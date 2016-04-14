101 Best Boyfriend Gifts: The Ultimate List (2018)

The right gift shows your boyfriend just how much you care about him. You want a gift that feels personalized just for him, and shows that you pay attention to his likes, dislikes, wants, and needs.

There are lots of reasons to get your boyfriend a present. Holidays and birthdays are obvious occasions, but you might also want to get him a gift to celebrate a major life event like a promotion or graduation.

We’ve put together a list of over 100 great boyfriend gifts. We’ve made a special effort to include lots of variety, so you can easily find something for a hard-to-shop-for guy. Our guide includes some very special (and expensive) gifts that are perfect for your long-term partner, as well as gifts under $10 that are ideal for that guy you like, but haven’t been with for very long. Read on to get recommendations for unique, creative, and just plain cool gifts for boyfriends of all ages.

1. Wahl All in One Rechargeable Grooming Kit

If your boyfriend needs a little help with grooming his beard or hair, this rechargeable trimmer is ideal for face, head, and body. It also has an attachment that lets him trim any stray hairs in his ears or nose. If your boyfriend isn’t clean-shaven, perhaps a better alternative might be this ultimate beard care kit.

Price: $24.99

2. Nostalgia Extra Large Coca-Cola Hot Dog Steamer

This hot dog steamer is a great gift for the guy who loves having friends over to watch the game. With very little prep or cooking experience, he can prepare a delicious spread of hot dogs or skinny brats, complete with warm buns. It steams up to 24 sausages at a time, making it perfect for watching the game at home, or tailgating with a stadium crowd.

Price: $31.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

3. Gentlemen’s Hardware Apothecary Hair & Body Wash

If you think sandalwood is a sexy smell, then you’ll love it when your man gets clean with this hair and body wash. It comes packaged in a stylish, gift-worthy box. If you need an inexpensive grooming gift, this is a solid option.

Price: $13

4. ‘Shekh Ma Shieraki Anni’ Dothraki Ring Set

Looking for a romantic gift for a Game of Thrones fan? This his and hers Dothraki ring set is perfect for any couple who loved the relationship between Daenerys and Khal Drogo. One ring reads Shekh Ma Shieraki Anni (“my sun and stars” in Dothraki), while the other one reads Yer Jalan Atthirari Anni (“moon of my life”).

Price: $29.95

5. Museum Artifacts Principles of Flight Silk Tie

Looking for a slightly nerdy gift for your slightly nerdy BF? This “principles of flight” tie is a great gift for a scientist, pilot, engineer, or aviation enthusiast. This tie will definitely class up his work wardrobe.

Price: $29.95

6. ‘House of Secrets’ Omnibus Edition

Looking for a unique gift for a guy who loves comics? House of Secrets is a psychological thriller that will appeal to fans of supernatural horror that will appeal to fans of The Sandman or Locke & Key. If you’re looking for something for a zombie fan, the iZombie omnibus is another nice choice to consider.

Price: $48.72 (35 percent off MSRP)

7. Calvin Klein DARK OBSESSION for Men Eau de Toilette

Looking for a scent that will make him smell sexy? DARK OBSESSION is a bold, masculine scent that will make you weak in the knees, and give him more confidence. This scent contains notes of green mandarin, guarana, absinthe, and suede.

If he’s not much for cologne, but still wants to smell nice, Calvin Klein OBSESSION for Men aftershave balm is also a nice option to consider.

Price: $74 for four ounces

8. Billy Jealousy Beard Control

Whether your boyfriend is growing his beard out for the first time, or has worn a beard for years, Billy Jealousy Beard Control treatment will help keep his beard looking great. The treatment conditions beard hair, while also providing definition. If he doesn’t have a full beard, he may also appreciate some Billy Jealousy Hydroplane Super-Slick Shave Cream to tidy up along his jawline or cheekbones, and better define his facial hair.

Price: $19.95

9. John Allan’s Sport Shampoo

If your boyfriend is still using drugstore shampoo, it might be time to upgrade his shower routine. The right shampoo really makes a difference, especially if your boyfriend has longer hair. John Allan’s Sport Shampoo is a luxurious option that pampers, cleans, and conditions his hair. It is ideal for those with normal or dry hair. If he has oily hair, consider John Allan’s Ocean Shampoo instead.

