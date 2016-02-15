50 Best Engagement Party Gifts: Cool & Unique Ideas 2018

While not every couple chooses to throw an engagement party, it’s a nice gesture to bring an engagement gift to any engagement party you are invited to. An engagement party may be a semi-formal catered event, or it may take the form of of a casual event, like a backyard BBQ.

Finding the right engagement party gift can be tough, especially since very few couples register for engagement gifts in the same way that they register for wedding presents. While it is somewhat common for those shopping for bridal shower gifts to select an item from the couple’s wedding registry, this isn’t always possible for engagement parties. In some cases, the engagement party is held a year or two in advance of the planned wedding date, which means the couple hasn’t even created their wedding registry yet.

The etiquette surrounding engagement party gifts can be confusing, particularly if you’ve only ever been invited to attend bridal showers in the past. While gift-giving is the main event at a bridal shower, the opening of gifts at an engagement party usually takes less time. In some cases, guests may simply leave their engagement gifts at a table, and the couple will open them at a later date. While bridal shower gifts are often a bit more staid and ordinary (think blenders and toaster ovens), an engagement party is a great opportunity to pick a gift that’s funny, unique, and a little bit unexpected. Engagement parties are usually mixed-gender events, unlike bridal showers, so a gift-giver can get away with a gift that’s lighthearted, or ultra-manly, or even a bit risqué.

If you’re on the hunt for an awesome engagement gift, our gift guide is here to help. Whether you are looking for a small gift, or suggestions for a high-end gift, our guide is packed with cool, creative, and unique gifts for the happy couple. Some of the gift ideas below are better suited to an engagement party, while others are also appropriate for wedding gifts. And remember, it’s totally acceptable for you to split the cost of a big ticket gift with a couple of friends or family members. Just make sure you all sign the card that goes along with your gift. Read on to get inspired.

1. FreshRetroGallery Family Tree Chart

If you’re bringing two families together, it can be really fascinating to trace the young couple’s genealogy. This beautifully decorated family tree chart is a simple, inexpensive gift that is bound to become a family heirloom that’s placed on the wall in their new home. Gift messaging is available.

Price: $14.33

2. Crock-Pot Cook’ N Carry 6-Quart Oval Manual Portable Slow Cooker

While this engagement gift is bordering on wedding gift territory, we still think it’s a thoughtful gift idea. Over the coming months or years, the couple is going to have lots of late nights and early mornings as they visit potential reception locations, travel to taste the best cakes, and finalize the guest list. A slow cooker is a great gift because they can start dinner in the morning, and come home after a long day of traveling and planning to find a hot meal waiting for them.

If they already own a slow cooker, maybe it makes sense to upgrade their coffee maker instead. If you want to give them a caffeine boost to help them power through wedding planning, check out our guide to the best Keurig 2.0 coffee makers, or our guide to the best burr coffee grinders.

Price: $29.50

3. Gold Peacock Feather Wedding Toast Flutes

Whether they choose to use these elegant champagne flutes at their reception, or keep them around for everyday drinking, the couple will always think of you when they use these glasses. These hand-painted glasses are a lovely gift, and they’re even dishwasher-safe.

Need a gift fast, and can’t wait for the designer to hand-paint the glasses? We also really like Lenox’s True Love champagne flutes.

Price: $48

4. Malden International Designs Expressions P.S. I Love You Picture Frame

A simple photo frame is a great gift for any engagement party. The happy couple can put their favorite photo in the frame, and display it in the living room or bedroom. Not crazy about this particular frame style? Browse more options here.

Looking for an engagement gift for your best friend? You may also want to browse our special gift guide for best friend gifts.

Price: $12.01

5. Bride & Groom Instruction Manuals

These cute instruction manuals are perfect for couples who are tying the knot for the first time. They are super funny, but also packed with lots of helpful tips and lists for organizing the big day. If you’re worried that someone else will get them the same thing, consider getting them an Amazon gift card, and let them pick out their own books.

Price: $16.95

6. Pre de Provence Herbal Luxury Soap Gift Box

No idea what to get someone for their engagement? Decorative soaps are always a safe choice. This set includes nine high-quality, French-milled soaps. Scents include peony, lavender, milk, sage, honey almond, rose petal, and more. Not sure if this gift set is the right option? Browse more gift-worthy, luxury soaps here.

Price: $13.50

7. Merske 20-Inch Diameter 16th Century Italian Style Floor Globe Bar

If the happy couple enjoys fine alcohol, cartography, or items with an antique look, then this cool globe bar is a creative gift idea. This is a cool decorator item that will lend distinction to a living room, home bar, or study.

