearms. These leather Arm Chaps are the perfect solution for pruning and all kinds of other activities in the garden that expose your skin to damage. They also work great for brush-clearing, working in the shop, and doing all sorts of work in tight spaces where scratches and bruises are a normal part of the game.
They come in four colors and six different sizes so you can custom fit them whether you’re shopping for a man or woman.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nothing transforms the feel of a garden or yard like the sight and sound of water. To really amp up the ambiance, give your gardener the gift of a lovely pond and offer to help them create it. This pond kit has everything they’ll need to create a 270 gallon water feature including the protective liner, fountain heads, pump and diverter along with easy to follow instructions and a couple of silk water lilies.
If you’re shopping for someone who lives with you, consider an even bigger water feature with this 1,200 gallon pond kit that also includes lights to create a mesmerizing scene at night.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve ever wrestled with a bunch of seed packets that have been opened, you know how hard it is to keep especially those tiny seeds contained. This vintage-looking seed storage box and organizer is a beautiful and useful gift for all the gardeners on your list who like to start things from seed. At 11.75 inches long by 5.1 inches wide and 6.5 inches high, it’s the ideal size for most seed packets and it comes with 23 beautiful vintage divider cards help with organizing.
The box itself is made of pine with a slide top to keep things secure. The graphics on top harken back to simpler times and will be a colorful reminder of the joy of gardening, even in the offseason. If your gardener is a seed saver, get them these self-sealing seed packet envelopes to keep things stored perfectly.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Gardeners by nature are weather nerds, especially when it comes to rainfall totals. For your gardener who wants to keep close tabs on their water use, this beautiful butterfly rain gauge is a perfect present. Beautifully designed with useful elements to enhance their outdoor space, this rain gauge features an attractive ornamental stake with a colorful metal cattail and butterfly adorning the top. A built-in solar panel captures the sunlight during the day and illuminates the LED glass rainfall tube at dusk, so it’s fun to look at any time of the day.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For many gardeners, planning the garden is as much fun as planting it. This stunning garden journal and logbook from the New York Botanical Garden gives gardeners the opportunity to build wish lists, compare planting times, harvest dates, and a variety of other organizing tips to keep track of their garden from year to year. With a five-year shelf life, this waterproof journal will become a cherished part of their gardening history to be savored once the beds have gone to fallow.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When the vegetables are abundant, one way to preserve the bounty of the garden without dragging out the canner to pickle and preserve is to ferment foods. These Pickle Pipes are the easiest way to created delicious Kimchi and other fermented recipes because they allow gasses to escape during fermentation without allowing oxygen in which creates spoilage. The Pickle Pipe is easy to use with regular or wide-mouth jars and makes fermentation a simple and fun family experiment.
In case you didn’t know, fermented food is seriously great for your gut because it’s filled with natural bacteria that are great for your digestion and overall health. Find out more about the benefits of fermented foods in this article from the BBC.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Most people love dried fruits, but buying them at the market is seriously expensive. For any gardener who grows berries, or tree fruits, a food dehydrator like this one from Ivation is an ideal way to preserve healthy treats without taking up space in the freezer. With nine trays to perfectly preserve fruits, veggies, and even jerky, this digital dehydrator ensures that foods are preserved at their optimal temperature and crispness.
This unit features a rear versus top fan to ensure the ideal airflow, plus it automatically senses when foods are properly dried and shuts off. It even comes with a fine mesh sheet that’s perfect for drying small items like herbs. Dehydrators are also wonderful for those times when usually expensive produce is on sale at the store, allowing it to be saved and stored for snacks, soups, or other recipes.
In case you’re looking for larger units to preserve even more family treats, we have a great list of recommendations for those too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
After a long day in the garden, there’s no better way to relax than with a great conversation, a glass of wine, and a crackling fire. This patio fireplace is a gift that will be used year-round. Whether you set it up on a stone base in the garden, or you actually use it on the patio, the deep metal bowl will accommodate a decent fire, and it comes with a spark screen to keep things safe.