Price: $17.99

10. Samsung Gear VR

If your boyfriend really wants to try VR games, this affordable headset from Samsung is a nice way to get him started with immersive games and movies. The Gear VR only works with select Samsung smartphones, so keep that in mind while you shop. Other options to consider include Google Cardboard headsets or the upcoming PlayStation VR.

Price: $99.99

11. Polar A360 Fitness Tracker

Whether your boyfriend is looking to start fitness training, or just do a better job of monitoring his heart rate during workouts, he’ll appreciate a fitness tracker with a HR monitor. The A360 from Polar has a bright, easy-to-read display that will help him monitor his target heart rate. This fitness tracker also helps you keep tabs on workouts, sleep quality, steps, distance, and calories burned. There are tons of fitness trackers on the market right now, and finding just the right one is tricky. This model is nice for a guy who wants a slender form factor, colorful display, and vibrating alerts. He might also like getting feedback from the Polar flow web service and app.

Want to see more fitness accessory options? Browse our Fitbit comparison guide, or read up on the best Bluetooth heart rate monitors.

Price: $199.95

12. John Varvatos Star USA Men’s Bowery Fit Jean

Designer jeans are worth the price. The cut is usually more flattering than cheap brands, and the jeans themselves are often more durable. These slim cut jeans have just a little stretch. If you’re looking for denim that will make your boyfriend’s butt look great, these jeans are the perfect splurge.

Price: $134.37 – $184, depending on size selected

13. Men’s Marvel S.H.I.E.L.D. Logo Tee

If your boyfriend loves Marvel movies and superheroes, this S.H.I.E.L.D. shirt will make him feel like he’s part of the action. If he’s in need of a new hoodie, maybe an Iron Man or Captain America costume hoodie would be better choices.

Price: $5.30 and up, depending on size selected

14. Nixon Men’s A105 Sentry 42mm Stainless Steel Leather Quartz Movement Watch

Time to upgrade his wardrobe to include a “grown-up” watch? This handsome watch looks equally great when paired with a suit or a t-shirt and jeans. The leather band and Japanese quartz movement ensure that this piece feels quality, despite the relatively low price tag. You can browse more Nixon watches for men here.

Price: $119.96 (20 percent off MSRP)

15. Oakley Men’s Crankshaft Rectangular Eyeglasses

If your boyfriend spends a lot of time outdoors, he needs sunglasses to protect his eyes. These sunglasses have UV protection coating, but are non-polarized. You can browse more men’s sunglasses on sale here.

Price: $109 (16 percent off MSRP)

16. Anthony Logistics for Men Purifying Astringent Pads

If your boyfriend struggles with breakouts, these clarifying pads can help tame his problem skin. With one swipe of the pad, excess oil is removed, and pores are tightened. If he needs help staying dry and sweat-free, he may also appreciate the gift of Anthony No Sweat Body Defense.

Price: $24.82 (5 percent off MSRP)

17. HUGO BOSS Men’s Prowfish Swim Trunks

If your boyfriend is in need of new swim trunks, these colorful shorts are a great gift to give him before your next beach vacation. If the price is a little high for your gift budget, browse more men’s swimwear on sale here.

Price: $99.95 (8 percent off MSRP)

18. Nike Jordan Men’s Air Jordan 1 Retro High Nouveau Basketball Shoe

If your BF has a soft spot for Air Jordans, these retro-inspired sneakers are an awesome gift idea. There are lots of cool color options available, and they’ll appeal to guys who love playing basketball with friends, or guys who just want shoes with some street appeal. If he’s not much of a Jordan guy, browse more men’s sneakers on sale here.

Price: $109.99 – $199, depending on size and color selected

19. Billabong Men’s Balance Zip Hoodie

Does he need a fresh new hoodie? This casual, lightweight sweatshirt from Billabong is great for guys who love surf or skate style. These fleece pants from Billabong are a nice option to pair with the hoodie.

