7 Best Lawn Vacuums: Your Easy Buying Guide

Lawn vacuums are a great asset to anyone who maintains a large yard, especially one with many trees. Every Autumn, you can count on tons of leaves spreading across your lawn and a huge amount of work to rake and bag them up. While leaf blowers and mulchers can reduce the workload, lawn vacuums make cleaning up your yard a breeze.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Are Lawn Vacuums Worth It?

While there is no doubt that using a leaf vacuum is a lot more convenient than raking your lawn by hand, it is not always the most cost-effective solution. So should you buy one, rent one, or forget about the whole thing?

The staff over at Done Right lays it out clearly in this blog. The bottom line is that yes, it is worth it if you have a large lawn or a lot of trees. If your garden is pretty low maintenance, then lawn cleanup may just be a once-a-year task. If, however, you have trees that dump acorns, leaves, needles, or branches year-round, you should probably own your own lawn vacuum.

Renting is still a viable option for those with minimal needs, but be mindful of the price you pay for rented tools. After all, we have identified some solid leaf management options for under $100.

How to Use a Lawn Vacuum

If you're ready to take your lawn care to the next level by implementing a lawn vacuum for cleanup, then you should familiarize yourself with their basic operation before you go out and buy one.

Whether you're interested in a handheld or walk-behind unit, there is a chance you will end up with a gas-powered unit, which means you should familiarize yourself with liquid fuel safety. The Tool Hut outlines several important safety tips that you should go over if you are new to these tools.

As for using a handheld electric vacuum, these are generally pretty safe. But you will want to use your tool efficiently, so keep these beginner tips in mind.

Ensure the collection bag is fully zipped up. Remove large debris before using your lawn vacuum. Use low speed for flat surfaces and high speed for lawns. Wear hearing protection, protective goggles, a dust respirator, and padded gloves. Clean your tool between uses to avoid clogs.

These tips are all pretty self-explanatory, but easy to overlook once you're caught in the adrenaline of lawn care, so they bear repeating. Last but not least, don't forget to make it fun for yourself or else you might be tempted to just hire out next year.