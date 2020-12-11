11 Best Leaf Vacuums & Blowers: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

Whatever type of yard that you have, there’s no question that you’ll find that a leaf blower or vacuum is a handy tool to have in your shed. Leaf blowers make cleaning up your yard, driveway, or sidewalk a quick exercise by clearing away debris into easy to manage piles.
Leaf vacuum blowers come in many different sizes and power levels depending on your needs; inexpensive smaller models make for great sweeping tools while powerful, commercial-grade blowers can handle numerous large piles of wet leaves for many years to come.
Some blowers have multiple functions that allow you to easily switch tasks between blowing, vacuuming, and even mulching. Leaf vacuum mulchers can turn a gigantic pile of leaves into a small bag of compost-ready mulch that you can ideally use in your garden.
Here you’ll find the best leaf vacuum blower for your particular situation whether you have a yard the size of a Twister mat or an enormous horse ranch to maintain. There is something here for any budget, style, fuel preference, or power need.
1. EGO Power+ LB5804 580 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower
Cons:
- Big 5Ah battery and charger are included
- 56V and 580 CFM is comparable with commercial gas-powered blowers
- Powerful enough to move snow off your driveway
- It's 12.5 pounds; you may want a shoulder strap
- Slightly louder than other cordless leaf blowers but still quieter than gas-powered models
- Speed dial awkward to use with gloves on
The EGO Power+ LB5804 580 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower is an effective and powerful yard care tool. It will handle anything you have to blow around and this leaf blower will do it without breaking a sweat. If a commercial-grade, electric leaf blower is what you’re after, look no further. This is it.
There is a trigger to power up the motor, a variable speed dial, and a turbo button to push the machine into high gear. The power that the LB5804 delivers is incredible. Use the high setting for light snow and the turbo button for the soaking wet pile of leaves. Tweak the output from the leaf blower to find what works best for more control at your home.
Two nozzle attachments, a tapered and a flat, are included to deliver different columns of airflow for various jobs around your yard. Think about getting the EGO shoulder strap accessory to use with the LB5804. While it’s lighter than a gas-powered machine, it’s an extremely powerful blower that benefits from a shoulder strap. The EGO Power+ LB5804 580 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower is a serious contender for champion of the cordless leaf blower world. If you want power, this machine will give it to you and then some.
Find more EGO Power+ LB5804 580 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower information and reviews here.
-
2. Worx WG591 Turbine 56V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower
Cons:
- 56V battery and charger included
- Variable speed control with turbo boost
- 90-minute battery charge time
- It's a battery hog
- It's even more of a battery hog when using the turbo feature
- Batteries are expensive
Worx makes some great cordless electric power tools. Many of those are leaf blowers like this WG591 Turbine 56V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower. This machine produces over 465 cubic feet of air per minute (CFM) powered by a 56V rechargeable lithium-ion battery. The brushless motor is more efficient and will last much longer than a brushed leaf blower of the same size.
The dynamic airflow intake design takes air through one side of the machine and shot through the barrel on the other side. The turbine doesn’t waste any time moving air around like a jet engine. The WG591 can be used with one hand with the variable speed trigger and turbo boost within reach of a thumb.
The included 56 Volt battery is a 2.0Ah version which is good enough for around 15 solid operational minutes per charge and that’s using an average airflow. If you throttle up with the turbo feature, the time will be less. The bright side is that the WG591 produces so much air out that your work shouldn’t take that long even when dealing with big piles of wet leaves.
Find more Worx WG591 Turbine 56V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower information and reviews here.
-
3. DEWALT DCBL720P1 20V Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower
Cons:
- Includes 5Ah battery and DCB115 charger
- Variable speed trigger with cruise control
- Lightweight and entirely ergonomic allows for better control
- It's a battery power hog even with a 5Ah battery
- May not be compatible with older 20V DeWalt batteries
- Debris and clothing frequently cover the air intake grill
The DeWalt DCBL720P1 20V Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower features quality, performance, and attention to detail. The variable-speed control trigger allows the user to control airflow as preferred. Squeeze gently to blow debris out of flower beds without throwing compost or dirt around.
The blower has no power button, no turbo feature, and no speed dials. Just squeeze the trigger and you’re on your way. The air nozzle is 3-1/2-inches in diameter to throw out 400 cubic feet per minute (CFM) that will clear just about anything short of a larger number of large wet piles of leaves.
