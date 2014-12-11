20 Best Christmas Gifts for Men: The Heavy Power List

Christmas will be here before you know it, and the man in your life undoubtedly deserves some great gifts. He is, after all, a wonderful man, is he not? Sure he has his flaws — who doesn’t? — but he still deserves a great Christmas gift and not a lump of coal. Shopping for Christmas gifts for men can be a difficult task, because unlike you, he isn’t vocal about what he wants for a gift (likely because what he REALLY wants isn’t something bought at the store). But, instead of, ahem, THAT, there are some other gifts he probably wants that he just isn’t aware of.

So without further ado, here are the 20 best Christmas gifts for men:

1. ‘MEAT: Everything You Need to Know’ Hardcover

Meat has been a major part of a man’s life since…well, man’s existence began. In fact, some would argue that meat is a man’s first love. If your man is all about the turf ‘n turf meal a la Ron Swanson, give him a book about meat for Christmas. The book comes from America’s most celebrated butcher, Pat LaFrieda, who gives more than seventy-five juicy recipes for beef, pork, lamb, veal and poultry. LaFrieda also explains the best and most flavorful cuts of meat, as well as the techniques required to cook the perfect slab of meat.

Price: $26.48

2. Google Chromecast Streaming Media Player

Whether they want to admit it or not, men are always looking for a way to save money by cutting their bills. 2014 saw a big trend upwards for the number of cordcutters (those that want to ditch the traditional cable subscription service for cheaper, easier options). Google Chromecast is the most necessary tool for any cordcutter as it allows you to seamlessly stream anything you can open in Google Chrome to your TV over a wireless connection. The Chromecast supports YouTube, Netflix, ESPN, MLB.TV, Google Play’s Music and Movies, Pandora, Hulu, and so much more. Literally, if you can open it in a tab in Google Chrome, you can stream it to your TV with just the click of a button.

Price: $32.49

3. EasyAcc 10,000mAh Ultra Slim Portable Power Bank Charger

One of life’s biggest annoyances that has come about from our tech-driven society is a cell phone battery that dies quickly (I’ve got charging cables all over my house, one in my car, one in my wife’s purse and one in my briefcase). Now, this issue is becoming less and less of a problem due to portable power bank cell phone chargers like the EasyAcc 10,000mAh Ultra Slim Portable. The unit has an unheard of 10,000mAh capacity (3.5 times a Samsung Galaxy charge or 5-6 times an iPhone 5 charge), meaning he will be able to get multiple cell phone charges out of just one charge of the power bank. It’s the perfect Christmas gift for men, especially men that are forced to use their phone frequently throughout the day, or men that simply travel a lot.

Price: $23.99 (52 percent off MSRP)

4. Xbox One Limited Edition Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Bundle

All men love video games, and if they tell you they don’t, they’re lying. What better way to tell him that you appreciate him than by buying him an Xbox One for Christmas. This Xbox One Limited Edition Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare bundle has a custom designed Xbox One, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, a massive 1TB hard drive (trust me, he’ll need the space), and a headset (which he’ll need to trash talk people in the game’s lobby).

Price: $599.99

5. Timberland Scuff-Proof, Water-Proof Helcor Boots

One of the best gifts I received this year was a pair of Timberland scuff-proof, waterproof and fire resistant Helcor boots. These boots are not only highly functional, in that they can handle everything the outdoors throw at it, but they also look great, too. These Timberland boots are the perfect blend of style and functionality, and they’re the most durable pair of boots available. Also notable is the fact that they’re comfortable, too. In fact, these boots return energy to your foot with each step. If you’re still not sold, check out the promo video above.

Price: $120.55 and up

6. Callaway Strata Men’s 13-Piece Golf Set

A man’s only as good as his golf clubs — I’m pretty sure I saw that written down somewhere. Callaway is one of the top names in the sports industry for golf gear because of their high quality at an affordable price. This Strata Men’s Complete Golf Set has 10 clubs, including a spectacular 3-Wood that’s perfect for high flying shots. The 460cc forged drive that’s included has a large sweet spot so that he doesn’t exactly have to be Tiger Woods to rip it off of the tee.

Price: $199 (20 percent off MSRP)

7. Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Speaker

Bose is the leading company when it comes to audio quality in both consumer and professional products, and they’ve made it known again that they’re the absolute best at what they do with the Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Speaker. The wireless speaker is compact and wirelessly connects to his Bluetooth capable device. It sports a 7 hour rechargeable battery, and comes with a charging dock. It weights in at just 1.5 pounds, but certainly packs a punch, playing loudly and clearly with no distortion.

Price: $199

8. Nike+ Fuelband SE Fitness Tracker

One of the biggest tech trends of 2014 is the rise of fitness trackers, and who does fitness better than Nike? The Nike+ Fuelband SE Fitness Tracker is the perfect gift for him if he likes to stay in shape. The band is available in three sizes and a variety of colors, and pairs with any Bluetooth 4.0 device. The smart device measures his activity with NikeFuel, Nike’s gauge of physical activity of all kinds. You can set hourly goals, and progress is displayed in real time right on the device. This is the best wearable fitness tracker available for those that need motivation to get moving.

Price: $99.00 and up

9. Mission Leather Belt

One of the basic necessity for any man’s wardrobe is a solid, stylish belt, but it can be hard to find THE right belt if you don’t really know what you’re looking for. Let me recommend one of Mission Belt Co’s leather ratchet belts, made from genuine leather with a removable buckle you can replace. The belt has a sturdy design — the most important factor in belt-buying for men 101 — and still looks simply great.

