7 Best Lawn Vacuums: Your Easy Buying Guide

Lawn vacuums are a great asset to anyone who maintains a large yard, especially one with many trees. Every Autumn, you can count on tons of leaves spreading across your lawn and a huge amount of work to rake and bag them up. While leaf blowers and mulchers can reduce the workload, lawn vacuums make cleaning up your yard a breeze.
1. Best Overall Lawn Vacuum: Worx Trivac WG509Price: $167.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and maneuverable
- Blows, vacuums, and mulches
- Strong 12 amp motor
- Slower than push or tow sweepers
- Electric, cord may get tangled
- Storage bag could be larger
The Worx Trivac WG509 is a versatile tool that is powerful, efficiently costed, and easy to use, making it one of the best all-around options for yard cleanup. Not only is this unit a vacuum but it also blows and mulches, making it a do-it-all tool for small to medium-sized yards. You can either blow debris into a pile and vacuum them up, or you can walk around the yard and vacuum as you go.
The Worx Trivac comes with a collection bag that snaps onto the rear. The bag can be easily emptied thanks to a two-stage metal impeller, that mulches debris at an 18:1 ratio. Alternatively, there is a version that clips over an existing garbage can for even larger-term cleanup.
2. Best Cordless Lawn Vacuum: Greenworks 24322Price: $187.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Blows, vacuums, and mulches
- Battery-powered
- Lightweight and maneuverable
- Storage bag could be larger
- Slower than push or tow sweepers
- Limited runtime
The Greenworks 24322 Lawn Vacuum is a popular choice for gardeners who value efficiency and freedom of range. It is more portable than a corded electric vacuum while being cheaper to run than a gas-powered one. It runs off of an included 4.0Ah battery, which is also compatible with Greenworks’ whole line of electric garden tools.
This lawn vacuum is fairly powerful, as the brushless motor can blow air at speeds up to 185 MPH. Just note that the battery can only power the Greenworks 24322 for about 20 minutes on one charge, though, so you should consider having a secondary battery if you have a large yard. You can get longer battery life by utilizing the variable speed dial on the overmold grip.
The vacuum attachment is different from the blower attachment because it has a built-in mulcher blade. This helps you fit more yard debris into the compact leaf bag that attaches to the rear. If you want the most powerful lawn care option, then there are probably other options, but this is a great portable option for those who don’t want to have to mess with a gas blower/vacuum.
3. Best Gas Lawn Vacuum: Craftsman BV245Price: $154.92Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Blows, vacuums, and mulches
- Powerful 27cc motor
- Large debris bag
- Bulky form factor
- Tricky to start
- Gas motors are loud
Though they cost a little more to run, gas lawn vacuums like the Craftsman BV245 offer some of the most powerful sucking capabilities out of all the leaf vacuums available. This vacuum packs a 27cc 2-cycle engine, which gives it enough power to handle heavy, wet leaves.
The tradeoff for the added power of a gas engine, however, is that it is heavy and difficult to maneuver. It also requires you to prime the fuel line, adjust the choke, and pull the ripcord several times to get it started. Then again, you also get a larger leaf bag with a harness, so that’s a nice plus for those with larger yards. The metal impeller works great too, so you’ll go quite far on just one bag.
4. Best Backpack Lawn Vacuum: Black+Decker BEBL7000Price: $84.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Blows, vacuums, and mulches
- Up to 250 MPH blow speed
- Large backpack-style debris bag
- Bulky form factor
- Electric, cord may get tangled
- Plastic impeller
If you are looking for a leaf blower that also functions as a lawn vacuum, then the Black+Decker BEBL7000 is a solid choice. Not only can it push air through at a max speed of 250 MPH, but it can also suck up and mulch yard debris with a quick hose change.
The real draw of the BEBL7000, though, is the large backpack-style debris bag, which connects via a wide flex tube that doesn’t clog easily. The impeller is made with plastic, though, so it isn’t quite as powerful as other options we reviewed. That said, as long as you are only taking on small projects like sucking up leaves or picking up lawn clippings, this vacuum will work just fine.
