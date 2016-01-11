Top 101 Best Gifts for Mom: The Heavy Power List 2018

Moms give so much, and ask for so little in return. So when you go to pick out a present for your mother, or another important mom in your life, it’s important to select a gift that’s thoughtful, creative, and maybe even a little bit extravagant. We’re here to help you find that perfect gift for the big events in your own mom’s life, but our recommendations will work for lots of other important women in your life, too. Our guide includes gifts for women of all ages, including new moms and mothers-to-be. Whether you’re shopping for a Mother’s Day gift, a birthday gift, a holiday present for your mother-in-law, or a “just because” gift for any other maternal figure in your life, our gift guide is here to help. Read on to see our carefully selected guide to the best gifts for moms.

Want even more gift ideas? Browse our curated gift guides for men and women. Our post on the best gifts for women is packed with gift ideas for moms and other important women in your life, while our guide to the best gifts for men is perfect for finding gifts for all occasions.

1. ‘Hello, Cupcake!: Irresistibly Playful Creations Anyone Can Make’

Who doesn’t love cupcakes? This fun cookbook is perfect for moms who love to bake, or moms who have an artistic streak. In addition to the cute puppy cupcakes featured on the cover of the cookbook, readers will also learn how to make a “big-top circus” cupcake tier and a batch of funny sausage and pepperoni pizza cupcakes for April Fool’s Day. And given its deeply discounted price, this cookbook is a great gift idea for shoppers on a budget.

Price: $6.44 (60 percent off MSRP)

2. Back to the Roots Water Garden (Deluxe Model)

Shopping for a mom who loves nature or animals? This deluxe water garden features both plants and fish in a unique ecosystem. The self-cleaning fish tank features plants that keep the water clean. Fish in the tank create waste that nourishes the plants. The latest version of this water garden now includes a silent, submersible water pump and 360° view of the fish below. This is an especially nice gift for an older mom that has downsized from a house with a garden to an efficiency apartment or an assisted living facility. No matter where your mom lives, she can take a little nature with her.

Want more creative gift ideas? Browse more Back to the Roots gardens here, or check out our guide to great gifts for women to get more cool gift ideas.

Price: $59.99

3. Swash Express Clothing Care System

Need a gift for a mom who has big dry cleaning bills? The Swash system is a simple cabinet that dewrinkles, refreshes, restores and preserves clothes. There is no water, plumbing, pipes, vents, special hook-ups, or professional installation assistance needed to install the system. It fits easily into a laundry room or closet. You’ll want to make sure you also pick up some Swash pods, which provide the cleaning power and scent. For a mom without a car, a washing machine, or a lot of spare time, this is a really thoughtful gift. Professional moms, busy moms, or moms with reduced upper body strength will all appreciate this compact, easy-to-use laundry system.

Need a gift for an older woman in your life? Browse our guide to the best gifts for grandma.

Price: $700

4. Baby Briefcase Baby Paperwork Organizer

Need a gift for a pregnant woman in your life? Whether she’s having her first child, or she’s been down this road before, a “baby briefcase” can help her keep all of her important paperwork organized and in one place. Looking for more mommy-to-be gifts? Consider something from our list of the best stretch mark removal creams, or browse our guide to the best gifts for pregnant women. And of course, there’s our guide to the very best push present gift ideas.

Price: $28.36 (5 percent off MSRP)

5. Talika Bio Enzymes Hydrating Mask

Looking for a small, inexpensive gift? Home spa and pampering products are always a nice choice. This luxe hydrating mask plumps aging, tired skin, and helps restore a youthful texture. Oh, and did we mention this company is French? Tres chic. This is a nice gift for those occasions when you need something small. For a gift with bigger impact, you could pair this mask with other beauty products from Talika. You might also want to browse our list of the best cheap gifts for women.

Price: $12

6. ‘Things I’ve Said to My Children’

Need a funny gift for your own mom, or a mommy-to-be? This funny book by graphic designer Nathan Ripperger features 80 pieces of art, each of which is accompanied by an actual weird thing Nathan has found himself saying to his own kids. Examples include “Stop riding that penguin, we’re leaving” and “I am NOT talking to you until you are wearing underwear.” Want more funny gift ideas? Check out our list of the best gag gifts for women.

Price: $13.08 (13 percent off MSRP)

7. Custom Dog Portrait

Does your mom love her dog? Get her a custom dog portrait, painted in oil. Each painting measures 11×14 inches, and takes just a few weeks to create. This is a great way to memorialize a pet who has passed on, or celebrate the introduction of a new puppy into the family.

If she’s not a dog lover, maybe one of the gifts we recommended in our guide to unique gifts for women would be a better fit.

Price: $250

8. SleepCompanion Light

When you’re not well-rested, everything in your life seems much harder. Help your mom be her best possible self with a better night of sleep. The SleepCompanion light is designed to improve the quality of sleep, with a special blue light designed to reduce the level of melatonin in your body naturally, making it easy to wake up. A soothing light helps her fall asleep in the evening.

The light is also really cool because it connects to compatible tracking platforms (like Jawbone, FitBit, and Netatmo) for even more in-depth analysis of your sleep patterns. If you’re looking for additional gift ideas, you might also want to check out our guide to the best birthday gifts for her.

Price: $99.99

9. Delton Products Peacock Porcelain Tea for One

Shopping for a mom who loves tea? This tea for one set is a really cute gift, and it even comes pre-packed in an attractive gift box. You can pair it with a Wissotzky Magic Tea Box if you want to include some tea with this gift set. This is a great gift for a tea lover, bibliophile, bird lover, or any mom who appreciates a little “me time.”