The fireplace is made of rust-resistant metal and measures 30 inches across. Decorative studs and ring handles make it easy to move when the fire is extinguished. It comes with a wood-handled metal poker for adjusting logs and kindling. If you’re looking for something more permanent and carefree, this gas patio fire pit is an awesome gift option.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Yard art is always a welcome gift, especially when it’s something useful. It’s easy to lose track of time in the garden, but this lovely bronze dragonfly sundial is an old school way to keep track of the hours toiling in the garden. Constructed of durable aluminum and finished in an antique bronze, this sundial comes with a pedestal that complements the dial and makes it a perfect addition to any garden spot.
If you’re curious about the history of sundials and how they work, this article from Timecenter.com gives you an intimate look at these original timepieces which date back to the time of the ancient Egyptians.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For gardeners who regularly struggle with deer predation, raccoon, or other animal issues in their garden, this motion-activated game camera can help them narrow down the issues as well as give them a hint as to the timing and patterns of problem animals – perhaps even the neighbor’s dog who loves to dig things up.
This WiFi-enabled camera can connect to your smartphone via an app, and it captures crystal clear images and 1296P video with super clear sound recording each time motion is detected. Because it’s waterproof, you can feel safe mounting it anywhere within WiFi range that gives you the clearest view of the garden.
With a 65 foot triggering distance, this camera features night vision so you can video problem animals day or night and watch them from either your phone or on the internal screen inside the camera itself.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every gardener needs a little bit of good luck, whether it’s counting on great weather, plenty of sunshine, good seeds or a lack of garden pests, and garden gnomes have been delivering good garden luck since the 1800s according to this article by Elisa Parhad. And what gardener wouldn’t welcome Gustav the Garden Gnome to deliver such good blessings to their own space?
This garden gnome is hand-cast using real crushed stone bonded with durable designer resin that has been topped with UV resistant paint so he’ll stay cheery and bright from season to season. Gustav stands 18 inches tall and weighs in at seven pounds, so he’s easy to move as the garden evolves. The Edison garden gnome is another sweet gift idea, as he holds a cute LED lantern that can be switched on in the evening lighting the path to the garden.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether your gardener has fruit trees, ornamentals or simply native trees growing, there’s no getting around the fact that leaves are a pain in the patoot to clean up, especially when you can’t rake them out of garden and flowerbeds while tender plants are still prospering. The Greenworks cordless leaf blower is such a perfect gift to save them from the awful job of raking for hours.
This lightweight blower delivers a maximum speed of 150MPH to move leaves, needles and even small branches into an easy to pick up pile. Weighing in at just 3.3 pounds, this powerful blower works with a 40V lithium-ion rechargeable battery.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Meandering paths through the garden are a way to bring a space to live, but buying pre-cast pavers can be a spendy proposition, Because gardeners are the ultimate DIYers, these concrete paving molds allow them to quickly form a stone pathway that has symmetry and beauty by simply using Quickcrete and a little ingenuity and patience.
This set of five molds are each roughly a foot square and put out pavers that look like pretty patterned stones. They’re beautiful for outlining a garden space as well and help to define a space in an elegant way. To create more whimsical stepping stones, this round sun mold would be a fun one to try.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
To be honest, most gardeners are foodies too and they love to try out experimental crops during the growing season. This shitake mushroom growing kit is the perfect gift idea for someone who takes pride in growing unusual stuff that also tastes good. This easy to use kit comes with 100 spore plugs, daubers, aluminum tags and wax along with all the growing instructions to ensure successful propagation.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Canning is more than a family tradition for lots of gardeners, it’s a way to preserve the fruits of their labor for use throughout the year. But not all canners are the same, and if you’re buying for someone who needs to pressure can as well as water bath their veggies, fruits and jams, this All American Pressure Cooker and Canner is the multitasker of choice.
