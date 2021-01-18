11 Best She Shed Kits: Which Is Right For You?

The best “blank slate” kits are featured below that are the best on the market today. Once they arrive, they’re wide open for you to add your own creative touch. Customize one of these to suit your needs and get ready for some serious you time.

She Sheds are the yin to the Man Cave yang, a feminine retreat for the owner to design and customize to her tastes, style, and hobbies. Whether used for painting, gardening, a library, or even just a badly needed retreat to get away from it all, she sheds are an amazing choice.

What Are She Sheds Used For?

Essentially, She Sheds are intended to be an escape for women who need time to themselves, away from their family and the stress of their daily life. She Sheds have all sorts of different purposes, with many having things like a small couch, books, art supplies, or whatever else a woman might want to do with her time alone.

Building your own She Shed does not have to be a difficult job. With pre-cut kits like these, all you have to do is assemble the parts. Without having to design and build it from scratch, you can focus on the important things like decorating your She Shed to match your personal style, moving in, and enjoying your backyard retreat!

Are She Sheds Legal?

Yes, She Sheds are completely legal. However, you'll need the proper building permits and zoning permits to actually have on in your yard. You'll need to seek out your city/town's building permit and zoning requirements to determine exactly what you'll need for your specific She Sheds kit.

Can You Add Electricity and Plumbing to She Sheds?

While almost none of the She Sheds kits available right now have electricity or plumbing, the good news is that adding in these amenities is becoming much more common. As far as electricity is concerned, it might be best to use solar panels if you don't want to pay an electrician to run lines to the shed. It'll have a high upfront cost, but you'll save money in the long run.

Generators are also an option, although they're loud and obnoxious and you most likely won't want to deal with the noise. Talk to a licensed electrician no matter which way you go; they'll have great insight into what would work best for your needs. Plus, the overall cost to get you what you want might be a lot less than what you were thinking.

