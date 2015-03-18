125 Best Gift Ideas for Women: The Ultimate List (2018)

Finding the perfect gift for a woman is a tricky proposition. Every woman is different, with different tastes and different interests. Finding that perfect present is often tough and stressful when you have to come up with ideas on your own.

Thankfully, our list of time-tested favorites is here to help you zero in on a cool product that will perfectly suit the woman you are shopping for. We constantly update this guide to have the latest and greatest gift ideas for women.

Here is our ultimate guide to 101 of the best presents you can give a woman. Whether you’re looking for a small token of your appreciation for an employee, a thoughtful gift for your mom, or a luxurious gift for a major anniversary with your sweetheart, we’re certain one of the unique gift ideas below will suit her perfectly.

Please note that while we do update this post regularly, item availability and pricing is always subject to change.

1. Alex + Ani Endless Knot Adjustable Bracelet

Alex and Ani jewelry is a great gift for women of all ages. Their bangles and bracelets are relatively inexpensive, but their wide range of styles make each piece feel unique to the person who receives them.

These bangles are wildly popular among woman of all ages, and they look great when worn alone, or when you wear multiple bangles at the same time. You can get matching bracelets to share with friends or family members that you are particularly close to. They’re made from recycled materials, making them great for fashionistas who like shopping to support the environment.

This bracelet symbolizes “boundless wisdom and compassion” as well as the concept of destiny. This is a great gift idea for the woman who has gone through some tough times, or the woman who forges her own path in life. You can browse more bangles from Alex and Ani here. If you want to see more great jewelry picks, read our guide to the best gifts for wives and girlfriends.

Price: $60.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

2. Myo Gesture Control Armband

Shopping for a gal who loves gadgets? This futuristic gift is perfect for the woman who wants to be on the bleeding edge of cool. The Myo band is a unique tech accessory she can use on the job, or just for her own personal amusement at home.

The band picks up on the electrical activity of your muscles and the motion of your arm, and interprets that information to control devices wirelessly. How freakin’ cool is that? You can use the Myo band with desktop computers and mobile devices.

There are over 100 ways to use the armband, including controlling music, playing video games, or switching between slides in a business presentation. Other applications include home automation, controlling drones, or playing computer games in virtual reality. It’s the closest you’ll get to feeling like Tony Stark in your every day life.

Want to make sure this wristband will work with her existing devices? Here’s a list of compatible operating systems and devices that play nice with Myo:

• Computers running Windows 7 and up

• Computers running OS X 10.9 and up

• iPad 3rd and 4th generation, iPad Air, iPad Air 2, iPhone 4s, 5, 5c, 5s, 6, 6 Plus, iPod Touch, 5th generation, iPad Mini 1st and 2nd generation, and iPad Mini 3

• Android 4.3 (Jelly Bean) devices and up (The device also must support Bluetooth 4.0 LE)

Not sure if this smart band is the right gift for her? Browse cutting edge technology gifts from the Amazon Launchpad marketplace. You may also be interested in the Fitbit Alta, a slender fitness tracker that’s easy to use and available in a nice array of colors.

Looking for more gift ideas for women? You may also be interested in our guide to the best gifts for feminists.

Price: $192.02

3. Nano Jewelry Zodiac Necklace

Shopping for a woman who never misses her daily horoscope? This cool zodiac necklace features a design inscribed in 24kt gold over an oval onyx stone. The necklace is available in your choice of a decorative .925 sterling silver, gold plated or 14K gold setting.

There are styles available for all of the signs of the zodiac, which can you browse here. If you’re shopping for a woman who does everything based on her astrological chart, this is a gift that she’ll really love. The design is eye-catching, and will definitely get her a ton of compliments.

Want to see more options? Shop more Nano Jewelry here and see some of their non-Zodiac pieces. You can also get more cool gift ideas in our guide to the best gifts for mom.

Price: $124 (31 percent off MSRP)

4. Woodland Knits by Stephanie Dosen

Shopping for a knitter? This adorable book of knitting patterns is a great gift for anyone with a quirky sense of fashion. There are 20 patterns in this book, all of which are designed to be relatively fast “quick knit” projects for an experienced knitter.

Whimsical projects in this book include instructions for a Deer Hat, Butterfly Mitts, and a super cute Fawn Poncho. This is a great gift for any gal who loves nature, crafting, “kawaii” design, or a knitter who is bored with traditional patterns. Throw in a couple of balls of soft alpaca yarn, and you’re good to go.

If she already owns this fun book of knitting projects, perhaps a similarly creative knitting pattern book would work. We also recommend the spooky/charming Vampire Knits, as well as Highland Knits: Knitwear Inspired by the Outlander Series. If you’re a knitter yourself, we definitely recommend reading up on the patterns in any knitting book you plan to give as a gift, and make sure that you’re providing any additional extras she might need to complete certain projects, such as special needles or a certain type of yarn that’s hard to find.

Price: $14.97 (25 percent off)

5. Our Q&A a Day: 3-Year Journal for 2 People

Looking for a romantic gift? This “love journal” for couples prompts you to explore your love for each other over the course of three years. Each day has a prompt or question that is designed to spark an emotional response.

There is enough space for two people to jot down a one- or two-sentence response underneath each question. Questions include things like “Where would you like to travel with your partner?” and “What is your top priority today?”. This romantic gift idea may even make your relationship stronger, since it encourages daily mindfulness and gratitude.

It’s a wonderful way to record your memories, and the book itself will become a treasured keepsake you can show to your kids and grandkids. This is one of the items that has been on this list since it was first published back in 2015, and it’s been wildly popular since Day 1. There’s something crazy romantic about creating a written record of your love, which future generations will cherish. Not much of a writer? Maybe she’d appreciate this collection of famous love letters instead.

Looking for more creative gift ideas? Check out our guides to the best 21st birthday gifts and the best 30th birthday gifts.

Price: $10.69 (37 percent off)

6. Wonder Woman Character Apron

This is the perfect gift for a woman who loves comic books, baking, or both. When she wears this apron, she’ll look just like Wonder Woman. If she felt inspired by the recent Gal Gadot film, or is a longtime fan of the comics, this is an apron that she’ll love to wear. Other characters like Superman, Batman, and the Flash are also available. You can browse more Wonder Woman accessories here, or check out other comic book character aprons here.

Price: $10.95

7. Michelle Phan Makeup Palette

YouTube star Michelle Phan now has her own line of makeup, and any makeup-obsessed gal has wanted to try this line at least once. The Life Palette contains four beauty looks curated by Michelle Phan herself. Each palette has a nice variety of shades for her eyes, lips, and cheeks.

Price: $59

8. Anne Klein Rose Goldtone & Silvertone Bangle Set

This lovely watch set includes two color-coordinated bangles, creating a lovely effect when you stack all three on the same wrist. The watch is water-resistant, and features a mother-of-pearl dial and Swarovski crystals at band and indices. This is a classic look that’s perfect for older women, or young women with an elegant sense of style. Want more watch-inspired gift ideas? You might also want to check out our post on the best womens gold watches, or browse a list of our very favorite, top-rated smartwatches.

Price: $150

9. Front Row Wearable Lifestyle Camera

Need a gift for the gal who’s always on social media? This wearable camera is the perfect tool for livestreaming her daily routine to share on Facebook, YouTube, or Twitter. You can capture hours of content, and then distill it down into a fun, first person time lapse video.

A mobile app makes it easy to transfer video onto a smartphone, while a built-in LCD touchscreen on the camera allows you to preview the footage you’ve captured that day. This is an awesome gift for the gadget-obsessed, social media diva in your life. While it is a bit on the expensive side, it’s still a great gift idea for a big holiday or milestone birthday. And you could always split the cost with friends or family to get her a gift that will take her social media game to the next level of influence.

Price: $399

10. Benchmark Bouquets Starfighter Stargazer Lily Bouquet

This stargazer lily bouquet is a great gift for any woman in your life. Whether you are looking for a professional gift for an office colleague, or just a gift with a personal touch, these flowers are a wonderful choice. These flowers symbolize youth, wealth, and congratulatory wishes.

You can give them as a birthday gift, or for any important occasion in a woman’s life. Some folks identify these blooms as the best option for celebrating a 30th anniversary. Flowers are a great gift for any occasion, particularly as a thank you gift. If you need more ideas, check out our post on the best thank you gifts to find even more gift ideas for women.

Price: $42.66 with vase

11. Nicholas Sparks Movie Pack (Message in a Bottle, Nights in Rodanthe, The Notebook, A Walk to Remember)

For lots of women, rom coms are a guilty pleasure. Every movie in this multi-pack is inspired by a Nicholas Sparks novel, which makes them perfect for women who love tales of epic romance and star-crossed lovers. The Notebook and A Walk to Remember are probably the most famous movies in this collection, the other two are definitely enjoyable, too. This would be a great gift for a friend, sister, or other female relative. Looking for something new? Check out these new and upcoming releases on Blu-Ray and DVD, and get something that just came out on home video.

Price: $9.96 (44 percent off)

12. La Mere Poulard Cookies

Gourmet cookies from a French bakery? Yes, please! These tasty treats are a great gift for any woman that you like. They’re ideal for family, coworkers, relatives, or as a surprise treat for your wife. We also love the decorative tin that they come in, and we can totally see a woman saving the tin to use for storing her homemade cookies, crafting supplies, or other sundry household items.

If she’s a francophile, she might also enjoy a box of gourmet macarons. These cookies have a decent shelf life as well, so you can order a couple of boxes at once to have on hand for emergency gift giving situations, like when you forget about a holiday or a birthday. I keep a “gift closet” in my house for exactly these sort of emergency gift situations, because nobody likes to get caught off guard!

