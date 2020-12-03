13 Best Leaf Shredders: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

Our list of best leaf shredders has a solution for you no matter what size of yard you have and no matter how many leaves that drop. They run the gamut between small inexpensive string trimmer units to large wood chippers that will save you some serious time and effort.

But with a leaf shredder, the time it takes to deal with all the piles can be reduced by hours and even days. Keeping your yard clean and clear is made so much easier with one of these portable mulchers. And did you know that shredded leaves can make amazing compost for your garden and flower beds? Plus it’s free!

Anyone who has trees in their yard understands the constant maintenance they require right about the time when the kids head back to school. When the leaves and needles start falling, it can be a major chore to rake, bag, and dispose of them not to mention the havoc that plastic bags wreak on the environment.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Are Leaf Shredders Worth It?

The short answer is that leaf shredders are definitely worth it. Any yard with trees is going to be littered with leaves at some point during the year. Raking, bagging, and disposing of leaves is a major chore. These mulching machines will save you time and hassle every single year.

If you dispose of the leaves at your local landfill or county composting center, this can be a huge problem even if you own a pickup or truck. Bagging leaves is definitely not a fun job and it’s wasteful when using plastic bags.

If you compost, bravo to you! Composting at home is a great solution to waste and a real boon to your plants. However, whole leaves take up an enormous amount of space. There’s not much chance anyone has a compost bin large enough to hold leaves from just one tree.

Leaf shredders and mulchers turn enormous piles of leaves and needles into a fraction of their original size, decreasing it by as much as a ratio of 16 to 1. Mulchers make the leaves more ready for composting by increasing the surface area of the leaves. That makes things easier for beneficial microorganisms to digest the material and turn it all into rich compost that can be tilled back into your soil.

How Does A Leaf Shredder Work?

Leaf shredders can take one of three types: electric, gasoline, or handheld.

Electric shredders use string trimmer lines, much like weed eaters, to rip apart the leaves. Thick plastic strings spin at a high speed around a central motor housing to chop the leaves into small pieces. This type of shredder works best on dry, brittle leaves.

A couple of drawbacks with electric mulchers is that you’ll need an electric outlet to plug into. If portability is necessary, this type of shredder may not work for you. Also be careful not to toss sticks, pinecones, or rocks into the hopper, or else you’ll break the strings fairly easily.

Gas-powered shredders use heavy-duty metal blades and grinding plates to tear material apart. Another name for these sorts of mulchers is wood chipper. These can usually handle large sticks and branches, anywhere from one to three inches in diameter.

They’re big and bad and can handle most anything however they’re also typically large in size and they can get expensive. If you have a forest in your backyard, a gas-powered mulcher might be worth it to you.

Both electric and gas-powered mulchers are stationary with a chute, also called a hopper, on top of the unit where the leaves and debris are deposited. Some models come packaged with a bag or bin to catch the fragments or will feature a way to secure a paper or plastic bag for collection. Larger gas units will feature an output chute that will spray the resulting mulch wherever you want it.

Handheld shredders are combination tools that feature a leaf blower, leaf vacuum and leaf shredder in one. These utilize a metal impeller which looks much like a fan blade but with a solid back. When the tool is in vacuum mode, the impeller spins and mulches the leaves as they pass through the channel and into a collection bag or bin.

If you truly hate raking (who doesn’t?), consider picking up one of these. They come in corded and cordless varieties. Keep in mind that they’re usually reserved for smaller yards, smaller piles, and shorter work periods. If you have loads of trees, a handheld shredder probably won’t work for you.

Handheld shredders strap on to your back or feature a shoulder strap and have a collection bag that will catch the shredded leaves. With these models, you either walk around the property vacuuming up the leaves as you go or you can blow them into a big pile and then vacuum them all up at once.

Do You Have to Shred Leaves for Compost?

If you wish to make good compost, then shredding your leaves should be mandatory on your fall to-do list. Whole leaves will eventually decay and turn into compost for your beds however breaking down leaves into tiny bits will speed up the process exponentially. As the microorganisms feed and divide, smaller chunks of debris will quicken their ability to turn your yard waste into nutrient-rich compost.

What kind of leaves you have for shredding will determine whether they’re good for your compost pile. Maple, birch, ash, beech, cherry, and any sort of fruit and nut trees are excellent choices for turning into fertilizer. They decompose quickly and provide a balanced nutrient mix.

Trees with tough, waxy leaves (I’m looking at you, magnolia tree) will eventually break down but it may take years. Oak leaves are acidic and should only be used in combination with other tree leaves up to 20 percent. Black walnut and eucalyptus leaves contain natural herbicides that may prevent seeds for germinating so be careful with these.

A good rule of thumb when shredding and composting your leaves and other mulch is a five to one ratio between brown material (leaves) and green (fresh lawn clippings and plant material). Compost piles require oxygen which can be introduced when turning over your pile every few days.

They also need moisture and nitrogen which comes from that green portion of the pile and can take the form of vegetable scraps, coffee grounds, and eggshells. If you have farm animals such as chickens, horses, cows, or even rabbits, their manure can quickly accelerate the decomposition process...just plug your nose and let nature do her thing. By the way, keep your average pet droppings out of your bin.

There is one more factor to consider while planning your fall yard care: many species of beneficial moths, including beautiful Luna moths and Promethea moths, build their cocoons inside of fallen leaves. This means that the piles of leaves you rake, and potentially shred, could contain moth caterpillars wintering inside of the leaf rubble.

It is definitely possible to learn to identify moth cocoons among the fallen leaves and to save them if you wish. Another option is to set aside some of your fallen leaves to use as a ground cover around trees, shrubs, or temperature-sensitive garden areas. This will give the moths a chance to survive the winter while protecting your plants much like standard mulch would.

