13 Best Kitchen Compost Bins: Compare, Buy & Save

A kitchen compost bin makes composting easy. You want your food scraps to become nutrient-dense soil — but you don’t want to trek out to the compost bin every time you chop a vegetable.
We get it. The best kitchen compost bin will hold plenty of scraps, locking in odor until you’re ready to take it outdoors — where you’ll grow extra-nutritious produce. (That’s why a compost bin is truly one of the best wellness products you can buy!)
Discover the best kitchen compost bins available right now.
-
1. Bamboozle Food Composter for Kitchen CountertopsPrice: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Charcoal liner does a great job of trapping odors
- Matte graphite finish looks great on our kitchen countertop
- Slightly larger than other compost bins; holds more food scraps without taking up much more counter space
- Dishwasher safe
- No hinges on lid, which makes it slightly harder to open with one hand
- Matte finish does show fingerprints (but you can easily just wipe them off)
- Only came with one extra charcoal filter (but they seem to last a long time)
The Bamboozle Food Composter doesn’t just trap odors and hold tons of food scraps at once — it also looks great on your kitchen countertop.
How do I know? I received a free one to test out.
And I love it. The charcoal lining on the lid traps odors, so they barely register even when you take the lid off to add more food scraps.
Note: I have not yet had to replace the charcoal lining, but it looks pretty easy to do. (It came with one extra charcoal lining.)
I’ve used it heavily for nearly a month. (We cook almost all our meals at home.) And I haven’t needed to change the charcoal lining yet.
I love that it’s slightly larger than my previous kitchen compost bin. (I had previously purchased the OXO compost bin reviewed below.)
This one is definitely better at trapping odors, and has yet to attract any flies.
Unlike the OXO compost bin, the lid does not have hinges; it has a handle, and you lift the lid to remove it. This makes it slightly more difficult for one-handed operation.
It also gets more fingerprint smudge marks, due to its matte graphite finish. But they’re not very noticeable, and are easy to wipe off. I still love how the matte finish looks better on our kitchen countertops than the white plastic of our previous compost bin.
I also love that this bin is dishwasher-safe. (Although it hasn’t needed to be washed yet, because it hasn’t absorbed any odors!)
-
2. OXO Good Grips Compost BinPrice: $20.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Medium sized capacity, doesn’t need to be emptied daily
- Small footprint (7″x7″) won't take over your kitchen counter
- Designed for easy use and cleaning
- Made out of plastic
- Does not have ventilation, so may attract flies
- Might not be good for a large family, due to its medium size
The OXO Compost Bin stands out because OXO is a well-known and respected brand in kitchenware, and their compost bin is just as good as well-designed as you would expect.
At 7 x 7 x 7″, it’s a convenient size that will hold plenty of scraps, without taking over your countertop.
The lid flips open easily and shuts firmly to seal in odors. Plus, its smooth interior walls prevent food from sticking, which makes cleaning easy.
The OXO Good Grips Compost Bin also comes with a contoured bottom and removable lid to make emptying easier, and a rotating handle for easy transport to your outdoor compost bin or pile.
Find more OXO Good Grips Compost Bin information and reviews here.
-
3. Chef’n EcoCrock Counter Compost BinPrice: $43.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sleek and modern design
- Odor free with the use of special sized charcoal filters
- Easy to empty and clean
- Filters can last for many months each
- Reviewers mentioned that the plastic in does not discolor or absorb odors over time
- Smaller capacity than other bins
- Some reviewers had issues with the lid not fitting tightly
- The lid is plastic, not ceramic like the main container, so it looks a bit cheap
The EcoCrock is one of the most popular kitchen compost bins on this list.
The sleek, modern compost bin has a vented lid that filters odor with charcoal filters. The lid is larger than most other crocks so make sure to get the charcoal filters that are specially made for this model. This compost bin is made of durable ceramic, with a cute lid that lets you know what’s inside.
The best feature of the EcoCrock is that it has a removable plastic pail that you can easily remove to empty scraps. This makes it super easy to make the trip from kitchen to compost pile without carrying a heavy bin, or needing to purchase disposable bags for your compost.
The bucket’s shape allows scraps to effortlessly fall out, along with any liquids that may pool on the bottom, so you never have to touch them. The capacity is slightly smaller than other models at three quarts, making this a perfect choice for small spaces — or for anyone who doesn’t create a ton of scraps each day.