Price: $10.99

13. Tangram Factory Smart LED Jump Rope

See this smart jump rope in action by watching the video above, and learn how this kid’s game is actually an awesome form of cardiovascular exercise.

Jumping rope is a great way to burn calories quickly. It also builds lung capacity and keeps your heart healthy. This high-tech jump rope uses LEDs to display a live “jump count” with every flick of the rope. This helps to keep the user motivated and invested in their workout.

You can also opt for a calorie count instead of a jump count. The smart rope also syncs with a smart gym mobile platform, which is available for iOS and Android. If you’re looking for a unique gift for a fitness fanatic, or a new mom who is trying to lose the last of her baby weight, this is a creative and fun gift idea.

Looking for more fitness gift ideas? Get more gift ideas from our Fitbit comparison guide, and our guide to the best fitness wristbands.

Price: $89.99 – $200.72, depending on size and finish selected

14. Multi Kitchen Tool

Looking for a cheap gift that’s also practical? This cool kitchen tool is useful, even for women who don’t do a ton of cooking. This kitchen gadget is made in Japan.

It is an eight-in-one tool that stacks for easy storage, and looks kind of fun and modern even when it’s just sitting on the kitchen counter. The eight functions of this tool are as follows: a funnel, a citrus juicer, a spice grater, a masher for eggs or potatoes, a cheese grater, a jar opener, an egg separator, and a measuring cup. The bottle itself can also be used as a simple vase for cut flowers. It’s great for baking projects, cooking fancy meals, or prepping upscale ingredients for luxe cocktails. Why buy all these tools separately when you can just buy this money-saving all-in-one tool?

Price: $7.85

15. Fred & Friends ‘SAUCED UP’ Ravioli Spoon Rest

This quirky kitchen accessory from Fred & Friends is a cute gift for a birthday, or for an office party where you need to bring an inexpensive gift. This would be a great cheap gift for a Yankee Swap or Secret Santa. Fred & Friends also makes a “voodoo” cutting board and knife set, which she may prefer. Need a kitchen gift with more “oomph”? If you want a more impressive gift for a passionate foodie, check out our guide to the best sous vide machines for home cooks.

Price: $8

16. Art of Appreciation Gift Baskets ‘You’re My Cup of Tea’ Gift Basket

This gift basket is shaped like a tea cup, and it’s been filled with a variety of sweet treats and gourmet teas. This gift basket is a nice gift for Mother’s Day, but it could also be given to a female colleague in recognition of her recent successes on the job. It would also make a lovely retirement gift. For more retirement gift ideas (and cool gift suggestions in general), check out our curated guide to the best retirement gifts. You can also browse more gift baskets from Art of Appreciation here.

Price: $50

17. World’s Okayest Sister Mug

This is a funny gag gift you can give to your sister. This is a perfect gift for a family Secret Santa event, or as a light-hearted jab at the sister you’ve always viewed as a rival.

Of course, depending on the occasion, you might want to pair this funny gift with something a little more heartfelt. At the very least, you should put a couple of chocolate truffles in the mug, or package it with some gourmet coffee. Looking for more inexpensive gift ideas? Check out our guide to the best cheap gifts for women.

Price: $9.99 (29 percent off MSRP)

18. VIPERTEK VTS-880 Mini Stun Gun

Nobody likes to think about it, but the world can be a scary place. If you need a little peace of mind, this inexpensive gift is ideal for women who are interested in self defense. Vipertek makes pink stun guns that fit easily inside a purse or pocket. This is a great gift for students who are going off to school alone. If you want to make sure your girl can protect herself, this is a thoughtful gift. You can shop more stun guns and tasers here. If you want an even more discreet personal protection tool, We also like this small “ring” stun gun, which is perfect for those who don’t want to carry a bulky Taser.

Price: $18.02 (55 percent off MSRP)

19. Gracie China by Coastline Imports 4-Piece Porcelain Tea for One

Tea is the perfect beverage for cold nights. This is the perfect gift for Anglophiles, tea lovers, or any woman who loves the finer things. This beautiful “tea for one” set comes in a variety of patterns. Wrap it up in a gift box with a collection of her favorite teas, and you have the perfect gift for her birthday. If you need a gift-worthy tea recommendation, we like this elegant tea box from Bentley’s. If you want more gift ideas in this vein, browse more tea for one sets here, or browse some lovely bone china tea cups on sale here.

Price: $25

20. MiniMD Microdermabrasion Device by Trophy Skin

Shopping for a woman who loves gadgets, celebrity culture, or splurging on beauty supplies? This mini microdermabrasion device is perfect for the woman who loves to be on the cutting edge of beauty. Designed to deliver salon-quality treatments at a fraction of the cost of in-office appointments, this little device delivers results in just five minutes a day. This tool makes skin look youthful and healthy.

In a clinical trial, 80 percent of participants experienced decreased wrinkle depth, while 95 percent reported softer, more hydrated and refreshed skin. In addition, 85 percent of participants reported fewer blemishes, making this great for someone with problem skin. We recommend this gift for any beauty-obsessed mom or grandma. It’s 2017. Why leave the comfort of your own home when you can get a quality skincare treatment in your own house?

Want to get more gift inspiration for the gal who loves beauty products? Browse our guide to the best Dead Sea salt beauty products. You may also be interested in our guide to the best anti-aging devices, which includes lots of gift ideas for women who are into next-level beauty.

Price: $99.99

21. Fitbit Alta

Fitbit is arguably the most recognized brand of tracker out there. The Alta model strikes a nice balance between modern features and the classic, slim look of Fitbits past. The Alta lets you track steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes throughout the day. In addition, you can get call, text, and calendar notifications on the band, though only when the band is close to your smartphone. We also like that you can customize the Alta’s look with different bands. If she needs a new fitness tracker, this sleek model offers a great balance of form and functionality.

Still researching the best fitness tracker or heart rate monitor for her needs? Check out our guide to the best Fitbit competitors, or peruse our Fitbit comparison post to find the best Fitbit for her unique fitness goals. You should also check out our Fitbit vs. Garmin post to see how Garmin’s wearables stack up against the best known name in fitness trackers.

Price: $129.95

22. P.MAI Premium Valletta Leather Laptop Backpack for Women With Wristlet

It can be really hard to find a gorgeous bag that also has solid construction. This bag really ticks all the boxes. Made from high quality leather and sturdy nylon, this cute backpack is a great balance of form and function. If you’ve been looking for a laptop backpack with style, look no further. The bag has room for a laptop up to 15 inches, as well as a spot for a water bottle, 4 insert pockets, a key hook, and a zippered compartment for other items. We love that this come with a matching wristlet, for those who like a perfectly coordinated look.

Want to get her something more substantial? Find a dress for your favorite fashionista in our guide to the best little black dresses.

Price: $465

23. Rome Industries Pie Iron Sandwich Cooker

A pie iron is a great way to make toasted sandwiches, mess-free s’mores, or simple hand pies over a campfire. This is a fun gift for a woman who loves camping, or just hanging out around a fire pit in the backyard. A double pie iron is also available, for the woman with a big family or a big appetite. This is definitely a gift that will get lots of use during the summer months, but it can also be fun for winter bonfires or gathering around the fire pit at a ski lodge.

Price: $16.99

24. Fujifilm FinePix XP130 Waterproof Digital Camera w/16GB SD Card

Underwater photography is just plain cool. This is a great gift for women who love photography or swimming. This bundle has everything she needs to experiment with underwater photographer for the first time, including a SD card. Have a little more cash to burn? We also heartily recommend the GoPro HERO Session, which also retails for around $199.99. If your budget will stretch, you could also consider the $500 SeaLife Micro 2.0 WiFi camera, which is ideal for people who regularly take underwater photos. You can also browse more underwater cameras and photography accessories here.

Price: $229.95

25. Mastering the Art of French Cooking

Julia Child’s classic two-volume set on Mastering the Art of French Cooking is a must-read for women of all ages. This makes a great gift for moms, as well as for young women who are just starting out in life. Whether you’re shopping for someone who loves to cook, or someone who needs a lot of help in the kitchen, this is a thoughtful gift she can reference for decades to come. If she already owns this culinary classic, you can browse some of the newest and hottest cookbooks here. She may also be interested in Julie and Julia: My Year of Cooking Dangerously by Julie Powell, or the movie of the same name starring Meryl Streep. Both the book and movie follow the story of a real-life woman who spent an entire year cooking her way through Mastering the Art of French Cooking, and both are quite funny. Pair all three items together, and you’ve got the ultimate gift pack for fans of Julia and French cooking.

Price: $59.78 (40 percent off MSRP)

26. Cloud Nine The O Hair Roller Gift Set

Is she a salon blowout addict? Help her save money and get salon-quality blow outs at home with this innovative roller kit. Named an InStyle Beauty Best Buy back in 2013, this set includes 12 rollers, 12 clips, a carrying case, and the famous “The O” Pod to power it all. If she’s obsessed with big, curly hair, this is something that she’ll absolutely adore. Want to make your gift even more special? Toss in a bottle of Cloud Nine’s famous volumizing, shine-boosting Amplify Spray. If she’s vain about her hair, this gift set will take her hair to the next level.

Can’t swing the price of this high-end hair system? Get her the Cloud Nine look for less with the company’s special blow dry brush, or the “instant heat” hair iron.

