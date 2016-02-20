40 Best Birthday Gifts for Men: The Ultimate List

Your significant other’s birthday is coming up, and you have no idea what to get him. Should you go with something sweet and romantic, or something cutting-edge and totally unexpected? We’re here to help you find a gift he’ll love, and at a price that works for your budget. Get him something awesome from our list of the best birthday gifts for men, and we know he’ll be pleased. Whether you guys just started dating, or have been an item for years, we have a gift that’s perfect for your unique relationship. Read on to see our top picks for birthday gifts for him. You can also get more cool gift ideas in our guides to the best gifts for men and the best birthday gifts for him.

1. Follow Your Heart Pocket Compass

This romantic gift is great for guys who love the great outdoors. A compass ensures he will always find his way home, and his way back to you. One side features a working compass, while the reverse reads, “Follow your heart.” This is a sweet gift to send to a boyfriend who lives far away. If you guys can’t be together on his actual birthday, this simple compass shows him that he is still in your thoughts. If he’s got a literary bent, he might also enjoy this compass engraved with a poem by e. e. cummings.

Price: $17.50

2. Calvin Klein ETERNITY for Men AQUA Eau de Toilette

Want your boyfriend to smell amazing? This fresh scent from CK is light, yet intoxicating. This complete aqua scent includes notes of cucumber, citrus, green leaves, pepper, and sandalwood. A body spray is also available. You could also consider the Calvin Klein ETERNITY for Men after shave balm.

Price: $74 for 3.4 ounces (Smaller and larger sizes also available)

3. ‘Are You My Boyfriend?’

Are You My Boyfriend? is a cute take on the classic kid’s book Are You My Mother? If you’re looking for a cute, heartfelt gift, this is a fun option…especially if you’re ready to upgrade your relationship from FWB to officially dating.

Looking for other modern takes on classic kids books? We also like Goodnight, iPad and Oh, the Places You’ll Eff Up: A Parody for Your Twenties.

Price: $13.06 (13 percent off MSRP)

4. Bacon Body Wash

Looking for a funny gift? This bacon-scented body wash will definitely make him chuckle. Unless he’s vegetarian, of course. If you’re looking for other interesting soap options, we also like Wink Soap’s cannabis scented bar, as well as Molton Brown’s black pepper bodyscrub bar.

Price: $9.20

5. UA Men’s Blitzing II Stretch Fit Cap

Every guy needs a good ball cap, and this one from Under Armour is a nice option to consider. In addition to coming in a huge array of colors, it has a slightly stretchy fit for maximum comfort. The built-in HeatGear sweatband wicks away sweat, which helps to keep sweat out of his eyes while he’s at work or play.

Want more hat ideas? Browse MLB ball cap styles here, or take a look at some cool men’s fedoras on sale.

Price: $12.95 and up, depending on size and color selected

6. Motorola Moto 360 Sport

If you’re looking for a really nice gift for a serious boyfriend, a high-end smartwatch is a great choice. This sporty version of the Moto 360 has a great interface, and comes in multiple colors. In addition to keeping him connected with notifications, the watch also replaces his existing fitness tracker. The 360 Sport tracks your steps, calories, and heart rate. If you’re not sure about this exact model, get more ideas from our guide to the best smartwatches.

Price: $199.99, depending on color selected

7. ‘This Is What An Amazing Boyfriend Looks Like’ T-shirt

Need a cheap gift? This heartfelt shirt might be a little cheesy, but it’s still an awesome and inexpensive gift. Want to get him a shirt that matches his interests? Try something from our list of the best Batman shirts, or browse Peyton Manning shirts and jerseys here if he’s a football fan.

Price: $5.89 – $9.89, depending on size and color selected

8. Hand Trades Personalized Guitar Picks

These personalized guitar picks are a cute and romantic gift for any musician. If a metal pick isn’t quite right for him, a nice alternative is a guitar pick keychain. Pair either option with a gift card to Guitar Center, and you’ve got a great gift for your guitar-playing boyfriend.

Price: $18.95

9. SupplyKick Nappa Leather Travel Document Organizer

Does your boyfriend have to travel a lot for work? This oversized card and travel document organizer is ideal for separating his business and personal credit cards, storing different currencies, and for stashing boarding passes and travel itineraries. It’s also available in black, in case he prefers more subdued accessories. A nice alternative to this would be an RFID-blocking bag.

Looking for more gift ideas for the intrepid traveler in your life? Browse more gift ideas in our guide to the best travel gifts.

