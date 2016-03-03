101 Romantic Gifts for Your Wife: The Ultimate List (Updated)

Your wife is your partner in life. She’s your best friend, your confidante, and the woman who ignites your passion. So when a special occasion comes around, you need a gift for your wife that shows just how much you appreciate her.

Read on to find a romantic gift for your wife. Sometimes romance is about flowers and chocolate. But real, lasting romance is about anticipating the everyday needs of a woman, and not just throwing diamonds at her a few times a year to keep her happy. That’s why we’ve included traditional “romantic gifts” in this guide, as well as some less conventional ideas that may still be “romantic” in the eyes of the right couple. You know your wife better than anyone, so keep her in mind as you review our suggestions below.

1. Kate Spade New York Forever Mine Ring

A simple monogrammed ring is a gift that feels special, like it’s been tailor-made just for her. This collection from Kate Spade New York is available in gold-tone or silver-tone finishes, with any letter of the alphabet. It’s an affordable birthday gift or holiday gift for years when you’re on a tight budget, but it could also work as a “just because” gift.

Price: $32

2. Heidi Klum Intimates Women’s Madeline Chemise

A sensuous little nightgown like this will make her feel really special. We like this design from Heidi Klum Intimates because of the soft colors, and the balance between sexy length and full bust coverage. Want more suggestions for sexy lingerie for your wife? Browse more designs from Heidi Klum Intimates here.

Price: $64.63 – $98, depending on size and color selected

3. PammyJ Silvertone Miniature Camera Pendant

If your wife is passionate about photography, this adorable necklace is a great way for her to show her love of the camera. The lens of the camera is formed by a large crystal, which captures the light beautifully. Matching earrings are also available.

Price: $22.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

4. Funny ‘Drinking Alone’ 10 Oz Wine Glass

Does she love wine almost as much as she loves you? This funny wine glass is great gift for any wife who loves wine, dogs, or a good joke. If you want to give her a companion gift, pick up a nice bottle of wine, or grab this handy wine chiller. If she doesn’t drink wine, maybe a funny coffee mug is the next best thing. This is probably not “romantic” enough to work as a gift for anniversaries, holidays, or birthdays, but as a “just because” gift, it’s really a nice choice.

Price: $14.99

5. L’Occitane Cherry Blossom Shimmering Lotion

This moisturizing lotion leaves skin nourished and sparkling, with just a hint of delicate cherry blossom fragrance. The scent, created from cherry blossoms harvested in Provence, can also be found in shower gel, eau de toilette, and hand cream. This romantic gift for wife is perfect for those who love French beauty secrets.

Price: $27

6. Vince Camuto Tina Tote 2 Tote Bag

This tote bag is a great birthday or anniversary gift for the woman who covets designer handbags. This style is available in lots of colors, so it should be easy to find a color that will work for her. Want to see more options? Browse more designer handbags on sale here.

Price: $248

7. Skagen Women’s Ditte Stainless Steel Watch With Dark Grey Leather Band

A classy watch is a gift that is both practical and luxurious. This gold-tone watch has a dependable quartz movement, leather band, and water-resistant design. You can see alternative designs from Skagen here. A Skagen sea glass ring or leather satchel might also be a nice option for your wife.

Price: $145

8. Rachel Zoe Sterling Pearl Cuff Bracelet

This gorgeous bracelet is made from 14k gold-plated brass and pearls. This cuff is a nice gift option for birthdays, anniversaries, or any other gift-giving holiday. For those who want a bigger gift with more impact, consider pairing the bracelet with a Rachel Zoe dress. Not sure about this gold cuff? Browse more gorgeous designs from Rachel Zoe here.

Price: $275

9. Ripe Maternity Harper Fitted Nursing Dress

If your wife is pregnant or recently gave birth, she may not be feeling beautiful or confident. Lift her spirits with a new dress. This dress forgiving on maternity frames, with easy access for nursing. Take her out to dinner in this dress, and she’ll feel like the goddess she truly is.

Not enough money in the budget for a new dress? Grab her a belly band, or select a thoughtful gift from our guide to the best gifts for pregnant women.

Price: $84-$93, depending on size and color selected

10. Julep Oxygen Nail Treatment

If your wife is obsessed with having perfectly polished nails, this intensive oxygen nail treatment can help keep nails in peak condition. Some nail polishes or nail polish removers can damage nails over time, so this treatment is ideal for protecting and repairing dry, brittle nails. Julep nail polish and nail treatments are all free from formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, toluene, DBP & camphor, so they’re perfect for wives who want to avoid harmful chemicals. Consider adding some Julep cuticle cream to your gift. You might also be interested in some of the all-natural products in our guide to the best nail polish removers.

Price: $18

11. Kate Spade New York Rise & Shine Small Stud Earrings

These earrings aren’t made with precious gems, but they still have a lot of sparkle and shine. Ideal for when you need a gift on a tight budget, these elegant earrings look great with any outfit. Multiple stone colors are available, including clear, fuchsia, jet black, light rose (pictured above), and light blue options. Looking for jewelry recommendations on the higher end of things? Our guide to the best push presents includes a number of great pieces of jewelry that will appeal to your wife’s refined tastes.

Price: $38

12. Hamilton Beach Breakfast Burrito Maker

Our busy lifestyles mean that it can be hard to find the time to make a proper breakfast for yourself, or for the rest of the family. This handy breakfast burrito maker can be used to make a healthy breakfast or lunch in minutes, without making a mess of the kitchen. The machine can also cook stuffed pancakes, personal pizzas, or other comfort foods.