Price: $350

27. Dash DGY001WBU-C Greek Yogurt Maker

Everyone is eating more probiotic foods these days, from probiotic gummy vitamins to traditionally fermented foods like kimchee and kombucha and yogurt. If you’re in need of a gift for a healthy eater, this inexpensive yogurt maker is perfect for the woman who wants to eat responsibly. If she’s spending too much money on Fage and Chobani, making her own yogurt at home can save her a lot of money, and let her customize ingredients to her taste. The machine makes up to two quarts of Greek yogurt at a time, and includes dishwasher-safe parts for easy clean up. It’s easy to use, and perfect for anyone who loves spending time in the kitchen.

Price: $23.21 (42 percent off MSRP)

28. Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette

Versace’s Bright Crystal fragrance is a floral perfume that’s suitable for both day and evening wear. It has notes of peony, magnolia, and lotus flower, with undertones of amber and musk. This is an elegant scent that will suit women of all ages. A Bright Crystal perfume and body lotion gift set is also available.

Not sure if this scent is right for her? Browse more women’s fragrances on sale here, or check out our guide to the best perfumes for women to get carefully curated picks. If she’s definitely a Versace fan, other scents to consider include Versace Bright Crystal Absolu (a similar scent to Bright Crystal, but with a brighter, more floral finish) or Versace Crystal Noir (a more sensual evening scent with notes of gardenia and amber).

Price: $41.97 for a 3 oz. bottle (51 percent off MSRP)

29. ‘The Original Pink Box’ 18-Volt Lithium Ion Cordless Drill

“The Original Pink Box” company is famous for, well, the Original Pink Box (a pink-colored box of tools for women). The company specializes in pre-filled tool boxes, as well as a variety of pink-colored tools. This pink drill is a great gift for any woman who loves DIY projects. It’s also a great gift for a young woman who needs to start putting together her first toolbox. Pink may seem like a girly color for tools, but we actually know quite a few guys who own pink power tools. The pink color makes them easy to see on a job site, and also makes it easy to see when someone has borrowed your tools, since some guys aren’t man enough to use pink tools. So whether she loves pink, or just loves the idea of tools that her coworkers and boyfriend won’t steal, this pink drill is a great gift for her.

Price: $119.99 (14 percent off MSRP)

30. Ninja Coffee Bar Brewer

Looking for a nice gift for a coffee lover? This fancy coffee appliance is ideal for a birthday, anniversary, or major holiday. The same coffee maker can quickly be adjusted to make a single cup, or a full carafe (and a couple of sizes in between). A special feature allows you to make the coffee weak or super strong, the latter being perfect for making speciality coffee drinks that are destined to get watered down with ice. A two-hour auto-off feature keeps coffee warm during a long brunch, and turns off automatically to avoid wasting electricity. This coffee maker looks great on a countertop, and is extremely versatile. In short, if they desperately need a new coffee maker, this model is likely to be a step up from their current model.

Want more gift ideas for your favorite coffee lover? You might also want to check out our posts on the best burr coffee grinders and the best Keurig 2.0 coffee makers for other cool gift ideas for coffee addicts.

Price: $89.99 (36 percent off MSRP)

31. ZAC Zac Posen Eartha Iconic Jumbo Double Handle Handbag

A designer handbag is a dream gift for many women. This gorgeous ZAC bag features leather construction, ample storage for everyday errands, a real fox fur accent, and a zip top closure. It’s elegant, but still functional. This is a simple, structured bag that is perfect for the woman who wants to look professional and polished. If you’re not sure about this bag, we also recommend the comparably priced Elizabeth and James Andie satchel, this Burberry “bowling bag” or the Balenciaga Drawstring Cross-Body Bag.

Price: $595

32. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Dyson’s next level hair dryers are amazing. If you need a gift for a woman with long hair, or a woman who uses the blow dryer every day, this is a killer gift idea. What sets Dyson apart from the competition is the clever blend of technology and design. Dyson moved the motor into the handle, making it much more ergonomic to hold for a long time. They’ve also controlled the heat to prevent damaging hair, and the dryer also offers a controlled, high velocity airflow that dries hair more quickly than traditional dryers.

If you are shopping for a woman who loves her hair, this is a thoughtful gift. You can also peruse our guides to the best hair dryers and hair straighteners, or read our top picks for the best 2 inch curling iron models. She may also appreciate something from our guide to the best professional hair dryers.

Price: $548.95

33. Blue Microphones Yeti USB Microphone

This USB mic is incredibly versatile. It would make a great gift for a reporter, podcast host, or singer. A CEO might also appreciate this mic, since it can be used for high-quality conference calls. This USB mic is plug and play, meaning it requires no special software installation prior to use. It is compatible with both Mac and Windows operating systems. For added clarity, consider adding a pop filter to this gift. The pop filter helps cut back on plosive “p” sounds in recorded speech. Want more gift ideas in this vein? You can browse our guide to the best USB microphones for any purpose, and find a model that’s perfectly suited to her hobbies. You might also want to check out the NEAT Audio line of microphones, which really stand out with their unique, colorful designs.

Price: $128.98 (13 percent off MSRP)

34. IQ Natural Pumpkin Face Peel

Pumpkin isn’t just for pies and spiced lattes. Pumpkin happens to include some natural compounds that are great for exfoliating and brightening skin. This pumpkin face mask contains 12 percent glycolic acid. By using this peel, you will see younger looking skin in just five minutes. Best of all, the mask smells amazing! This makes a nice gift for any woman who loves to pamper herself, and it’s especially nice for those who are drone to dry and dull skin during the colder months of the year. Not sure if this peel is right for her skin? Browse more luxury beauty skin treatments here. You might also want to consider Moon Juice’s cult favorite Beauty Dust.

Price: $17.95

35. Mark Broumand 1.79ct Round Brilliant Cut Diamond Engagement Ring

While it’s billed as an engagement ring, this stunning piece from LA-based designer Mark Broumand would also be a great birthday gift or anniversary present for your wife. Handcrafted with natural, conflict-free diamonds, this is a great gift for the woman who means the world to you. Want this look for less? A similar ring style from Houston Diamond District may suit her tastes, and be less draining on your wallet.

If you’re looking for engagement rings, or other pieces of statement jewelry, you might also be interested in our guide to the best engagement rings, which includes lots of diamond rings, as well as rings made with other gemstones.

Need a gift for a gal who’s getting married soon, or just doing some wedding recon for yourself? You may also be interested in our wedding section, or our specific guides on unique wedding favors and bridesmaids gifts.

Price: $4,595

36. Gianna Rose Seashell Soaps in Slider Box

Looking for a great housewarming gift, hostess gift, or office-friendly birthday gift? You can’t go wrong with decorative soaps. These totally cute, totally upscale soaps from Gianna Rose Atelier look very much like real seashells. The soaps are scented with extracts of honeysuckle and baby jasmine. These are a great hostess gift for anyone who lives near the beach, or any woman who appreciates the beauty of the natural world.

Looking for something else she might like better? You might also consider something unusual and quirky from our list of the best weird gifts.

Price: $22 for a slider box of five soaps

37. Wax & Oils Eco Soy Aromatherapy Candle

Women love candles. Especially candles that smell this good. Candles warm up a space and make it feel more like home. And if she lives in a small apartment, where kitchen smells can linger in the living space long after a meal is cooked, a scented candle can help dispel ugly food odors. Available scents include lavender, cucumber melon, vanilla, and peppermint eucalyptus. These candles can help her relax after a long day at work. They can also make the kitchen smell better after she’s cooked dinner. Additionally, these candles can be used in the bedroom to set a romantic mood. Buy two or more, and make your gift even more impressive.

Looking for something more festive and birthday appropriate? We love Jackpot Candles, a special type of scented candle that melts away to reveal a surprise piece of jewelry. There are candles that contain a ring, and candles that contain a necklace. The value of each piece of jewelry is between $15 and $5,000.

Price: $9.95

38. Grumpy Cat ‘No’ Mug

Grumpy Cat forever! The perfect gift for a woman who loves the Grumpy Cat meme, or for any woman who is grouchy before her first cup of coffee. Who doesn’t love Grumpy Cat? If this gift idea isn’t speaking to you, check out our post on great gifts for women, which includes things like jewelry, fashionable accessories, and makeup.

Price: $13.99

39. Aroma 8-Cup Digital Rice Cooker and Food Steamer

Everyone raves about the Instant Pot, but in my kitchen, this little rice cooker gets much more use. This rice cooker does so much more than simply made you a bowl of rice. It can also steam meat, fish or veggies at the same time, ensuring you get a complete, well-balanced meal. And if rice isn’t really her favorite thing, this cooker can be used to make soup or chili instead. There’s a handy 15-hour delay timer, making it simple to “start” dinner before she leaves for the day, and return home to find dinner waiting for her and her family. This kitchen appliance is ideal for students who want a way to cook healthy food in their dorm room, as well any working gal who needs a simple kitchen gadget to help her make dinner after a long day at the office.

If you want to see more options, read our guide to the best rice cookers. If you’re looking for a high-end rice cooker, my personal pick is the Zojirushi NS-ZCC10 Neuro Fuzzy Rice Cooker. It’s the model I use in my own home, and it’s pretty much foolproof. It has both keep warm and extended keep warm settings, as well as cook settings for multiple types of rice. It’s easy to clean, and ideal for cooking plain rice, sweet rice, rice porridge, or mixed rice.

Price: $31.52 (71 percent off MSRP)

40. ASICS Women’s GEL-Noosa Tri 9 Running Shoes

Every woman needs a great pair of sneakers, and these cute kicks from ASICS are a superb choice. They’re fashionable, bright, but still actually great for running or cross-training. While they are designed for triathlons, fitness enthusiasts of all types will enjoy this cute shoes. They’re top rated, and perfect for lots of different running styles. Check out our guide to the best ASICS running shoes for women for additional suggestions.