Price: $19.95

10. Armitron Men’s Date Function Leather Strap Watch

Water resistant to 165 feet, this classic men’s watch is as affordable as it is rugged. It’s also available in different band colors, in case your guy prefers a different look. Not sure this watch says “I love you” the way you want it to? Browse more men’s watches and smartwatches here.

Price: $52.49 (25 percent off MSRP)

11. 16 Ounce Moscow Mule Copper Mug Gift Set

Does your BF love classic cocktails? This Moscow Mule mug set is perfect for keeping his ginger beer and vodka ice cold. Real copper mugs are the preferred cocktail receptacle for a Moscow Mule, since copper quickly takes on the chill from the ice, making the rim frosty and keeping the drink insulated. Copper straws are also included.

Not much of a Moscow Mule guy? Maybe some whiskey glasses would be a better birthday gift for him.

Price: $34.96 (42 percent off MSRP)

12. Darth Vader Oven Glove

Need a gift for the boyfriend who loves cooking and sci-fi in equal measure? This heat-resistant Darth Vader glove is perfect for guys who love BBQ or baking. Toss in a matching Darth Vader kitchen apron and some lightsaber tongs for an even better gift.

Price: $17.95 (28 percent off MSRP)

13. Char-Broil American Gourmet Offset Smoker

Speaking of guys who love to BBQ, this smoker is perfect for guys who love smoked meats, classic BBQ, and other meaty delights. You can also use it to grill up burgers and dogs. It’s easy to clean, and small enough to work in even the smallest of backyards. You can browse more grills and smoker-grill combos from Char-Broil here.

Price: $74.99 (24 percent off MSRP)

14. Escort Passport 8500X50 Radar Detector

This radar detector is perfect for the boyfriend who likes to drive fast. It offers 360 degrees of protection, along with a system to reduce the number of false alarms a driver experiences. We like Escort’s models because they’ve won a lot of awards, and the brand has been around for decades. In addition, something like 65 of all radar detection patents are owned by Escort.

Radar detector laws vary from state to state, and may also vary depending on whether he drives a commercial vehicle or a personal car. Make sure to read up on legislation in your area before making a purchase, and always drive safely and responsibly. Want to see more high-end radar detector options? Browse more Escort radar detectors here.

Price: $199.99

15. ‘The Scientists: A History of Science Told Through the Lives of Its Greatest Inventors’

Need a gift for a guy who loves science, history, or reading? This fascinating book is perfect for him. Even if he has a hard time grasping tough science concepts, this easy-to-read book will make it easy to understand how key scientific advancements changed the course of history. This book will appeal to guys who love a good biography, since the lives of the scientists themselves are given more prominence than the hard science they came up with.

Not sure if this book is right for him? Browse hot new releases in books, and find him something that’s just right.

Price: $15.89 (21 percent off MSRP)

16. Amazon Echo

The Amazon Echo is an always-on, voice-controlled hub. It can play music, read you the news, add items to your to-do list, look up information, and add items to your Amazon shopping cart, all using voice commands. It also syncs seamlessly with a wide range of other smart home gadgets and platforms. You can learn more about syncing Echo with other smart home products here.

If you are currently a student, you may want to take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Student Free Trial. You’ll get six months of Prime Student for free, which includes perks like free movie streaming, free photo storage, early access to deals, free Audible content, free access to select ebooks, and free two-day shipping on over 50 million eligible items.

Price: $179.99

17. SodaStream Play Home Soda Maker Starter Kit

The SodaStream Play is available in multiple colors, and takes less than 30 seconds to carbonate a bottle of tap water. Once the water is carbonated, you can add SodaStream syrups to create homemade soda. For those who need to stick to reduced sugar, we also recommend stevia-sweetened Sweet Drops as a substitute for soda syrup. You can easily exchange the four ounce starter CO2 carbonator that comes with the kit for a full size 60-liter carbonator with the included mail-in rebate form.

If you’re new to SodaSteam technology, you can browse other types of SodaStream machines on sale here.

Price: $99.99 MSRP, select colors on sale as low as $65.22

18. Element Men’s Mohave Backpack

This skate-friendly backpack is great for school or weekend fun. Special features includes an internal laptop sleeve, and handy front zip pocket. You can clip a skateboard to the bag for easy transport. If you want to see more gear from Element, click here.

Price: $49.50

19. Levi’s Men’s 514 Straight Jean

These classic straight-leg jeans looks great on a variety of body types and heights. If he’s an active guy who needs a little more stretch in his jeans, we also like Levi’s Men’s 514 Straight Motion Stretch jeans. You can see additional wash options and distressed looks via the link below.

