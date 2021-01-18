11 Best She Shed Kits: Which Is Right For You?

She Sheds are the yin to the Man Cave yang, a feminine retreat for the owner to design and customize to her tastes, style, and hobbies. Whether used for painting, gardening, a library, or even just a badly needed retreat to get away from it all, she sheds are an amazing choice.
The best “blank slate” kits are featured below that are the best on the market today. Once they arrive, they’re wide open for you to add your own creative touch. Customize one of these to suit your needs and get ready for some serious you time.
1. Best Barns: Easton 12′ x 16′ Wood Shed KitPrice: $3,489.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- All wood is pre-cut
- Hardware included
- Premium 24/7 support
- Paint not included
- Roof shingles not included
- Foundation not included
Best Barns is a company that produces many different types of she sheds that would look great in your yard. What really sets the company apart, though, is its high-quality materials and ease of assembly. In fact, the company provides the best customer support, thanks to a 24/7 helpline to assist you with assembly.
Once assembled, the Easton model comes in at 12ft x 16ft. The barn doors come pre-built (so that’s one less thing you have to worry about when assembling), and all of the wood comes pre-cut. Best Barns utilizes only premium grade 2x4s for the construction, so you can rest assured that your barn will be able to stand the test of time. Of course, the company backs that up with a 50-year limited warranty.
The kit includes all of the pre-cut wood you’ll need to get this baby up quickly, as well as all of the nails and hardware you’ll need for assembly.
What’s NOT included is any sort of foundation, paint, or the singles for the roof. You’ll have to supply those and the labor yourself.
Find more Best Barns: Easton 12' x 16' Wood Shed Kit information and reviews here.
-
2. Arlington 12 ft. x 24 ft. Wood Storage Shed Kit by Best Barns Inc.Price: $8,355.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extra large 12' x 24' size
- Indoor loft with 4' height
- Gable window and two dormers
- No reviews
- Very expensive
- Large size may be more difficult to assemble
The Arlington shed by Best Barns is perfect for a she shed, as it looks more like a small home than a storage shed. It includes plenty of cute details like window dormers, a gable window, a front door, and an additional double-side door.
This adorable shed is spacious, measuring 12′ x 24′ with a 4′ height loft inside. You can customize it however you wish with paint, shelving, and more. This kit comes with everything, from floor to walls to trusses, and all of the materials are pre-cut with no need for special skills or tools in order to assemble it.
Find more Arlington Wood Storage Shed Kit by Best Barns Inc. information and reviews here.
-
3. Allwood Mayflower 117 Sq Ft Garden HousePrice: $7,890.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100% real wood construction
- Adorable traveling wagon style
- Wheels make it exempt from building permits
- Not actually functional as a trailer, cannot tow it on the road
- Relatively expensive
- No reviews to compare experiences
The Allwood Mayflower is the cutest she shed out there with actual wheels and a traveling wagon style. This shed is made of 100% Nordic spruce wood and comes with metal wheels that conveniently make the shed exempt from building permits in most states. Keep in mind that the wheels aren’t actually functional on the road.
This shed is relatively small in size, making it easy and quick to assemble. It has multiple windows, French doors, steps, and flower boxes that all combine to provide a charming, comfortable style.
Find more EZ Shed 70188 Barn Style Instant Framing Kit information and reviews here.
-
4. Little Cottage Company Colonial Gable GreenhousePrice: $6,489.18Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lots of windows
- Comes in six sizes
- Panelized walls for easy assembly
- May get very hot in the summer due to all of the windows
- Larger sizes are very expensive
- Comes with greenhosue shelving that takes up a lot of interior space
If you want a quaint and adorable she shed that is available in a variety of sizes, this Colonial-style shed by Little Cottage Company is a great choice. This little building comes in six sizes from 8′ x 8′ to 10′ x 16′. The kit is made in the USA (with “Amish craftsmanship”!) and includes panelized walls for fast assembly.
The siding is primed tan and ready to paint but keep in mind that there’s a good chance the material may require more primer before painting. This shed includes a full window wall for a large amount of natural light as well as corrugated polycarbonate roofing.
Some things to keep in mind: no type of floor kit comes with the shed so you’ll need to either pour a slab or create another type of foundation. Also, the kit (like most of the kits on this list) may come bundled and require you to work with the shipping agent in order to get it off the truck.
Find more Little Cottage Company Colonial Gable Greenhouse information and reviews here.