Price: $36.95 and up

10. BoxWave Keyboard Buddy iPhone 6 Case

Slide-out keyboards are a thing of the past, as cell phone makers are doing their best to slim down their devices. But nothing beats the crisp punchiness of slide-out cell phone keyboards for sending quick messages and increasing productivity (after all, they WILL be sending emails at a much faster rate). The biggest problem with the iPhone 6 (or any mobile device for that matter) is that the on-screen keyboard is made for people with smaller fingers. The solution? Check out BoxWave’s Keyboard Buddy iPhone 6 case. It’s reminiscent of the old Motorola Droid keyboards, but is incredibly thin and well designed. Once he uses it for messages and emails, he’ll never want to go back to the on-screen keyboard.

Price: $60.51 (33 percent off MSRP)

11. NFL Deluxe Grill Cover

Believe it or not, men take pride in their grill, and not just how it cooks, but its appearance as well. And what else do men take pride in — their NFL team. Whether they’re suffering through the season as a New York Jets fan or are a hopeful playoff contender as a Miami Dolphins fan, he’ll want to show off pride for his team with these awesome NFL Deluxe Grill Covers.

Price: $35.24 (22 percent off MSRP)

12. Magic Bullet NutriBullet

We’re all just about scared shitless about what exactly is in our food nowadays. Most men will just simply stay away from fast food breakfasts like McDonalds or Dunkin Donuts, leaving them without a quick breakfast option before work. Instead of forcing him to rely on oatmeal or skipping breakfast altogether, give him the gift of healthy smoothies: The Magic Bullet Nutribullet. In mere seconds, the high-torque 600-watt motor will beautifully blend together his favorite fruits and vegetables for a healthy and delicious breakfast smoothie.

Price: $79.99 (on sale but won’t last long)

13. Sarocco Whiskey Chilling Cubes

The obvious problem with putting any drink on ice is that the ice eventually melts, forcing you to drink watered down booze. But some booze deserves better than that, and so does your man. So, buy him Sarocco’s Whiskey Chilling Cubes, 9 soapstone rocks that will chill your drink without killing any of the flavors or aromas. Let him enjoy scotch and bourbon the way it is meant to be enjoyed — straight with no dilution.

Price: $24.95

14. Plantronics BackBeat Go 2 Wireless Earbuds

Forget about those bulky, overpriced Beats by Dre headphones. For one, they look ridiculous. Secondly, there is a better wireless sound solution: the Plantronics BackBeat GO 2 bluetooth wireless stereo earbuds. Not only do these wireless earbuds actually fit in your pocket, they have incredible sound and up to 4.5 hours of listening time (plus the included charging case adds up to 14.5 hours). Just 20 minutes connected to the charger adds a full hour of listening time. The BackBeat Go 2 wireless earbuds have rich bass and crisp highs, and block out the noise around you.

Price: $82.88 (17 percent off MSRP)

15. ‘The World Atlas of Beer: The Essential Guide to the Beers of the World’

Beer is a refreshing beverage with a deep, rich history, and what better way to celebrate one of your man’s hobbies than to buy him a book that delves into the history of it. ‘The World Atlas of Beer: The Essential Guide to the Beers of the World’ by Tim Webb not only discusses the history of beer at length, but also is a detailed overview of more than 500 of the greatest beers from around the world, including emerging markets and extreme beers. A man should know everything there is to know about their hobby; go big or go home. So, buy him this ultimate beer guide.

Price: $20.79

16. Sony 3D Blu-ray Disc Player w/ Wi-Fi

If he doesn’t already have a new-gen gaming console, and he’s not interested in video games (remember, he’s lying to you), Sony has a 3D Blu-Ray Disc Player with Wi-Fi for his movie viewing pleasure. This year was filled with great movies he’ll now be able to enjoy in Full HD 1080 Blu-Ray quality. The device also allows mobile device mirroring on TV with Miracast, has USB slots, and even Facebook, Twitter, and DLNA support.

Price: $88.00 (37 percent off MSRP)

17. Burberry Brit For Men

Secretly, men care about how they smell. One of the best (if not THE best) men’s colognes on the market is Burberry Brit. Brit is subtle with notes of cedar wood, nutmeg and grey musk. According to Burberry, “Brit epitomies the modern, British man by capturing a relaxed elegance and effortless style.” I don’t know about all that, but it sure as hell smells good.

Price: $60.00

18. Batman: The Complete Television Series Blu-Ray

Holy great Christmas, Batman! Especially if you buy him the Sony Blu-Ray player above, you can’t go wrong with the Batman: The Complete Television Series Blu-Ray collection. This limited edition Blu-Ray collects all of the original 120 broadcast episodes in fully remastered HD, adding over 3 hours of all new, never before seen extras. Batman ’66 is a Batman much unlike today’s Nolan-toned Batman films, and takes a much more lighthearted approach to crime in Gotham.

Price: $154.99 (43 percent off MSRP)

19. Philips Norelco AT810/46 Shaver 4100

Sure, this Christmas gift idea isn’t exactly outside of the box, but it’s likely that he needs a new shaver, being that he never will buy one for himself. The Philips Norelco AT810/46 electric shaver is Philips’ highest rated electric shaver. It contains Aquatec technology which will allow him to shave with gel or foam for extra skin protection, or dry for convenience. Either way, he’s going to get a close shave.

Price: $59.95 (14 percent off MSRP)

20. Canon PowerShot ELPH 16MP Digital Camera

The Canon PowerShot will capture every moment in ultra high quality 16 megapixel resolution, allowing him to remember every little detail. It also has a 12x optical zoom and 4x digital zoom with an Optical Image Stabilizer. The PowerShot also captures 1080p full HD video with a dedicated movie button. The camera has a 3-inch TFT color LCD for your viewing pleasure. You can also shoot remotely with a compatible smartphone or tablet, allow you to connect wirelessly to your NFC enabled device.

Price: $149.00 (25 percent off MSRP)