52 Best 2 Year Anniversary Gifts

When you are two years into a loving marriage, you may only just be realizing how hard this anniversary celebration thing is. Well, there is nothing wrong with asking for a little help with finding your partner a gift for your 2 year anniversary. After all, it’s possible you used all of your best gift ideas on separate occasions like birthdays, Valentine’s Day, and Christmas. Check out our top picks.
If you’re looking for a porcelain anniversary gift that is both charming and functional, then the Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Demi Tea Kettle is a great choice. This classic tea kettle is so cute that it will absolutely stay on the burner at all times. The enamel-coated steel is quite durable too. And the whistle sound it makes when your water is boiled? Downright iconic.
This His and Hers Waffle Robe Set is the ideal gift to show who’s who in your relationship (at least in a heteronormative way). These comfortable robes are great to wear after a relaxing bubble bath or home spa day, or simply
This robe set is such a great anniversary gift, that we wouldn’t be surprised if you bought it for someone else’s anniversary. Is your parents’ anniversary coming up? We also included these robes in our roundup of the best anniversary gifts for your parents because they’re great for all ages.
Convention states that you have to get your partner plates for their second anniversary but it doesn’t clarify what kind. But there should be no need to justify buying your partner an Audio-Technica AT-LP60X Turntable, as it is a great second-anniversary gift for any music aficionado.
As this article from The Manual explains, vinyl is making a major resurgence because many music lovers still prefer to interact with their media. And as far as starter turntables go, the AT-LP60X is arguably the champion. Pair this purchase with your partner’s favorite album and you’ve got a new hobby waiting to blossom.
A board game might be an unconventional anniversary gift but it checks all the boxes that you would want from a second-anniversary gift. This tile placing game is on theme with its mosaic-inspired motif and it can be enjoyed as a couple. The game supports two to four players but it really shines as a two-player game in my opinion. One of the best parts is that you can learn to play in as little as three minutes. Just check out this rules video we posted from The Rules Girl and see for yourself!
If you want to ensure your partner can get comfortable anywhere, even when you’re not around, then get them The Comfy. This garment is like a beautiful fusion between a hoodie and a blanket and it is a serious game-changer for those who prefer a cozy night in. Since its size starts at a men’s 5XL, it is great for people who love to be engulfed in softness.
If you are looking for a symbolic piece to celebrate your anniversary, this I Still Do Ceramic Jewelry Dish really hits the nail on the head. They can use this dish to store their favorite pieces of jewelry, including their wedding rings, which means it will provide a daily affirmation of your love.
Yes, there is a gemstone for each anniversary, and yes, some people will be collecting them all. The good news is that these Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Garnet Earrings aren’t terribly expensive. They come with 6mm or 8mm garnet studs and are made with real sterling silver too, so you won’t look like a slouch either.
If you and your partner have been wanting to refresh your bathroom, then this Welhome Franklin Premium Towel Set is an on-theme way to do so for your second anniversary. These towels are made from premium Egyptian cotton and come in a variety of colors. This makes it easy to color coordinate with your bathroom’s paint job. You get two wash towels, two hand towels, and two bath towels in one package too, so everything will be color-coordinated.
If your partner loves to cuddle more than you, then the Gravity Weighted Blanket is a real godsend. This micro-plush duvet cover has fine glass beads inside that add 15, 20, 25, or 35 pounds of weight to give the user a nice squeeze while they nap. It’s like a hug you can wear anytime!
This deep pressure stimulation increases serotonin and melatonin production, so they can use it as a stress reducer or a sleep aid. Not sure what weight of blanket will be comfortable for your partner? Cnet suggests picking a blanket that most closely matches 10 percent of the user’s body weight.
If you’re looking to present your partner with a second anniversary gift that will really blow them away, consider this Peora Garnet with Genuine Diamond Pendant. This iconic pendant has a 6mm garnet and a genuine white diamond both set in set in 14-carat white gold. And Peora includes a certificate of authenticity with each purchase too, so your partner will know that this is a real-deal token of love.
Nothing sets the mood for your anniversary like a nice candle burning between two dinner plates. This Clean Cotton Yankee Candle has a soft fragrance of sun-dried cotton with a hint of citrus for spice. And it checks the box for the traditional second anniversary gift theme in an explicit way. It is a great token of appreciation that doesn’t break the bank.