Not much of a tea drinker? Consider something from our guide to the best free trade coffee instead.

Price: $19.79

10. Sterling Silver ‘Mom’ Circle Graffiti Pendant Necklace

Sentiment jewelry is always a great gift idea for moms. This cute necklace says “Mom” at the center, and is covered with lots of descriptive adjectives that describe your mom: sweet, devoted, loving, warm, wise, strong, and more. If you want something a little more luxe, consider this 14k white gold and diamond “Mom” heart necklace.

Price: $27.42 (50 percent off MSRP)

11. Kindle (With a Kindle Unlimited Subscription)

A Kindle is a great gift for moms who love to read, especially those who travel frequently and hate lugging a heavy book in their carryon. The battery lasts for weeks at a time, and the screen is designed reduce eye fatigue.

Toss in a Kindle Unlimited subscription, and she can access hundreds of thousands of Kindle books and thousands of audiobooks with Whispersync for Voice. You can keep up to ten books at a time on a device. She can use her Kindle Unlimited subscription to read books on any Amazon Kindle device or Amazon tablet, or use the free Kindle reading app on her iPad or other smart devices.

Not sure if this is the right gift for her? Browse more gift ideas for bibliophiles in our guide to the best gifts for book lovers, or our guide to gifts for Jane Austen fans.

Price: $79.99 for the Kindle, $9.99 per month for Kindle Unlimited

12. ‘Outlander’ Season One: The Ultimate Collection

Did your mom love the original Outlander novels? Any Outlander fan is bound to appreciate this complete Season 1 box set of the Outlander TV series. In addition to Blu-Ray copies of the entire first season and special features, this set also includes a collectible book, keepsake box, photographs from the set, a copy of the Season 1 soundtrack, and an engraved flask.

Price: $76.99 (53 percent off MSRP)

13. Triby Connected Speaker

Your mom might struggle to keep tabs on her whole family. Her partner might be working late, and the kids might have lots of after-school obligations. Everyone is so busy these days, just figuring out who is going to be home for dinner can be an epic feat. This cool connected speaker makes communicating with family much simpler. There’s also a companion app for iOS and Android devices.

Triby is both a wireless music system and a communication hub. You stick this smart speaker to your fridge, and it becomes a central place for family members to check messages, leave notes, and even take calls. The speaker lets you take calls while you’re cooking dinner, stream music, and share written messages or drawings. This unique gift is great for families that struggle to communicate effectively, but it’s also a great addition to the kitchen of empty nesters or moms who live alone.

Looking for a thank-you gift for the mother of the groom or mother of the bride? Our guide to the best wedding gifts for parents is packed with great gift ideas for moms that are appropriate for a wedding present, or for gift-giving any time of year.

Price: $199

14. I TEACH WHAT’S YOUR SUPERPOWER? Mug

Need a gift for a mom who is also a teacher? This mug is a great gift idea. Consider pairing it with a nice bag of coffee, or one of the gifts from our guide to the best gifts for teachers.

Price: $14.97

15. Zepp Tennis Swing Analyzer

Shopping for an active mom? This smart tennis swing analyzer is ideal for both beginners and experienced players. If you can’t afford the expense of a real tennis coach or tennis camp, this high tech sporting good is the next best thing.

The sensor quickly attaches to any modern tennis racket. Using the sensor’s data, you can track shot type, power, spin, and total court time. The same sensor can be used with a glove mount for Zepp’s golf tracking app. The app will provide you with tips to improve your game, but you can also send you in-app data to others to get their perspective. Not a tennis player? See other smart sports tools from Zepp here.

Price: $99.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

16. URPOWER Wood Grain Ultrasonic Cool Mist Whisper-Quiet Humidifier With Color LED Lights

Humidifiers are a great gift. They help mom feel relaxed, and keep her skin and throat feeling hydrated when the weather turns dry. The natural wood design, paired with multi-color LEDs, make this humidifier feel luxurious and spa-quality. This model can be used as plain humidifier, or as an aromatherapy diffuser, so consider picking up some essential oils as well.

Price: $43.99 (23 percent off MSRP)

17. Vinyluse Summer Clock

Shopping for a mom who loves music? This cool clock is made out of an old vinyl record, so it will definitely catch her eye. The beach theme makes this clock great for her summer home, or as a clock that’s visible from her pool. Lots of other styles are available, too. One of the other cool clocks we like in this style is the chef record clock, which would look great in her kitchen.

Price: $59 (14 percent off MSRP)

18. Ted Baker Edris Wallet

A new wallet is always a thoughtful gift, especially when it comes from a respected brand like Ted Baker. This cute wallet features a vibrant floral print, with gold-tone and crystal hardware for even more glam. It is made from 100 percent cow’s leather. If you want to make this gift even more special, consider tucking a gift card inside her new wallet.

Price: $165

19. Gaiam Beginner’s Yoga Starter Kit

Is mom looking to start yoga classes at home or in a studio? This kit has everything she needs to practice in style. The box is packed with an alignment yoga mat, block, strap and instructional DVD. If she already owns these yoga accessories, browse more Gaiam fitness products here.

Price: $29.98

20. Lodis Audrey Brera Cross-Body Briefcase

Does mom need a new laptop bag? This cross-body bag is perfect for moms on the go. There’s ample room for laptops, even 15-inch models. Looking for more gift ideas like this? Browse our recommendations for the best MacBook Pro cases, or the best designer laptop bags.

