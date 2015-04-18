10 Best Mother’s Day Gifts for Stepmoms 2018

Sometimes all a stepmom wants for Mother’s Day is a little recognition. And since yours is assuredly nothing like the wicked ones that Cinderella had, Mother’s Day is a great time to honor her. The gift doesn’t need to be something big, but a little token of appreciation for coming on the scene and doing the hard work of being a mother to someone else’s kid is always welcome. However, if you absolutely love your stepmom, maybe you’ll want to dish out a little bit more for her gift this year. The dollar amount doesn’t matter — it’s the thought that counts.

Whether you have a lot to spend or a little, here are five great gift ideas any stepmom is sure to love.

1. Stepmom Dictionary Definition Quote Pendant Necklace in Antique Copper with Link Chain

This handcrafted necklace offers a few definitions of what a stepmom is, including “friend, counselor, and role model.” The piece is handcrafted and has an antique copper finish with matching 24 inch chain. It comes complete with a little gift bag so it’s ready to give right away.

Price: $16

2. Best Step Mom Ever Tote

Does your stepmom love to shop? Does she love to protect the environment? If you answered yes to either of these questions, this just might be the perfect Mother’s Day gift for your stepmother. It’s made out of 100% cotton twill, so it’s sturdy and durable. Your stepmom will love carrying this tote around the local farmer’s market and every single time she goes to the grocery store. Why not buy her a couple?

Price: $28.74

3. Stepmom Mug for Mother’s Day

If your mom loves coffee or tea, why not get her a special Mother’s Day mug that speaks volumes about what you think of her? Even if your stepmom doesn’t drink tea of coffee, this mug is great for warm milk, soda, hot chocolate and any other liquid they could think of to put in it.

Price: $9.95

4. Coal Creek Leather Field Notes Notebook Cover

In my post on the best paper notebooks, I discussed planning and journaling and mentioned that I use Field Notes as my everyday carry journal. If your stepmom likes to keep things organized or keeps a journal, consider getting her this beautiful leather notebook cover. It comes in five colors — black, coffee, natural, brown and saddle tan — and holds cards and one notebook, which is included. They also make a version with a pen loop. If you want to include more notebooks, check out the Coastal Edition of the Field Notes.

Price: $35

5. Alex and Ani Bangle Bar Birthstone Bangle Bracelet

Not all women are into jewelry, but if you have a stepmom that loves jewelry then this is the perfect gift for her. Charm bracelets will always remain in style and this one is beautiful and perfectly catered to the stepmother in your life. Choosing a piece with a birthstone in it is a nice touch and shows you remember details about her. It’s available in both silver and gold with every month’s birthstone represented. The expandable wire concept allows it to comfortably fit most wrists.

Price: $18.47

6. Paddywax Library Collection Louisa May Alcott Scented Soy Wax Candle

At Christmas last year, we put together a list of the best Christmas candles, which included a Dickens-themed candle from Paddywax. For Mother’s Day, try this Louisa May Alcott version, which includes the quote, “You have extraordinary gifts; how can you expect to lead an ordinary life?” This is a 6.5 ounce candle scented with cherry blossoms and ivy.

Price: $15 (32 percent off MSRP)

7. NMN Designs Madeira Modern Cube Planter with Base

A couple of weeks ago, my wife and I set out to find a tree to put in our living room. We have a large white brick fireplace that needed a little color. We found the tree okay, but struggled to find something to put it in. If your stepmom could use a little more green in her life (or if she’s already got a tree that just needs a new home), consider this lovely planter. It stands 20 inches tall by 16 inches square and will easily accommodate a wide range of indoor tropical plants. The tree isn’t included, so you’ll have to decide on and artificial or live option if she doesn’t have one already.

Price: $175

8. ModernTropic Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Caddy and Tray

If your stepmom in need of a little relaxation these days? Help her enjoy her unwinding time with this bamboo bath tray. It holds books and tablets, smartphones, candles, snacks, soaps, and, of course, glasses for her beverage of choice. Rubber grips underneath keep it in place and make sure nothing will go toppling into the water. For maximum effect, consider pairing with one of our Mother’s Day gift baskets.

Price: $42.99

9. Pilot MR Retro Pop Collection Fountain Pen

Whether you opt for the notebook cover above or your stepmom is just in the market for a new pen, consider this option from Pilot. The MR is an excellent option for fountain pens, equally accessible to new users and old pros. This line in particular offers five different color and accent combinations on the brass barrels inspired by the 60s and 70s for a fun retro feel. If your stepmom isn’t quite so into the fountain thing, you could also browse our posts on the best ballpoint pens and best rollerball pens, where we have a few more Pilot models featured.

Price: $15.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

10. PopSockets: Expanding Stand and Grip for Smartphones and Tablets

We included these on our best unique gifts because as phones get bigger, they can really be life savers. My wife swears by these things, which are super useful for taking pictures, watching videos, or really just making your phone easier to hold. If your stepmom opted for a phone bigger than her hands, she might appreciate these nifty little inventions. There are lots of nifty patterns to choose from here, but if she’s a fan of space, you may also want to loo here.

Price: $9.99