The DeWalt DCBL720P1 comes with a 5.0Ah battery and matching charger. The battery is smaller in size and more compact than other power tool battery packs. Depending on how hard you run the throttle, this blower should run solidly for at least 30 minutes or more with an hour to charge the battery. If you already own some DeWalt power tools, then you should have a collection of batteries to keep your tools going all day long.
The DeWalt uses an axial fan design that’s more of a jet turbine. Because of the fan design, the leaf blower makes more of a loud whine rather than a vacuum cleaner noise. The DeWalt DCBL720P1 20V Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower is a great solution for your yard.
Find more DEWALT DCBL720P1 20V Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower information and reviews here.
-
4. Poulan Pro PR48BT 48cc Backpack Leaf Blower
Cons:
- Variable speed throttle with cruise control
- 200 MPH airspeed
- Commercial-grade power will handle just about anything you need to blow around
- Weighs 22 pounds
- You'll have to mix oil and gas to fuel this model
- Awkward fuel tank spout placement
The Poulan Pro PR48BT 48cc Backpack Leaf Blower is a seriously powerful backpack blower. End of review.
Here are some more details, however: as the title states, the PR48BT is a leaf blower that features an adjustable backpack harness so you can take it anywhere you need to without cords to limit your mobility or get tangled up in rocks or trees. It has a 48CC 2-stroke engine that can blow up to speeds of 200 MPH. The cruise control setting gives you the option of keeping up a chosen speed or you can shake it up with the variable control throttle.
The heavy-duty, commercial-grade leaf blower is comfortable to wear and is built to last for many years. This is a machine built for big jobs. If you just have a porch and sidewalk to clear once in a while, there are smaller, less expensive models out there for you. The Poulan Pro PR48BT is meant for large yards and acreage that may have big piles of leaves, tree branches, or debris; one online reviewer described how she uses the large-format blower to clear horse manure around her ranch!
Yes, you’ll have to mix the oil and gas for fuel, it’s loud, and it emits exhaust like any gas-powered power tool. But if you want to emphasize the “power” in “power tool”, look no further than the Poulan Pro PR48BT 48cc Backpack Leaf Blower.
Find more Poulan Pro 967087101 48cc Backpack Blower information and reviews here.
-
5. Greenworks 24252 G-MAX 40V 150 MPH Variable Speed Cordless Blower
Cons:
- Reaches up to 150 MPH air output
- Extention tube increases reach and efficiency
- Multiple speed controls
- Great for light duty projects; if you're moving piles of leaves, consider a more powerful model
- Short runtime with the included battery
- Larger batteries somewhat expensive
This Greenworks G-MAX 40V Cordless Leaf Blower is a great replacement for your gas-powered or electric blower for those small to medium-sized projects around your yard. Designed to sweep and gather leaves and debris, this blower will clear your porch, sidewalks, and driveway quickly and efficiently without the hassle of pull-start cords, spilling gas or noxious fumes.
The variable speed dial offers up to 150 MPH air output with the power necessary to clean your yard without wrecking your hearing (or your relationship with your neighbors). The two-piece blower tube gives you more control when sweeping or gathering and has virtually no vibration when compared to gas blowers. Focus on maintaining your yard rather than maintaining your leaf blower; the Greenworks G-MAX 40V Cordless Leaf Blower is easy to use with little to no maintenance required.
The included 2Ah battery offers up to 14 minutes of run time; if you need more, consider picking up another battery or roughly double your run time by upgrading to a 4Ah unit.
Find more Greenworks 24252 G-MAX 40V 150 MPH Variable Speed Cordless Blower information and reviews here.
-
6. Makita XBU04PTV 18V X2 LXT Cordless Blower & Vacuum with Attachment Kit
Cons:
- 10:1 mulch ratio reduces 10 bags of leaves down to one
- Precision suction power designed for fallen leaf cleanup without altering rocks and plants
- Brushless motor delivers up to 473 CFM and 120 MPH
- Shorter runtime because of three-in-one capabilities
- Weighs 14 pounds
- Dedicated blowers might be a better option depending on what your needs are
With lower noise and fewer emissions, the Makita XBU04PTV 18V X2 LXT Cordless Blower & Vacuum is a handy power tool for cleaning up the yard. The commercial design allows the blower to tackle demanding applications, comparable to some gas blowers. The XBU04PTV easily converts from blower to vacuum/mulcher.