Price: $128.60

8. Tinggly Experience Voucher

Honeymoons can cost thousands of dollars. Help them to defray the cost of their post-wedding plans with a voucher for a Tinggly experience. Tinggly’s vouchers can be redeemed for fun couple’s activities all over the US, and abroad. The Premium vouchers can be redeemed for things like a helicopter tour, jazz cruise, culinary walking tours, or even surf lessons. The Ultimate vouchers can be redeemed for adventures like sunset sailing, vineyard visits, or overseas cooking classes. Want to book them a specific package?

Feel more comfortable helping with the cost of a hotel? Maybe a BedandBreakfast.com gift card, Hyatt hotels gift card, or Airbnb gift card would be well-received.

Price: $119 for Premium experience vouchers, $279 for Ultimate experience vouchers

9. Primitives By Kathy ‘Good Friends’ Box Sign

This cute sign looks great hung up on the wall, or resting on a tabletop. It’s an inexpensive gift, but one that still has a lot of heart. Want to see more gifts like this? Browse more signs from Primitives by Kathy here.

Price: $7.95

10. Crabtree & Evelyn His & Hers Travel Kits

Whether you want to prepare them for their honeymoon adventure, or just help them get geared up for their next business trip, a luxury travel kit is a thoughtful gift. Scents available in the men’s kits include Moroccan Myrrh, sandalwood, or lime. Some of the scents available for the women’s kits include magnolia, lavender, or “summer hill” fragrance. Looking for more gift ideas for the intrepid travelers in your life? Browse more gift ideas in our guide to the best travel gifts.

Price: $24-$26

11. Bucket List World Map

This colorful “scratch off” map is a great way for a couple to plan their bucket list. When you scratch off each country, there’s a unique, colorful design that gets revealed. The map is filled with cool ideas for things to do in each country, which makes it even more useful.

Shopping for a couple who love to go surfing? The company’s surf trip map is another cool gift idea they might enjoy.

Price: $39.97

12. Click & Grow Indoor Smart Herb Garden

This cute herb garden sprouts in a week or so, and provides fresh herbs for several months. In the event of a defect, Click & Grow will exchange the product within 12 months of purchase, so you can give this gift with confidence. This indoor herb garden comes with three basil cartridges, so they can start growing things right away. Want to see more options? Browse more gardens and refills from Click & Grow here.

Price: $59.95

13. lovepop Bird’s Nest Card

Only have a little disposable income? A beautiful card filled with heartfelt sentiments is the kind of gift every couple will cherish for years to come, and it doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. This highly detailed card has great visual appeal. You could tuck a gift card inside this bird’s nest card, but honestly the card is enough on its own, especially for those who are enduring financial hardships.

Price: $12

14. Midnight Woodworks Entryway Coat Rack

This handy entryway organizer is a coat rack, mail holder, and key rack, all in one. This design can be customized with a huge range of paints, stains, and hardware, so it’s easy to tailor the piece to their existing decor. You can browse more pieces from this woodworking company here.

Price: $100

15. ‘Follow Your Heart’ Print

This simple print is romantic, whimsical, and gives great life advice. The anatomical design of the heart will especially appeal to those who work in medical or scientific fields. It is available unframed, or in a frame for your convenience.

Price: $52.30 for unframed 12×8, $115 for same size print in a frame

16. Petcube Interactive Wi-Fi Pet Camera

If the only thing the happy couples loves more than each other is their pet, this interactive pet camera will help them keep tabs on their furry friend. While the couple is honeymooning, or just out for a day of shopping and errands, they can use this Wi-Fi camera to take photos, talk to their pet, and even engage the animal in a game of “chase the laser pointer”.

Want to give them a more discreet camera option? Check out our guide to the best spy camera.

Price: $149 (25 percent off MSRP)

17. American Tourister Luggage Fieldbrook II 4 Piece Set

If the couple is planning a destination wedding or a long honeymoon, then they’ll definitely appreciate some new luggage. We really like this set from American Tourister because of the variety of bag styles and sizes, as well as the bright color, which makes it easy to spot the bags at the baggage carousel. Other colors are also available via the link below, so check those out if you think lime green isn’t the right choice for the couple in question.

Price: $67.99 (66 percent off MSRP)

18. ‘The Complete Calvin and Hobbes’

Looking for a playful, whimsical gift? This collected box set includes every single Calvin and Hobbes strip. It’s a nice addition to their home library, and provides them with a fun way to unwind after a tough day of wedding planning. Do they have a quirkier sense of humor? Maybe a Far Side boxed set is more their speed.

