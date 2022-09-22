Best Mushroom Grow Tent Products: Build a Fruiting Chamber Your Fungi Will LOVE
Best Mushroom Grow Tent Products: Build a Fruiting Chamber Your Fungi Will LOVE

A mushroom grow tent makes it easy to grow mushrooms at home. These grow tents are technically designed for growing plants, but they can be easily adapted for your favorite fungi.

Discover the best grow tents for your mushrooms below. Below the tents, you’ll find our guide to everything else you need to start growing some happy mushrooms right away.

What Else Do You Need To Grow Mushrooms Indoors?

Mushrooms need the right temperature and humidity conditions. A mushroom grow tent will help you maintain fungus-friendly conditions at all times.

We selected the tents above based on the advice of established mushroom growers.

But you can't just grow mushrooms in one of these tents immediately. (Grow tents are designed to grow plants with indoor grow lights -- not to grow mushrooms, which have different needs.)

Here's everything you need to convert your hydroponic grow tent into a fruiting chamber for your mushrooms.

Humidity

First of all, mushrooms need humidity. You'll probably want to put the humidifier outside the tent, so your fungi can still enjoy some fresh air, and your tent won't accumulate too much moisture. This means you'll need both a humidifier and the ducting to pipe humidity into your tent.

If you're on a budget, and you're using a small tent, you could probably get away with using a simple ultrasonic humidifier like this, or even a terrarium fogger. (This terrarium fogger even allows you to set customizable humidity levels.)

If you're setting up a larger tent, or if you expect to run an exhaust fan continuously (which could dry out your air), you might want to invest in this Commercial 12-Head Mist Maker Kit from House of Hydro. This comes with a massive nebulizer, which you can put into a large waterproof plastic tub full of water.

Then you could use simple ducting like this to pipe humidity into your tent. (If you are investing in the more serious House of Hydro fogger, you'll have to cut a hole in the lid of your plastic tub, to insert the ducting.)

You'll also need a humidity controller like this one (which comes with an extra sensor, in case you need to replace the first sensor). This way, you can monitor your humidity and ensure that relative humidity levels stay between around 80 percent and 90 percent.

Fresh Air Exchange

The simplest setup to ensure airflow involves attaching clip fans to the interior of your tent, which will keep air moving around. However, most experienced mushroom growers prefer to use an exhaust fan, and actually vent the air outdoors. (This is particularly important if you are growing mushroom species that will release spores before your harvest them, like white oyster mushrooms, which release spores that, in high concentrations, can cause respiratory problems.)

If you're using an AC Infinity grow tent (or even if you're not), you might want to invest in the AC Infinity CLOUDLINE Inline Duct Fan, which you can control with a Bluetooth app. This means you set up dynamic temperature and humidity settings, set alerts, and control conditions in your fruiting chamber remotely.

Whichever fan you choose to use, you'll need some duct clamps to make sure you aren't allowing air or humidity to escape through the ports in your tent.

Shelving and Lighting

Of course, you're also going to need shelves, where you can put your blocks (or bags) of colonized substrate.

It's best if you can customize the height for your needs. Because of the high-humidity environment, we recommend an adjustable stainless steel shelving unit like this.

You mushrooms also need some light. Mushroom growers, however, unlike plant growers, don't need to worry quite as much about their light choices. Mushrooms don't need nearly as much light as plants. In nature, they grow in darker areas, but they grow toward the light (in order to disseminate their spores), so in order to grow properly, they do need some light. Mushrooms grown without adequate light will not grow properly.

You could use a simple LED grow light like this one, which will provide adequate wavelengths required by mushrooms. But there's no need to invest in fancy hanging grow lights (as you could if you were setting up a grow room of cannabis). If you want to save space, you could buy rope-style LED lighting like this.

Now You're Ready to Set up a Mushroom Grow Tent!

This might sound like a lot of work. But when you're harvesting your own gorgeous fungi, it will all be worth it.

Happy fruiting!