Price: $23.06 – $59.95, depending on size and color selected

20. Akademiks Men’s Cameron Twill Cargo Short

Does he need a warm weather wardrobe refresh? These cargo shorts are perfect for summer fun. Some wearers feel like these shorts run a tad small, so keep that in mind before you order. You can also browse more men’s shorts on sale here.

Price: $17.99 – $24.99, depending on size and color selected

21. ‘Monty Python’ Fluxx

If he’s a fan of Fluxx or other fast-paced card games, he might enjoy this Python take on the game. Designed for two to six players, each game takes under 40 minutes to play. Zombie Fluxx and Firefly Fluxx are also fun alternatives he might enjoy.

Price: $15.83 (21 percent off MSRP)

22. Innovating Science Periodic Table Pen

If your boyfriend is taking a lot of chemistry classes, or even has a job in the sciences, this handy pen is a thoughtful gift that gives him easy access to reference materials. If he’s more into mathematics, he might also dig this fun Pocket Pi pocket reference tool.

Price: $8.34 (44 percent off MSRP)

23. ‘Tom Clancy’s The Division’ Xbox One 1TB Console Bundle

If your boyfriend hasn’t had the cash to buy a new Xbox One console, treat him to a bundle that includes a compelling shooting game, a console with one controller, and plenty of extras. If he’s more of a Sony guy, how about a PS4 bundle instead?

Price: $349 for console with one controller (13 percent off MSRP)

24. Pewter Celtic Wisdom Wolf Necklace Pendant

This wolf necklace is a great gift for a guy who is passionate about nature, wildlife, or mythology. A similar necklace we also like is the Nordic-inspired Odin’s Wolves pendant.

Price: $19 (39 percent off MSRP)

25. Pebble Time Round 20mm Smartwatch for Apple/Android Devices

Billed as the “thinnest and lightest smartwatch in the world,” the Pebble Time Round offers a traditional watch form factor, typical smartwatch features like notifications and silent alarms, and fitness tracker features like activity monitoring and sleep tracker. If your boyfriend has been trying to decide between a smartwatch and a fitness tracker, this wearable strikes a nice balance between the two.

If you want a less expensive option, you can also consider the original Pebble watch, which we’ve seen as low as $69 on Amazon.

Price: $179.99 (28 percent off MSRP)

26. Brixton Men’s Gain Fedora Hat

If your boyfriend thinks fedoras are cool, this quality hat is a great addition to his wardrobe. This short brim felt fedora has a grosgrain band, feather decoration, and custom lining. Perfect for musicians, or any guy with an appreciation for vintage men’s fashion. You can browse more cool hats from Brixton here.

Price: $26.97 and up, depending on color and size selected

27. MenScience Androceuticals Advanced Deodorant

Looking for a gentle way to tell your BF about his BO? If his drugstore brand doesn’t cut it, this is a nice option. This scientifically-developed deodorant is completely unscented and controls body odors 24/7 with professional-grade ingredients. And because it is fragrance-free and aluminum-free, this is also a nice option for a boyfriend who has sensitive skin, or has concerns about deodorants that contain aluminum. We also like that it applies easily, and won’t stain clothing. You can browse more men’s grooming products from MenScience Androceuticals here.

Price: $19

28. Pandemic Board Game

Designed for two to four players, a game of Pandemic takes about 60 minutes to play. Four diseases have broken out in the world, and it is up to a team of specialists in various fields to find cures for these diseases before mankind is wiped out. This is a fun game for couples or groups, since it requires co-op play. You either all win, or you all lose.

Looking for fun card game or board game alternatives he might also enjoy? We also recommend the spy-tastic Codenames, or the rewardingly complex Space Alert. If he’s a seasoned Magic: The Gathering player, he might also appreciate something from our list of the best Magic cards.

Price: $29.47 (26 percent off MSRP)

29. Avital 4103LX Remote Start System

Remote starters are a great way to upgrade a car and make it feel more luxurious. They are especially nice in the winter when you want to warm up the car a bit before you get in. This system does need to be professionally installed, so consider giving your BF a little cash with this gift to cover the cost of labor. If a remote starter isn’t really the right automotive gift for him, perhaps a trunk organizer or an Automatic car diagnostic device would be nice alternatives.