Price: $197.29 and up, depending on color selected (up to 38 percent off MSRP)

21. Sur La Table Gift Card

Shopping for a mom who loves to cook? This gift card will make her very happy. Not only can it be used to buy gourmet food, cookware, dinnerware, cutlery, kitchen electrics, and other home goods, but it can also be used to purchase cooking classes.

Want more suggestions like this? You could also consider picking up a Whole Foods gift card, or perhaps a gift card to The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. You might also be interested in our guide to the best gifts for foodies.

22. GoFloats Unicorn Party Tube Inflatable Raft

If your mom is totally obsessed with drinking Unicorn Frappucinos from Starbucks, this pool float is the perfect gift for your mom. Can’t you just picture her lounging in the pool or at the beach, a Unicorn frap in one hand, and the other taking a selfie? If this gift isn’t quite right for your mom, check out our guide to the best personalized gifts for women to get some custom gift ideas.

Price: $19.99

23. Stila A Whole Lot of Love Makeup Set

This great makeup set is perfect for any woman who likes to change up her look from week to week. The set includes makeup for eyes and face: 20 color-rich shadows, four shades of blush, and a deluxe-size tube of mascara.

Need more gift ideas? Shop more luxury beauty gift sets here, or read our list of the top 10 best eyeshadow palettes on sale now. You might also consider some of the products we recommended in our guides to the best shampoo for oily hair, and the best salt scrubs.

Price: $59

24. XOXO Women’s XO5747 Analog Display Analog Quartz Gold Watch

A gold watch is always a nice gift idea for a busy mom, and this model is surprisingly affordable. It features rhinestones on each side of the band, a jewelry clasp closure, and an elegant design. The only downside is that it is not water-resistant. Want to see more watches like this? Browse more designs from XOXO here.

Price: $15.99

25. Coolest Cooler

Coolest Cooler was one of the most-backed projects in Kickstarter history. Now, it’s available in wide release. This fun cooler has room for all your tailgating/camping food and drinks. In addition to being a cooler, it’s also a blender, a waterproof, Bluetooth speaker, a bottle opener, a cutting board, and a USB charge point. This is a cool gift for moms who love hanging on the beach, and entertaining all their friends at a cookout.

Can’t swing the price tag on this one? There are a couple of similar products that cost a lot less. Two options to consider are the BREKX party cooler with Bluetooth speakers and the Picnic Plus Cooladio.

Price: $499

26. Miracle-Gro AeroGarden Sprout With Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit

Need a gift for a mom who loves to cook, or just misses gardening during the coldest months of the year? This indoor herb garden kit is a great option. The kit includes a seed pod to grow dill, basil, and curly parsley. You can also use this set-up to foster fresh herbs, vegetables, salad greens, flowers and more.

Want more gift ideas? Try our guide to the best Urban Gardening books.

Price: $55.96 (20 percent off MSRP)

27. Panasonic LUMIX DMC-LX100K 4K, Point and Shoot Camera with Leica DC Lens

If your mom’s current digital camera is years out of date, maybe it’s time to introduce her to the world of 4K. This Panasonic camera will make her feel like a real photographer. It encourages direct, intuitive control with dedicated lens rings and dials. The camera can be used to create “fancy” photo effects like creating a blur around a subject. This model offers a full hybrid photo experience with 30p 4K Ultra HD video and 4K photo mode.

Want to see more options like this? Browse our guide to the best 4K cameras.

Price: $697.99 (13 percent off MSRP)

28. ALEX AND ANI Lucky Clover Bangle

This cute bangle is adjustable and eco-friendly. The lucky clover design is a great choice for any mom who needs a little extra luck in her life. If you want to see more designs like this, check out more ALEX AND ANI pieces here.

Price: $38

29. Joni Mitchell’s Blue on Vinyl

Vinyl is cool again, and now there are lots of moms who are trying to track down all of their favorite albums that have been reissued on vinyl. For Joni Mitchell fans, there’s no album more iconic than Blue. The album includes tracks like “River” and “A Case of You”. If she’s not much of a Joni Mitchell fan, browse more new release vinyl here.

Price: $21.38

30. Personalized Cutting Board

This cool personalized cutting board from Bloxstyle is a great gift for moms who love to cook.

Price: $35

31. ‘Mom, I’ve Always Wanted to Tell You’

Mom, I’ve Always Wanted to Tell You is a journal that’s meant to be filled in and given as a gift to your mom. The journal has 50 prompts to help kickstart your writing, and dredge up happy childhood memories for you to share. Another journal that’s similar to this is What I Love About Mom, which is also a nice choice.

Price: $11.93 (20 percent off MSRP)

32. ‘Call the Midwife’: Seasons 1-3

Call the Midwife is a great British TV show about midwives East London in the 1950s. If your mom loves British TV or romantic dramas, this is a show that will appeal to her. If she already owns the show, maybe she’d like to own the original books that inspired the TV series.

Price: $78.79 (24 percent off MSRP)

33. Real Simple

Moms love Real Simple magazine. This is a great subscription for moms who love cooking, crafting, home organization, or party planning. If this isn’t quite the right gift, consider other home and garden magazines instead.

Price: $23.88 (60 percent off MSRP)

34. Rose Gold Heart Ring With Cognac Diamonds & White Diamonds

This piece of sentiment jewelry is perfect for the mom who loves cognac diamonds. The heart shape leaves mom in no doubt of how much you love her. The ring is made from durable 10K rose gold, and features .15 carats of diamonds.