The brushless motor delivers speeds up to 120 MPH and up to 473 CFM. It’s electronically controlled to optimize battery energy use for up to 50% longer run time per battery charge than similar non-brushless tools. Electronic controls efficiently use battery energy to match the changing demands of the application for increased power and speed when needed. Because the motor is brushless, it should run cooler and last for longer than a brushed motor. Keep in mind however that dedicated vacuums or blowers may run for longer on one charge than this model which sacrifices some battery life to give you the three in one tool option.
A cruise control lever provides management of power and run time and the power switch can be locked-on for continuous operation. A long nozzle with three-stage telescoping action provides convenience in use and assembly. Since the XBU04PTV is part of Makita’s 18V Lithium-Ion battery platform which encompasses literally hundreds of power tools. The batteries have the fastest charge times in their categories so they spend more time working and less time sitting on the charger.
If you need a solid-performing vacuum, mulcher, AND blower in one cordless electric power tool, Makita has you covered. Their reputation is without reproach so you know this tool will perform at top levels. There’s also a great chance that you may already have another Makita tool in your collection to share batteries with and the additional battery capacity will come in handy.
Find more Makita XBU04PTV 18V X2 LXT Cordless Blower & Vacuum information and reviews here.
-
7. Worx WG520 Turbine 600 Corded Electric Leaf Blower
Cons:
- In-line airflow design through tapered nozzle delivers huge force
- Jet turbine axial fan quieter than gas blowers
- Variable speed thumb dial
- Gasoline power and electric convenience but you're tethered to a cord
- You could use one hand to control on high power but you'll really need two to be effective
- Covered hood for extension cord isn't large enough for larger gauge cords
If you’re looking for a leaf blower that can also be called a ridiculous air cannon, look no further. The Worx WG520 Turbine 600 Corded Electric Leaf Blower uses jet engine technology to deliver up to 600 Cubic Feet per Minute (CFM) at 110 MPH. That’s gas-powered engine force and then some, people. It’s also light enough for one-handed operation.
The leaf blower features an in-line air delivery system that, with the jet turbine axial fan, will blow through whatever piles of whatever that you may need to destroy. Variable speed control will allow you to take on light duty projects around the shrub beds or those monster piles of wet tree leaves, fallen fruit, pine needles, or nuts.
Consider this: for the price point of the Worx WG520 Turbine 600 Corded Electric Leaf Blower, you’re getting gas-powered engine quality at a fraction of the cost and even less noise. If you have a big job that needs a big blower, this is most likely the leaf blower for you.
-
8. Worx TRIVAC 3-In-1 Corded Leaf Blower Mulcher Vacuum
Cons:
- Switches between blower to vacuum and back with just a turn of a dial
- Operates from 75 MPH for pavement on up to 210 MPH for open lawn
- Tube angles at tip to get under fixtures and landscaping
- No shoulder strap
- Wet material tough to mulch effectively
- Taller people may have to stoop while using
The Worx TRIVAC 3-In-1 Corded Leaf Blower/Mulcher/Vacuum is an innovative yard care tool that combines three jobs into one machine. It features an all-metal shredder blade that effortlessly mulches piles of leaves so that you can potentially get 18 bags of leaves into one. It’s lightweight, compact, and has no attachments or tools to switch to get from blowing leaves to vacuuming them up. Simply turn the dial and you’re on your way.
The Worx TRIVAC features a 12 Amp electric motor that delivers the power of a gas-powered engine while remaining ergonomic enough to operate with one hand. The angled nose and comfort grip handle will save time and make your yard cleanup a lot easier. In vacuum mode, the tube design provides 350 CFM (Cubic Feet per Minute) of suction power even when reaching under decks and patio furniture. The airspeed in blower mode can be adjusted from 75 to 210 MPH depending on what power you need.
A quick tube release makes cleaning a breeze. When you’re ready to empty the included 10-gallon collection bag, hit the quick-release button to open up the unit. Best of all, there is no downtime with the TRIVAC; blow the leaves into a pile, vac and mulch them, then dump out the bag for compost or collection.
Find more WORX TRIVAC 12 Amp 3-in-One Blower/Mulcher/Vacuum with Metal Impeller, 210 MPH / 350 CFM Adjustable Output, and Collection Bag information and reviews here.