Price: $41.97 (79 percent off MSRP)

30. ‘Doctor Who: The Legends of Ashildr’

If he’s a fan of Maisie William and her recent string of appearances on Doctor Who, this novel featuring the continued adventures of The Woman Who Lived will definitely get his attention. Want more gift ideas for the sci-fi fan in your life? Our guides to the best Doctor Who gifts and the best Star Trek gifts are also helpful resources.

Price: $10.51 (19 percent off MSRP)

31. Miles Davis: The Complete Prestige 10-Inch LP Collection

If he loves jazz, this epic record collection is a great way to get all the best of Miles Davis in one package. Issued to celebrate what would have been Miles’ 90th birthday, this set includes all ten 10-inch LPs on which Miles Davis appeared as a leader for Prestige Records, plus a bonus LP featuring Davis as a guest artist with Lee Konitz. Also included is a 16-page booklet and a collectible print of a painting by Miles. Other players included on these records include famous names like Dizzy Gillespie, Charles Mingus, Thelonious Monk, Max Roach, Sonny Rollins and Zoot Sims, among many others.

If a box set is too rich for your blood, consider a single LP instead. Kind of Blue is a classic album that makes a great gift.

Price: $180.49

32. Rosetta Stone Chinese (Mandarin) Level 1-5 Set With Dragon NaturallySpeaking Home 13

Learning Chinese can give your boyfriend a major edge in the workplace, or help him with advanced studies in history or linguistics. This bundle includes all five levels of Rosetta Stone Mandarin, plus the productivity suite Dragon NaturallySpeaking Home 13. Not sure Chinese is useful for him? Browse other language software from Rosetta Stone here.

Price: $273.99

33. ‘Vikings’ Season 1 on Blu-ray

If he loves history, or just loves violent TV, then Vikings is a cool show for him to catch up on. Warfare, betrayal, seduction…it’s like Game of Thrones, but without the dragons. If he likes macho period pieces, he might also be interested in the pirate drama Black Sails.

Price: $24.99 (58 percent off MSRP)

34. Alesis V25 25-Key USB MIDI Drum Pad & Keyboard Controller

Shopping for a musician? This MIDI controller is great for both its versatility and its portability. Velocity-sensitive backlit pads make it easy to launch clips or hit the drums, even in dark conditions. This is a great gift for musicians who mostly play in the studio, as well as those who play gigs or tour frequently. Best of all, Ableton production software is included. You can browse more products from Alesis here. You might also be interested in our guide to the best gifts for musicians.

Price: $89 (51 percent off MSRP)

35. Overwatch – Collector’s Edition

Fans of shooting games are practically salivating over Overwatch, the latest from Blizzard. The Collector’s Edition includes everything in Overwatch: Origins Edition, plus some cool extras. The Collector’s Edition is packed with bonus digital content, along with a visual sourcebook, game soundtrack, and Solider: 76 statue. Overwatch features a wide array of unique heroes, ranging from a time-jumping adventurer, to an armored, rocket-hammer-wielding warrior, to a transcendent robot monk. If he loves to kick back and play team-based shooters with his buddies, he’ll be stoked that you got him this gift. You can also browse more titles and goodies from Blizzard here.

Price: $129.99 for PC version, PS4 and Xbox One

36. Disturbed Friends

Is he tired of Cards Against Humanity? Freshen up your game night with another subversive party game. We like Disturbed Friends, a card game that’s been called “disturbing” and “offensive.” In this game, players vote on what they think their friends would do in horrible hypothetical situations. If you want something that’s a little more active and imaginative, we also recommend the party game Draw What?

Price: $25

37. Canon EOS Rebel T5 DSLR Bundle

Is your photographer boyfriend in need of a new camera? This bundle is a great gift idea for his birthday. The bundle includes a Canon EOS Rebel T5 DSLR camera body with EF-S 18-55mm IS II Zoom Lens. He’ll also get a camera bag, 32GB memory card, a battery, and a charger. If you’re looking for other options, you can browse more DLSR camera bundles or mirrorless camera bundles.