Price: $239 – $269, depending on size selected

35. Sterling Silver White Diamond Accent Miracle Plate Cluster Earrings & Pendant Necklace Jewelry Set

Looking for an elegant jewelry set? This necklace and earring set are perfectly matched, and suitable for a variety of occasions. The sterling silver will age gracefully, and the size is easy on the earlobes. If you want a gift that’s a little more extravagant, consider this 14K White Gold 0.65 Ct Diamond Pendant and Earring Set instead.

Price: $68.08 (51 percent off MSRP)

36. Noble Mount Womens Premium Cotton Flannel Pajama Sleepwear Set

Pajamas are a cozy gift for moms of any age. These soft flannel PJs are available in a number of different colors and patterns, in sizes from XS to XXXL. As of this writing, there are 14 different patterns/colors to choose from. Flannel may be too warm for some climates, so think carefully before making a final selection. Want a gift that’s even more luxurious? Try these 100 percent silk pajamas instead.

Price: $14.99 – $39.99, depending on size and color selected

37. Zen Sand Rocks Rake Garden Kit

Everyone needs a little meditation time in their day. This compact zen rock garden can help encourage your mom to take a little break during her work day, and focus on mindfulness and patience.

Price: $23.95 (33 percent off MSRP)

38. Cricut Explore One Cutting Machine

Cutting machines are a great gift for moms who love arts and crafts. You can use a cutting machine to cut pieces for scrapbooking, cards, gift packages, party invites, decorations, and much more. Looking for an alternative for moms who would prefer a sewing machine to a cutting machine? The SINGER 9960 sewing machine is a nice option to consider. Looking for a sewing machine for someone younger? Check out our guide to the best kids sewing machines, which includes models appropriate for novice sewers of any age.

Price: $179.99 (28 percent off MSRP)

39. Aroma 8-Cup Digital Rice Cooker & Food Steamer

Rice cookers seem like uni-tasking kitchen devices, but they can actually be used to do a number of simple tasks. You can even use them to make cakes! This rice cooker does so much more than simply made you a bowl of rice. It can also steam meat and veggies, ensuring you get a complete, well-balanced meal. There’s a handy 15-hour delay timer, making it simple to “start” dinner before mom leaves for the day. Consider tossing in a copy of The Everyday Rice Cooker: Soups, Sides, Grains, Mains, and More to make your gift more complete.

Want to see more gifts like this? Browse our guides to the best rice cookers and instant pot cookers.

Price: $29.92 (73 percent off MSRP)

40. Betsey Johnson Women’s Cashmere/Silk Real Pashmina

This gorgeous pashmina is buttery soft, and comes in a wide array of cool colors. If mom takes a chill easily, this is a really thoughtful gift for any occasion. Want to see more like this? Check out our guide to the best pashmina scarves.

Price: $78

41. Smith & Cult Nail Polish

This beloved polish is available in 27 rich, fun shades. The polish is formulated for extra shine and extra long wear. If your mom loves painting her nails, these fun colors will be a great addition to her existing collection of polish. For more ideas in this vein, you can check out our guides to the best manicure kits and the best nail polish removers.

Price: $18

42. Amazon Echo

The Amazon Echo is an always-on, voice-controlled hub. It delivers news, weather, music and more, all at the sound of your voice. The 360 degree omni-directional audio device is also compatible WeMo, Philips Hue, Samsung SmartThings, Wink, and Insteon. If you’re looking for something more rugged, with fewer bells and whistles, try our guide to the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers.

Price: $179.99

43. California Poppies Stemless Wine Glasses

Does your mom like to unwind with a glass of wine at the end of the day? These adorable, hand-painted glasses are a gift she’ll use every day. Part of the design is silkscreen printed. The fine details are individually hand-painted. These glasses are dishwasher safe, but only on the top rack.

Need a little something extra? Consider pairing these glasses with something from our list of the best wine openers.

Price: $29.95

44. Bernard Buffet ‘Notre Dame’ 1968 Lithograph

Shopping for a mom who loves art, architecture, or French culture? This lithograph features a sweeping view of the Seine River and Notre Dame Cathedral, as rendered by French artist Bernard Buffet.

Price: $600

45. ONE Light Keyboard

Has your mom always wanted to learn piano? This smart keyboard will teach her how to play, and for a fraction of what’s she’d pay for weekly lessons over several years. The keyboard lights up, so all she has to do is follow the lights. There’s also a companion app, which can provide additional video lessons, sheet music, and games.

If a traditional keyboard is more her speed, one model we recommend is the Yamaha YPG-235, a portable model with performance assistant technology.

Price: $299

46. SKG New Generation Wide Chute Anti-Oxidative Slow Masticating Juicer

Not all juicers are created equal. Some juicing enthusiasts prefer a juicer that uses a low speed, slow juicing mechanism, arguing that you’ll get more nutrients and better flavor from the slow approach. This slow juicer has great extraction power, extracting up to 90 percent of the juices in an orange. New users can try this juicer for a month, and be confident in the extended 10-year warranty that covers this product.

Want to see more gifts like this? Browse our definitive guide to the best juicers to see similar models at different price points.

Price: $297 (36 percent off MSRP)

47. Bissell SmartClean Robotic Vacuum

Does mom have mobility issues? Maybe she just hates housework. If that’s the case, maybe she’d appreciate a robot vacuum cleaner. This model uses a triple-action cleaning system to tackle even tough messes: dual edge brushes, a unique brushroll and powerful suction work in concert to clean quickly. It works on multiple surfaces, so she can use it pretty much anywhere in her home.