Price: $35.92 – $58, depending on size and wash selected

20. Moto X Pure Edition Unlocked Smartphone (32GB Black)

If his current phone is cracked, slow, or just plain old, hook him up with an unlocked smartphone from Motorola. The Moto X Pure Edition is an Android smartphone that’s gotten rave reviews. We like unlocked phones because they offer the flexibility to choose your carrier, and make it easier to switch carriers in the event that you move. While the initial price is a little high, the up-front costs of an unlocked phone are often less than your total monthly payments on a two-year contract.

Not sure if this phone is right for him? Browse more unlocked and on-contract phones here.

Price: $399.99 (other size and color options available)

21. Shure MV5 Digital Condenser Microphone

Is your boyfriend a singer, musician, or podcast producer? A new mic can make whatever he records sound more professional. In addition to having a cool retro look (and multiple color options to choose from), this mic has three preset modes, and automatically applies gain, EQ, compression and limiting for optimal sound. You can browse more mics from Shure here.

Price: $99 (20 percent off MSRP)

22. Frostbeard Studio Book Lovers Soy Candle

Does your boyfriend love the smell of old books? This soy candle from Frostbeard Studio is a great gift for serious book lovers. These candles are mixed, poured and assembled in small batches at a studio in Minneapolis, Minnesota. If you want other bibliophile-friendly gift ideas, the company also makes literary candles that evoke the smell of The Shire and Gatsby’s Mansion.

Not much of a candle guy? Grab something from our list of the best gifts for book lovers instead.

Price: $18

23. Slap Shot Soap

Need a gift for a hockey fan? Grab him tickets for the next home game, and toss in some of this awesome soap. The tea tree and spearmint oils provide an invigorating sensation. Once he uses up all the soap, the gift tin can be used as a handy place to stash guitar picks, spare change, cufflinks, or other bits and bobs. Want more gift options? Browse more manly soaps from Seattle Sundries here.

Price: $9.50

24. ‘Mr. Nuts and Mr. Balls’

Does your boyfriend have a juvenile sense of humor? This goofy book will definitely make him laugh. If you want more gift ideas like this, we also recommend The Oatmeal’s book 5 Very Good Reasons to Punch a Dolphin in the Mouth (And Other Useful Guides).

Price: $8.88

25. D-FantiX Paracord Survival Bracelet

If your boyfriend is big into survival gear and survival TV shows, this paracord bracelet is an awesome cheap gift. He can unwind the paracord in an emergency situation, and use it for tie lines, rigging a pulley system, or even fishing. The bracelet also has a built-in fire starter.

Looking for a more lavish gift? He might also enjoy a Bear Grylls-branded survival kit.

Price: $7.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

26. Goorin Bros. Men’s Hooters Trucker Hat

This is a good gift for a guy who loves…owls. Just owls. No double meaning here. Of course, if this isn’t really the right gift for him, you can browse other hat styles from Goorin Bros. here.

Price: $24.95

27. Pendleton Men’s Game Day Shirt

Some guys hate shopping for clothes, and so it’s up to their partners to keep their wardrobe looking neat and tidy. If every shirt in his closet has a hole in it, this Game Day shirt is perfect for both workwear and casual weekend wear. You can browse more designs from Pendleton here.

Price: $25.01 – $119.99, depending on size and color selected

28. Alexander Del Rossa Men’s Cotton Sweatshirt Style Hooded Bathrobe

Maybe his current bathrobe is looking a little ratty. Maybe he doesn’t even own a bathrobe. Either way, he’ll appreciate having a clean and comfy bathrobe to use when he gets out of the shower. The hood and side pockets make this extra comfy. Multiple color options are available. Consider tossing in some cozy slippers to complete the gift.

Price: $54.99 and up, depending on size and color selected

29. Lacoste Men’s Graduate LCR3 Fashion Sneaker

If he needs some fresh kicks, these fashionable sneakers from Lacoste are a preppy, cool option. Made from real leather and available in three different colors, these sneakers look great with jeans or white summer pants.

Want more gift ideas? Browse more Lacoste designs here, or grab him some Lacoste cologne.

Price: $45.96 – $89.99, depending on size and color selected

30. DC Men’s Star Short Sleeve T-Shirt

This casual shirt is perfect for guys who love to skate. It is recommended that you hand wash this shirt. If you want to throw in some DC shoes, we’re pretty sure he won’t say no.

