11 Best New Dad Gifts: The Ultimate List (2018)

Most new fathers can be described with one word: clueless. But finding a Father’s Day gift to get the new dad in your life on track can leave you equally clueless. The best Father’s Day gifts for a new father will help him take on his new dad duties with style.

And while you probably know best what the new dad in your life needs to succeed, we’ve got some additional ideas to get you started. Check out the best Father’s Day gifts for new dads below, and get your young one off to the right start.

1. Diaper Dude Convertible Diaper Bag

Many diaper bags out there have distinctly feminine designs, which though stylish, create the perception that it is mom’s job to change the baby’s diapers. This sophisticated messenger style diaper bag, however, flips the tables, offering a masculine and modern look.

With nine storage compartments, this bag has enough storage for infant care necessities as well as all of dad’s gadgets. The bag can also switch from backpack to messenger bag in an instant, making it the go-to bag for any occasion.

Price: $64.99

2. Ailun Silicone Stroller Phone Strap

The Ailun Silicone Stroller Phone Strap is one of the most inexpensive but useful new dad gifts. This phone accessory is sized for almost any phone, and allows him to mount his phone on a stroller as he pushes it.

The universal fit of the phone strap means that the phone strap will work for his partner’s phone as well. It also works on bike handlebars, but good luck finding time for that once Dad steps into his new shoes.

Price: $6.99

3. Handyman’s Toolbox Gift Basket

For the handyman in our lives, the Art of Appreciation offers its Handyman’s Toolbox of Treats. This box celebrates the man who can fix anything, and will make living easy for his new child.

The gift basket includes Savory Summer Sausage, Camembert Cheese Spread, Chocolate Raspberry Cake, Heavenly Gourmet Cookies, Beth’s Gourmet Cookies, Roasted Nuts, Sonoma Cheese Straws, Premium Columbian Coffee, Gourmet Salted Caramel Popcorn, Three Pepper Blend Water Crackers,Silk Crunch Cookie, Handyman’s Candy Filled Tool, and the Tool Box Shaped Gift Box.

This gift is both a token of appreciation for all the things dad has done around the house, and an advance payment for all the future responsibilities he will take on in the year to come.

Price: $52.75

4. Willow Tree New Dad Figurine

This touching 6-inch decoration is handmade by artist Susan Lordi and arrives in a gift box with an enclosure card. The carving depicts a man with his child, expressing awe and wonder of what’s to come.

This figurine will serve as a reminder to the new father in your life of the most special Father’s Day gift of all, his child. And even as that child grows up, it will bring him back to those first few days getting to meet him/her.

Price: $29.61

5. Be Prepared by Gary Greenberg and Jeannie Hayden

Be Prepared is a modern fatherhood survival manual by Gary Greenberg and Jeannie Hayden that is chock full of MacGuyver-esque methods of handling dirty diapers, babyproofing a hotel room, and more.

This humorous guide cuts out the guesswork with helpful illustrations and diagrams, and covers from newborn to one year over five general sections. A mother may know best, but a father can always figure it out eventually. Giving him the resources to be prepared is just another way dad can figure it out.

Price: $10.88

6. Daddy’s Tools of the Trade Diaper Changing Toolbelt

The simple fact of the matter is that nobody is ever ready for their first diaper change. Daddy’s Tools of the Trade Diaper Changing Toolbelt hopes to even the score by offering dad some handy tools, some useful and some humorous.

Goggles, a clothespin and gloves are among the more comical inclusions, the kit also includes useful items like a disposable changing pad, wipes, diapers, powder, diaper cream, hand sanitizer and a toy to distract the baby. All of the goods that come included in the pouch make for a good value, but the true value will come from the priceless look on dad’s face.

Price: $29.99 (44 percent off MSRP)

7. Mute Button Pacifier

Pacifiers can be a magical tool, and this pacifier in particular sports a humorous connection to the power of your own home couch commando. If the new father in your life is a remote hog, he’ll appreciate this real life mute button for newborns up to 6 months.

This pacifier has a BPA-Free plastic shield with silicone nipple, and complies with US 16 CFR 1511 requirements for pacifiers. Like all pacifiers, it soothes teething pains by promoting tooth development.

There is also a set that features this design and one other in a less colorful design, but the blue design is quite nice.

Price: $6.97

8. Echo Dot Smart Speaker

It’s only natural that a new dad will want to spend as much time as his partner holding the baby. The Echo Dot is immensely helpful while caring for your little one, as it allows you to set alarms, answer common knowledge questions, and even order a pizza while your hands are full.

This smart speaker connects to your home’s WiFi where it can be used to access Amazon’s Alexa AI, who is admittedly going to be learning new skills almost as fast as his baby.

Price: $39.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

9. PhoneSoap 2.0 Phone Sanitizer

Everyone should already be aware of how many germs they are collecting on their phone by using it at inappropriate times. I’m looking at you, reading this on the toilet.

The solution to this is the PhoneSoap 2.0, a device which becomes infinitely more useful with a newborn in your life.

This clamshell phone storage space uses UV-C lightto eliminate up to 99.99% of harmful bacteria in just 10 minutes. On top of that, it also supports a phone charger so you can charge while you clean.

This device is large enough to use on other items as well, making it great for small baby toys, watches, or anything that gets spit up on it.

Price: $70.00

10. Experimenting with Babies by Shaun Gallagher

Playing with your newborn is a crucial way for him/her to learn about specific behaviors, but is also an opportunity for you and dad to learn about the fascinating development of the human mind.

Shaun Gallagher’s Experimenting with Babies walks you through landmark studies on the mental development of infants, as you recreate studies on cognitive, motor, language, and behavioral development. These mini experiments make certain parenting behaviors more obvious as well, like why we play peek-a-boo and give them words to mimic.

Not only is the book incredibly interesting, but it makes for a new way to interact with a young child, who otherwise offers little entertainment value during the day-in, day-out routine. This is one of the most fun new dad gifts around for the curious minded.

Price: $7.68

11. Baby Keepsake Box

There so many important keepsakes that new parents will want to treasure from their child’s newborn months.

This Baby Keepsake Box is an easy way for Dad to keep track of all of these mementos without losing them in the hustle bustle of raising a child.

This fold-out box has labeled compartments for baby’s first teeth, first locks, first shoes, and more.

Price: $79.95