-
9. Troy-Bilt TB672 208cc Jet Sweep Wheeled Leaf Blower
Cons:
- Delivers up to 1,000 Cubic Feet per Minute (CFM)
- Quick 150 MPH airstream
- Two-year warranty
- Noisy but it's a large gas-powered engine that puts out severe air force
- Front wheel fixed in place; should swivel
- This is for clearing large spaces only, no finesse options
This walk-behind wheeled leaf blower, the Troy-Bilt TB672 208cc Jet Sweep Wheeled Leaf Blower, is great for anyone who has a large property with many, many leaves and debris to move around without having to carry around a power tool. It’s like operating a gas-powered lawn mower in terms of noise and maintenance.
The rubberized grip handle and semi-pneumatic ball-bearing wheels absorb much of the machine vibration to make the experience comfortable. The 208cc motor is large for the size of this machine and it can punch out an impressive 1,000 Cubic Feet per Minute (CFM) at 150 MPH. The 90-degree front discharge chute delivers the load where you want it when you want it.
The Troy-Bilt TB672 Leaf Blower will reduce the time your large cleaning job from hours to minutes. It’s big, bad, and beautiful. For those of you that are looking for a monster machine that will use a hurricane to move gigantic piles of material, the TB672 should be a serious contender for your attention.
Find more Troy-Bilt TB672 208cc Jet Sweep Wheeled Leaf Blower information and reviews here.
-
10. Greenworks 24022 2-Speed 230 MPH Corded Leaf Blower & Vacuum
Cons:
- 12 Amp motor generates 375 CFM at 230 MPH
- Converts from blower to vacuum and back again with no tools
- Four-year warranty
- Wet leaves will be a problem for mulching
- Connection between mulcher and bag needs a redesign for better handling
- That extension cord will reduce your mobility
Using power tools on your yard that leave no carbon footprint is pretty awesome. The Greenworks 24022 2-Speed 230 MPH Corded Leaf Blower uses an extension cord but that’s a short price to pay for the endless power you’ll get when using it. The leaf blower provides an impressive 375 cubic feet per minute (CFM) at 230 MPH to quickly and efficiently move yard debris around where you want it.
Once you blow all that stuff together, flip the switch and add the collection bag to vacuum and mulch that pile for your flower beds, garden or disposal bin. You’ll be happily surprised how compact those piles will get to save space in your yard or waste can. The Greenworks 24022 will handle leaves from a variety of trees not to mention small fruits and nuts. The tubes are large without tapering to allow for smooth airflow or material collection.
Greenworks makes a variety of power tools, all of them powered by corded or cordless electricity, that work amazingly well. Give the Greenworks 24022 2-Speed 230 MPH Corded Leaf Blower a once-over; you may find this inexpensive blower option is just what you needed.
Find more Greenworks 2 Speed 230 MPH Corded Blower/Vacuum 24022 information and reviews here.
-
11. Sun Joe SBJ601E-PRP 10 Amp 2-Speed Electric Blower
Cons:
- Power to price ratio is way high
- It only weighs four pounds
- Will move more than you think it will for its size
- No variable speed option
- Meant for hardscape sweeping, not tough yard clearing
- It's a little loud
You know, I have to hand it to the Sun Joe people. They make some really good products at a bargain-basement price. You’re not going to clear up 10-foot high piles of soaking wet leaves with the Sun Joe SBJ601E-PRP 10 Amp 2-Speed Electric Blower, but it’ll handle some decent-sized porch, driveway, and sidewalk clearing not to mention workshops and garages.
For its size and price, this leaf blower is surprisingly powerful with 240 cubic feet per minute of force and a wind speed of up to 215MPH. There are two speed settings and it only weighs around four pounds. This little guy will handle sweep jobs for porches and patios with no issues (even light snow!). And because it’s corded, you’ll have all the time you want to clear that schmutz or sawdust.
But here’s the best part (other than the full two-year warranty): the Sun Joe SBJ601E-PRP comes in four colors so you can accessorize or color match whatever you have going on. That’s fun to see.
Find more Sun Joe SBJ601E-PRP 10 Amp 215 Max MPH All-Purpose 2-Speed Electric Blower information and reviews here.
I'm Looking For The Best Leaf Vacuums & Blowers!
Whatever size yard you might have or however much yard waste you clean up each year, there is a leaf blower or leaf vacuum combo out there for you. You've got a choice between using gasoline, corded electric, or battery power and all of them have their pros and cons. One thing is true for all of them: yardwork will get a lot easier once you pick up one of these great power tools for your shed.