Other fun kitchen appliances that work as gifts include toasted sandwich makers, breakfast sandwich makers, or personal smoothie blenders.

Price: $28.29 (27 percent off MSRP)

13. KUT from the Kloth Faux Leather Jacket

Does your wife has an edgy, current sense of style? This drapey faux leather jacket is a great gift for wives who want to stand out from the crowd. This jacket comes in brown, black, or charcoal gray. You can browse more women’s jackets here if you want to see other options.

Price: $89

14. JCPenney Gift Cards

If you have no clue about what to get for your wife, or worry that your taste is very different from her own, a gift card can be the safest gift option. A gift card to Penney’s or a similar department store is a nice option for a wife who is in need of new clothes, jewelry, appliances, or accessories. These gift cards can be redeemed in-store or online. If there isn’t a JC Penney near you, browse other gift cards here.

15. Marc by Marc Jacobs Women’s Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Live in a sunny climate, or planning a big beach vacation? A new pair of sunglasses is a great gift, especially if your wife has a habit of misplacing her glasses. These shades from Marc by Marc Jacobs have a very slight cat eye shape, but not so much that they look old-fashioned. They are available in a variety of lens and frame color combinations. You can also browse other sunglasses for women on sale here.

Price: $71.39 (35 percent off MSRP)

16. Lenovo Horizon 2s 19.5-Inch All-in-One Touchscreen Desktop

If the family computer is looking a little dated, this user-friendly touchscreen desktop is a great option for the family to share, or for her home office. The 19.5 inch touchscreen is ideal for navigating, especially for wives who want to share computer time with younger kids. In terms of specs, you’re looking at a Intel Core i3-4030U 1.9 GHz processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 500GB 5400 RPM hard drive, paired along with an eight gig solid state drive.

Not sure this machine is powerful enough? Maybe she’d prefer a computer with an entirely different form factor. We recommend you also browse computers on sale here.

Price: $569.93 (33 percent off MSRP)

17. Coquette Women’s Spellbound Stretch Lace Push-Up Bustier & G-String

Want to spice things up in the bedroom, and make your wife feel incredibly sexy? This decadent lingerie set includes a bustier, removable gathered satin garters, and matching G-string. If this set isn’t quite to your wife’s taste, you can browse more sexy lingerie sets here.

Price: $41.40 – $65.99, depending on size and color selected

18. ‘The Hunger Games’: Complete 4 Film Collection

If she just can’t get enough JLaw, this box set is a great gift. It includes all four Hunger Games movies, plus tons of bonus features. If you want other gift ideas for a woman who loves TV and movies featuring strong female leads, you should also check out the Nikita box set, The Bletchley Circle, or an Orphan Black DVD.

Price: $49.99 (23 percent off MSRP)

19. ‘Pure Soapmaking: How to Create Nourishing, Natural Skin Care Soaps’

If your wife is looking for a new hobby, this gorgeous, concise guide to making all-natural soap is a wonderful gift. She’ll learn a new skill, and she’ll never be tempted to splurge on fancy soaps at the department store ever again. This guide includes 32 recipes, ranging from the extremely simple to the more complicated marble and swirled soaps. Some of the recipes include natural ingredients like blueberry puree, dandelion-infused water, almond milk, coffee grounds or black tea.

If she’s more interested in handcrafts, perhaps a learn to crochet kit is more in tune with her preferences.

Price: $13.38 (33 percent off MSRP)

20. Antica Farmacista Home Ambiance Diffuser

This luxury brand specializes in decadent home scents. This oil diffuser will help mask the odors of the kitchen, pets, or other unpleasant smells. There are over 20 scents to choose from, but we recommend lavender and lime. This pleasant blend of calming and uplifting scents is the perfect addition to any home space. If you want to see more candles, body products, or other home goods she might like, browse more gifts from Antica Farmacista here.

Price: $26

21. Fishers Finery Women’s Pajama Set

If she loves lounging around in her PJs every weekend, upgrade her current pajama wardrobe with this super-comfy set from Fishers Finery. These super-soft PJs are made from organic cotton, organic bamboo viscose, and just a touch of stretchy spandex. If you think she’s prefer something sexier, maybe this satin PJ set is a little more sensual.

Price: $44.99 (43 percent off MSRP)

22. bliss Blood Orange + White Pepper Sugar Scrub

If you can’t afford to send her for a relaxing spa day every month, this “spa in a jar” treatment will help her get amazing skin at home, for a fraction of the cost of a similar spa treatment. This sugar scrub exfoliates dead skin, protects against the signs of aging, and moisturizes deeply. Plus, it smells AMAZING. And unlike similar scrubs, this one actually lathers up, so she’ll feel squeaky clean after showering.

Not sure if this is the right thing for her? Browse more bliss beauty products here.

Price: $36

23. Clover Canyon Women’s Neoprene Bikini

This cute bikini is a great way for her to show off her tan, her legs, and all of the parts of her body that you love. The metal cutouts are sexy, but placed in such a way that she’ll still feel comfortable wearing this suit around the kids.

Not sold on this style? Browse more bathing suits on sale here.

Price: $128 for the top, $114 for the bottoms

24. ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World’ Soundtrack on Vinyl

This movie isn’t exactly a new release, but she’ll still love this gift if she’s into comic book movies, colorful vinyl, or indie rock. The soundtrack is packed with songs played by the fictional bands from the film, plus additional tunes by bands like Blood Red Shoes, The Black Lips, and Broken Social Scene. Plus, it has the all-time greatest sexy bedroom song ever: “Sleazy Bed Track” by the Bluestones. If she loved the movie, owning a copy of the soundtrack on vinyl will make her very happy.

