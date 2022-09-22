Best Mushroom Grow Tent Products: Build a Fruiting Chamber Your Fungi Will LOVE

A mushroom grow tent makes it easy to grow mushrooms at home. These grow tents are technically designed for growing plants, but they can be easily adapted for your favorite fungi.
Discover the best grow tents for your mushrooms below. Below the tents, you’ll find our guide to everything else you need to start growing some happy mushrooms right away.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Gorilla Grow Tent Heavy-Duty 4×4 stands out because Gorilla Grow makes some of the heaviest-duty grow tents in the industry.
They’re also the brand preferred by Mushroom Mike at Southwest Mushrooms, a commercial mushroom growing operation with instructive YouTube videos about commercial mycology.
This heavy-duty Gorilla Grow tent is more expensive than Gorilla Grow’s “Light Line” (which uses lighter interlocking steel poles, to save on costs for the budget consumer.)
The heavy-duty version could be worth springing for, especially if you’re particularly worried about moisture or spores leaking into your living space or warehouse.
Spores could be a particular concern if you’re growing white oyster mushrooms. Inhalation of these spores caused dire respiratory problems for a group of Korean farmworkers who worked in indoor spaces where white oyster mushrooms were grown.
If you’re growing a species of mushrooms that does not release spores before harvest, you don’t have to worry about spores. But you’ll still appreciate the thick waterproof floor of the Gorilla Grow tent, which will prevent water from leaking onto your floor.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The TopoLite Indoor Grow Tent is affordable, comes in many different sizes, and includes a viewing window.
The viewing window makes it easy to check on your fruiting mushrooms without even unzipping the door.
The mylar interior reflects light, allowing you to use minimal lighting (especially if you use open shelving, which will allow enough light to penetrate your lower shelves).
The mylar bottom includes a removable tray, which makes it easy to deep clean your fruiting room between major flush cycles.
This tent is airtight and leakproof, but if you allow enough water to pool up on the floor, you might see some water leaking out. But of course, you would never allow standing water to endanger your precious mushrooms with the chance of mold, anyway — you keep your shop vac handy near your grow room for regular clean-ups.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The AC Infinity CLOUDLAB 642 Advance Grow Tent stands out because you can purchase modular upgrades from AC Infinity, which makes it easy to customize your fruiting tent for your mushrooms’ needs.
For example, you could purchase the AC Infinity CLOUDLINE inline duct fan, and know it will fit perfectly into the ducts in your tent.
Plus, AC Infinity tents have high-density canvas and cinchable ports that will help you prevent spores from leaking out into your living space (or your warehouse, if you’re starting a commercial operation). And you definitely don’t want spores contaminating your living space — they can, at high concentrations, actually cause something called “mushroom worker’s lung.” Of course, if youre
This AC Infinity tent also has a viewing window, a waterproof, reflective mylar interior, and a removable drip mat.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Gorilla Grow Tent Lite Line stands out because it’s more affordable than standard Gorilla Grow tents, but has the same great quality the brand is known for. Their Lite Line features tents with an adjustable height, and extremely durable zippers and poles.
Its adjustable height could come in handy because you could make it just right for your stainless steel shelving. Of course, Gorilla Grow Tents come in many sizes, but this is the tallest model, and the adjustable height means you can make it perfect for the number of fruiting blocks (or bags, or containers) you want to grow at once.
Gorilla Grow Tents are also considered some of the most durable in the industry. They are the brand preferred by Mushroom Mike at Southwest Mushrooms, who grows beautiful gourmet mushrooms and functional mushrooms in several Gorilla Grow Tents in a warehouse. (In that YouTube video, Mushroom Mike even says that he has never had any moisture leak out of the bottom of his Gorilla Grow tents.) If you’re starting a new mushroom grow, you can’t go wrong trusting the word of the most knowledgeable, successful commercial mushroom grower on YouTube.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A VIVOSUN Grow Tent would be great for growing mushrooms because their tents have lined zippers and extra lining on the canvas. These features could help you prevent mushroom spores from leaking out of the tent.
VIVOSUN tents are made with high-quality 600D Oxford canvas that is lined with a reinforced PE layer and reflective mylar walls. These thick walls should help you prevent contamination.
The company also updated its zippers to include an extra layer of fabric. This feature was designed to prevent light leakage, but it should also help for growing mushrooms, since you only want air (and spores) to come out of the tent through the exhaust fan (where it gets filtered and/or piped outside).
This model is 72 inches tall. With this height, you can easily work with several shelves of your mycelium-colonized substrate.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A Spider Farmer Grow Tent would work well for constructing your fruiting chamber. It has a viewing window, which is helpful for checking on your mushrooms’ growth. And this model is over six feet tall, which gives you room for plenty of shelving.
The tent features a mylar interior, and thick canvas, which will help prevent leaks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
MARS HYDRO, like some other grow tent brands, has updated its zipper lining to prevent light leakage. For a mushroom grower, this could help prevent additional spore leakage or contamination. The zippers work smoothly and easily, which also helps minimize the amount you’ll have your door open, further helping your mushroom growing process.
This 4×4 foot model is 80 inches tall, which gives you room for plenty of shelving for your fruiting mushrooms.