Okay, this gift is just a for-fun option, but don’t try and tell me that you didn’t at least consider just getting your partner a 2nd Wedding Anniversary Gag Shirt when you saw that the second anniversary is the cotton anniversary. Let me just make myself clear that a tee shirt is not an acceptable anniversary gift, but it might make a fun gag right before you bust out the real gift.
After two years of building a life together, you should know the importance of being able to relax together. The Vitruvi Stone Diffuser is a great tool for fostering such relaxation. This electric diffuser uses ultrasonic vibrations to diffuse essential oils into the air. It is a great way to enjoy the aromatherapeutic effects of essential oils and it blends in great with modern decor.
The Airomé Gardenia Porcelain Diffuser is a sweet and simple gift that can be used to enhance the aromatic quality of your favorite space to share together. This non-electric diffuser uses a wick to evaporate essential oils into the air steadily over time. It includes a sample-size container of essential oil but be sure that you have a few other options around the house to see how they like it.
If you and your partner both run on coffee, then consider making a ritual out of your morning cup of joe with these Kissing Mugs Set. These matching mugs nestle perfectly together like two kissing faces and each has a matching spoon to boot. They also ship in a giftable box that makes them easy to present for a special occasion.
Does the Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven technically count as a porcelain gift? Maybe. Can it be considered a guilty indulgence for any aspiring chef? Probably. This is an absolutely luxurious addition to any home cook’s arsenal, as it is durable, efficient, and easy to clean. Plus, it looks great in the kitchen.
Without context, this 2nd Wedding Anniversary Rose Flower might seem a little confusing, but let me explain. The JustPaperRoses Store actually makes a rose for each traditional anniversary gift theme (and each is made from much more than paper). There is a unique design for each of the first 20 anniversaries, and they can be a fun addition to your future anniversary celebrations as well.
If you are looking to really blow your partner away this anniversary, then wow them with this handmade Lladró Porcelain Anniversary Figure. An amazing gift like this would make their second anniversary one to remember, especially if they like to collect ceramic figurines. It stands at 12 inches tall so it will surely be a focal piece for years to come.
There is nothing like relaxing in the backyard, swaying in the breeze with the love of your life. That’s why this Vivere Double Cotton Hammock makes for a second anniversary gift that the whole family can enjoy. It is large enough to fit two people at once and it comes in a variety of colors to match your other garden decor. Plus, it fits the theme of cotton-based gifts.
If you and your life partner have been looking to redecorate, consider making an old living space new with this beautiful hand-woven Safavieh Rag Rug. Not only does it fit the cotton anniversary tradition but it is also a really nice rug. It comes in a number of sizes and colors so pick one that will pop well within your space.
Every marriage is different but almost all of them involve some butt touching. And that’s an activity that can go both ways. So, really, this YouNique Designs 2 Year Anniversary Mug makes sense in your or your partner’s hand. You know, as long as you and your partner are the butt touching types.
This Stone Lain Fine China Set is a classic anniversary gift with a modern design that will make family dinners feel that much fancier. This 16-piece set of porcelain dinnerware stands out because of its shock of gold splash and low profile design. It comes with four round dinner plates, four salad plates, four bowls, and four mugs. Or you can double the size for bigger families.
The Theragun Pro may be a little pricey, but hey, so is getting a professional massage every month. In the long run, the Theragun Pro is the easy choice, as it provides instant relief from muscle soreness and similar symptoms at a moment’s notice. Whether you use it by yourself or with your partner, the Theragun will keep both of you feeling in top condition for your next adventure.
Have you had the same bedsheets since before your wedding? It’s time to get a fresh start with a set of Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheets. These sheets will absolutely elevate your bedding game as they have a rich, buttery-smooth weave that you don’t get on inferior sheets. This set comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases.
This set of Nlus Kitchen Cooking Aprons is a fun cotton anniversary gift because it encourages couples to get messy in the kitchen. Seriously though, very little brings two people closer than making food together, and this set of two matching aprons makes sure you don’t ruin your clothes in the process. My favorite part is that each one has two little pockets to keep track of smaller kitchen gadgets and ingredients.