Looking for more cool soundtrack gifts? Maybe she’d be into the Pulp Fiction soundtrack on vinyl, or the cool black and white split vinyl soundtrack for O Brother Where Art Thou?

Price: $21.99

25. ‘Money’ Magazine

Whether she’s a small business owner, or just passionate about finding bargains that will stretch the household budget, this magazine is a great gift idea for any wife who knows the value of a dollar. If this isn’t her cup of tea, maybe a subscription to Good Housekeeping or National Geographic would be better reading material for her.

Price: $10 for 12 issues (82 percent off MSRP)

26. addi Express King Size Knitting Machine Kit

Does your wife love knitting, but simply can’t find the time to keep up with all the projects she wants to create? This speedy knitting machine speeds up the knitting process. A hand crank powers the machine, so knitted goods still feel handmade. The machine is built in Germany, and backed by a lifetime guarantee. The machine comes with a variety of replacement parts, so she won’t have to put big projects on hold if something breaks. This might also be a nice gift for women who have hand or joint pain that prevents them from enjoying traditional knitting. A book of knitting patterns would be a nice addition or alternative.

Price: $239.99

27. CHI Air Vibe Digital Touch Hair Dryer

Time is money, and a slow, underpowered hair dryer can really throw off her morning routine by making her late. This hair dryer not only looks great, but it works incredibly fast, thanks to 1800 watts of power. The use of Far Infared heat dries hair from the inside, working up to 50 percent faster than other dryers. This style of heating also locks in moisture. The cool touch screen lets her adjust temperature, speed, and ion settings to set up a custom profile that works with her unique hair type.

Price: $99.99

28. Lolita Lempicka L’Eau Jolie Eau de Toilette Spray

This lovely scent from Lolita Lempicka is flirty, fun, and utterly feminine. This fresh scent is intensely floral, with notes of violet leaf, sweet blackcurrant, delicate peony, and sunny peach blossom. Not sure if she’ll like this scent? Browse more women’s perfumes here.

Price: $61 for 1.7 ounces (other sizes available)

29. AROMACHOLOGY Soy Wax Travel Candle

Does she travel frequently for work? A life lived in hotel rooms can feel sterile and draining. This hand poured soy wax candle is travel-sized, so she can take it with her to make any hotel room more home-y. It smells of Sicilian orange, cocoa, vanilla, apple, sugar cane, and chocolate. This candle is small enough to throw in a carry-on. If she doesn’t want to deal with finding matches or a lighter for her candle, perhaps some room spray would be more convenient.

Price: $14

30. Fitbit Alta Fitness Tracker

The Alta is a new-for-2016 fitness tracker. This tracker from Fitbit is more customizable than previous Fitbit offerings, and can be dressed up with an optional leather band. It tracks activity, as well as sleep. In addition, the Alta’s display can show her new call, text and calendar notifications from her smartphone.

Not sure if the Alta is the right choice for your wife? Browse our Fitbit comparison guide, or check out other options in our guide to the best Fitbit alternatives.

Price: $129.95

31. Fred & Friends Le Crock Coq Chicken Herb Infuser

If your wife loves to cook, but hates the hassle of buying and cleaning cheesecloth, this little gift might be just the small present to lift her spirits on a tough day. The little chicken can be stuffed with herbs or whole spices, and then used to flavor soups and stews. It’s much tidier than dealing with a cheesecloth full of herbs. Plus, it’s totally adorable. This little infuser can also be used to make a fine cup of looseleaf tea.

On the hunt for a bigger gift? Grab the infuser and pair it with a new slow cooker. We like this colorful model from Black & Decker.

Price: $9.99

32. SiriusXM Satellite Radio XEZ1V1 Onyx EZ Satellite Radio With Vehicle Kit

Local radio in your area might be limited. Maybe only a handful of stations actually come in, and maybe the ones that you can actually get feature a genre of music you absolutely hate. A SiriusXM radio gives you a lot more variety, and subscription rates are quite reasonable. This radio is easy to install in your vehicle, and will live you access to to almost 1,000 channels of talk and music. The best feature is arguably the ability to browse what’s playing on other channels while continuing to listen to the current station. You can browse more SiriusXM radio options here.

Price: $39.13 (44 percent off MSRP)

33. Solo Premium Leather 15.6 Inch Laptop Carryall

Does she need a new laptop bag? This roomy carryall has room for laptops up to 15.6 inches. Metal feet protect bottom of bag, while the interior offers plenty of areas to keep her accessories organized. Shopping specifically for MacBook accessories? Check out more recommendations from our guides to the best MacBook Pro cases and the best laptop bags for 12-inch MacBook.

Price: $69.29 (51 percent off MSRP)

34. Garmin nüvi 55LM GPS Navigator System

Is she constantly getting lost, or constantly getting frustrated when she has to switch between her phone app and the map app on her phone? Simplify her car trips with this GPS system from Garmin. The unit offers spoken turn-by-turn directions, using speech technology that sounds more like a natural, real human voice. It’s also a nice option because it’s easy to find food or gas stations up ahead, without leaving the map. This is an especially nice feature for when you’re traveling with kids. You can also browse more GPS devices from Garmin here.

Price: $91.97 for the five inch model with lifetime maps (43 percent off MSRP)

35. Delsey Helium Sky Trolley Garment Bag

This garment bag is a great gift for a wife who travels a lot, and always wants to look her best. An integrated, removable hanging hook allows use over a door or on a closet rod. The rolling nature of this bag makes it more compact and easier to transport than traditional garment bags. You can browse more garment bags on sale here.