Planning a wedding of your own, or helping a friend plan their event? You may also be interested in our guides to the best bridesmaid gifts and the best funny wedding cake toppers.

Price: $59.75 for the paperback version (40 percent off MSRP)

19. Farting Boston Terrier Mug by Pithitude

This goofy set of mugs is perfect for the couple with a crass sense of humor, or the couple who loves Boston Terriers. This mug is dishwasher and microwave safe. You can browse more quirky, handmade mugs from this design studio here.

Price: $18.95

20. ‘I Love You, I Know’ Blaster Pillowcase Set

Need an engagement gift for two Star Wars fans? This romantic pillowcase set is a creative and affordable gift idea for any couple who love Han and Leia.

Price: $28 (18 percent off MSRP)

21. Nest Fragrances Sicilian Tangerine Reed Diffuser

Oil diffusers help to make a whole room smell warm and inviting. NEST Fragrances specializes in true-to-life scents that are vibrant, without being cloying or perfume-y. Sicilian Tangerine is a nice option that smells fresh and helps you to feel alert.

Luxurious scented candles are also available, for those who dislike the mess potential of a spilled oil diffuser.

Price: $42

22. Lenox Devotion Photo Album

This gorgeous photo album can be used to house photographs from the engagement party, wedding, or honeymoon. The album has forty pages. The couple can also use it to organize their favorite photos taken during their relationship. You can browse other photo albums on sale here.

Price: $41.14 (43 percent off MSRP)

23. MiniPresso GR Espresso Maker

For the couple that’s always on the go, and always feeling tired, this portable espresso maker is a truly thoughtful gift. This compact machine is completely hand-powered, so no batteries or plugs are required. This can be used at work, while traveling, or while enjoying the great outdoors. Consider grabbing something from our list of the best free trade coffees to go with this gift.

Price: $64.99

24. BookRooks ‘Bullfinch’s Mythology’ Book Safe

A book safe looks like a real book when it’s on a shelf. The hollow inside provides the couple with a place to hide emergency cash, passports, valuables, jewelry, and much more. BookRooks also makes book safes out of many other titles. You can see all the available options here.

Price: $59

25. Keter Rio All Weather Outdoor Patio Garden Conversation Chair Set

This three-piece patio set is a nice gift for a couple who just moved into a new home, and needs help getting settled in. It might be a little large to bring to the engagement party itself, so consider having it shipped directly to the couple at home.

Price: $116.10 (35 percent off MSRP)

26. Tumi Luggage Scale

A luggage scale can help a couple avoid surcharges for heavy luggage. This is a great gift to give to any couple who is planning a honeymoon, since it helps them pack smart and avoid unexpected fees at the airport. The display reads in both pounds and kilograms, so it’s easy to use while traveling abroad.

Price: $50

27. Rosetta Stone Italian Level 1-5 Set

Are they planning a romantic trip to Italy? This software will help them learn the basics of the Italian language, and can also be used for mastering more advanced sentence structure. This is a great pre-honeymoon study aid, as well as a nice gift for those who frequently visit their extended family in Italy. Other language sets are also available, and can be purchased as downloads or as physical software.

Price: $209 for digital download, $239 for physical copies

28. ‘Love You More’ Createforlife Decorative Throw Pillow Cover

This decorative pillow sham is a great way to add a little rustic charm to their living room. Don’t forget to grab an 18×18 pillow as well.

Price: $4.50 (85 percent off MSRP)

29. Jack Stack Ultimate Variety Pack With Bonus TJs Pantry Silicone Basting Brush

If the couple you’re shopping for go nuts for great BBQ, this set of delicious sauces and seasonings will help them make better BBQ at home. The gift set also includes a silicone basting brush, which is ideal for layering sauce onto a rack of ribs while it roasts. You can browse more BBQ gift ideas from Jack Stack here.

Price: $39.99

30. Travelambo RFID Blocking Genuine Leather Passport Holder

These RFID passport wallets are great for those who plan to travel abroad after they get married. The wallets are designed to prevent against digital identity theft. We recommend that you get two, and get them in different colors. That way, the couple will always be able to tell which one is which at a glance. If you want to go the extra mile for a couple who will be getting passports for the first time, write them a check for the cost of photos and the passport application.

Price: $14.99 (75 percent off MSRP)

31. BenShot ‘Bulletproof’ Rocks Glass With Real Bullet

Shopping for a couple who love hunting or spending time at the gun range? These cool rocks glasses have a real bullet adhered to the side. This is definitely a memorable gift, but avoid giving it to someone you had a romantic relationship with in the past. Giving them a gift with a bullet in it could come off as aggressive. Bullet shot glasses are also available.