Find more Chef’n EcoCrock Counter Compost Bin information and reviews here.
-
4. Gardener’s Supply Rustic Kitchen Compost CrockPrice: $29.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Attractive, rustic look
- Ceramic finish
- Carbon filters
- Easy to open one-handed
- Would not fit in with all decorating styles (could look weird in an ultra-modern home!)
- Wet scraps may form a pool on the bottom, which can smell
- Has a narrow top, making it harder to empty compost out
This rustic compost crock doesn’t just hold your compost scraps; it also looks super cute on your kitchen counter. Especially if you already have a rustic vibe in your home.
With a spacious capacity of five quarts, this could work well for a large family. It’s made out of durable steel with a rustic ceramic finish. The bail handle features a wooden grip.
This crock requires a tiny bit more maintenance than non-vented compost bins.
You’ll need to regularly replace the charcoal filters in the lid, to prevent odors from escaping. (And keep flies from getting in!)
The crock comes with one charcoal filter, but the replacements are very affordable. This compost bin can be used with or without compostable liners, and it is dishwasher safe.
Find more Green Stoneware Rustic Kitchen Compost Crock information and reviews here.
-
5. Joseph Joseph Compost CaddyPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mounts inside of your kitchen cabinet
- Odor and leak proof
- Adjustable air vent in the lid can be opened to allow moisture to escape (or closed to keep insects out)
- Requires installation
- Encourages you to buy Joseph Joseph brand filters, which can be more expensive (but savvy customers cut cheaper carbon filters to fit)
- One customer had trouble replacing the filters
This Compost Caddy stands out because it can be installed on the inside of a cabinet door, and its innovative design can maximize air flow without releasing odors.
It has a one gallon capacity, and stores conveniently out of sight (though it can be left on your countertop as well). The door mounting hardware comes included with your purchase.
The lid needs to be lined with a carbon filter to prevent odors and fruit flies. Customers love that the design allows air to flow through from tiny holes in the bottom, and up and out through the filter. This prevents stagnation, without allowing odors to escape.
The adjustable barrier in the lid is perfect for everyone, because you can close it in hotter weather, to keep insects out.
Find more Kitchen Compost Caddy information and reviews here.
-
6. SCD Probiotics All Seasons Indoor Composter with BokashiPrice: $57.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unlike normal compost bins, you can compost meat and dairy scraps
- Comes with enough bran to ferment eight bucket loads
- Tightly sealed bucket prevents insects and odors
- Easy to use and maintain
- Produces two products – Compost and compost tea
- Comparatively expensive to get started
- Requires some maintenance
- Not very attractive to have out in the kitchen
This SCD Probiotics All Seasons Indoor Composter with Bokashi stands out because it’s a beginner-friendly way to start Bokashi composting.
Bokashi composting is perfect for anyone who lives in a small space — or who simply wants to speed up their composting process.
Bokashi combines your food scraps with a rapidly-fermenting bran to quickly break them down into usable form. Bokashi is an anaerobic process, meaning it occurs in an airtight environment. This allows you to compost waste that would otherwise not be welcome in a compost bin, including meat and dairy products. Simply mix your scraps with the inoculated bran, press it down into the bucket, cover it with some more bran, and seal the bucket.
Once the bucket is full, it only takes about two weeks to turn into usable compost. The only maintenance required is for you to drain out liquids from the bucket every two days during the fermenting process. This finished liquid is called “compost tea,” and it can be used on your house plants or in the garden. The end product of Bokashi may not look like typical compost, but it can be buried in your garden to provide a slow release of nutrients.
Bokashi is still very acidic for up to a month after fermentation, so instead of putting it directly on top of your plants, it is best to place it nearby. (Or in a spot that you plan to plant next year.)
This starter kit from SCD Probiotics comes with everything you need to do bokashi at home. The commercial bucket comes with two lids, a strainer inside, a pour spout to easily drain liquids, a scoop to mix and compact your Bokashi, enough inoculated bran to ferment eight full buckets (1.75 lbs), and a complete four-step guide and troubleshooting pamphlet. This kit is best for smaller homes that do not produce a ton of waste.
Find more SCD Probiotics Bokashi Starter Kit information and reviews here.