Price: $135.99 (58 percent off MSRP)

36. Mark Broumand 2.16ct Old European Cut Diamond Vintage Style Ring

While this stunning ring is marketed as an engagement ring, it also makes a lovely anniversary gift or right hand ring for your wife. It could also be a replacement for a lost or damaged engagement ring. Mark Broumand is famous for diamond rings that have an vintage feel to them, and this beautiful piece is definitely a stunner. The center stone clocks in at over two carats, and has a lovely Old European cut that will appeal to women who like classic, timeless pieces.

Price: $21,845

37. Backyard Morel Mushroom Growing Kit

If she loves gourmet food, this mushroom growing kit is a thoughtful gift idea. Fresh morel mushrooms cost an arm and a leg, and they start to lose their quality within a week or being picked. Those two factors make these mushrooms an expensive supermarket purchase, so having “free” morels in the backyard is real treat. If she’s not big on mushrooms, this organic chocolatier kit is a nice alternative.

Price: $33.75

38. KOR Nava BPA Free Filter Water Bottle

If your wife is health-conscious, this is the perfect water bottle for use at the gym, or for everyday use. This BPA-free bottle features a carbon activated filter made from 100 percent pure coconut shell. The bottle’s special Easy Flow technology eliminates squeezing, biting and excessive sucking, so she can drink with ease. To make your gift feel more special, throw in some Bumbleroot hydration drink mixes to help her hydrate more responsibly.

Price: $22 (27 percent off MSRP)

39. Calvin Klein Women’s Logo Pashmina Scarf

This logo scarf comes in four colors, and is ideal for summer or winter use. If your wife is often cold, this scarf will keep her warm. The scarf is also machine-washable, so it’s easy to clean if she spills something on it. You can get even more ideas from our guide to the best pashmina scarves.

Price: $38

40. Black & Decker PowerPro Wide-Mouth 10-Cup Food Processor

A food processor is a huge time-saver in the kitchen, ensuring that she can spend less time chopping and more time bonding with you and the kids. This roomy 10-cup model may only have two speeds, but it’s got a safe design and easy-to-wash parts, which more than makes up for the lack of multiple speeds. You can browse additional food processor options here.

Price: $41.20 (31 percent off MSRP)

41. Merrell Women’s Mojave Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot

If you guys love hiking together, it’s essential that you both have solid footwear. This waterproof pair of boots from Merrell offer great grip, and solid protection against buddy or wet terrains. Consider ordering a size up from her usual size to ensure she’ll have room for heavy socks. Our guide to the best hiking boots can offer additional suggestions and recommendations for both men and women.

Price: $75.30 – $137, depending on size and color selected

42. JAPONESQUE Essential Brush Set

It’s important to replace makeup brushes every few years, since brushes that are shedding bristles or permanently covered in residue are poor tools for applying makeup. This set includes four brushes: a foundation brush, powder brush, shadow brush and pro-angled eyeliner brush. If you’re looking for another type of beauty gift, you might also want to browse our guide to the best facial cleansing brush.

Price: $25

43. ‘Southern Italian Desserts: Rediscovering the Sweet Traditions of Calabria, Campania, Basilicata, Puglia, and Sicily’

If she loves baking, or just loves desserts, this exciting cookbook is definitely going to inspire her. The book includes recipes for well-known desserts like cannoli, biscotti, and gelato, as well as hidden gems that many Americans have never encountered. These special occasion desserts will make her the hero of her next dinner party or family gathering. Rosetta Costantino’s previous cookbook, My Calabria, is also a great gift idea for any woman who loves spicy Italian food.

Price: $19.22 (36 percent off MSRP)

44. Berkshire Sheer Lace Top Stocking With Garter Belt

Lots of men find stockings sexy, but many women dislike the hassle of fitting the metal clips around those tiny rubber discs on a pair of “real” garters. These sheer lace top stockings have attached garters, so they’re much easier to wear (and easier to take off). If you want to get her a little something, these sexy stockings are very sensual gift idea. Consider pairing them with a sexy new bra to make your gift even more sultry.

Price: $29.07 for three pairs

45. Nordstrom Rack Gift Card

If your wife loves a bargain, then she probably loves Nordstrom Rack, which frequently offers fashions at 70 percent off. This card is redeemable at any Nordstrom store, including Nordstrom Rack and online at nordstrom.com. Not sure if this gift card is right for your wife? Maybe a Sephora gift card would be the better choice.

46. Oster DuraCeramic Flip Waffle Maker

A waffle maker is a great gift for any wife or mom. You can spend Sunday mornings with friends and family, turning out crispy, golden waffles. The nonstick coating is extremely durable, and also free from harmful chemicals. The Will It Waffle? cookbook is a nice add-on to this gift. We also like the fun, airy texture you get from a bubble waffle maker.

Price: $33.46 (16 percent off MSRP)

47. Herschel Supply Co. Thomas Wallet

The Herschel Supply Co. makes durable, distinctive bags and wallets. This cute wallet has ample room for cash and cards, and some smartphones may also fit inside the wallet. Other colors and patterns are available. Toss in a gift card to her favorite store if you want to make your gift feel more personalized.

Price: $47.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

48. JeNu Ultrasonic Infuser

If your wife loves gadgets and beauty products in equal measure, this might be the best gift for her. This little beauty gadget uses ultrasonic pulses to help push skincare products deeper into the skin. That means all of those powerful ingredients are pushed down where they can do the most work, rather than sitting uselessly on the top layer of skin. Use it in conjunction with JeNu Active-Youth Eye Treatment to see visible improvement in lines, puffiness, and overall skin quality. If she’s been lusting after this expensive beauty appliance, you’ll sweep her off her feet if you can deliver this to her.