5. Best Push Lawn Vacuum: Agri-Fab 45-0218Price: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and maneuverable
- Adjustable height
- No motor to maintain
- Not very powerful
- Only picks up about 80% of leaves
- Does not work well for non-leaf yard waste
If you need an easy-to-use, maintenance-free tool that will help take the work out of raking, a manual lawn sweeper like the Agri-Fab 26-Inch Push Lawn Sweeper is a great choice. This lawn sweeper uses brushes to sweep up the leaves from your lawn and holds them in a large storage bag. It takes most of the work out of raking, although you still may want to mulch the leaves when you are done for easy disposal.
This sweeper is lightweight, easy to store, and easy to use. The hopper bag disconnects quickly for emptying, and the sweeper has adjustable height settings as well. This sweeper can also be used for lawn clippings in the Spring and Summer seasons.
6. Best Ride-On Lawn Vacuum: TerraKing ST95000 Leaf BagPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Massive debris bag
- Lightweight and durable
- Low price tag
- Lawn tractor required
- Bulky design
- No built-in impeller
Are you looking to leverage your existing lawn tractor for quick yard debris cleanup? If so, then the TerraKing ST95000 Leaf Bag is a reliable option. Just keep in mind that your lawn tractor needs to have an existent collection system or support the addition of one. Your tractor also needs its own mulching solution if you are looking to use your debris as mulch.
If you meet these parameters, then upgrading to this gigantic leaf bag will massively speed up the process of cleaning large yards. The bag is large and durable and locks onto a collection hose easily. Of course, if you already have a lawn mower with a leaf vacuum built-in then this accessory only marks a marginal improvement over its base performance. Still, it is an option that anyone who is considering buying a 3-in-1 blower should know about.
7. Best Budget Lawn Vacuum: Greenworks 24022Price: $64.32Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Low price tag
- Blows, vacuums, and mulches
- Strong 12 amp motor
- Plastic impeller
- Electric, cord may get tangled
- Storage bag could be larger
The Greenworks 24022 is similar to the Greenworks 24322 we reviewed earlier except that it is corded and considerably cheaper. Other than those differences, it is the same lightweight and versatile tool.
This leaf vacuum has a 12 amp electric motor that can generate up to 230 MPH of wind to blow leaves into a pile. You can then easily switch to vacuum mode and suck the leaves up into the collection bag. The vacuum mode has a mulching feature too but don’t expect it to be too powerful as it has a plastic impeller instead of a fancier metal one.
As long as your yard care needs are fairly minimal, you should be able to get by just fine with the Greenworks 24022.
Are Lawn Vacuums Worth It?
While there is no doubt that using a leaf vacuum is a lot more convenient than raking your lawn by hand, it is not always the most cost-effective solution. So should you buy one, rent one, or forget about the whole thing?
The staff over at Done Right lays it out clearly in this blog. The bottom line is that yes, it is worth it if you have a large lawn or a lot of trees. If your garden is pretty low maintenance, then lawn cleanup may just be a once-a-year task. If, however, you have trees that dump acorns, leaves, needles, or branches year-round, you should probably own your own lawn vacuum.
Renting is still a viable option for those with minimal needs, but be mindful of the price you pay for rented tools. After all, we have identified some solid leaf management options for under $100.
How to Use a Lawn Vacuum
If you're ready to take your lawn care to the next level by implementing a lawn vacuum for cleanup, then you should familiarize yourself with their basic operation before you go out and buy one.
Whether you're interested in a handheld or walk-behind unit, there is a chance you will end up with a gas-powered unit, which means you should familiarize yourself with liquid fuel safety. The Tool Hut outlines several important safety tips that you should go over if you are new to these tools.
As for using a handheld electric vacuum, these are generally pretty safe. But you will want to use your tool efficiently, so keep these beginner tips in mind.
- Ensure the collection bag is fully zipped up.
- Remove large debris before using your lawn vacuum.
- Use low speed for flat surfaces and high speed for lawns.
- Wear hearing protection, protective goggles, a dust respirator, and padded gloves.
- Clean your tool between uses to avoid clogs.
These tips are all pretty self-explanatory, but easy to overlook once you're caught in the adrenaline of lawn care, so they bear repeating. Last but not least, don't forget to make it fun for yourself or else you might be tempted to just hire out next year.