-
7. Exaco Compost BinPrice: $28.46Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very large capacity (2.4 gallons)
- High density polyethelyne material is very durable and dishwasher safe
- Extra large opening makes filling and emptying easy
- You need to use bag liners
- You need to use the right carbon filters, to make sure they fit this extra- large lid (see review for link)
- Does not come with mounting kit
This compost bin from Exaco stands out because it looks like a miniature green municipal recycling bin. Cute. But that’s not all.
It features a convenient handle, a super wide opening, a snap-shut lid and carbon filter to prevent odors, and a large capacity (2.4 gallons).
This is a large bin, so it would be great for a big family or anyone who cooks at home and produces a lot of food waste as a result. This bin is made from high-density polyethylene, and it’s dishwasher safe. It can easily be mounted to the wall or inside of a kitchen cabinet. Since this bin is so large, it is recommended that you use compostable liner bags to prevent odors from sticking to the plastic and liquids from building up on the bottom. You also will need to purchase specially sized carbon filters to fit the extra large lid.
-
8. Epica Stainless Steel Compost BinPrice: $25.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Attractive, modern look
- Made of durable and rust proof stainless steel
- Dishwasher safe and easy to clean
- Not as large as some other options
- Wet compost may form a liquid pool on the bottom of the bin
- Handle is not super strong
The Epica Stainless Steel Compost Bin is one of the best-selling indoor compost bins.
It has a fairly large capacity at 1.3 gallons. (It’s not the largest on this list, but it’s not the smallest either.)
It’s made of durable stainless, which is easy to clean, won’t absorb odors, and looks great in any decor. The lid is super tight, preventing odors from escaping. The charcoal filter in the lid further traps odors.
This bin can be used with or without bag liners, and some reviewers noted that even without a charcoal filter it is very effective.
Find more Epica Stainless Steel Compost Bin information and reviews here.
-
9. The Worm FactoryPrice: $141.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Educational and fun for the whole family
- Produces worms, compost tea and compost
- Can be used indoors or outdoors
- Odor free
- There is a learning curve as to what you can feed the worms
- Requires some maintenance and assembly
- More difficult to clean that simple compost bins
- Worms are sold separately
The Worm Factory stands out because it’s designed for worm composting, which is perfect for anyone who lives in a smaller dwelling or more urban environment.
It’s also really fun for kids!
Gardeners may be the only people you will find who are enthusiastic about worms. Worms in the garden are a very good thing, and a sign that you have fertile soil. Worms digest plant material to creat soft, rich soil, so of course gardeners are going to be very happy to see them! Vermiculture or worm farming, takes this appreciation to the next level.
Vermiculture allows you to grow your own worms using kitchen scraps, while at the same time producing compost tea to add to your garden or house plants. Compost tea is a rich, dark liquid that is super high in nutrients and makes a better plant food than Miraclegrow!
The Worm Factory by The Squirm Firm is a complete vermiculture home starter kit that can be used indoors or outdoors. With three or four trays included, plus all of the information and accessories needed to get started right away, this kit makes growing worms easy. The Worm factory is expandable up to seven trays, depending on the volume of kitchen scraps that you create. There is little maintenance involved, and it comes out to about 15 minutes per week.
Start off by placing your worms and food scraps into the bottom tray, and when that becomes full start filling the next tray up. The worms migrate upwards, leaving the bottom tray full of compost. All you need to do is pour off the compost tea as it drains (easy to do with the included spigot), and rotate the trays as they become used. There is no odor involved, and this kit will not attract flies or other bugs if you use it indoors.
Worm farms are a great educational tool for kids, as well. Keep in mind that worms are not included with this kit, you will need to purchase them separately (Uncle Jim’s Worm Farm is a good brand!)
-
10. Best Slim Model: Full Circle Fresh Air Odor-Free Kitchen Compost BinPrice: $32.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Does not take up much space
- 1.5 gallon capacity
- Easy to open with one hand (just push the button!)
- Made from recycled materials
- Not very attractive
- Made of plastic which may absorb odors
- Does not come with a mounting kit to put it in the door of kitchen cabinets
The Full Circle Fresh Air Odor-Free Kitchen Compost Bin stands out because of its narrow profile. And because it’s easy to open with the push of a button, which makes it ideal for one-handed operation.