Want to take her fitness experience to the next level? Pair her new running shoes with a pair of Sensoria smart socks. These smart socks actually track her cadence and foot landing technique, helping her to run faster and smarter.

Price: $43.99 and up, depending on color and size selected

41. BACtrack Go Keychain Breathalyzer

A keychain breathalyzer can help any woman stay safe when she’s out drinking. The mouthpiece folds in for easy storage, making it easy to tuck this device into even the tiniest of handbags. The LCD display is a bit on the small side, but this is still a solid choice for people who need a small, ultra-portable BAC tester.

For best results, only use this tester after at least 15 minutes have passed since you finished your last drink. Otherwise, you could damage the sensor and/or get inaccurate results. Think she might prefer a different style of breathalyzer? Check out our guide to the best portable breathalyzers.

Price: $14.99

42. AirSense Smart Air Quality Monitor & Ion Purifier

I recently made a big move from the East Coast to the West Coast, and one of the biggest lifestyle changes I faced was dealing with the smoke and ash in the air during the summer wildfires. Clean air means better health. If you live in a city, or a rural area that has air quality issues due to wildfires, then this is a smart buy. This innovative air purifier is also a great gift for any woman with allergies, asthma, or any other respiratory issues.

The monitor alerts users if carbon monoxide or methane is found in the air. It sends these alerts, along with temperature and humidity readings, directly to smartphones. In addition to keeping the air clean, this smart home gadget also acts as a two-way audio solution, and also lights up to provide chill mood lighting.

Want to outfit her home with even more smart enhancements? You could also consider the WaterHawk smart shower head, which features a water-powered LED display that shows water usage and water temperature.

Price: $149.95

43. Williams-Sonoma Bride & Groom Cookbook

The perfect gift for a woman who is getting married, this romantic cookbook encourages couples to spend quality time in the kitchen together. The couple that cooks together stays together, because cooking together forces you to become better communicators and better problem solvers. This is a great gift for a bridal shower, but it could also work as an engagement gift, wedding gift, or a birthday gift. Women who are single, but still love to eat well, will also have an interest in this book of recipes.

Price: $20.27 (42 percent off MSRP)

44. Sephora Gift Card

When you’re totally stumped about what to buy a woman, a Sephora gift card is always a safe bet. She can use it to buy her favorite makeup, skincare products, perfume, or hair styling products. Even women who don’t wear a lot of makeup can find something they’ll like at Sephora, since the retailer also sells moisturizers, home spa kits, nail polish, and much more. This is a great gift for relatives, spouses, or even co-workers. Even if you’re shopping for a woman who doesn’t do much in the way of makeup or fancy skincare, she’ll still appreciate grabbing some travel-size minis from the section near the registers. You can never have too many TSA-approved mini products.

Looking for a gift with a more personal touch? We love this gift-ready Rituals Laughing Buddha gift set, which includes luxurious shower foam, shower oil, body scrub and body cream. Want to see more cool makeup gift options? Check out our guide to the best eyeshadow palette kits.

45. Baby Peeking Maternity Tee

A great gift for first-time moms, this shirt is a funny way to highlight her pregnancy. This makes a great present for a baby shower, bridal shower, or even a birthday. An African-American version of this shirt is also available, as well as a variant for those having twins. Want more gift ideas in this vein? Browse our guide to the best gifts for pregnant women, or check out our new guide to the best baby shower gifts.

Price: $21.99

46. ‘Downton Abbey’ Jewelry

Downton Abbey may be over, but the fandom lives on. If she loves binging on Downton Abbey, this affordable piece of jewelry is a great gift. Both young women and older women love the drama of this period piece, making this a thoughtful gift for almost any woman on your gift list. To go the extra mile, gift wrap this jewelry with a box of Ms. Patmore’s Pudding Tea. Of course, you could also opt for a Downton Abbey box set on DVD or Blu-ray. You can also browse additional Downton jewelry here.

Shopping for a Downton completist who already owns every DVD and accessory known to man? Help get her into a new period drama, and ditch those “Downton Abbey‘s over” blues. We recommend DVD sets of shows like Poldark, Outlander, Anzac Girls, The Crimson Field, or A Place to Call Home (sometimes called “Australia’s Downton Abbey” by fans).

Price: $18.46 (38 percent off MSRP)

47. StriVectin-SD Intensive Stretch Marks & Wrinkles (Concentrated Formula)

Stretch mark removal cream might seem a little cheeky or rude to give as a gift, but if you need a gift for a new mom, an ultra-luxe cream like StriVectin-SD is much appreciated. If you want to pamper a new mom who is on a tight post-baby budget, this is something she’ll enjoy.

Women who have never been pregnant, or older women past childbearing age will also appreciate this gift for tackling tough wrinkles or older stretch marks. Tests showed that this formula improves the appearance of wrinkles and stretch marks in as little as two weeks. Want more gift ideas like this? Browse our guide to the best stretch mark removal creams for women, which includes recommendations for women in their first, second or third trimester of pregnancy.

Price: $139 for 4.5 ounces

48. Rockland 4 Piece Luggage Set

This is a great gift for a young woman who is graduating or planning to study abroad. It’s also a great gift for the woman you plan to whisk away on a surprise vacation. These polka dot luggage sets are available in pink, blue, and black. Their unique color and pattern makes them easy to spot on an airline baggage claim carousel. Each set includes a 19-inch suitcase, a 24-inch case, a 28-inch upright suitcase, and a 12-inch tote that makes a great carry-on. With the holidays right around the corner, new luggage can be a thoughtful gift for those big holiday travel dates.

Looking for something a little more special? Consider Bluesmart luggage, a line of smart bags that include smartphone-friendly locks, GPS tracking, and built-in chargers for your device. Want to see even more options? You can shop more luggage deals here.

Price: $99.99 (59 percent off)

49. The WineRack

The WineRack is a special bra with a concealed plastic pouch. You can fill the pouch with wine, and drink from the reservoir by using the included tube. This makes a great gag gift, but there are certainly some women who will appreciate having a secret way to bring booze to a sporting event or other public place. The bra itself can be machine washed, but you will need to hand wash the plastic container. It’s sort of like the Always Sunny gag with the suntan lotion bottles, except much more discreet and much less likely to taste of coconut oil.

Also need a gift for a man in your life? Check out our guide to the most unique gifts for men who have everything, a gift guide that includes both high-end and budget-friendly gifts.

Price: $29.99

50. Moritz Glik ‘Kaleidoscope’ 18K White Gold Floating Colored Diamonds & Sapphire Pendant

Looking to get her a truly amazing gift? This gorgeous necklace may carry a high price tag, but it’s worth every penny. This necklace is sheer opulence, and perfect for the woman who wants to make an entrance whenever she walks into a room. Constructed from 18k white gold, the pendant contains a variety of loose colored diamonds and sapphires. When she moves, the diamonds will move, making her the center of attention in any setting. If you’re shopping for the woman who has everything, this stunning piece will let her wear dozens of diamonds around her neck whenever she pleases.

Too rich for your blood? We get it. Some other affordable luxury jewelry pieces we also like include this sterling silver “droplet” ring from Gurhan, and these unusual pearl earrings from Gabrielle Sanchez.

Price: $10,780

51. Fitbit Aria Smart Scale

Know a woman who is trying to lose weight or build strength? This scale tracks weight, lean mass, body fat percentage, and body mass index. Aria automatically recognizes up to eight different people. Your weight data syncs to your private Fitbit dashboard, so you can control what data you share. This is a nice gift for women of any age who are committed to a healthy lifestyle.

It’s an especially nice gift for a current Fitbit tracker user, since the scale syncs with all Fitbit trackers. It’s also water-resistant, so it can stand up to the steam in your bathroom after a shower. Fitbit’s updated version of the Aria, the Aria 2, is available for pre-order now.

Want a gift that avoids the potential awkwardness of giving someone a scale? How about giving them a good night of sleep instead? The hugOne Sleep Tracking System is a sleep tracking system for the whole family, and can help a mom and her kids get better sleep at night.

Price: $129.95

52. ‘Fifty Dresses That Changed the World’

This cool book highlights some of the most influential fashions in history. The focus of this book is the 20th Century. You can see some dresses created by iconic fashion designers, as well as dresses that were made famous by the celebrities who wore them. This is a great present to give a budding young fashion designer, history buff, or any woman who loves beautiful dresses.

Price: $10.99

53. Savvy Infusion 24 Ounce Leak Proof Fruit Infuser

Water is boring. It’s good for you, but it’s boring. So, so boring. This BPA-free bottle lets her flavor ordinary tap water or sparkling water with fruit, herbs, or botanicals. This is a great gift for any woman who is trying to eat a balanced diet. It’s also a stellar option for women who are regular runners, triathletes, or yoga practitioners. If she wants to quit a soda habit and only drink water, this thoughtful gift will improve her help and may also aid in reaching her weight loss goals.

Want to make this gift more refreshing? Help her hydrate responsibly by adding some CogniTea mental clarity tea to her gift. Not a fan of this design? Opt for something rugged from our guide to the best insulated Thermoses.

Price: $19.95 (50 percent off MSRP)

54. ‘I’m A Mom, What’s Your Superpower?’ Mug

This is a perfect present for moms that work hard and sacrifice it all for their kids. Ideal for Mother’s Day, birthdays, or as a “just because” gift. They say it’s the thought that counts, and there isn’t a nicer sentiment for a mom. This gift shows your mom that you love her, cherish her, and most importantly, that you respect her.

Not special enough? Try something from our cool gadgets guide instead. You could also fill the mug with chocolate truffles or some other small gift to make the mug seem more special.