Price: $249

49. Elle All Access Subscription

If your wife loves celebrity interviews, beauty tips, or fashion advice, a subscription to Elle is a nice gift idea. “All Access” means she’ll get a print copy each month, as well as digital access to the magazine. You can pair it with a subscription to Elle Decor for even more fun.

Price: $11 (89 percent off MSRP)

50. Lux Accessories PS I Miss You Love Letter In An Envelope Pendant Necklace

This cute love letter necklace is a great piece of sentiment jewelry. It’s an especially nice gift to give your wife before you leave on a business trip, before being deployed overseas, or as a gift for an anniversary or birthday.

Want to see more jewelry like this? You can browse lots of cute, handmade charm necklaces and bracelets from EnCharmed here. Their pieces have a similar whimsical vibe.

Price: $7.99

51. Sauder Harbor View Armoire

If she’s been eyeing an expensive antique armoire, this modern interpretation is a less expensive option that still satisfies her need for more closet space. You can use this armoire to store clothes, or use it as the entertainment console for your bedroom. You can browse more bedroom armoires here.

Price: $379 (33 percent off MSRP)

52. Artisan DIY BBQ Sauce Making Kit

If she’s serious about her barbecue, this DIY kit will let her make sauces from each of the three main US BBQ styles: tomato-based, vinegar-based, and mustard-based. Manufactured in Portland, Oregon, this fun kit is a great way for you to bond in the kitchen.

Price: $39.95

53. In Bloom by Jonquil Women’s Sequoia Chemise

This sexy chemise is a nice gift for her birthday, or your wedding anniversary. If you want to see more options, you can browse more sexy lingerie from this brand here.

Price: $48

54. Salutto Van Gogh Design 100 Percent Silk Scarves

If she loves fine art, or just wears a lot of scarves, these fun silk scarves are decorated with patterns inspired by the work of Vincent van Gogh. This style above is the famous Café Terrace at Night painting, but other options inspired by different paintings are available via the link below.

Price: $16.99

55. HairMax LaserComb Advanced 7 Treatment for Thinning Hair

This is the only at-home FDA cleared medical device to treat hair loss and promote hair growth in both men and women. Used just three times a week, this device can improve the condition of thinning hair. And if you want to borrow it when she’s not looking, we’re pretty sure she won’t mind. Use this device in combination with HairMax supplements and haircare products.

Price: $295

56. June Intelligent Oven

If your wife is passionate about cooking, but also incredibly busy, this smart oven can help her achieve foolproof results. The June Oven uses sensors, cameras, and artificial intelligence to recognize, monitor and cook food that’s exactly to your family’s tastes.

The oven uses the latest deep learning and neural network technology to learn your preferences over time. The oven pre-heats in a flash, eliminates cold spots, but is still safe to touch on the outside thanks to heavy duty insulation. An included food thermometer lets you monitor the internal temp of meat, fish, baked goods, and more. Using this oven, she can make a perfect roast chicken that’s juicy inside and perfectly crisp on the outside, all without stress and guesswork.

An internal camera lets you monitor foods as they cook via the smartphone app. June offers a two-year extended warranty for manufacturer defects for ovens purchased before March 2017. The company will ship a new or equivalent oven free of charge in the event of product failure.

Price: $1,495 (9 percent off MSRP)

57. Sam Edelman Women’s Dayna Dress Pump

If your wife is shoe-crazy, these gorgeous pumps from Sam Edelman will definitely make her swoon. They’re available in more sedate colors like black and nude, but this fuchsia really pops. You can browse more women’s shoes designed by Sam Edelman here.

Price: $120

58. Natori Women’s Plus-Size Shangri-La Bathrobe

A cozy robe is perfect for days when she wants to stay in her PJs all morning, or treat herself to some home spa treatments in the afternoon. This curve-friendly robe is available in a wide assortment of colors. Almost 70% of American women wear a size 14 or larger, so this plus size option is bound to appeal to lots of women.

Price: $49.57 – $110, depending on size and color selected

59. Alkemie Mermaid Cameo Sparkles Necklace

Cameo necklaces are perfect for wives who love a touch of vintage glamour. This cameo necklace has a fantasy twist, thanks to elements borrowed from The Little Mermaid. If she prefers a darker edge to her jewelry, perhaps this skull cameo is an even better choice. You can also browse more cameo necklaces here.

Price: $21.98 (56 percent off MSRP)

60. Tiramisu Classico Cake From Shari’s Berries

Tasked with making the birthday cake, but don’t know the first thing about baking? Order this tiramisu cake, and you won’t have to deal with the stress of baking from scratch. This decadent cake serves up to eight guests, and tastes amazing.

Price: $54.99

61. Benchmark Bouquets Big Blooms Bouquet

Roses are the flower of love, but sometimes you want a bouquet with a little more variety. We like this arrangement of 18 blooms, which includes eight pink roses, eight yellow roses, and two oriental lilies. Pink roses symbolize not only love, but gratitude and appreciation. Yellow roses represent true friendship. What better rose for your best friend and partner in life? If this bouquet is too expensive, you can browse additional bouquets from Benchmark here.

Price: $36.04 with vase

62. Valrhona Assortment of 16 French Dark & Milk Gourmet Chocolates

If your wife has a sweet tooth, this tasty collection from Valrhona is a great gift idea for any occasion. Grab this box of confections as part of her birthday present, or give it to her as a “just because” gift some week when she’s feeling down. This gift box includes 16 decadent chocolate bonbons in the following flavors: cappuccino, salted caramel, grand cru Tanariva and grand cru Guanaja. These French chocolates are a stellar choice for any foodie or chocoholic. If you want more gift ideas like this, you may want to browse our guide to the best chocolate gifts.