Price: $16.01 – $22, depending on size and color selected

31. Fossil Aiden Messenger Bag

If he needs a new bag for work or school, this classy design from Fossil is a great option. Made from real leather, this messenger bag is packed with storage options. There’s an interior zip pocket, three interior slip pockets, three pen holders, a card slot, and one under-flap pocket. Need a nice bag at a lower price point? Browse more men’s messenger bags here.

Price: $198

32. Hotel Style Geometric Black Reversible Bedding Duvet Cover Set Full/Queen

Is he still sleeping in the same Spiderman sheets he’s had since he was a kid? Give him a bedding set that makes his bedroom look like it belongs to a real man. This reversible bedding set is masculine, but still feels luxurious. Not a fan of this design? Browse more bedding sets from Hotel Style here.

Price: $79.97 (33 percent off MSRP)

33. ‘Coloring for Grown-Ups: The Adult Activity Book’

Need a funny gift for an artsy boyfriend? This hipster-approved coloring book for adults is packed with adult-inspired activities and art prompts. You can browse more adult coloring books here.

Price: $8.32 (24 percent off MSRP)

34. ‘Bacon 24/7: Recipes for Curing, Smoking & Eating’

If he loves cooking, or just loves bacon, this cookbook is a great gift idea for him. Whether he wants to make his own bacon, or just eat lots of bacon-centric foods, this cookbook will definitely make him drool. Give him the book and let him work his own magic on a hunk of pork belly, or cure some bacon yourself using a recipe from this book. Then, give him both the meat and this book for his birthday. Either way, he’ll be one happy carnivore.

If your boyfriend is vegan or vegetarian, maybe a tofu-making kit is a better birthday gift idea for him.

Price: $18.15 (21 percent off MSRP)

35. Task Essential Skin Feed Lotion

Lots of guys dislike “frou frou” skincare routines, but he’ll change his tune when his dry skin stops itching and peeling. The masculine packaging and serious results ensure that he’ll be very appreciative. This Swiss-made product is infused with oxygen, apricol oil and algae. Papaya extract helps remove dead, dry skin cells, ensuring that he’ll literally put his best face forward. You can browse more skincare products from Task Essential here.

Price: $54

36. ‘Rocky: Heavyweight Collection’

If he loves the Rocky movies, this collection is a great gift idea. This Blu-ray box set includes the following films: Rocky, Rocky II, Rocky III, Rocky IV, Rocky V, Rocky Balboa. Not interested in sports movies? Maybe the Stanley Kubrick: Visionary Filmmaker Collection is more to his taste.

Price: $25.45 (36 percent off MSRP)

37. Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Oven

This countertop pizza oven is the perfect cooking option for a busy boyfriend, or a bro boyfriend who isn’t super skilled in the kitchen. A cool feature is the ability to control the top and bottom heating elements separately. This makes it easy to avoid over-baking or over-browning. A timer signals end of cooking time and automatically turns off heating elements. This is also a nice option for eco-conscious boyfriends, since this small appliance uses 60 percent less energy than a standard oven.

Not sure if this kitchen appliance is right for his lifestyle? Browse more fun kitchen gear from Presto here.

Price: $45.99 (8 percent off MSRP)

38. HOMMAGE Essential Travel Kit

Shopping for a man who enjoys the finer things? Or maybe you just want to make his constant business trips more enjoyable? Either way, this travel kit from HOMMAGE is a great birthday gift for those looking for something special and luxurious. This travel kit includes cleanser, pre-shave oil, and shave cream. Two of each product are included, so he’s covered during long-haul trips. He can take his shave to the next level with the company’s luxe Manhattan razor.

Price: $150

39. Fossil Men’s Charlie Reversible Belt

A good belt makes an outfit. A worn, stretched out belt sends the wrong message. Help him look great on the job or out on the town with a fresh belt from Fossil. We really like this particular style because it’s reversible, so you’re really getting two belts for the price of one.

Want something with a little more panache? Browse more men’s belts here.

Price: $40

40. ‘Uncharted 4’ Limited Edition PlayStation 4 500GB Console Bundle

If your boyfriend loves adventure games and hasn’t gotten around to upgrading from PS3 to PS4, then this killer bundle is an awesome gift idea for his birthday, especially if it’s an important birthday. The bundle includes a limited edition PlayStation 4 system in gray blue with custom, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End-inspired silk screened artwork. He also gets a matching DualShock 4 Wireless Controller, and a copy of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Add in the coordinated gold wireless headset, and you’ve got a seriously cool gift for your gamer boyfriend.

Not quite the right console gift for him? Browse more cool console bundles on sale here, including both PS4 and Xbox One bundles.

Price: $399.99