Price: $12.04 (37 percent off MSRP)

55. The Resistance

Shopping for a woman who loves tabletop games? The Resistance is a must-play title, though it does require a minimum of five players (with a max. player cap of 10). The game is fast-paced, taking just 30 minutes to play from start to finish.

In the game, players take on the role of resistance fighters who need to flush out the traitors in their midst. It’s fast-paced, packed with opportunities to show off your strategic chops, and just plain fun. We see this as being an especially nice gift idea for those seeking gifts for women in their 20s.

Price: $15.12 (24 percent off MSRP)

56. Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader

Can’t quite swing the price of the fancy Kindle Voyage? This solid e-reader is the next best thing. Over 30 percent lighter than iPad mini, the battery on this e-reader lasts for weeks at a time. This is a great gift for any woman who loves to read, especially those who like to read on the beach.

Want to get the thinnest, lightest Kindle possible? Try the Kindle Oasis, which boasts ergonomic buttons, a high-res display, and a leather charging cover that further increases battery life.

Price: $99 ($20 off MSRP)

57. Art of Appreciation ‘Tranquil Delights’ Lavender Spa Bath & Body Set

Looking for gift ideas for women over 40? This is a solid choice for the woman who needs to be pampered. A great gift for any occasion, this thoughtful gift basket can help a woman recover from a tough time in her life. With the gift of relaxation, she’ll be able to rejuvenate both her body and her mind. Self-care is really important, so encourage the women you care about to take good care of themselves.

Want more relaxing gift ideas? Thync calming strips or a Muse headband might be nice alternatives to consider. You can also browse more gift baskets from Art of Appreciation here.

Price: $39.99

58. Umbra FishHotel Aquarium

If she can’t have cats or dogs in her apartment, a pet fish can help make her space feel more like a home. These cool “fish condos” are modernist, and can be used alone, or stacked into towers to house multiple fish. These are a great way to house betta fish so they will not see other fish and get agitated. The detachable outer shell can also be painted, if she’s the artsy type. This ain’t her momma’s boring old fish bowl.

Want more gift ideas in this vein? Browse our guides to the best fish tanks and aquarium decorations.

Price: $34.75 (13 percent off)

59. Tile Tracking Tool for iOS & Android

Tile is, well, a tile. You can attach Tile to any object you want to keep track of, such as your car keys. From your smartphone, you can use the companion app to see where your Tile is located. Tile is water-resistant, and has a battery that lasts for one year. It’s like having Find My iPhone, but for everything in your life. If you misplace an item with a Tile attached to it, you can mark it as “Lost” and enable other users around the world to help you find it. This is a great gift for the woman who is always losing her car keys.

Price: $24.99 each

60. ‘Well Behaved Women Seldom Make History’ Bracelet

This beautiful bracelet is made from lightweight aluminum, which makes it easy on your wallet. Emblazoned with the famous saying “Well behaved women seldom make history,” this is a gift that works for any female relative, friend, colleague, or romantic partner. If a bracelet isn’t quite the right thing, you can also find t-shirts and coffee mugs that express the same sentiment.

Price: $21

61. Lumo Run Personal Running Form Coach & Mobile Performance Lab Sensor

Looking for a gift for a runner? Lumo Run is a cool wearable that makes a great gift. This personal device instructs the user to improve running form, allowing them to run faster and with less risk of injury. If your favorite runner has been trying to bounce back after a running injury, this is an incredibly thoughtful gift. The only downside is that this device is only compatible with iPhone 5s or above and with iOS 9.0 or above. If you’re shopping for an Android user, then this isn’t a good choice for them.

Looking for more gift ideas for runners? You may also want to browse our guides to the best minimalist running shoes for women and the best fitness gifts.

Price: $99.99

62. Creativity Molecule Necklace

This handmade necklace is a great gift idea for the creative woman in your life. The molecule-shaped charms dangling on this sterling silver necklace represent the 3 major neurotransmitters (those brain chemicals responsible for mood and emotion) critical for creativity. From left to right, this necklace features “molecules” of serotonin, dopamine, and acetylcholine. These neurotransmitters are linked to happiness, love, and learning, respectively. This is a great gift for the writer, painter, or musician in your life.

Not sold on this style, but like the idea of giving handmade gifts? Get more gift ideas from our guide to the best handmade gifts.

Price: $120

63. Keter Rattan Cool Bar

Looking for an unusual gift? This rattan bar is a cool piece of patio furniture. Clearly designed for the mom who is part Martha Stewart and part James Bond, this outdoor table has a hidden secret. The interior of the table can be used for storage, or as a chilled area for bottles of wine or soda.

This is a must-have gift for any woman who loves entertaining. This bar is a great housewarming gift. It would also be nice for birthdays, or to celebrate a recent promotion at work (if you stock it beforehand with her favorite drinks). To personalize the gift, fill the bar with her favorite beer, wine, cider, soda, or spirits. Keter also makes lots of matching rattan furniture and outdoor accessories, which you can browse here.

Want more ideas in this vein? You may also be interested in our guide to the best garden furniture sets, which includes other fun options for sprucing up a backyard or patio.

Price: $87.43 (49 percent off MSRP)

64. Bring Me Some Wine Shirt

This cute shirt is perfect for women who enjoy kicking back with a glass of wine at the end of a long day. This shirt is available in baby blue, navy, red, black, and olive. This “wine party” shirt is a nice alternate gift idea in the same vein. Consider pairing either shirt with a funky painted wine glass.

Price: $19.99

65. Soylent

Beloved by Silicon Valley workaholics and dieters alike, Soylent is a complete meal in a bottle. Soylent is 100 percent vegan, and flavor neutral. You can drink it straight out of the bottle, or blend it with fruits, veggies, or superfoods to improve the flavor and add even more health benefits. Each 14 ounce drink has 400 calories, but is packed with all the protein, carbs, and healthy fats you need in a balanced meal.

Whether you’re shopping for a woman who is actively trying to lose weight, or for a lady who is so busy she just forgets to eat sometimes, Soylent is an increasingly popular food option for women in 2017. We’d recommend it for students, busy entrepreneurs, or anyone who is interested in improving their eating habits. This would also be a thoughtful gift for a new parent who needs simple, ready-to-eat meals to get through those first six months with a crying infant. If she’d prefer flavored options, chai and vanilla flavors are also available.

Want to inject your gift with a little humor? Toss in a copy of the film Soylent Green, or a copy of the Harry Harrison novel that inspired the film.

Price: $32.30 for 12 bottles

66. ‘Rosie the Riveter’ Poster

Rosie the Riveter is an iconic character, made famous by the “We Can Do It” poster campaign from WWII. Fun trivia fact: the woman pictured above isn’t actually Rosie. It wasn’t until the 1980s that this old poster was dug out of the archives and become a symbol of women’s rights and feminist empowerment, and it was around then that people mistakenly started calling her Rosie. But whatever you call her, she’s still a great gift for a powerful woman’s home or office.

Want more Rosie-inspired gift ideas? A Rosie mug, socks, or action figure also make great gifts.

Price: $9

67. H Potter Six Sided Terrarium

This beautiful glass terrarium is a great gift for gardeners, or for anyone who likes having a little greenery in their interior space. You can create a small fairy garden for her that will brighten up her office, or make her home feel a bit more cozy. Do note that this price is only the terrarium. If you need plants to fill it, you might want to check out H Potter’s terrarium planting kit, which makes it easy to get started with a new terrarium.

Price: $89

68. DERMAdoctor KP Duty Body Scrub

If dry skin plagues her, help her find relief with a luxurious exfoliating product. DERMAdoctor‘s dual action exfoliator combines the benefits of a chemical peel and microdermabrasion in one product. Hypoallergenic and free of bad ingredients, this is a great body product for pampering after a long week. It’s especially nice for use before applying self-tanner, so if she’s a home tanning addict, this is a product she’d definitely appreciate. With winter air causing dry skin, this is a smart gift for the holidays, too.

Price: $46

69. Picnic Time 5-Piece Garden Tool Set With Tote & Folding Seat

Gardeners of all ages will like this gift, particularly if you pair it with her favorite seeds or bulbs. If your mom is a gardener, this makes an excellent birthday gift, holiday gift, or Mother’s Day present. It could even work as a housewarming gift for a woman who just moved from an apartment to her first house. The folding seat is a good place for older women to sit and rest their legs.

Looking for more gift ideas for the gardener in your life? Browse our guides to the best garden sheds, the best hydroponic grow lights, and the best garden compost bins to get more gift ideas for women.

Price: $51.89 (23 percent off MSRP)

70. ‘Messy: The Power of Disorder to Transform Our Lives’

Looking for a tongue-in-cheek gift for a woman who’s a little bit messy? This fascinating book is the perfect antidote to the Marie Kondo “Spark Joy” movement, and validates the creative benefits of messy spaces and unplanned detours. Being messy actually leads to proven benefits in the home, at work, and even in school. If you have a friend or sister who is known for being a bit of a pack rat, this book will definitely interest her.

Price: $19.47 (30 percent off)

71. Donna Morgan Women’s Sleeveless Printed Palm Print Midi Dress

Want to get her a fabulous new dress? This great print dress looks great on a variety of body types, and with a variety of skin tones. We like the white/pink option pictured above, but there’s also a navy blue and white version for women who prefer a more subdued palette.

Not the right look for her? You can browse more great styles from Donna Morgan here. Want more help finding cool dresses? Browse our guides to the best cheap bridesmaid dresses and the best courthouse wedding dresses.

Price: $138 – $158, depending on size and color selected

72. ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ Poster

Breakfast at Tiffany’s is a classic film starring Audrey Hepburn, and it’s a movie that millions of women absolutely adore. The poster for the film is also a classic. If you’re shopping for a woman who loves Audrey, classic movies, or Tiffany jewelry, this is a cute home decor item she’ll love. Don’t forget to include a frame and mounting hardware that’s appropriate for her home, to make your gift complete.