Price: $39.95

63. Lavender-Infused Memory Foam Bed Pillow

Is there a better gift than a good night of sleep? This comfy memory foam pillow contours to her head, providing restful sleep and customized support. The pillow itself is infused with the scent of lavender, which will help her relax before bedtime. Multiple bed sizes and loft heights are available, so you can find just the right size and height for supporting your neck.

Price: $59.99 for Standard High Loft (54 percent off MSRP)

64. Artisan Chai Tea Making Kit

This chai-blending kit is perfect for tea lovers who want to customize their morning cuppa. The kit includes everything you need to product three 1-quart batches of chai tea (except for the dairy milk or soy milk of your choice). A decaf version of this kit is also available. Want more gift ideas like this? Browse more fun DIY gifts from Grow and Make here.

Price: $28.95

65. Three Posts Storage Chaise Lounge Chair

The chaise lounge (aka chaise longue) is one of those divisive pieces of furniture. Lots of women love them, and lots of men find them outdated and impractical. This chaise offers a nice balance between antique style and modern functionality. She can drape herself over the lounge while reading, and you can enjoy the fact that the chaise itself is actually a functional storage area. If this piece isn’t a match with your decor, you can browse more furniture on sale here.

Price: $386.01

66. Arosha 18k Yellow Gold Plated Sterling Silver, Large Created Ruby Organic Solitaire Coral Ring

Does your wife have a special fondness for handmade jewelry? This lovely solitaire ring is a unique piece that she will treasure for years to come. The ring is available with rose gold or yellow gold plating. It is also available with an amethyst, citrine, synthetic sapphire, or blue topaz instead.

Too rich for your blood? Browse cheaper alternatives in handmade jewelry here.

Price: $230

67. TomTom Bandit Action Camera Premium Pack

This HD Video camera can shoot up to 4K, and has a battery that will last three hours on a single charge. With built-in sensors for speed, G-forces, altitude and rotation (plus the option to track heart rate with a Bluetooth HR monitor), this cool camera is the perfect gift for an athletic adrenaline junkie. The “premium pack” includes the camera, plus the following accessories: remote control, handle bar mount, dive lens cover, pitch mount, power cable, and Go-Pro mount adapter. Looking for a less expensive option? Try the GoPro HERO+ instead.

Price: $499.99

68. Artisan Dry Aged Steak Starter Kit

If your wife loves a good steak, but hates paying restaurant prices, this dry aged steak starter kit is a great gift idea. While the upfront cost is a little high, you’re still saving a ton of money compared to buying dry aged steaks in a restaurant. This kit uses special dry aging membranes to prevent odor and mess while the beef ages. The company also makes a dry sausage kit, which is significantly cheaper.

Price: $160

69. Women’s Bernadette Vintage Style Wool Cloche

This retro-inspired cloche hat is a great gift for the wife who loves hats. Available in three colors, this hat is great for cold weather, or for any time she feels like dressing like a flapper. If this isn’t to her taste, browse more hats for women here.

Price: $24.99 (72 percent off MSRP)

70. Silicone Bundt Cake Pans

If your wife loves baking, but hates the clean up, these silicone bundt pans are a nice gift. Not only do they make interesting shapes, but they offer easy clean up thanks to their non-stick design. You might consider pairing a box of Immaculate Baking’s chocolate cake mix with these pans. You can also browse more bakeware here.

Price: $17.90

71. Dipped Cheesecake Trio & Full Dozen Swizzled Strawberries

Chocolate-covered strawberries are a romantic gift for any occasion. Pair them with decadent cheesecake bites, and you have a lovely gift for any wife with a sweet tooth. If she has more continental tastes, we also like this selection of classic French-style macarons.

Price: $49.97

72. Bellera Jewelry Crown Ring

You treat your wife like a queen, so it makes sense that you’d get her a ring that’s shaped like a crown. This affordable ring is made from sterling silver and cubic zirconia. A similar style is available in rose gold if you’re looking for something more high-end.

Price: $75.50 (75 percent off MSRP)

73. OKIDOKEYS Classic ACCESS-PACK

Make your home smarter and more secure with this smart lock system. There are no messy wires, since the lock works with your existing deadbolt. OKIDOKEYS products use highly secure encryption technologies. Once this lock is set up, you and your wife can lock and unlock the door from your smartphone (or regular cell phone). You can also open the doors using OKIDOKEYS Smart-Tags. It is easy to create, share and revoke keys for family and friends. There’s also a hands-free mode that will open the door when you get close enough, which is really nice for when you’re coming back from the store and your hands are full of grocery bags.

If you want to learn more about other smart locks on the market, browse more options here.

Price: $141.94 (45 percent off MSRP)

74. Apogee Duet Audio Interface for iPad & Mac

Is your wife musically inclined? This cool audio interface lets her make music with your iPad or Mac. Billed as the “first professional stereo audio interface for iPad,” this gadget features two analog inputs and four analog outputs. She can connect microphones, guitars, preamps, compressors, keyboards and more to this rig and start recording practically anywhere. A full color OLED display makes controlling everything very easy and straightforward.

Price: $595 (8 percent off MSRP)

75. Hamilton Beach Deep Fryer With Cool Touch

If she loves making fried food for the family, but hates getting oil everywhere, this compact solution is a great gift idea. Frying with the lid closed reduces both spattering of liquid oil and the spread of aerosolized oil particles. Several safety features protect your wife and kids from accidental harm while using this kitchen appliance. If you want an option that uses less oil, an air fryer is a nice alternative.