While some couples might get more satisfaction from buying a nice premade macrame plant hanger, others will get more satisfaction from this DIY Macrame Kit. This kit makes for a perfect date night as it comes with the materials and instructions to make a number of hangers, wall hangings, knitting, and tapestries. You only need to learn six basic knots to get started too. This is a great gift option for any crafty couple.
If you and your partner are in need of some inspiration for date nights at home, Date Night In has a huge selection of options. One great example of their thoughtfully composed boxes is the “Under the Stars” date in a box.
It includes all of the necessary planning for a homerun date night in and it is all focused around the theme of stargazing. It has a huge selection of activities that include games, discussion topics, menu ideas, and more. You’ll have to provide some elements yourself but in the end, it still comes out cheaper than dinner for two.
Two years may feel like a long time to some but the reality is that you and your partner’s relationship is likely only just getting started. That’s why you should be capturing as many of these early memories as you can, and there is no better way to do that than with instant film.
The Polaroid Now+ breathes new life into this classic technology, allowing you to create physical mementos of your favorite moments together in just minutes. The camera also has flash and an auto-focus dual-lens system, so it really feels more like a legitimate camera than a novelty item.
If you and your partner regularly partake in a bottle of rice wine, then this Japanese Sake Set is a nice romantic gift for your second anniversary. It comes with four ochoko cups and one larger tokkuri cup, and it is the perfect size for splitting a 10 oz bottle. Sake sets also make a great Christmas gift for any Japanophiles you know.
There’s nothing like fresh-squeezed juice with a meal but making your own juice at home can kind of feel like a chore. That’s why I’m a huge advocate of the Hurom H-AA Slow Juicer. This electric countertop appliance is a serious game-changer in the kitchen, making perfectly squeezed juice always available. It uses a low-powered augur to squeeze every last drop out of tough rinds and it has controls to set your preferred level of pulp. It’s a fitting gift for the sweetest person you know.
This Petite Lili 2 Years Throw Pillow Cover is a cute reminder that you are loving every minute of marriage with your partner. It measures the exact length of your two-year marriage in days, months, weeks, hours, minutes, and seconds. Just note that it doesn’t come with an 18×18-inch pillow, so be sure to grab one to complete the package.
If you’ve been looking to step things up in the romance department, then this Wicker Picnic Basket Set is a great gift idea. This picnic kit is loaded with everything you need for a romantic afternoon picnic (except the food, of course). It comes with four tableware sets, four wine glasses, four cotton napkins, and an extra picnic blanket. It also has an insulated lining so you can keep your food at the appropriate temperature for longer.
Once you are betrothed, it is only natural for your relationship to become a little more… domestic. So my suggestion would be to keep the spirit of date night alive even when you and your partner don’t have the energy to go out. And the best way to do that is some good ‘ol fashioned Netflix and chill with a Fire TV Stick 4K.
Granted, you can also YouTube and chill, Prime Video and chill, Disney+ and chill, plus so many more. If you are still using your TV’s dated smart apps then consider this upgrade for faster and higher-quality streaming.
Let’s say you’ve already found a clever gift for your second anniversary but it’s not quite on the theme that your partner is expecting. That’s when you bundle in this Handmade Garnet Stretch Bracelet, which shows that you at least know what gemstone is associated with second anniversaries. This simple bracelet isn’t worth a whole lot on its own, but it at least shows that you did your homework.
If you aren’t drawn toward traditional anniversary gifts, then consider this Namofactur I Love You Infinity Wall Hanging. This LED-illuminated display feels fresher than a classic gift while remaining just as timeless (sorry for the infinitely bad pun). And yes, it can be customized with you and your partner’s name as well as your anniversary date down the middle.
There are only so many classy ways to tell your partner that you love their booty, and this Frozzur Mini Lower Body Pot just might be one of them. Not only does it check the box for the porcelain theme but it is also a chic (and cheeky) decoration that can class up any space. Just note that it is quite small so you may want to pair it with a plant or something more substantial.
It’s amazing how quickly reclining in a Chill Sack Bean Bag Chair can make you feel young again. While they aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when furnishing a room, a bean bag is a fun and comfortable way to switch things up and experience the room from a different angle. Plus the Chill Sack comes in dozens of different colors so it is easy to complement your room’s current decor.
If you’re feeling extra festive for your second anniversary, you could put a clever twist on tradition by making this Nostalgia Countertop Cotton Candy Maker your cotton anniversary gift. This machine is compact and easy to use, so you can bust it out every time you or your partner want to bring home some carnival vibes.