Price: $3.61

73. Diamonds Are Evil Art Deco Earrings

These cute art deco earrings are perfect for women who love the vintage look, or for women who appreciate classic American architecture. The earrings are handmade, using layers of wood and laser-etching to create crisp details. Pair these earrings with the designer’s Obelisk necklace, or with something else from Diamonds Are Evil’s jewelry line.

Price: $46

74. Silpada ‘Ebony’ Hematite, Labradorite & Sterling Silver Ring

Looking for a gift for the woman with dark tastes? This dome ring is a great gift for the woman who loves to dress in all black. Hematite was a popular jewelry choice during the Victorian period, making this ring a nice option for women who love unusual or vintage-inspired pieces. The addition of colorful Labradorite adds a little flair to the piece. Pair it with a hematite necklace, and you’ve got a lovely gift set.

Price: $69 (22 percent off MSRP)

75. ‘Dragons Love Tacos’

Sometimes the perfect gift is something that’s kooky, unexpected, a little weird. Dragons Love Tacos is a kid’s book, but some fun-loving women will also appreciate getting it as a present. This is a great book to give to a mom with young children. But it’s also a funny gift to give to other adults, particularly if they love dragons, tacos, or both. Sometimes the best gifts are the unexpected presents that just make you laugh when you open them. This is a gift option that’s been on our list since the beginning, and it’s been wildly popular with our readers, so you can shop knowing you’ve selected a gift that’s stood the test of time.

Price: $12.29 (28 percent off MSRP)

76. OCD Cutting Board

Shopping for a persnickety chef? This “OCD” cutting board helps you to make very precise cuts in your veggies and meat, which does actually help it to cook more evenly. If you have a home cook on your gift list, this is a cute present for her birthday. If her kitchen is under renovation, or if she lives in an apartment with no dishwasher, she might appreciate one of these best-selling countertop dishwashers instead.

Price: $20.81 (65 percent off)

77. iPad Pro (9.7-Inch Model)

A new iPad Pro is a great gift for the woman who needs a new tablet. Whether she needs a zippy tablet for business or a big tablet for watching movies on a plane, this powerful iPad is a nice addition to her stable of gadgets. With a solid camera and a 10-hour battery, this tablet is one of the best options on the market today. Want to make your gift even better? Make sure to include an Apple Pencil, Apple’s special new stylus that only works with the iPad Pro. You can browse additional iPad Pro accessories here, to make your gift more complete.

Not sure if this is the right tablet option for her needs? Browse 2-in-1 computers on sale here. Want something with a little more power, or just a bigger display? Browse new laptops recommended by experts here. Another good gift for students you might consider would be a dorm futon.

Price: $516 for the 32GB, Wi-Fi, Rose Gold model

78. Ben-Amun Jewelry Swarovski Crystal Sapphire Deco Fan Earrings

These stunning earrings take a design cue from the Art Deco style. They’re packed with sparkling Swarovski crystals, and hang beautifully. These are great earrings for date night or any special occasion. Made in the USA, these earrings measure four inches long and about an inch and a half wide. The earrings have friction back posts. If you need a gift for a woman who loves all things sparkly, these earrings are a great option. That being said, if they’re a bit over your budget, a cheaper pair of earrings we also like are these drop earrings from Sorrelli. Either pair of earrings are a great gift idea for any occasion.

Price: $295

79. ‘Color Me Swoon: The Beefcake Activity Book’

Looking for a funny gift idea? This “beefcake activity” book features coloring book art of your favorite Hollywood celebs. Featuring heart throbs like Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Daniel Craig, Jake Gyllenhaal, and even the members of One Direction, this is a gag gift that will appeal to artists, or any gal with a celebrity crush. Toss in some colored pencils or markers, and you’ve got a complete gift that’s perfect for a quiet, rainy night in.

If her tastes are more literary than comedic, check out some other gift ideas from our guide to the best gifts for book lovers.

Price: $10.50 (25 percent off MSRP)

80. Cuppow

Know a woman who loves to drink funky cocktails out of Mason jars? The Cuppow is a small insert that turns a wide-mouth Mason jar into a a “sippy cup” for grown-ups. It’s a great gift for women who are accident-prone, or for gals who just love a good cocktail. Consider tossing in some mason jar tumblers as well. Looking for more gift ideas for the mason jar-obsessed woman in your life? Cuppow’s CoffeeSock kit lets her use a mason jar to brew the perfect glass of cold brew coffee. Toss in some of Tiny Footprint Coffee’s beans to complete the gift.

Price: $8.33

81. Mossy Oak Pink Camouflage Duffel Bag

For women who love to hunt, this Mossy Oak camo bag offers ample storage for all her gear, ammo, and essentials. The bag is water-resistant, making it as rugged as it is cute. Who says hunting gear can’t be feminine? This will be useful for hunting trips, as well as airport travel (the unique print makes this bag really easy to spot at baggage claim). Shop more women’s hunting supplies here.

Price: $27.95 (94 percent off MSRP)

82. kate spade new york Cedar Street Maise Handbag

Available in a dozen different colors, this cute handbag is fashionable, yet practical enough to take to work. It’s a classic, and something that works well with a variety of outfits. Every woman needs a quality purse, something that will only look better as it ages. This one is made from real leather, and it’s fully lined. You can shop more pieces from this designer here.

Price: $298

83. Kendra Scott Signature Rayne Pendant Necklace

This beautiful necklace has a 30 inch chain with an optional two inch extender, a lovely length on women who prefer a longer pendant. This necklace comes in multiple different colors, so check out all the options via the link below.

Price: $80

84. Art of Appreciation Gift Baskets Get Well Soon Gift Basket

Many times, when you’re searching for a gift, it’s for a happy occasion like a birthday or a major holiday. But sometimes a person is sick, and you want to get them a little something to lift their spirits. If you’re on the hunt for a get well soon gift, this is a nice option. The basket includes healthy, cold-busting treats like chicken noodle soup mix and multiple types of soothing, warming teas. The basket also includes lemon candy, lemon cookies, sweet butter cookies, and cinnamon tea biscuits. An inspirational book helps to keep them occupied when they’re too sick to get out of bed. This basket is available with one-day shipping, so you can easily rush it out to a friend or family member who is unwell.

Want more gift ideas in this vein? Browse our guides to the best gourmet gift baskets and the best get well soon gifts.

Price: $49.99

85. Personalized Name Gold Necklace

Personalized jewelry is always a romantic gift, and this 14k name necklace can be custom designed to feature any first name, last name, or nickname that you’d like (as long as it is under ten characters). The necklace can be made in multiple lengths, varying from 14 to 22 inches.

Price: $139.99 (13 percent off)

86. Death Wish Coffee

Death Wish Coffee claims to be the world’s strongest brew, making it the idea gift for any woman just isn’t herself before her first cup of coffee. Available in one-pound bags, this cool coffee also gets high marks for being fair trade and certified organic. Pair it with a great coffee mug (like this cute, heat-sensitive mug from Fred & Friends), and you’ve got the perfect gift for the caffeine addict in your life.

Price: $18.99

87. Beautify Professional Aluminum Makeup Train Case

This is a great gift for any makeup-obsessed woman who needs to travel with a full complement of brushes, makeup items, and moisturizers. This trunk has room for a little bit of everything, from lip color to eyeshadow to blush, plus plenty of brushes and applicators. Throw in some makeup remover or some premium makeup, and you’ve got a complete gift.

Price: $35.95 (60 percent off MSRP)

88. Plant Theatre Funky Veg Kit

Looking for a cool gift for your favorite vegan? This “funky veg” kit is packed with seeds and growing materials for five different, colorful plants. This kit includes seeds for purple carrots, red Brussels sprouts, striped heirloom tomatoes, yellow zucchini, and multi-colored Swiss chard. Plant Theatre also makes some other cool gardening kits, including the “Psychedelic Salad” kit and the Forbidden Fruits package.

Price: $18.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

89. Bike Bracelet

This inexpensive bracelet is something nice you can give to a woman who loves to ride her bike all over town. Whether she’s a casual cyclist or a woman who routinely does 100-mile rides, she’ll love this cute bracelet. Another cute gift for women who love cycling is this cool bike chain mug.

Price: $8.28

90. Brooklyn Brew Shop Beer Making Kit

Does she love craft beer? This kit from Brooklyn Brew Shop will give her everything she needs to get started on a batch of “Everyday IPA.” The kit includes grain, hops, yeast, a glass fermenter, chambered airlock, glass thermometer, racking cane, tubing, tubing clamp, screw cap stopper, and packet of sanitizer. She’ll get about a gallon of beer from this kit, or about nine 12-ounce bottles. If you both enjoy brewing, this can be a fun activity you two can share together. If beer isn’t her thing, the same company also makes a cider kit.

Price: $39.99

91. Brother PE525 Embroidery Machine

An embroidery machine lets her stitch beautiful patterns onto clothing, curtains, and much more. This is a wonderful gift for mom or grandma, but younger ladies who love arts and crafts may also appreciate this present.

If an embroidery machine is a little niche for her crafting style, maybe she’d prefer a beginner-friendly sewing machine, or a serger. Looking for a sewing machine for someone younger? Check out our guide to the best kids sewing machines, which includes models appropriate for novice sewers of any age.

Price: $299.95 (50 percent off)

92. Love Letter

Love Letter is a unique card game for two to four players. In this cute, romantic game, you must compete against the other players. Whoever gets their love letter to the princess first will win the game. This fast-paced strategy game is a lot of fun.

