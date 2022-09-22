Best Mushroom Grow Tent Products: Build a Fruiting Chamber Your Fungi Will LOVE

The Gorilla Grow Tent Heavy-Duty 4×4 stands out because Gorilla Grow makes some of the heaviest-duty grow tents in the industry.

They’re also the brand preferred by Mushroom Mike at Southwest Mushrooms, a commercial mushroom growing operation with instructive YouTube videos about commercial mycology.

This heavy-duty Gorilla Grow tent is more expensive than Gorilla Grow’s “Light Line” (which uses lighter interlocking steel poles, to save on costs for the budget consumer.)

The heavy-duty version could be worth springing for, especially if you’re particularly worried about moisture or spores leaking into your living space or warehouse.

Spores could be a particular concern if you’re growing white oyster mushrooms. Inhalation of these spores caused dire respiratory problems for a group of Korean farmworkers who worked in indoor spaces where white oyster mushrooms were grown.

If you’re growing a species of mushrooms that does not release spores before harvest, you don’t have to worry about spores. But you’ll still appreciate the thick waterproof floor of the Gorilla Grow tent, which will prevent water from leaking onto your floor.