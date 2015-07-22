10 Best Retirement Gift Ideas for Men & Women 2018

When a colleague or co-worker retires, it’s traditional to buy them a retirement gift. You can give a gift yourself, or pool money with other people in your department so you can get the retiree something even nicer. Here are 10 great retirement gift ideas for both men and women.

1. ‘Good Bye Tension, Hello Pension’ Retirement Coffee Mug

It may not be the most creative retirement gift idea, but it expresses the perfect sentiment for someone’s last day at the office. It’s microwave-safe and dishwasher-safe, and made from a high-quality ceramic. Pair it with a Starbucks gift card or a bag of gourmet coffee beans. This is a nice gift option if you are giving a gift individually, but if you are chipping in for a big present with the rest of the office, check out some of the more premium gift ideas further down our list.

Price: $11.95 (20 percent off MSRP)

2. Callaway Executive Gift Set

If the person you are shopping for plans to spend most of their retirement on the golf course, then a golf-inspired present is a great retirement gift idea. This gift set comes with an insulated travel mug, a Callaway putt align tool, gear pouch, ball marker, golf balls, and Callaway tees. If you want to make your gift even more special, consider getting them a set of golf clubs instead. We’ve seen the Callaway Men’s Strata Ultimate Complete Golf Set on sale for around $375.

Price: $23.37 (22 percent off MSRP)

3. Fitbit Flex

Looking for a retirement gift idea for the person who says they want to use their newfound free time to get fit? Then a fitness tracker like the Fitbit Flex is a great choice.

The Flex does offer sleep tracking and a silent waking alarm (though a retired person may not need that alarm feature as often as a working stiff). A Fitbit can be a nice way to show that you care about someone’s wellbeing, even after they leave the company. If you want to get them a more premium tracker, check out our Fitbit comparison guide to see what Fitbit model might be best for their needs.

Price: $99.95

4. 1,000 Unforgettable Senior Moments: Of Which We Could Remember Only 246

If you’re looking for a funny retirement gift, 1,000 Unforgettable Senior Moments: Of Which We Could Remember Only 246 is a solid choice. This funny book is packed with great “senior moments” in history, like the time a US President left nuclear codes in his dry cleaning. If you want to poke some gentle fun at a departing co-worker, this funny gift is a nice option.

Price: $7.96 (20 percent off MSRP)

5. Complete Calvin and Hobbes Box Set

A lot of retirees feel like they go through a second childhood when they stop working. Help them embrace their inner child with this epic box set of Calvin and Hobbes comics. Composed of three hardcover, four-color volumes in a sturdy slipcase, this New York Times best-selling edition includes all Calvin and Hobbes cartoons that ever appeared in syndication. If you’re shopping for someone who loves comics in general, or Calvin and Hobbes in particular, this is a great retirement gift.

Price: $59.45 (41 percent off MSRP)

6. Bulova Men’s ‘Precisionist’ Stainless Steel Watch

Looking for a truly premium gift? This beautiful timepiece from Bulova is an appropriate gift for any retiree who spent most of their life at the same company. It is water-resistant to 300 meters, and boasts one of the world’s most accurate movements.

Shopping for someone who has a long history at your company? Gold watches are a common retirement gift, especially for people who have been with the company for a long time. If you want to see some great options, check out our guide to the best women’s gold watches, or shop more gold watches for men and women here.

Price: $417.90 (48 percent off MSRP)

7. Nostalgia Electrics MSB64 64-Ounce Margarita and Slush Maker

Ideally, every retiree will be able to lounge by the pool and sip margaritas all say. This model is nice retirement gift for any man or woman who likes to relax with a cocktail. The Nostalgia Electrics margarita machine uses a patented dual swivel system to pulverize ice, creating silky smooth margaritas and smoothies. The controls are easy to read, and the whole set-up is very user-friendly.

Need an even more impressive gift? You could try the $450 Margaritaville Tahiti Trio blender. This model has three blending jars and automatic settings for creating margaritas, daiquiris, pina coladas, mudslides, mojitos, and smoothies. It’s expensive, but it’s ideal for creating lots of drinks for a large party of friends. Need a less expensive option? Check out our guide to the best margarita machines.

Price: $37.81 (37 percent off MSRP)

8. Canon PowerShot D20 12.1 MP CMOS Waterproof Digital Camera

Looking for a rugged, waterproof camera that is also affordable? This model from Canon is a nice choice because it’s waterproof to over 30 feet, and also shock-proof when dropped from heights of five feet or less. For the retiree who plans to do a lot of traveling, this is a thoughtful gift. It also boasts optical image stabilization, 5x optical zoom, and the ability to take 1080p video with a frame rate of 24 fps.

Price: $239 (20 percent off MSRP)

9. ‘I’m Retired You’re Not Have Fun at Work Tomorrow’ Ladies T-Shirt

This cute shirt for women is a nice retirement gift for someone’s last day on the job. This shirt is made with eco-friendly ink, and the garment is already pre-shrunk. There are seven other color options to choose from, just in case pink isn’t her favorite color. A men’s version of this shirt is also available.

Price: $19.99 – $22.99, depending on size and color selected

10. Amazon Gift Card

Have a group of people all retiring within a few weeks? Grab a bunch of gift cards for all of your departing co-workers. Pretty much any retiree can find something cool to spend a gift card on at Amazon, be it a great book, a new swimsuit, or hobby supplies.