At 25 quarts, this big pot can handle up to 19 pint jars or 7 quart jars, and with particular items like green beans or meats, they must be canned under pressure to maintain food safety guidelines. An easy to read steam gauge means they’ll know when they’ve got this big pot up to correct pressure, and the unique metal to metal seal alleviates the worries of pressure cookers from the past.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are those pruning jobs in every yard and garden that sometimes require a better tool than pruners or even loppers. That’s what makes the Corona RazorTooth folding pruning saw such a great gift. This saw is wicked sharp with a chrome-plated blade that reduces friction and lets you accomplish the job with less effort. Better yet, when folded, the blade locks in place so you can slip this tool into a pocket or tool bucket and nut risk injury or dull the blade itself.
While we do use this in the garden at our house, we also pack it on mountain bike rides as it’s great for clearing trails. It comes in a variety of blade lengths including seven and eight inches, as well as the ten inch model we featured.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anyone who has spent serious time in the garden knows your eyes can be a vulnerable area – from getting poked by branches and vines, to accidentally rubbing or flinging dirt into them while cultivating and planting. This two-pack of bifocal safety glasses is a great budget-friendly gift idea for gardeners that makes serious sense. They come in a variety of diopter strengths, and they’ll keep your peepers protected while you’re digging dirt, weed-whacking, mowing, and pruning. We also like that each pair comes with its own soft bag to keep them from getting scratched when you’re not wearing them.
This thorough article from Plant Care Today offers more tips on protecting your eyes while working in the garden.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Squirrels can be real garden pests, stealing berries and digging up plant starts. If your giftee loves birds but doesn’t want to attract squirrels, the Squirrel Buster bird feeder makes a great gift. This big feeder holds 2.6 pounds of seed in a tubular mesh cage. It features a shroud that automatically closes should a squirrel get on the feeder. The exposed feeder parts are all chew-proof denying the pest any access to seeds and preventing angry squirrel retribution.
These feeders come in a variety of sizes including one that holds more than five pounds of birdseed.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there’s one tool every gardener uses constantly, it has to be a pair of pruning shears, so if you’re looking to give someone a really good pair, this gardener couldn’t more highly recommend ones better than these Fiskars shears. They feature an easy on the hand rotary action which is great, especially if you’re looking for a gift for someone with a bit of arthritis in their hands.
They feature a patented PowerGear technology that gives you up to three times more power on every cut, and you’ll be amazed by how they can cut through surprisingly large branches. For smaller pruning jobs like dead-heading flowers and snipping fruits and vegetables from the plant without uprooting them, these Fiskars micro-snips are also indispensable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For anyone who has slogged a heavy rubber hose around the yard or garden, this 50 foot Flexi Hose is an absolute delight. It never twists or kinks, and you can literally coil it up into a small pot near the faucet for storage. This hose remains small until charged with water, and the only downside is if you happen to have a dog who loves to bite the hose as it can be punctured by your canine.
This hose comes with a spray nozzle with eight different spray patterns, so you can gently sprinkle, soak, shower, or mist your plants, depending on your needs. The full power sprayer is perfect for washing windows or your car. Solid 3/4 inch brass connectors and double latex pipe means hose leaks are not a worry. Get this hose in either black or green.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Spending copious amounts of time in the garden means an awful lot of sun exposure, but nobody what’s to bake by wearing lots of skin covering clothing, unless, of course, it’s this lightweight Bahama shirt from Columbia. This men’s shirt is whisper-light, quick-drying and very breathable. Columbia’s Omni-Shade UPF 30 fabric blocks UVA and UBA rays to help prevent sunburn and long term skin damage during long hours under old Sol.
What your guy gardener will really love is the arm buttons that make it easy to convert this shirt from long to short sleeves in a snap. Plus it comes in a ridiculous number of colors and a wide range of sizes from X-Small to XXX-Large, although not all colors are available in all sizes. Columbia also makes UPF pants for men, as well as UPF shorts.