Curious about how this vacuum stacks up against other robot vacuums? You should check out our guide to the best robot vacuums, and make an informed decision. If your mom owns a cat or a dog, consider something from our guide to the best robot vacuums for pet hair.

Price: $199.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

48. Judith Ripka Evil Eye Charm Bracelet

This Evil Eye charm bracelet is a great gift for moms who feel like they need a little protection. This piece is made from sterling silver, blue sapphire, and other gemstones.

Want a matching set? We recommended the matching necklace in this set in our guide to the best gifts for women who have everything.

Price: $475

49. QVC Gift Card

If your mom is anything like mine, then she probably enjoys a little recreational shopping on her TV set. Some moms like HSN, but my mom is a QVC loyalist. A gift card is a nice way to let her pick her own gift. If your mom prefers shopping in an actual store, maybe a gift card to a swanky, upscale store like Nordstrom is a better choice.

50. Sterling Silver 5 Colors Solitaire Ring Set

Stacked rings are a huge trend right now. This ring set is made from colored cubic zirconia and sterling silver. Some user reviews indicate that this set runs a little small, so consider ordering up a size, particularly if your mom has a larger bone structure.

Price: $48.95 – $59.95, depending on size selected

51. KitchenAid KSM155GBSA 5 Quart Artisan Design Series Mixer With Glass Bowl

I have many fond childhood memories of baking with my mom . We would always mix up cookie batter in her dependable KitchenAid. If you want to make some fresh memories with your mom, maybe it’s time to upgrade her old mixer. Today, these rugged mixers come in pretty much every color you can imagine. The Artisan Design Series mixer works with any KitchenAid attachments designed for a five quart machine. Prices for these machines may vary by color. I’m a sucker for the color pictured above, Sea Glass, but Plumberry, Raspberry Ice, and Toffee are also nice options. You can shop all the colors via the “buy it here” link below. These mixers come with a burnished metal flat beater, a burnished metal dough hook, and wire whip. They are backed by a one-year warranty.

Want to go the extra mile? Grab an attachment for making pasta or ice cream from our list of the best KitchenAid attachments. You can also check out our guide to the best KitchenAid mixers to see other options.

Price: $314.99 for the color pictured above (32 percent off MSRP)

52. ‘Downton Abbey’: Seasons 1-5 on Blu-Ray

Period dramas are a great way for moms unwind at the end of the day. If she loves Downton Abbey, this box set is a great gift. If you want to get her the whole series, you should throw in the Season 6 Blu-ray, too. You might also want to consider getting her a copy of the book Downton Abbey – A Celebration: The Official Companion to All Six Seasons.

Price: $64.99 (41 percent off MSRP)

53. Willow Lake Farms Premium California Olive Oil & 25 Star Balsamic Vinegar Gift Set

This gift set is a great gift for the mom who loves entertaining. The olive oil is grown, cold-pressed and bottled in Northern California from local Arbiquina olives. If you need more gourmet gift ideas, consider our gift guide to the best thank you gift ideas, which is filled with inexpensive gourmet gift ideas.

Price: $39.98

54. Yankee Candle 22-Ounce Jar Scented Candle (Sun & Sand)

Yankee Candles smell great, and lots of moms like to create “smellscapes” in their homes using these jar candles. Sun and Sand is a nice scent for moms who like the beach. If you think mom would prefer to pick her own scent, maybe a Yankee Candle gift card is a better bet.

Price: $27.99

55. English Laundry English Rose Eau de Parfum Gift Set

This gift set includes perfume, lotion, and shower gel. This classic scent is a cacophony of rich smells: jasmine petals, fresh kiwis, red lychee, golden quince and white chocolate. It’s elegant and upscale, and perfect for the woman who appreciates the finer things.

Price: $88

56. Tria Beauty Hair Removal Laser

Tria is the first FDA-cleared laser available for home use. This is a nice gift for moms who want to pamper themselves. Any woman can remove unwanted hair from the comfort of her own home, and for much less money than she would pay to visit a laser hair clinic. For moms who have limited mobility, this gadget lets them feel polished and pretty, even if they can’t make it out to the spa every other week. Simply treat the unwanted hair once every two weeks, and hair will be gone after three months.

Tria isn’t the only company making home laser hair removal machines. To see how Tria compares to other models out there, read our guide to the best home laser hair removal devices.

Price: $449

57. Natuzzi RE-VIVE Performance Recliner & Ottoman

Is mom’s furniture looking a little worse for wear? This set from Natuzzi is available in chocolate, ebony, or ivory. It is made with Italian leather, and designed to perfectly support the body. Just looking for a new ottoman? Browse our new guide to the best large storage ottomans to get even more gift ideas.

Price: $2,744.59 (8 percent off MSRP)

58. Collar Perfect Travel Iron

This compact iron is designed to keep collars pressed and tight. It can be used on the go, or at home to do quick touch-ups. There are flip out wings to cover larger areas, and six different heat settings. Whether she uses it on her own work clothes, or puts it to work on your dad’s wardrobe, this is a time-saving device she’ll really appreciate.

Price: $34.95

59. Coleman Lay-Z Spa Inflatable Hot Tub

Installing a “real” hot tub can costs thousands. This inflatable hot tub is a more affordable option, and it’s something your mom can transport from her home to her summer residence. Hot tubs can provide relaxation and relief from a whole host of life’s problems. A similar model to consider is the Intex PureSpa.