Price: $23

32. Stanley Tools Metal Box With 2 Drawers

Every couple needs a tool box in their house. We like this model because it has multiple drawers, as well as sturdy metal construction.

Price: $44.99

33. Fitbit Zip Wireless Activity Tracker

If you know the couple will be hitting the gym in order to look good for the wedding photos, a Fitbit can help the couple stay on track with their fitness goals. The Zip is an inexpensive Fitbit model, so you can afford to buy one for each of them. The Zip can be placed in a pocket or clipped to your workout clothes. It tracks steps, distance and calories burned.

Not sure if a Fitbit is right from them? Browse more fitness tracker options in our guide to the best Fitbit alternatives.

Price: $49.13 (18 percent off MSRP)

34. OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker

Whether they prefer listening to music or podcasts, this rugged Bluetooth speaker lets them listen to their favorite audio anywhere in the house. It’s small, lightweight, water-resistant, and available in several different colors. You can also purchase a slipcover to protect the speaker during travel.

Looking for a larger speaker, or something that can handle even more abuse? Check out our guides to the best Bluetooth speakers, best waterproof Bluetooth speakers, and the best rugged outdoor Bluetooth speakers.

Price: $27.99 (72 percent off MSRP)

35. Sony DSCW800/B 20.1 MP Digital Camera

A digital camera is a great way for an engaged couple to document their honeymoon, take photos to compare different wedding venues, or just enjoy the small, happy moments in their life together. This model from Sony is a nice choice because of its compact size, low price, powerful camera sensor, and image stabilization.

Price: $89.99

36. Landmann Savannah Garden Light Fire Pit

Fire pits are a romantic addition to any backyard or patio area. The couple can light a fire for ambience, or toast marshmallows for late night s’mores. Just make sure that if they rent, their lease allows them to have a fire pit.

Price: $119.95 (45 percent off MSRP)

37. Char-Broil Classic 4-Burner Gas Grill

Speaking of the backyard, no American backyard is complete without a grill. Depending on where you live, you can use a grill pretty much year round. If they love entertaining, low-fat cooking, or enjoying the outdoors, then a grill is a great gift for the couple you’re shopping for.

Price: $199.99

38. ‘Martha Stewart Weddings’

If they need help planning the perfect wedding, a subscription to a wedding magazine can help them get inspiration for their own ceremony.

Price: $9 for four issues

39. Philips Hue White Starter A19 Kit, 2nd Generation

Hue lights are a great way for the couple to improve their home. These lights can be controlled from a smartphone, which is great for when you leave the house and forget to turn off the lights, or want to have a little light on to welcome you home. It’s also easy to dim the bulbs, or put them on a timer. The second generation lights are brighter than the original Hue bulbs. And if they are iPhone owners, they can use Siri to turn lights on and off. If they already have smart lights at home, these lights will likely work within their existing app ecosystem, since Hue lights are compatible with Zigbee-certified products and Wink home automation products.

Price: $79.99

40. 27 Favorites Food Gift Basket From The Swiss Colony

Have no idea what to get for the happy couple? If they don’t have any dietary restrictions, then a safe choice is a foodie gift basket. This massive gift basket is a nice option for adventurous eaters, and also provides them with a ready source of emergency snacks on those days when wedding planning leaves them too tired to think about cooking. The box includes summer sausages, a variety of cheeses, toffee, cake, bon bons, petit fours, and fruit spread.

Not sure if this basket of snacks is right for them? You can also find other gift basket options in our guide to the best gift baskets for men.

Price: $32.95

41. ‘Connecting Through Touch: The Couples’ Massage Book’

The best marriages are built on a foundation of connection and communication. This book aims to provide couples with stronger skills in physical communication. All of the techniques are illustrated with black-and-white photographs, which keeps the book tasteful. Want to get them a gag gift, or something that will make them blush? Something from our list of the best sex toys might make a good alternative for an adults-only party.

Price: $12.98 (23 percent off MSRP)

42. Fragrance Gift Sets

Can’t decide on a couples gift? Go the “his and hers” route, and get them similar gifts that are tailored to their own unique style. A gift idea that always works is a fragrance gift set. For men, we really like the John Varvatos Vintage Eau de Toilette Gift Set, pictured above at left. Vintage is a spicy, masculine scent, with notes of rhubarb, quince paste, juniper berries and cinnamon tree leaves. The kit includes a travel “dopp kit” case, 4.2 ounces of Vintage, a travel-size spray bottle of Vintage, and a small sample of John Varvatos Artisan Aqua Eau de Toilette.

