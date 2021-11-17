13 Best Kitchen Compost Bins: Compare, Buy & Save

The Bamboozle Food Composter doesn’t just trap odors and hold tons of food scraps at once — it also looks great on your kitchen countertop.

How do I know? I received a free one to test out.

And I love it. The charcoal lining on the lid traps odors, so they barely register even when you take the lid off to add more food scraps.

Note: I have not yet had to replace the charcoal lining, but it looks pretty easy to do. (It came with one extra charcoal lining.)

I’ve used it heavily for nearly a month. (We cook almost all our meals at home.) And I haven’t needed to change the charcoal lining yet.

I love that it’s slightly larger than my previous kitchen compost bin. (I had previously purchased the OXO compost bin reviewed below.)

This one is definitely better at trapping odors, and has yet to attract any flies.

Unlike the OXO compost bin, the lid does not have hinges; it has a handle, and you lift the lid to remove it. This makes it slightly more difficult for one-handed operation.

It also gets more fingerprint smudge marks, due to its matte graphite finish. But they’re not very noticeable, and are easy to wipe off. I still love how the matte finish looks better on our kitchen countertops than the white plastic of our previous compost bin.

I also love that this bin is dishwasher-safe. (Although it hasn’t needed to be washed yet, because it hasn’t absorbed any odors!)