Price: $369 (38 percent off MSRP)

60. Vogue All Access

Shopping for a mom who loves the latest fashions and trends? A subscription to Vogue is a great gift idea. This “all access” subscription includes a print subscription, as well as a digital subscription that can be accessed right away. Want to see more options? Browse more fashion and style mags here.

Price: $10 (92 percent off MSRP)

61. L’Occitane Almond Supple Skin Oil

What mom doesn’t want supple skin? This hydrating oil from L’Occitane nourishes skin, and radically improves the appearance of extremely dry winter skin. It’s also a great gift for new moms, or for moms who just lost a lot of weight. This skin-toning oil is recommended for use before, during and after pregnancy.

Price: $46

62. Landmann Savannah Garden Light Fire Pit

Fire pits are a great gift for moms who love outdoor living. She can hang out by the fire when it is cold in late fall, or roast s’mores over an open flame with the kids during those long summer nights.

Price: $97.38 (55 percent off MSRP)

63. ‘My Life on the Road’

Gloria Steinem’s memoir My Life on the Road is a must-read for any mom who was part of the feminist movement in the 60s and 70s. Any mom who is passionate about travel or activism will also enjoy reading this sprawling tale.

Price: $16.74 (40 percent off MSRP)

64. $250 Bedandbreakfast.com Gift Card & $50 Amazon.com Gift Card

Need a gift for a mom who loves traveling, or just needs to get away for a long weekend? This combo pack includes $250 to spend on a bed and breakfast, plus $50 to spend at Amazon on any travel essentials she might need. The Bedandbreakfast.com gift card is accepted at dozens of locations in both the US and Canada. She can make a reservation by either directly contacting a participating B&B, providing order and card number, and presenting the card at check-in, or by using the “Book now” button at BedandBreakfast.com

Price: $300

65. Spring Cleaning

Mom works hard enough as it is. Give her a little help around the house by booking a cleaning from a professional maid service. You can book a spring cleaning, or a deep cleaning to tackle problem areas mom hasn’t been up to cleaning for a few months. Mom will definitely appreciate a day off from housework.

Price: About $170 for four hours, depending on your location and depth of cleaning required

66. Dansko Women’s Pro Xp Mule

Dansko clogs and mules are beloved by working women everywhere, with many devoted wearers working in fields like teaching, nursing, or office work. These comfortable, sensible shoes have a special anti-fatigue rocker bottom, which makes them ideal for any mom who is on her feet for hours at a stretch. There are a variety of colors and patterns to choose from, so she can still feel stylish in a pair of sensible shoes.

Price: $99.97 and up, depending on size and color selected

67. Soleus Women’s SG011-345 GPS One Digital Display Quartz Green Watch

Need a cool gift for an active mom? This cute watch is also a GPS-capable sport accessory. This is a great gift for moms who love running, and want to keep pushing themselves to set a new personal best. If you’re not sure that this watch is just right, you might want to browse our Fitbit comparison post, or browse our favorite running watches for women.

Price: $68.95 (13 percent off MSRP)

68. 100 Years of Royal Albert Teacups and Saucers

Whether your mother is passionate about history or tea, Anglophiles of all stripes will love this cute set of five teacups and saucers. Each one of the five styles is a historic pattern created between 1900 and 1940. The cups, believe it or not, are totally dishwasher safe, even though they’re made from luxurious materials like bone china and 22-karat gold.

Price: $144.39 (50 percent off MSRP)

69. Go Pet Club Cat Tree

If mom treats her cats like her own children, then she’ll really love getting a new cat tree. This extra large model is great for homes with multiple cats, and provides lots of places for happy cats to lounge and play. If this particular model is too big for her house or apartment, you can browse more cat trees here.

Price: $100.46 (41 percent off MSRP)

70. OjO Commuter Scooter for Adults

If your mom loves the open air and saving the environment, this fun scooter might be the perfect toy for her retirement, or for adding some fun into her morning commute. The OjO scooter runs for 25 miles on a single charge, and recharges without any special equipment using a basic 110V wall outlet. With a top speed of 20 MPH, this scooter is fast enough to be fun, but with a top speed that means she won’t have to get a special license to ride this around town. This is a great gift for moms who love cycling, but are getting older and could use an electric asset. We also think it would be a nice gift for moms who live by the beach.

Price: $1,999.99

71. em michelle phan The Life Palette

YouTube star Michelle Phan has her own line of makeup. The Life Palette contains four beauty looks curated by Michelle Phan herself. Each palette has 36 shades of eye, lip and cheek colors. There are a variety of “Life” palettes to choose from, including Beach Life, Party Life, and Career Life. If you want to see more options, shop more makeup from the Michelle Phan line here.

Price: $59

72. Vilano C1 Womens Comfort Road Bike Shimano 21 Speed

Does mom live in a bike-friendly city? Help her stay active with this comfort road bike. The comfortable seat and smooth Shimano gears ensure that mom will be comfortable, even on longer rides. This bike is ideal for commuting or rides on well-groomed trails.

Not sure if this bike is quite right for your mom? Maybe one of the bikes on our list of the best folding bikes or best electric bikes would be more her speed.

Price: $169.00 – $201.58, depending on options selected

73. ‘I Am A Mom And A Nurse – Nothing Scares Me’ Funny Hoodie

Need a gift for a mom who works as a nurse? This hoodie is perfect for lounging on her off-days. Consider pairing it with a “I’m A Nurse, What’s Your Super Power?” mug.