For the ladies, we really like the BURBERRY Body Tender Eau de Toilette Gift Set, pictured above at right. It includes perfume, moisturizing body milk, and shower gel. This feminine scent is floral, with notes of roses, white jasmine and sandalwood.

Not sure that these scents mesh with the personalities you’re shopping for? Browse more fragrance gift sets here. You might also enjoy perusing our guides to the best perfumes for women, and the best smelling mens colognes.

Price: $86-$90

43. Bissell SmartClean Robotic Vacuum

Shopping for a young couple who are known for being a bit messy? Help them clean up their act with a robot vacuum. It will help them keep the house tidy, even on days when they are too lazy to clean themselves. The Bissell SmartClean works on multiple surface types, and is designed to tackle tough messes like pet hair.

Want to learn more about robot vacuums? You should also read our guide to the best iRobot Roomba robot vacuums.

Price: $233.87 (22 percent off MSRP)

44. Naked Winery Hearts Desire Wine Gift Set

This simple gift basket includes a bottle of red wine, two wine glasses, and a bar of dark chocolate. One small caveat: In order to ensure peak flavor and quality, the shipment may be delayed if the temperature at the shipping or delivery address is not between 45°F and 80°F. Also, some states do not allow shipping wine through the mail, so review local laws before placing an order.

Want more wine-inspired gifts? Check out our guide to the best wine openers, or our guide to the best wine fridges under $300.

Price: $49

45. ‘Mr. Right and Mrs. Always Right’ Mugs

These cute mugs are perfect for newly engaged couples. A similar design we also recommend is the “For the Rest of Our Lives” coffee mug set.

Price: $25.39

46. Starry Wi-Fi Station

This chic Wi-Fi station has a touchscreen built in, making it user-friendly enough for technophobes. At the same time, this unit offers advanced settings and features that only power users will take advantage of. Speed checks and monitoring help users to track their Wi-Fi performance, identify issues that cause lag, and empower users to improve their streaming experience. This is an especially thoughtful gift for couples who work from home, own their own business, or just love spending time online.

If you’re looking for similar gift ideas, you may enjoy reading our rankings of the best Wi-Fi modem/routers, the best AC Wi-Fi range boosters, and the best Wi-Fi signal boosters.

Price: $349.99

47. Luckies of London You Complete Me Wooden Jigsaw Gift Set

This wooden puzzle is a cute gift for a young couple. If you want to personalize this gift, you can write a message on the back of the puzzle in permanent marker. When the couple assembles the puzzle, they will be able to read your heartfelt message. A custom photo puzzle is another great gift option to consider.

Price: $16.95

48. Nucleus Smart Home Intercom

If you’re looking for a futuristic, lavish gift for an engaged couple, this cool smart home communications center is a really unique engagement gift idea. The intercom lets you communicate from room to room, or control connected smart home devices. You can even use the intercoms to communicate with other Nucleus units in other homes. The couple can also use the Nucleus app to check on their home with live HD video, or call home when they are on the go (great for when you’re trying to contact someone who forgot to turn their ringer on). Nucleus is compatible with smart home platforms like Nest, Insteon, SmartThings, SkyBell, and Ring.

Are you a bride or groom planning your own wedding? You should check out our guide to the 100 best wedding registry ideas, and get inspired about what to ask for on your own registry.

Price: $249

49. Amazon.com Gift Card in a Black Gift Box

Can’t figure out what gift to get? Don’t have a lot of money to spend? An Amazon gift card can be used to purchase anything the couple needs to get ready for their wedding, including clothes, luggage, jewelry, home goods, and even pantry staples. This version comes in a classy gift box, in a variety of denominations to suit all budgets. The gift box also saves you the trouble of wrapping a gift, which is great for people who are busy. If you’re pressed for time, you can also opt for an email gift card, or a print at home gift certificate.

Available in various denominations between $25 and $1,000

50. Intex Explorer K2 2-Person Inflatable Kayak Set With Aluminum Oars & High Output Air Pump

This inflatable kayak is great for active couples who live in an apartment. The inflatable nature of this kayak makes it easy to store, even in small spaces. This design is recommended for use on lakes, or slow-moving rivers. There is a removable skeg for directional stability, which is an especially nice touch for those who tend to kayak in windy areas.

Looking for more engagement gift ideas for an active couple? You may want to read our articles on the best paddle boards, and the best folding bikes.

Price: $129.99 (12 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.