-
11. Best for Hanging Under Sink: Tiyafuro 2.4 Gallon Kitchen Compost BinPrice: $25.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to hang with included mounting accessories
- Slim profile designed to fit well in cupboard
- Lid designed to keep fruit flies out
- No charcoal filter
- Not necessarily an airtight seal
- Most customers find it requires a compost bag
The Tiyafuro 2.4 Gallon Kitchen Compost Bin stands out because it’s designed to be hung under your sink.
It’s nice to have your compost bin out of sight, but easy to access in your under-sink cabinet.
It’s easy to hang, and the mounting accessories are included.
-
12. YukChuk Compost BinPrice: $24.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dishwasher safe
- Comes with a warranty
- Very tight seal between bucket and hinge to prevent flies and odors
- One-handed use for easy dumping of waste without spillage
- Made of plastic
- May attract bugs under the sink if used improperly
- 1.5 gallon capacity is not as large capacity as other kitchen cabinet compost bins
The YukChuk Compost Bin is another compost bin option that mounts to your kitchen cabinet under the sink, eliminating the need to use up counthttps://amzn.to/3nli9dper space for your compost. Although it is not a very stylish option, it is hidden out of sight and it is very durable and easy to use. The main benefit of the YukChuk, as opposed to most other compost bins, is that it does not require a charcoal filter.
It comes with twin lid locks to create an airtight seal between the lid and the bin, preventing odors from escaping and reducing fruit flies without the need for constantly replacing filters. Because of this feature, you may also choose to eliminate the use of liner bags without much of a consequence. (You may just need to rinse the container a little more.) The lid opens towards you, so it is easy to use one-handed. You won’t have to worry about it snapping shut and spilling compost all over the place.
The Yukchuk also comes with a guarantee for as long as you own it, and it is dishwasher safe. With a 1.5 gallon capacity, it is fairly large as well.
-
13. Big Green Compost BucketPrice: $39.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extra large capacity
- Screw on lid is airtight to prevent flies
- Made of recycled materials
- Doesn't need to be emptied as often as smaller bins
- Relatively expensive
- Says product name in extremely large letters on bucket
- Not very attractive
The Big Green Compost Bucket is pretty basic, but it does have a large capacity. If you’re looking for compost storage made easy, and you have plenty of room, this is the bucket for you. In addition to a large five-gallon capacity, it also boasts an easy screw-on lid.
The lid keeps odors in and flies out, and it is easy to operate one-handed. The pail is made from recycled high density polyethylene. The wire handle makes it easy to transport. If you’re looking for a simple, easy bucket to place in your kitchen closet or garage, this could be perfect for you.
Find more Big Green Compost Bucket information and reviews here.
What's the big deal about the OXO compost bin?
Check out our review above! You'll see why the OXO Good Grips compost bin is one of the most popular options available today.
How can you find a kitchen compost bin no fruit flies will want to enter?
Great question. Fruit flies are one of the biggest problems with storing food scraps in your kitchen.
Look for one of the models listed above which includes charcoal filters in the lid. This prevents odors from escaping, which will reduce the allure for fruit flies and other insects. You may, however, want one with airflow features, which can reduce the smell building within the bin. Check out the Joseph Joseph bin reviewed above, for example.
Is composting right for me?
Composting is not just for country and suburb dwellers. If you live in the city, you can still compost. Vermiculture, or worm composting, allows you to create a finished product called "compost tea" right in your apartment or on a balcony. Compost tea is a nutrient-rich solution to add to your watering can for house plants or that pot of herbs on your windowsill. Or, you can bring your scraps to a local composting site such as a community garden, university research center, or even a composting center at a landfill.
Collecting food scraps for outdoor composting is great for your garden, but unless you have a proper compost bin on your counter it can attract flies and stink up your kitchen. Compost pails come in all different sizes, styles, and prices, so it is easy to find one that matches your home decor while still being functional. With a compost pail in your kitchen, you don’t have to worry about emptying your scraps into your outdoor compost bin or pile after every meal. You can let the scraps build up to fill the pail without worrying about attracting flies, pests and bad smells into your home.
- Countertop compost bins are stylish, easy access compost pails that go right on your countertop for easy access.
- Under-sink bins are usually larger and may not look as nice, but they mount under your sink or in a kitchen cabinet.
- Worm composters and Bokashi composters offer the whole package, allowing you to deposit your scraps directly into the worm bin and harvest compost tea in a few weeks' time.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.