Price: $39.99

76. Hinterland Trading Air Plant Teardrop Terrarium

If she loves indoor plants, this charming little terrarium is a thoughtful gift. It will lend a burst of color to any indoor space, and bring a little springtime into bare rooms. We suggest pairing this terrarium with Hinterland Trading’s own air plant feeding spray.

Price: $19

77. theBalm Balm Voyage! Face Palette

If your wife loves trying out new makeup, this fun face palette will give her more colors to experiment with. This is a travel-friendly face palette, featuring 16 eyeshadows and three lip and cheek creams. The eyeshadows can be used wet or dry. Another nice option to consider is stila’s Eyes Are The Window Shadow Palette. Whichever gift you choose, make sure to pair it with a heartfelt card that shows the depth of your affection, and tells her how beautiful she is.

Price: $35 (18 percent off MSRP)

78. ORIBE Hair Care Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo

if she never treats herself to anything nicer than basic supermarket brands, surprise her with this high-end shampoo. Designed to repair damaged hair and restore brilliance to her tresses, this shampoo is especially nice for women who dye their hair. It works best when paired with Repair & Restore conditioner. You might also want to browse our list of the best dry shampoos.

Price: $49

79. Elegant 6-in-1 Cake Plate

If she loves entertaining and showing off her amazing desserts, this elegant cake plate is a thoughtful gift idea. Unlike other cake plates which just sit around idle without a cake in the house, this 6-in-1 piece can be used to showcase desserts, serve punch, serve a salad, or display a platter of h’ors d’oeuvres.

Price: $35.96 (28 percent off MSRP)

80. Jessica Simpson Women’s Double-Breasted Raincoat

Every woman needs a good raincoat. We like this style because it’s, well, stylish. While other raincoats can be baggy and unflattering, this raincoat’s sash ensures that she has a beautiful silhouette. You can pair it with other items from the Jessica Simpson collection.

Price: $115 (47 percent off MSRP)

81. Ambi Portable Cooling Plate for Migraines

If your wife suffers from migraines, you’re eager to find any treatment that will work. While my go-to treatment for migraines includes popping a few Vanquish and eating a bacon cheeseburger, your wife might find that this cooling plate more effective. She can place the cold plate on her head or the back of her neck within moments of getting a migraine to get some relief. The Ambi device is also good for treating hot flashes, if your wife is currently going through menopause.

Price: $39.99

82. Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay

Celebs like Mindy Kaling rave about this inexpensive beauty mask. If your wife is always reading celebrity magazines, she’ll appreciate a beauty gift that is celeb-approved. Toss in a copy of Face to Face: Amazing New Looks and Inspiration from the Top Celebrity Makeup Artist for even more celeb cred.

Price: $9.97

83. Artisan Candy Making Kit

This fun candy-making kit includes all the ingredients she needs to make marshmallows, gummy candy, or licorice. If she prefers to eat candy instead of making it, perhaps this pack of dark chocolate sea salt caramels would be an equally nice gift.

Price: $45.95

84. Vetiver Aromatics Apprentice Perfume Kit

Some women like high-end perfumes. Other women, rarer women, want a scent that’s all their own, that nobody else can just pick up at the department store. This perfume kit comes with 12 fragrance notes that she can custom blend to create her own signature scent. The oils included in this kit are as follows: gardenia, lavender, rose, apple, pomegranate, almond, vanilla, freshwater, green tea, dragon’s blood, white musk, and rosewood. The company also makes a basic perfume kit, as well as a more impressive “artisan” kit with 20 different scents to experiment with.

Price: $74

85. Lucky Women’s Basel Boot

These boots are great for the office, or for dancing after work. They come in a wide array of colors and patterns, so it should be easy to find a shade that’s right for her wardrobe. If she already owns too many pairs of boots, browse more fashions from Lucky here.

Price: $74.13 – $129, depending on size and color selected

86. ‘Dancers: Behind the Scenes With the Royal Ballet’

If your wife danced as a girl, or teaches dance now, then she’ll really love this gorgeous behind-the-scenes book. Packed with photos of dancers in performance and backstage, this book gives readers a closer look at the lives of professional ballet dancers. If she took ballet as a girl and misses it, consider picking up a copy of New York City Ballet: The Complete Workout on DVD for her as well.

Price: $58.50 (7 percent off MSRP)

87. Nano Jewelry Swarovski Silver Heart Pendant

This elegant pendant is covered with micro inscriptions that say “I love you” in 12 languages. Multiple Swarovski stone colors are available so you can pick her favorite shade. You can browse more necklaces on sale here.

Price: $139 (26 percent off MSRP)

88. Filigree 9mm Bullet Ring

Does she love shooting? Any wife with her own membership in the NRA will love this unusual ring. This filligree ring is made from nickle plated 9mm caliber bullets that have been tumbled clean and polished with a cloth to give a nice shine and accented with a clear Swarovski Crystal accents. This is the best gift for the wife who is tough as nails, but can also be soft when she lets down her guard. Matching earrings are also available.

Price: $9.95

89. Wine Barrel Stave Candle Holder

Evoke fond memories of your trips to wine country with this decorative tea light holder. Made from wine barrel staves, this is a great gift for any woman who loves wine and wine culture. A wine barrel stave appetizer plate would be a nice complement to this gift.

Price: $29.45 (41 percent off MSRP)

90. Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II Limited Edition

Looking for a lavish gift for a serious photographer? If your wife needs a new camera, this limited edition mirrorless model is a wonderful option. With powerful image stabilization, silent mode, and a super fast burst mode, this is a great option for women who love digital photography. However, this model is a little better suited for still photos than video, so keep that in mind before you pull the trigger. You can browse other digital camera models on sale here.