This Wanya Ceramic Ring Holder is a thoughtful and useful gift that is plenty appropriate for celebrating two years with your favorite jewelry enthusiast. It is made from porcelain with a point for being on-theme, plus it is a great way to ensure they never lose their wedding band.
You don’t have to be a Ming Dynasty historian to appreciate this beautiful Chinese Porcelain Ginger Jar Vase. In fact, this charming 14-inch vase makes a great statement piece in any room, especially when it serves as a token of love for your husband or wife. The symbol on the vase means double happiness, which makes this a great symbol for even better times to come.
Even if your partner isn’t crazy about jewelry, you can still wow them with a beautiful gemstone made of soap. This Garnet Soap Rock looks just like an actual garnet but it is a much larger rock than you would get for a gemstone of the same price. They can use it in the bath or keep it on display because it just looks that beautiful!
Did you know that the traditional second anniversary flower is the Lily of The Valley? That’s why this Tinsow Artificial Lily of The Valley Bundle is a great decoration to gift on this special occasion. Don’t get me wrong, real flowers are a great gift too, but if you want a gift that feels a little more permanent, these artificial flowers are a great choice. Just note that cosmos are an alternate second anniversary flower that is equally viable as a gift option.
Though the Vejibag Variety Pack isn’t an explicitly romantic gift, it does emphasize sustainability, which is something every marriage should strive for. That’s why these useful produce bags are a great gift for the master chef of the house. They help keep vegetables fresh for longer and can be easily washed and reused over and over again.
Deny it all you want but there is a perfect pair of socks for every gift-giving occasion. These Hubby and Wifey Socks just so happen to be one of the best second anniversary gifts out there, as they are on-theme and guaranteed to see some use. Are they the most dazzling gift on our list? No, but that’s okay. Marriage is all about enjoying the little moments, like cuddling up with your sweetheart in cute matching socks.
It’s important to get your beauty rest and being married for this long doesn’t change that fact one bit. I recommend the Asutra Silk Eye Pillow for those couples that share a bed but sleep on totally different schedules. That way, the night owl between you can stay up and read books while the early sleeper can get their shut-eye. Don’t wait for mismatched sleep patterns to become an issue, especially if you are married to a snorer.
This Free Spirit Wall Hanging is a beautiful way to commemorate a major milestone of marriage. This bohemian-inspired textile has a cozy and organic feel that makes any space feel homier. Plus, it is made from cotton, which is a traditional theme for gifts of this occasion.
Digitally preserving your early memories together may be convenient, but nothing evokes the sentiment of a past memory like printing out the picture and sticking it in a photo album. And this Life Arts Handmade Sari Silk Photo Album can easily be spun to fit the second anniversary gift theme of cotton. It comes in a large or small size, both of which have 50 pages to fill out with treasured memories.
Love may not be a competition but there is always fun to be had in trying to outdo your partner’s affection with your own. If this statement rings true for your own relationship, then this Love You Most Nail Art Hanging is a great way to make your dominance known. Simply add a 3×3-inch photo to personalize this wall hanging and you will have them instantly scheming up ways to one-up you yet again.
This Toilet Tag Conversation Starter might be a better gift for the paper anniversary but I couldn’t resist throwing it a mention anyway. There’s just something so fun about checking your partner’s response to the prompt of the day as you take care of business. Plus, there are some seriously hilarious prompts!
Hand towels are so darn practical that you can really never have too many. Now you can enhance your powder room with an added touch of class with these Monogrammed Towels by Creative Scents. If you and your partner have a shared last name, you can have your linens custom monogrammed to further establish your new union.
The Cior Unisex Foam Slippers may not be made from pure cotton but a matching set of these comfortable slippers is a great way to show your appreciation for two years of faithful marriage. They are comfortable, warm, and extra grippy, making them a go-to option for the winter months. They come in lots of different colors too, making it easy to match your partner’s personal style.
Not only is this Mamre Moon Ambient Light a charming addition to any sleeping space but it also has a distinctly romantic vibe thanks to the miniature couple silhouette at the bottom of the LED light. This dimmable LED light looks like a massive full moon and it is a suitable decoration for anywhere in the house. Personally, I think it works best by the bedside because of its touch-activated controls.