Price: $21.95 – $25.95, depending on size and color selected

74. Oliso® PRO™ Smart Vacuum Sealer

Vacuum sealers are a great way to prepare excess food for freezing, helping mom to save money. It’s also a nice accessory for moms who are interested in cooking sous vide. We like this model because of its reusable bags, as well as the moist/dry sealing options. This makes it ideal for tight seals needed for storage or in-bag cooking, as well as creating a “looser” seal for marinading meats and seafood in a bag.

Price: $149.99 (35 percent off MSRP)

75. Apple Watch Sport 38mm Rose Gold Aluminum Case With Lavender Sport Band

The Apple Watch is a great gift for moms who love exercise, staying on schedule, or playing creative games right from their wrist. This lavender-gold combination is an especially nice look for women. To complete your gift, grab some accessories from our guide to the best Apple Watch straps and Apple Watch charging stands.

Price: $349

76. The Travel Halo by Cloudz

Is mom a frequent flyer? This travel pillow, bundled with ear plugs and a sleep mask, will help make her next flight more comfortable. If she’s already planning her next big trip, you can find more gift ideas in our guide to the best summer travel accessories.

Price: $24

77. Borghese Fango Active Mud for Face & Body

We’ve featured a few other pampering products on our list so far, but none of them feel quite as spa-like as this special mud. Infused with sweet almond and avocado oils, this mud detoxifies and helps to clear dull skin. Just put on a thick layer wherever skin has lost its luster, let it sit for 10 minutes, and then rinse until clear.

Price: $49.61 (32 percent off MSRP)

78. ‘My Good-Looking, Thoughtful Child Gave Me This T-shirt’ V-Neck

This shirt is a great gift for any mom with a good sense of humor. If you’re looking for a shirt that’s got a pop culture tie-in, maybe your Westeros-loving mom would like a funny Game of Thrones shirt instead.

Price: $19.95

79. Etat Libre d’Orange Rien Eau de Parfum Spray

Luxe Parisian perfumery Etat Libre d’Orange makes a great scent called “Rien,” which means “nothing” in French. So when your mom asks what you got for her birthday, you can joke “nothing” before you hand over this delicate perfume. Rien has notes of rose, leather, orris, incense, oakmoss, patchouli, amber, cumin and black pepper.

Want other perfume recommendations? We also like many of the company’s other scents, including Vraie Blonde and Eau de Protection (the latter is one of my all-time favorites). Whichever option you choose, consider adding a vintage-inspired perfume atomizer to your gift to up the glam factor.

Price: $85

80. Hampton Sun Sunless Tanning Mist

Is mom going on a vacation to warmer climates? Get her skin beach-ready with this safe sunless tanner. This clear sunless tanner comes in a convenient, quick-dry spray. Tan develops in mere hours, and the formula helps to keep skin moisturized. If you want to take your generosity to the next level, consider the Maxi-Mist Lite Sunless Spray Tanning tent kit instead.

Price: $36

81. Badgley Mischka Women’s Poetry Dress Pump

Every woman deserves to own a pair of designer shoes, and these pumps are a great splurge for any major life event. The highly decorated heels look incredible with a little black dress. Gold, silver, ivory, and purple variants of this style are also available.

Price: $119.27 – $293.67, depending on size and color selected

82. Slive 4U Radio

Does mom live in an area that is at risk for tornadoes, hurricanes, or earthquakes? This radio will give you both some peace of mind. It’s powered by a hand-crank, and can recharger your electronics in a pinch. The radio receives NOAA weather radio and AM/FM radio, and includes a siren. When the power goes out, this radio can help her stay connected and stay safe.

Price: $59.99

83. ‘Between the World and Me’

This best-selling, award-winning book by Ta-Nehisi Coates explores issues of race. The narrative explores the history of race and segregation, with settings as diverse as Howard University, Civil War battlefields, and Paris. If your mom hasn’t read this book, she really should add it to her collection.

Price: $14.40 (40 percent off MSRP)

84. A Dozen Roses Shakespeare In Love Eau de Parfum Spray

Looking for a perfume that’s as pretty as it is evocative? This beautifully packaged perfume is perfect for moms who appreciate classic scents and beautiful art. The company’s scent Electron is also a nice gift option to consider.

Price: $92.82 (26 percent off MSRP)

85. Cuisinart 7-Piece Nonstick Cutlery Knife Set With Acrylic Stand

Are mom’s knives looking a little beat up? It may be time to upgrade to a new set. This elegant set looks at home in a modern kitchen. The stand is a very cool display element, and the knives themselves are made from quality metal, and have handles that are comfortable to grip.

If she already has plenty of knives, maybe a kitchen gift inspired by our list of the best cookware sets would be more appropriate.

Price: $48.30 (52 percent off MSRP)

86. bella j. Just Because Makeup Set

Need a “just because” gift for your mom? This “Just Because” gift set is the ideal choice. It’s a 10-item set with lip gloss, pedicure supplies, nail art and nail polish, lip balm, hair ties, and more. The only thing she might need is some nail polish remover to complete the package. If this gift set seems a little too youthful for your mom, maybe stila’s Sending My Love Gift Set would be a better option.

Price: $34

87. Spafinder Wellness 365 Gift Card

If mom needs a spa day, this elegantly packaged gift box will let her pick just the right location and treatment for her needs. She can use this gift card to get massages or skin care treatments at over 20,000 spa and wellness locations. Another option to consider? Get her a massager she can use within the comfort of her own home.