Price: $899.99

91. Aspire Premium 4 Piece Yoga Starter Exercise Kit

This kit is a nice gift for any wife who is trying to lose weight or stay centered. The kit includes a mat, a block, and a strap. A DVD will help get her started with all the right moves. Our guide to the best fitness gifts is also a nice resource for finding similar gift ideas.

Price: $19.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

92. ‘Harry Potter y la piedra filosofal’

Shopping for a serious Potterhead? She already owns all the book and all the movies…but does she own any of the books in a foreign language? A Spanish-language edition of one of the Harry Potter books is a great gift for the obsessive completist, or for a Potter fan who is actively trying to learn a new language.

Another option to consider are Harry Potter necklaces. We think a Time Turner or Felix Felicis necklace would be a nice option for your wife.

Price: $10.59 (24 percent off MSRP)

93. Roku 4 Streaming Media Player

Whether you guys are contemplating cord cutting for the first time, or looking to upgrade your existing set top box, the Roku 4 is a nice option to consider. It supports 4K video, offers 2,500+ streaming channels, and even offers a hands-free voice search option, which saves you a ton of time when you’re looking for a particular show or movie. If you want to see more options, browse more streaming media players here.

Price: $119.88 (8 percent off MSRP)

94. Oculus Rift PC Bundles

After years or months of waiting, you can now order consumer-ready Oculus Rift VR headsets. If your wife loves gaming, this industry-leading VR headset is the gift to get. There are a variety of Oculus and PC bundles out there, including bundles with desktops from Dell, Alienware, and ASUS. The bundle pictured above is the Oculus Rift + Dell Oculus Ready XPS 8900 Desktop PC Bundle. Lucky’s Tale is included with every Rift purchase. The bundle includes an Oculus Rift headset with built-in headphones and mic, sensor, remote, Xbox One Wireless Controller, and a Dell Oculus Ready XPS 8900 Desktop PC. The PC offers an Intel Core i5 6400 2.7 GHz processor with 8GB RAM, a 1TB Hard Drive, and a NVIDIA GeForce GTX970 graphics card.

Too rich for your blood? Check out cheaper VR headset options in our guides to the best VR headsets and Google Cardboard headsets.

Price: $1,599 and up (11 percent off MSRP)

95. Nine Stars Infrared Touchless Stainless Steel Trash Can

Is your wife a bit of a germaphobe? With this touchless trash can, she’ll never need to touch a dirty lid again. An infrared sensor opens the lid automatically when she gets close to the can. The lid will remain open if debris or hand remains within the range of the infrared sensor. Three seconds after your hand moves away from the lid, it closes automatically. The can runs on batteries, and you can expect to change the batteries about twice a year. Is this a traditionally romantic gift? Definitely not. But is it a romantic gift for wife if you give it to a woman who REALLY hates her current trash can. We say, “yes”. Sometimes romance is about flowers and chocolate, but real, lasting romance is about anticipating the everyday needs of a woman, and not just throwing diamonds at her a few times a year to keep her happy.

Price: $66.99 (21 percent off MSRP)

96. Mizerak Dynasty Space Saver Billiard Table

If you two used to spend a lot of time playing pool when you were dating, rekindle your romance by putting a billiard table in your rec room. This space-saving design makes it easy to fit this table in small spaces, while adjustable table legs make it possible to quickly level the playing surface, even in older houses that might have a slight tilt to the floor.

If pool isn’t really her game, you can browse more rec room accoutrements here.

Price: $470.99 (48 percent off MSRP)

97. 0.51 Carat Oval Cut Solitaire Diamond Ring

If you have a milestone anniversary coming up, a diamond ring is a wonderful gift. This solitaire is just over a half carat, and looks very elegant. This simple style is unlikely to get caught on clothes, or get in the way during her everyday life. You can browse more gorgeous diamond rings here.

Price: $1,260 – $1,910, depending on size and finish selected

98. VIZIO M55-C2 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (Refurbished)

Is your TV small and outdated? It might be time to upgrade to a 4K model. This 4K TV from Vizio is packed with smart features, and offers impressive picture quality. Other sizes between 43 inches and 80 inches are available to suit your budget, as well as the size of your living room. And because it’s referred, it will save you money over a new 4K TV. You can browse 4K TV sets from other manufacturers here.

Price: $802.46

99. ALEX AND ANI Limited Edition Path of Life & Unexpected Miracles Rafaelian Three Bangle Bracelet Set

This cute bracelet set will inspire her and empower her. If you want to purchase just a single bracelet, we also really like the Sacred Dove bangle.

Price: $78

100. Maxfind New Design Dual Motor Electric Skateboard

If your wife loves to skate, this board might completely change her commute, or her leisure time. The high-tech board is surprisingly light, but with ample power for traveling up hills. Depending on the user’s weight and road conditions, this board can reach top speeds of up to 17 MPH, and offers a 10 mile range before needing to be recharged. The maximum recommended weight is 220 pounds. Not sure if this is something your wife will appreciate? Browse more skateboards and scooters here.

Price: $599 (40 percent off MSRP)

101. bObi Robotic Vacuum Cleaner & Mop

A robot vacuum is a great time-saver. It cleans floors automatically, freeing up your wife to focus on other household tasks. This model from bObi includes a HEPA filter, and offers simultaneous sweeping, vacuuming, mopping, and UV sterilizing functions. This makes this robot vac an especially good option for wives with allergies.

Price: $299 (60 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.