-
5. Allwood Summerlight 150 Sq Ft Cabin KitPrice: $7,095.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100% real wood planks
- Glazed door glass and large windows
- Simple construction
- Cumbersome to unload from delivery truck
- No reviews to compare notes
- Window walls don't open
With large windows and mid-century lines, the Allwood Summerlight Cabin Kit provides a traditional look that would be at home in any backyard setting or garden. The cabin kit is made to order with a large polycarbonate glazed roof area to bring in even more natural light. Double doors and surrounding windows make this one of the most light and airy cabins available.
Assembly of this cabin should take three to four days and two handymen or women. Only minimal tools are needed but if you have some power tools (and you should) then go for it. A detailed construction manual comes with the kit to walk anyone through the process. No interior finishing is needed but you’re welcome to customize as desired.
Durable, dense grain and slow-grown Nordic Spruce lumber and roof construction materials included. The glazed double doors and windows are pre-hung and the gables are pre-assembled. All of the fasteners and hardware are included: nails, screws, fixings, handles, and a door lock. The cabin features 150 sq ft and measures 12′ 3″ x 12′ 3″ inside with an overall dimension of 14′ x 14′ and a height of 6′ 9″.
Find more Allwood Summerlight 150 Sq Ft Cabin Kit information and reviews here.
-
6. Best Barns Fairview 12 ft. x 16 ft. Wood Storage Shed KitPrice: $5,460.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large size
- Multiple windows and two doors
- Comes with floor
- Relatively expensive
- Primed, not painted
- Roofing shingles not included
If you imagine a functional she shed that allows lots of natural light and a breeze blowing through the open doors, the Fairview is for you. This cute shed measures 12′ x 16′ and includes a single wide door as well as a double-wide barn door, multiple windows, and an overhanging roof.
The kit includes everything you need to assemble the shed yourself, with pre-cut wood, walls, trusses, and 4×4 runners and floor. This she shed is simpler than most of the kits on our list and is more of a literal “shed” than a “cabin” but infinitely customizable. Featuring barn doors and a front door allow for loads of fresh air while you lounge the day away inside your sanctuary.
Find more Best Barns Fairview 12 ft. x 16 ft. Wood Storage Shed Kit information and reviews here.
-
7. Best Barns New Castle 12′ X 16′ Wood Shed KitPrice: $3,174.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large size and lots of windows
- Pre assembled double barn doors
- Complete kit with primed siding ready to paint
- No floor included
- Roof shingles not included
- Cupola isn't included either
The New Castle is a simple yet elegant design that will make a lovely she shed to fit any decor style. This shed has multiple windows and a large double door to accommodate furniture, tools, and more. It is made of premium quality wood and siding with a 50-year warranty. This shed is a nice mid-size at 12′ x 16′ and is the perfect space for your interests, hobbies, or just to read a book.
The New Castle is a good size for any backyard and big enough to set up as a personal fortress of solitude. If you want to actually store your tools, household items, and lawn and garden equipment, you can do that, too. The 5′ 4″-wide door is large enough for power equipment or to move a sofa in. Place the doors either right or left of the center during construction. Keep in mind that this kit doesn’t include the floor kit, windows, roofing, or cupola.
Find more Best Barns New Castle 12' X 16' Wood Shed Kit information and reviews here.
-
8. Best Barns Woodville 10′ X 16′ Wood Shed KitPrice: $3,249.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large size with second story
- Good customer service
- No special skill needed to assemble
- Some reviewers received broken parts
- More complex assembly than simpler sheds
- Relatively expensive
If you want quaint (and awesome) farmhouse style for your she shed, the Woodville kit is just the one you need. This shed looks like a miniature barn and even has an upper story with access doors to really get away from it all. The siding comes with a 50-year warranty and the barn doors come already assembled.
This barn’s large size and roomy interior make it perfect for your backyard retreat. You’ll need to provide a foundation, windows, roofing, and cupola but that’s okay because that just means you can customize it all you want, how you want.
Find more Best Barns Woodville 10' X 16' Wood Shed Kit information and reviews here.
-
9. Best Barns Northwood 10′ X 10′ Wood Shed KitPrice: $2,589.76Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Small size is easier to assemble
- Relatively inexpensive
- Customer favorite with positive reviews
- Small size
- Not painted
- Accessories not included
The cute Northwood shed by Best Barns is petite, charming, and perfect for a she shed. This shed measures 10-foot square and has an overhanging roof to protect the front entrance from the rain. You know those small tents you see at soccer games? That’s the size of shed we’re talking about so it’s cute but you’re not going to be throwing any house parties with this size of structure.