Price: $50

88. Conair Waterfall Foot Spa With Lights, Bubbles & Heat

Speaking of creating a spa-like experience at home, this foot bath is a lovely gift for moms who are on their feet all day. The bubbles, light, and heat creating a soothing experience. This model includes three pedicure attachments: a brush, pumice, and massager. Complete this gift with a bottle or two of Crabtree & Evelyn Nail Lacquer, so she can give herself a pedicure after her soak.

Price: $39.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

89. Sarabeth’s Jams and Marmalades

If mom loves something special on her morning toast, this variety pack is a great gift. This variety pack includes Strawberry-Raspberry Preserve, Peach-Apricot Preserve, and Orange-Apricot Marmalade. All of these are pectin-free. Want to go the extra mile? Toss in a copy of Sarabeth’s breakfast cookbook, which will inspire her to use those marmalades in lots of exciting new ways .

Price: $18.32 for a variety pack of three

90. PMD Personal Microderm System

Designed for use every week, the PMD system brings 21st Century dermatology into the comfort of mom’s own home. This device evens out skin tone, reduces blemishes, and improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Aluminum Oxide crystals on the patented spinning discs quickly exfoliate skin, making the skin underneath more receptive to topical skin care treatments (such as dr. brandt needles no more).

Price: $159 (12 percent off MSRP)

91. Julep Nail Polish Set (Midnight Stardusts Trio)

This funky, travel-friendly set of polishes is great for moms who like to experiment with bold colors and metallic shades. The colors are great, but the real benefit here is what the polish does to your nails. An independent study found that women who used the polish found stronger, harder, more conditioned nails after just two weeks of use. You can browse more Julep cosmetics here.

Price: $19.99

92. ‘Take What You Need’ Wooden Box And Coins

For moms who have had a tough year, this optimistic gift can be just the light-hearted gift they need to turn the corner. This gift box is filled with coins with words like “hope” and “strength” inscribed on them. Additional coins are available.

Price: $24.95

93. Ecosusi Ladies Faux Leather Briefcase

This cute briefcase is ideal for moms who need a new laptop bag, work bag, or purse. We particularly like the oversized bow detail. If the brown version pictured above isn’t to her taste, there are blue and black options as well.

Want to see more options like this? Check out our guide to the best laptop bags for similar styles that your mom might like.

Price: $39.99 (55 percent off MSRP)

94. KitchenAid Siphon Coffee Brewer

Does your mom love coffee? I mean, really, really love it? A siphon brewer can help her make her best-ever cup, thanks to precise temperature and vacuum technology. The siphon system produces the kind of coffee you might have had at swanky, high-end coffee shops. If your mother favors lighter roasts with a more tea-like brew profile, this brewer would be ideal. Plus, the brewer just looks so darn cool.

Price: $199

95. ‘A to Z of Crochet: The Ultimate Guide for the Beginner to Advanced Crocheter’

Maybe your mom already knows to crochet. Maybe she’s been meaning to learn for years. Either way, this book can help her complete her first project. Does she learn better from a person than she does from a book? Maybe an online crochet course would be better for her.

Price: $12.66 (33 percent off MSRP)

96. Isotoner Womens Micro Terry PillowStep Clog

Comfy slippers are a must for women of a certain age. These ultra-comfy house slippers are perfect for moms with tired feet and aching joints. If you want to get her something warmer, consider these Isotoner boots instead.

Price: $9.20 and up, depending on size selected

97. Travelon Anti-Theft Messenger Bag

If your mom has a cruise coming up, packing the right bag is important. This anti-theft bag has a cut-roof shoulder strap, along with an organizer with RFID blocking card and passport slots. This bag will help keep her cash and belongings safe, no matter where she goes in the world. You can browse more rugged travel gear from Travelon here.

Price: $35.69 (41 percent off MSRP)

98. Agatha Christie’s Marple (Series 4)

I vastly prefer Julia McKenzie’s interpretation of the character to the Geraldine McEwan years, but that’s just me. This is the first DVD collection from the Julia McKenzie years of the show, but your mom doesn’t need to start at the beginning of the show to get caught up. Each Marple mystery is more or less self-contained, and doesn’t require any prior knowledge of the books or TV show to enjoy.

More of a Poirot fan? Maybe the Agatha Christie Poirot: Definitive Collection would be a superior choice.

Price: $27.44 (54 percent off MSRP)

99. Fred & Friends CITY WATER Self Waterer

Fred & Friends is known for goofy gag gifts like Bear Hands oven mitts and take-out fake-out bags. This self-watering device for houseplants is perfect for moms who forget to water their plants, or for moms who travel a lot. Plus, it looks like a city water tower, which is kinda of funny.

Price: $26.88

100. NFL Football Womens Wordmark Basic Flannel Shirt

If mom loves football, get her a shirt that lets her show her team pride. Multiple teams are available. If flannel’s not really her style, maybe these NFL leggings would be a better choice.

Price: $32.50 – $79.99, depending on team and size selected

101. Tonymoly I’m Real Skin Care Facial Mask Sheet Package

Korean beauty products are incredibly hot right now, and Tonymoly is one of the best-known brands. This package contains all 11 of the companies cult favorite masks. Each mask is made with real botanicals, and designed to target a specific skin complaint like moisture, elasticity, dullness, and more. Toss in a Tonymoly Pandas Dream So Cool Eye Stick if you want to give her the full Tonymoly treatment.

Price: $10.70

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.