A similar game she might also like is the Jane Austen-inspired Marrying Mr. Darcy, which can be played with an Emma expansion for even more romantic hijinks.

Price: $9.85 (18 percent off)

93. Shun Sora 6-Piece Basic Block Knife Set

If you’ve ever tried to prepare a meal with an old, dull blade, you know how frustrating it can be to work with poor quality knives. This set of six knives from Shun is perfect for a woman who loves cooking, as well as any woman who desperately needs an upgrade for her kitchen knives.

Shun knives are very high quality. They are made in Japan by master craftsmen, with mirror-polished Japanese 420J stainless steel blades on all the knives in the set. This block set includes the following items: a paring, knife, a utility knife, an eight-inch chef knife, a honing steel, and some useful herb shears. The block has 13 slots altogether, so there is room for her to store her existing knives, or her future Shun purchases. A really cool feature of all the knives in this collection is the handle.

All the handles have a unique texture that actually makes the knives easier to hold with wet or damp hands. This makes these knives great for cutting through wet, messy ingredients, and prevents slippage or accidents in the kitchen. If this Shun knife set is a little expensive for your budget, consider getting her just a basic eight inch chef’s knife, which is a good size and shape for most average kitchen tasks.

Does she already have a great knife set? Maybe she needs some new cookware instead. Browse our guide to the best cookware sets to get more gift ideas for the woman who is passionate about cooking.

Price: $269.95

94. Pride and Prejudice Infinity Scarf

The scarf contains a quote from the classic Jane Austen novel, Pride and Prejudice. This is a great gift for a woman if she’s a fan of literature, period dramas, or if she teaches English. It’s romantic, goes with practically anything, and makes a great fashion statement. We’ve also seen infinity scarves inspired by famous lines from Alice in Wonderland, Dracula, and Romeo and Juliet.

Looking for more gift ideas for a woman who loves Jane Austen? Shop our gift guide about Jane Austen gifts.

Price: $42.99

95. Nostalgia Electrics 64-Ounce Margarita & Slush Maker

Need a gift for the woman who loves frozen drinks? This margarita machine is perfect for women who love to make their own signature cocktails for home entertaining. This model uses a patented dual swivel system to pulverize ice, creating silky smooth margaritas and smoothies. Pro tip: some users have found that drink quality is improved by adding pre-crushed ice to the blender, rather than whole cubes. Throw in some margarita mix, or a bottle of her favorite tequila, and you’ve got a show-stopping gift.

Price: $41.52 (31 percent off MSRP)

96. Philips PureRadiance Skin Cleansing System

Shopping for a woman who loves to pamper herself, or perhaps a young woman who is still struggling with acne? This deep cleansing system removes dirt and bacteria. The cleanser also stimulates blood flow, giving her skin a healthy glow. Want to see more gifts like this? Browse our guide to the best cleansing brushes to see similar designs from other companies. You may also want to throw in some acne-reducing moisturizer. We recommend Vichy Normaderm.

Price: $99.99

97. Romantic Pillow Cases

Make the bedroom a little more romantic with this cute pillow case. The text is an excerpt from an E. E. Cummings poem. You can use them only on holidays like Valentine’s Day, or keep them on the bed year-round. Either way, she’ll be pleasantly surprised you willingly bought linens for the bed. Multiple text colors are available, and you can see all options via the link below.

Price: $17.99 each

98. Muffin Tops Silicone Baking Molds

The perfect gag gift for the baker in your life, these muffin top baking cups come in a cute box that’s gift-ready. These are also a great gift for your mom, sister, aunt, or cousin. If you want to see more gift ideas in this vein, browse more quirky and punny home goods from Fred & Friends here.

Price: $13.99

99. Bamboo Cheese Serving Tray with Hide-Away Utensil Set

This is a lovely hostess gift, housewarming gift, or present for the woman who loves to host dinner parties. It’s also a nice houseware item for women who like to have a simple dinner of cheese, crackers, and wine on a weekly basis. Not sold on this style of cheese board? Browse more cheese board styles here.

Price: $35

100. AMC Theatre Gift Card

If you can’t find the right gift, you can still give her a great night out at the local cinema. Take her to the movies yourself, or buy her tickets for a movie she’s been dying to see. A movie theatre chain gift card can be used for tickets, as well as concessions like popcorn, soda, or candy.

If she prefers staying at home to going out, consider getting her something cool to entertain her from the comfort of her own living room. Maybe she’d like a pinball machine or a new set top box?

101. Urban Concrete Design Succulent Planters (Set of 3)

Succulents are a hot gift right now, and it seems like every woman I know has a collection of these easy-to-care-for plants in their office, kitchen, or sun room. These concrete planters get a glam edge thanks to gold paint. Each set of three includes a four inch, five inch, and six inch planter, all of which are three inches in diameter. They do not have drainage holes but if you would like drainage holes added, the craftsman who makes these handmade pots can accommodate that request.

This set of planters does not include succulents, so you may also want to pick up some succulent cuttings to make your gift complete. If you like the idea of giving succulents as a gift, but aren’t sure the concrete and gold planters are her style, browse more cool succulent planters here.

Still haven’t found that perfect gift? Get more inspiration from our guides to the best gifts for women who have everything, and the best gifts for your sister. You can also browse all of our “gifts for women” gift guides to get even more ideas.

Price: $26.98

102. ‘Hey Girl’ Tea

This tea comes in a cute package, and includes tons of immune-boosting ingredients like vitamin C and echinacea. That makes this gift great for treating flu and cold symptoms. This is a nice option for a birthday or minor holiday, or as a “just because” gift for your favorite tea drinker. We could also see it being a nice stocking stuffer for an adult woman, or as a “get well soon” kind of thing. For more gifts like this, consider our guide to the best get well soon gifts. You may also be interested in other Hey Girls teas, including their line of detox, sleepy time, and energizing teas.

Price: $17.09 for 18 tea bags

103. Amazon Echo Show

The Amazon Echo Show offers all of the cool Alexa features you’d find in the original Echo smart speaker, but includes a video screen so you can make hands-free video calls. The Show lets you watch video flash briefings about important events, enjoy streaming video content and YouTube videos, access security cameras view photos, get weather forecasts, to-do and shopping lists, or just browse and listen to Audible audiobooks while you go about your day.

If you want to get two Echo Show devices so you can communicate with your lucky gift recipient, Amazon does offer a two-pack discount on the Echo Show. Place two or more Echo Show devices in your cart and receive $100 off your order when you enter the code SHOW2PACK at checkout.

Price: $229.99

104. Everything Rustique Mason Jar Sconce

How cool are these mason jar sconces? We love their rustic look, and their affordable price point. A sconce makes a great housewarming gift, birthday gift, or “just because” gift. The company’s lanterns and sconces are all made by hand in Boone, North Carolina, and no two will be exactly alike. The same studio also makes a very cool mason jar bathroom organizer.

Price: $29

105. Map of Middle Earth Wood Coaster Set

Help her embrace her inner elf (or inner hobbit!) with this cute coaster set. When placed next to each other, the coasters form a map of Middle Earth. The coasters are made of maple, and laser-engraved to create a clear image. Pair it with something fun, like this cute “I love you like a hobbit loves second breakfast” coffee mug.

Price: $39.99

106. MGear Tactical MultiWallet

This cool tactical wallet is perfect for the woman who likes practical gifts. This wallet is constructed from precision cut carbon fiber textured Holstex, and assembled with titanium screws. A special compartment holds a functional multitool, and can hold up to five credit cards. The same company also makes a similar wallet that includes both a multitool and a functioning compass.

Price: $24.75

107. Dandelion Wish Pendant

Who doesn’t have a fond memories of blowing the seeds off a dying dandelion’s head? It’s traditional to make a wish as you blow the seeds off the flower’s head. This cool pendant is handmade, and includes both a handmade Swarovski crystal pearl charm and a fuzzy dandelion seed suspended in glass. The 18-inch chain is made from sterling silver. The designers at Aimée Trésor warn buyers not to wear this pendant in a pool or hot tub, to ensure that it lasts for a lifetime. For any woman who needs a little luck or an excuse to make a wish, this necklace is a lovely gift idea. The same company also makes a beautiful pair of sea glass earrings.

Price: $24.99

108. Scratch the World Map

Looking for a cool gift for a recent high school grad, a jetsetter, or possibly an engagement gift for some newlyweds? This cool map of the world is covered with a “scratch off” layer, allowing the recipient to mark all the countries, states, and provinces in the world that they have visited. There are a lot of similar maps out there on the interwebs. We picked this particular map design for a couple of reasons. Firstly, we like that the map includes Antartica, which some maps of this ilk omit. This makes it great for your adventuresome friends who might someday make the trek to the most remote corner of the globe. Secondly, this map includes boundaries for all the US states and Canadian provinces, making it easier to scratch off only the parts of the US and Canada she has actually visited. To make your gift more thoughtful, consider including a perfectly-sized frame for her to display the map in.

Price: $28.49 (21 percent off MSRP)

109. ‘Your Name’ on Blu-Ray

The motion picture smash hit that took Japan by storm is now available in the US. Your Name is a critically-acclaimed film about two high school students who end up swapping bodies. This romantic film features scenes of both rural Japan and bustling Tokyo. This movie was the fourth highest-grossing film of all time in Japan, and the highest-grossing anime film ever worldwide. This is a must-own title for any anime fan. This limited edition Blu-ray/DVD combo pack includes some nice bonus materials, such as character art and an interview with Makoto Shinkai, who wrote and directed the film.