Gas-powered leaf vacuums & blowers are typically larger, feature more power, and are less expensive than cordless power tools. You'll see them used most often at commercial job sites and parks used by workers who typically know what they're doing. Prime, choke, and pull-start and you're ready to go. They still have a place because of the easy power they deliver.
The technology used in battery-operated power tools is now getting good enough to compete with gas engines and efficient enough to last until the job is done. Say goodbye to exhaust fumes, filling tanks with gasoline, and heavy engines. The one drawback with cordless yard tools is the expense. Batteries, especially larger ones, aren't cheap.
Finally, corded electric tools are reliable and relatively inexpensive. They'll last as long as your circuit breaker doesn't trip and their air volume output can be really great. Just be careful of not tripping over the extension cord you'll need to operate. That cord limits mobility as well.
Leaf vacuums and leaf blowers have basically one function: clear debris from your property and workspaces. Tools with a vacuum and mulching capability can reduce many bagfuls of leaves into a small, compact pile perfect for composting into soil or disposal in your yard waste bin.
There are some additional options you should think through when considering which leaf vacuum & blower is best for you. What is it that you need it to do around your home?
Do you need to move large piles of debris and leaves? Maybe you need one that will clean up your garage (including under and around your workbench)? Perhaps you’re looking for a tool to help clean out those gutters! And of course, there’s the budget to consider.
How Does A Leaf Vacuum & Blower Work?
Power and reliability should be key considerations when shopping for a leaf vacuum & blower. If you have a large yard with a lot of trees there will ultimately be large piles of leaves to move around. This will require power which may dictate what type of fuel your tool will need. You may only be looking for a tool to help sweep out the garage or dry the car after a wash; if that’s the case then you probably don’t need something too powerful or expensive.
When shopping for a leaf blower, you’re going to see this acronym: CFM. CFM stands for Cubic Feet per Minute. That number will tell you how strong the blower is. Those rated less than 200 CFMs are good for clearing light dust and debris off patios, driveways, gutters, and workshops. If you have piles of leaves, don’t go for one of these.
200 to 400 CFM ratings are awarded to cordless leaf blowers that will clear small yards, patios, and sidewalks. If you have a small to medium yard to care for, this would most likely be the one for you.
Leaf blowers rated at 400 to 450 CFMs are powerful (maybe a little too powerful) for simple hardscape clearing. If you have piles of leaves to move around every fall, those blowers would work great. Leaf blowers that rate 500 CFMs or higher have generally been reserved for gas-powered engines but cordless leaf blowers are beginning to make a mark there.
The higher the CFM rating is on a leaf vacuum & blower, the more power it will need. Gas is easy to obtain (gas stations are still everywhere), it's cheap, and it's worked well for decades. Drawbacks here are noise, fumes, and mess not to mention maintenance.
For cordless tools, batteries matter. Every battery has two ratings advertised: Volts (V) and Amp-hours (Ah). Voltage ratings signify how powerful the battery is. It's simple: the larger the number, the more power it will provide. An 18V battery may be for light to mid-range power tools, an 80V battery can power a lawn mower, and so on.
When dealing with voltage in batteries, make sure your battery is appropriate for your tool, i.e., don’t use the 80V battery in the 18V tool. Tool manufacturers will often make the physical battery housing compatible only with tools they’re rated for.
The Ah rating will tell you how long a battery will last per charge. For instance, a 3.0 Ah battery should last at least three hours. The larger the number, the longer the battery should last but that is dependent on power use and more.
Think of the Ah rating as the size of your fuel tank. Keep in mind that it’s tough to give a wholly accurate runtime estimate as it also depends on what tool you’re using and how much power that tool demands. A reciprocating saw is going to drain your battery faster than a flashlight will and a cordless string trimmer isn’t going to be very useful with a 2.0 Ah battery.
With that information, you can determine how powerful you need a cordless leaf blower to be. Small yards might work great with a tool using an 18V 2.0Ah battery. But if you’ve got piles and piles of leaves on a half-acre, you may think about bumping up to an 80V 5Ah battery!
Speaking of batteries, make sure that your new toy is using lithium-ion battery packs. They are more efficient and hold more charge longer than the old lead-based models.
Corded electric leaf vacuums & blowers are inexpensive, are typically lightweight and easy to move around, and they will last as long as you do. The challenge, of course, is the need for an extension cord that may get caught on landscaping and obstacles.
See Also:
