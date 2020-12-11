7 Best Small Riding Lawn Mowers: Your Easy Buying Guide

Small but mighty, the Snapper Classic Rear Engine Riding Mower is perfect for the homeowner who can get by with a walk-behind lawn mower but may be looking for a machine to reduce time doing it. This small riding lawn mower features a straight forward design that offers easy-to-reach controls and a convenient 5-speed shift-on-the-go disc drive system. The 11.5 hp Briggs & Stratton Power Built 4-Cycle OHV Engine provides an excellent size-to-power ratio. The Snapper Classic is the smallest riding mower on our list however its utilitarian build and simple nature could be the best choice for the average homeowner.

It uses its size to a clear advantage. It can get between trees and around other obstacles easily. The Snapper steers easily and shifting on the fly with eh disc drive transmission works very well. Shifting into reverse and mowing backward is a breeze. Visibility while mowing is good; it’s very easy to get a bearing on what you are trying to get close to. This mower also has a really great feature: the ability to be stored vertically in your garage or shed to reduce space or to make deck maintenance simple.

The Snapper Classic does what it was designed to do, cut grass, very well. The procedure for engaging the blade for mowing is a bit awkward the first few times out but becomes second nature soon enough. Changing the mowing height is easy to do. And if you have changing elevation, this small riding lawn mower takes it on like a little red billy goat. It mulches better than most walk-behind mowers and, with the additional single bag collector, sucks up to 6.5 bushels of grass like a vacuum.

If you are looking for a fun little riding mower, this one may be for you.