If she already owns Your Name or has pre-ordered it, similar anime titles she might also enjoy include In This Corner Of The World and Koe no Katachi: A Silent Voice, which is getting a US theatrical release this fall. The Koe no Katachi: A Silent Voice US Blu-ray is not yet on sale, but we’ll update this gift guide to include it once it becomes available.

Price: $66.74 (21 percent off MSRP)

110. Cinema Light Box With 276 Letters

These light boxes have become really popular among interior designers and lifestyle bloggers in recent years. This light box comes with plenty of letters so she can treat her living room like the marquee of a movie theatre. This is also a great decor item for weddings, parties, or other fun events that require signage. A light box is a great way to get creative, and add a pop of personality to any indoor space.

Price: $28.99 (49 percent off MSRP)

111. This Calls for Wonder Woman Coffee Mug

What do you get for the Wonder Woman fan who already owns the 2017 feature film, the 1970s TV series, and a Diana Funko POP figurine? A Wonder Woman coffee mug, of course. This fun, color-changing mug transforms plain Diana Prince into Wonder Woman when you add hot liquid to the mug. Please note that these mugs are microwave safe, but not dishwasher safe, so advise your gift recipient to hand wash only. A larger capacity, travel coffee mug featuring Wonder Woman is also available.

Price: $14.95

112. ‘The Big Sick’ Blu-Ray Combo Pack

The sleeper hit of the summer of 2017 was The Big Sick, starring Kumail Nanjiani of College Humor and Silicon Valley fame. Based on real events from Nanjiani’s own life, this atypical rom-com follows the story of Kumail and his future wife, Emily. After Emily falls ill and needs to go into a medically-induced coma, Kumail finds himself at odds with Emily’s overbearing family. The movie is alternately funny, heart-breaking, and inspiring, and it’s a perfect movie for date night or girl’s night in. If she missed this movie when it was in theaters, she’ll be glad to own a copy of her own that she can watch whenever she likes.

Price: $17.99 (55 percent off MSRP)

113. TARA Pearls Legacy 14k Gold Diamond Stud Earrings (0.09cttw, G-H Color, SI1-SI2 Clarity)

These gorgeous earrings from TARA Pearls may not actually have any pearls in them, but we won’t hold it against them. These small studs are made from durable 14k gold, and boast a sleek, elegant design. We think these studs go with practically any outfit, so if you’re normally a little hesitant about buying jewelry for someone else, you should feel confident knowing that these will look wonderful with any outfit, any complexion, on any occasion.

Price: $269 (75 percent off MSRP)

114. Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack With USB Charge Port

Is this the perfect backpack? We think it just might be. It is jam-packed with must-have features for any student or working person in 2017, including waterproofing, a built-in charge port, and a theft-deterrent zipper design. With multiple color options to choose from, and an ergonomic design that includes padded straps, this affordable bag offers amazing value for money. There are tons of pockets (including a hidden one on the shoulder straps), so this bag has room for everything she needs to get through her day, and then some.

Price: $34.99

115. Silver Tone Simulated Lapis Amulet Pendant

Jewelry doesn’t have to be ultra-fancy in order to be beautiful. This simple pendant from the Amazon Collection may not be made with real silver or rare minerals, but it’s still an attractive design that will appeal to a wide variety of women. And you can’t beat the price. Pieces from the Amazon Curated Collection come packaged in a custom box, which is great news for people who are looking for a last-minute gift that requires no additional gift wrap. This simple design would look great on any woman at any age.

Price: $24.71 (6 percent off MSRP)

116. Bobkona St. Croix Collection Vanity Set

Vanity tables are a great spot for women to dress, put on makeup, and great ready for any special occasion. They are generally placed in the bedroom, though some families choose to place their vanity sets in a master bedroom or in the lounge. The stool pictured above is included in this vanity set, so you don’t have to worry about finding a piece to match the vanity table. Five drawers give her ample storage space for perfume, cosmetics, and other essentials. Some minor assembly will be required when this item arrives at your doorstep, but user reviews indicate that this process is generally pretty painless. Sadly, this gift is not available for shipping outside of the continental United States.

Price: $219.99 (5 percent off MSRP)

117. Tea Forte PUGG 24oz Ceramic Teapot with Tea Infuser

Can you ever really have enough tea accessories? If you’re shopping for a serious tea drinker, she’ll appreciate having different size tea pots and tea cups. We think this cute lil pot from Tea Forte is an awesome gift idea, particularly if paired with loose leaf tea. This teapot holds enough water for two people, or one tea lover in serious need of caffeine. To make your gift even more special, consider pairing this teapot with some interesting tea. We recommend this collection of “Boston Tea Party” loose leaf teas, which features the exact types of tea that American patriots threw into Boston Harbor.

Price: $25.49 (15 percent off MSRP)

118. Game of Thrones House Targaryen Stein

She may sit on a couch and not the Iron Throne, but that doesn’t mean the Game of Thrones fan in your life should settle for anything less than the royal treatment. This beer stein holds up to 22 ounces of beer or other drinks. The price may be a little steep for some, but can you really put a price on the cool factor of drinking a Game of Thrones beer from a Game of Thrones stein? This is a gift she’ll put to good use during her next rewatch, as fans wait for the final season of Thrones to hit HBO. A House Stark beer stein is also available. If she’s more of a wine drinker than a beer fan, consider this “I drink and I know things” wine glass instead of a beer stein.

Price: $59.99

119. Handmade Personalized Long Distance Relationship Art

Need a gift for your long-distance girlfriend? The team at Emble Design makes these personalized pieces of “state art” that are just perfect for gifting to the woman you’re in a long distance relationship with. Just tell the designers which two states you want featured in the artwork, and they’ll whip up something custom with two states and two names of your choice. This is a cute, romantic gift…and it doesn’t cost a fortune, which makes it even better.

Price: $16

120. ‘Women, Work & the Art of Savoir Faire: Business Sense & Sensibility’

This French-inspired take on kicking butt in the business world comes from the pen of Mireille Guiliano, author of French Women Don’t Get Fat and French Women Don’t Get Facelifts: The Secret of Aging with Style & Attitude. In Women, Work & the Art of Savoir Faire: Business Sense & Sensibility, Guiliano uses her unique French perspective to help women from all walks of life understand why so many French businesswomen are effortlessly chic and cool in the face of stress on the job. A senior executive and spokesperson for Veuve Clicquot herself, Guiliano is uniquely qualified to help women strike a healthy work-life balance. This would be a great gift for any working woman, recent college grad, or anyone who is interested in French culture.

Price: $9.32 (45 percent off MSRP)

121. ‘Les Petits Macarons: Colorful French Confections to Make at Home’

Speaking of things that are French and fabulous, we’re also big fans of this macaron cookbook. Petits Macarons: Colorful French Confections to Make at Home by Kathryn Gordon and Ann E. McBride is the perfect gift for a woman with an educated palate and a serious sweet tooth. Consider pairing this French cookbook with a silicone macaron baking mat, which helps to take the stress and guesswork out of baking macarons at home.

Price: $12.80 (29 percent off MSRP)

122. EurKitchen Professional Whipped Cream Dispenser

Shopping for a decadent woman who puts a dollop of whipped cream on everything? This professional grade whipped cream canister makes it simple to whip up flavored whipped cream, as well as the traditional stuff. Simply place heavy cream or whipping cream This item also comes with three decorative tips, allowing you to customize the dollops on whipped cream on top of pies, cakes, ice cream, and much more. This tool is how the pros at coffee shops and high end restaurants make their whip cream, meaning that this gift will definitely appeal to a foodie.

Note that you should only use standard 8-gram N2O cartridges with this gadget when making whipped cream. If you use a similarly sized CO2 cartridge, the cream will actually turn sour on you. Standard 8-gram N2O cartridges aren’t included with the purchase of the dispenser, so make sure to pick up a couple on Amazon. We recommend this value pack of 50 standard 8-gram N2O cartridges. That may seem like a lot of cartridges, but you’ll go through them pretty fast, and you pay much less per unit when you buy in bulk.

Price: $30.99 (45 percent off MSRP)

123. Bears vs Babies: A Card Game From the Creators of Exploding Kittens

If you’re looking for a funny, offbeat gift, look no further. This silly card game from the makers of Exploding Kittens is perfect for the gal who has a regular board game or card game night every week. Bears vs. Babies only takes about 20 minutes to play, making it perfect for those who gravitate towards fast-paced, straightforward card games. Designed for between two and five players, this game tasks you with creating epic monsters that battle against evil babies. Plus, the packaging is pretty unusual, so that will definitely get her attention. This is a solid birthday gift that won’t break the bank.

Price: $29.99

124. ‘What Happened’ by Hillary Rodham Clinton

The most hotly anticipated political tell-all of the year is finally here. In this frank account of the 2016 campaign, Hillary Clinton talks candidly about her dislike of Donald Trump, and where her campaign went wrong. This is a must read for anyone with an interest in politics, feminism, or American culture. She may also be interested in Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History, written by NBC’s Katy Tur about the same campaign season.

Price: $17.99 for a hardcover copy (40 percent off MSRP)

125. Badgley Mischka Women’s Karolina Pump

There’s always room in your closet for one more pair of shoes, particularly if the shoes in question are from Badgley Mischka. These gorgeous pumps are ideal for formal occasions, or as a statement piece for a night out with the girls. The exterior is satin, while the footbed in lined with leather. Multiple sizes and color options are available, catering to women who wear between size 5 and size 10. For the woman who is obsessed with great shoes, these are worth the splurge. Badgley Mischka also offers two other styles that are quite similar. The closed-toe “Gorgeous” pumps have a closed toe and come in some different colorways, while the open toe Karson pump is a dead ringer for the Karolina, save for a delicate ankle strap.

Price: $245

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.