A double door and side windows let in lots of fresh air and light to make the space feel larger. The kit comes with everything pre-cut and the doors already built, so all you have to do is put it together with no special skills or tools needed. It comes with detailed assembly instructions and you can get support and help 24/7 from their customer service team.
Find more Best Barns Northwood 10' X 10' Wood Shed Kit information and reviews here.
-
10. Best Barns Belmont 12 ft. x 24 ft. Wood Shed KitPrice: $7,699.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extra large size
- All pieces are pre-cut and doors pre-assembled
- Loft with 4' height
- Expensive
- No reviews
- Not painted
If you want a traditional style to your she shed, the Belmont is the right kit for you. This DIY kit comes with everything you need to construct this stylish 12″ x 24″ shed. It comes with double doors that are pre-built, all pre-cut pieces from the trim to the roof, and even primed siding.
This kit has a second-floor loft with 4′ headroom so you could even add a sleeping area to your retreat. The first floor has high side walls for shelving and storage, and multiple windows to let in natural light. This kit requires no special tools or advanced skills needed but it would be handy if you’re handy.
Find more Best Barns Belmont 12 ft. x 24 ft. Wood Shed Kit information and reviews here.
-
11. Cypress 16 ft. x 10 ft. Wood Storage Shed Kit with Floor by Best Barns Inc.Price: $3,090.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large size
- Two windows for natural light
- Cute barn style with double door
- No reviews
- Large size may be more difficult to assemble
- Unpainted
Here is a roomy barn-style shed with double doors and windows to let in plenty of natural light. This she shed measures 16 ft x 10 ft and comes with a wooden floor. The kit includes everything you need to put it together including pre-cut white pine trim, thick floor sheeting, pre-assembled doors, and even roofing materials.
All of the pieces are pre-cut including gables, siding, and trusses. The shed measures 6″ when built and has a peak height of 8″ in the gable roof. The roof design blends well with many modern styles of homes as well.
Find more Cypress Storage Shed Kit with Floor by Best Barns Inc information and reviews here.
-
12. Allwood Escape 113 Sq Ft Cabin KitPrice: $5,350.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to manage petite size
- Large covered porch
- Constructed of Nordic Spruce wood
- Relatively expensive for the size
- Not primed or painted
- Small size
If you want a lovely shed made of all real wood, this kit by Allwood is a perfect choice. This adorable she shed looks like a mini log cabin with a covered porch. This shed is 113 square feet and measures approximately 9′ deep by 12′ 5″ wide. The walls are made of Nordic Spruce with a 44mm thickness and it comes with a ready-to-install door and window.
The shed has that rustic cabin feel and is more than large enough to create extra space for your hobby, garden, or pool tools and supplies. It can also become your home office, lake house, guest cottage, yoga studio, retail kiosk, or simply a retreat in your backyard. Assembly of this solid wood cabin takes about three full days for two handy adults.
Find more Allwood Escape 113 Sq Ft Cabin Kit information and reviews here.
What Are She Sheds Used For?
Essentially, She Sheds are intended to be an escape for women who need time to themselves, away from their family and the stress of their daily life. She Sheds have all sorts of different purposes, with many having things like a small couch, books, art supplies, or whatever else a woman might want to do with her time alone.
Building your own She Shed does not have to be a difficult job. With pre-cut kits like these, all you have to do is assemble the parts. Without having to design and build it from scratch, you can focus on the important things like decorating your She Shed to match your personal style, moving in, and enjoying your backyard retreat!
Are She Sheds Legal?
Yes, She Sheds are completely legal. However, you'll need the proper building permits and zoning permits to actually have on in your yard. You'll need to seek out your city/town's building permit and zoning requirements to determine exactly what you'll need for your specific She Sheds kit.
Can You Add Electricity and Plumbing to She Sheds?
While almost none of the She Sheds kits available right now have electricity or plumbing, the good news is that adding in these amenities is becoming much more common. As far as electricity is concerned, it might be best to use solar panels if you don't want to pay an electrician to run lines to the shed. It'll have a high upfront cost, but you'll save money in the long run.
Generators are also an option, although they're loud and obnoxious and you most likely won't want to deal with the noise. Talk to a licensed electrician no matter which way you go; they'll have great insight into what would work best for your needs. Plus, the overall cost to get you what you want might be a lot less than what you were thinking.
