7 Best Walk Behind Leaf Blowers: Compare & Save

Forget about carrying heavy equipment. With a gas powered leaf blower, simply push the machine along on its wheels like a lawn mower to blow away hundreds of pounds of leaves in almost no time at all. Read on to check out the nine best walk behind leaf blowers available for your home.

Regardless if you have an average-sized yard, acreage, or a large field, moving leaves and yard debris with a walk behind leaf blower will save you an incredible amount of time and trouble. It could take hours to clean up large yards even with a backpack leaf blower not to mention a cordless leaf blower or (gasp!) a rake .

With fall approaching, you know that those beautiful colors aren’t going to stay up in the trees. Before you know it, they’re all going to take the leap and leave you with the monotonous task of cleaning them up.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What is the point of a walk behind leaf blower?

Any homeowner with trees on their property will more than likely need a tool or system to clean up the inevitable piles of leaves that drop in the fall. You may have some tips and tricks for how to get the job done but it’s safe to say that a leaf blower will save you time and effort. For smaller jobs, a handheld version such as a cordless leaf blower will be adequate.

Gas-powered backpack versions are better suited to medium to large yards and acreage depending on the amount of cleanup that is necessary. Electric backpack versions that can compete with gas power are also becoming more available as time goes on.

Walk behind leaf blowers are the best choice when it comes to major leaf clearing work. Like gas-powered lawn mowers, walk behind leaf blowers feature large engines resting on a frame and wheels for easier portability than a backpack. Large engines mean large power which is a perfect solution for vast areas of land that need clearing.

Walk behind leaf blowers aren’t as inexpensive as handheld gas or electric models. If you have a half-acre or less to take care of, it’s probably a better idea to save money with a smaller unit.

But those machines aren’t as powerful as a walk behind model. More power and airspeed will easily move ankle-deep piles of leaves that are damp and feature yard debris such as twigs or tree nuts.

What should I look for when buying a walk behind leaf blower?

A good rule of thumb is that the larger the engine, the larger the power delivered to blow leaves around. Engines are measured in cubic centimeters (cc). That number will give you a good idea of the blower’s power.

That cc number refers to the total volume of air and fuel being pushed through the engine by the cylinders. With that in mind, a 200cc engine can displace 200 cubic centimeters of air and fuel.

It also helps to be aware of which company manufactured the engine on the leaf blower. Briggs & Stratton is a common one as well as Honda and Suzuki. If the engine on the blower you’re looking at was produced by a company you’ve never heard of, make sure you do some research on the quality of their products.

You’re going to see this acronym a lot when looking for a leaf blower: CFM. CFM stands for Cubic Feet per Minute. That number will tell you how strong the blower is. Those rated less than 200 CFMs are good for clearing light dust and debris off patios, driveways, gutters, and workshops.

If you have piles of leaves, don’t go for one of these. 200 to 400 CFM ratings are awarded to cordless leaf blowers that will clear small yards, patios, and sidewalks.

If you have a small to medium yard to care for, this would most likely be the one for you. Your machines rated at 400 to 450 CFMs are powerful (maybe a little too powerful) for simple hardscape clearing.

If you have piles of leaves to move around every fall, those blowers would work great. Leaf blowers that rate 500 CFMs or higher have generally been reserved for gas-powered engines but cordless leaf blowers are beginning to make a mark there.

Along with CFM, take note of the airspeed that a leaf blower can accomplish. Together with engine size and air force, the speed at which this all happens is important as well. If the blower you’ve got your eye on features high ratings with all three, you may have a winner.

Think about how and where you need to blow the leaves. Blowers with adjustable outtake chutes that allow the user to customize direction and output are much more useful than those without those options.

All of the walk behind leaf blowers on our list are gas-powered 4-stroke engines. That means they can take standard gasoline without needing to mix oil with the gas like a 2-cycle chainsaw. 4-cycle engines are more fuel-efficient and typically quieter as well.

Consider how much a leaf blower weighs. Will you be pushing the machine up hills? If so, weight will be important to note before you bring the blower home.

Most walk behind leaf blowers aren't self-propelled and those that are will be much more expensive than push models. However, if you have a large piece of land to maintain, this might save you an incredible amount of time and effort.

As always, make sure you wear proper safety gear when operating a walk behind leaf blower. Items such as safety goggles, ear protection, long-sleeved shirts, pants, closed-toe shoes, and work gloves are all necessary when operating power equipment.