Price: $399 (35 percent off MSRP)

38. Celestron 21037 PowerSeeker 70EQ Telescope

Is your boyfriend interested in astronomy? This is the perfect telescope for first time telescope owners. Designed to be set up quickly, with no tools required, PowerSeeker 70EQ’s equatorial mount makes it simple to track objects as they move across the night sky. This telescope also provides correctly-oriented images, so it’s ideal for both star-gazing and getting a closer look at stuff here on solid ground that’s off in the distance.

If he already has a beginner-quality telescope, perhaps he’d prefer a more complex model like the the Orion 09007 SpaceProbe 130ST would be better for his needs.

Price: $96.98 (25 percent off MSRP)

39. Top Gear 22

The 22nd season of Top Gear will live in infamy. This is the season where the presenters were attacked while filming “The Patagonia Special,” and it’s also the season where Clarkson assaulted a producer. Notable episodes include a madcap race across St Petersburg, a tribute to the Land Rover Defender, and a project to make a better ambulance. Celebrity guests featured in this season include Will Smith, Ed Sheehan, and Gillian Anderson. If he’s not a Top Gear fan, but he loves cars, maybe a subscription to Car and Driver would be a better alternative.

Price: $14.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

40. Lacoste Eau de Lacoste L.12.12 Noir Eau de Toilette for Men

While the name might be a might of a mouthful, Lacoste Eau de Lacoste L.12.12 Noir Eau de Toilette is a great scent for a guy with a bold personality. Inspired by the scents of a summer night, prominent notes include watermelon, patchouli, basil, and dark chocolate. The resulting scent is both warm and refreshing. If you want more options to make your boyfriend smell amazing, our guide to the best smelling mens cologne is a great resource for additional gift ideas.

Price: $72

41. RIF6 Cube

Looking for a tech gadget to give as a gift? This cool projector is really unique. This tiny box measures just two inches, but displays a projected image up to 120 inches! The battery life lasts about 90 minutes (perfect for displaying many films), and contains a 20,000-Hour LED. This would be a great gadget for watching movies at home, or projecting images during a concert or art show.

Looking for a cool tech gift that’s a little less expensive? Other gadgets your boyfriend might like include the Sphero BB-8 App-Enabled Droid or the MiniPresso GR Espresso Maker. Our gift guide about the best cool gadgets can provide even more gift-spiration.

Price: $279 (7 percent off MSRP)

42. Quitbit Smart Lighter

Have a boyfriend who is trying to quit smoking? This thoughtful gift can help him get healthy. The electric lighter tracks number of lights, daily goals and time since last smoke right on the display. The lighter syncs wirelessly with a free iOS and Android app to help you customize your smoking cessation plan. The lighter can light 200 cigarettes before needing to be recharged. If his smoking habit has caused a lot of friction between you, this gift might even improve your relationship!

Price: $129

43. GO Outfitters Go Hammock

Need a gift for your outdoorsy boyfriend? He can use a new hammock while camping, backpacking, or just lounging around the yard at home. The Go Hammock eliminates uncomfortable pressure points by distributing the user’s body weight more evenly than traditional hammocks. Its generous size allows freedom to move around and makes it easy find lots of comfortable positions, even for side sleepers. It’s 11 feet long and 70 inches wide, so even tall or zaftig frames should fit with ease.

Other gifts that might appeal to your outdoorsy boyfriend include camp-friendly products like a portable clothes washer, UniTerra Nomad Espresso Machine, or a DayOne Response Waterbag. You may also want to check out our guide to the best two-person tents, which is perfect for snuggling up with your BF during a camping trip.

Price: $74.99

44. Tumi Men’s Alpha 2 Large Satchel

Tumi luggage definitely carries a premium price tag, but that extra money ensures your bag will last for years, and look great for as long as you own it. I love my Tumi duffle, and I definitely encourage anyone who travels a lot for work to invest in one. If your boyfriend loves to travel, this is a gift that will definitely appeal to him. If you like the idea of getting him a new bag, but need to stick to a budget, we also recommend this affordable alternative from Snugg.

Looking for more gift ideas for the intrepid traveler in your life? Browse more gift ideas in our guide to the best travel gifts.

Price: $395

45. Trayvax Original Wallet

Does he need a new wallet? This unique design holds five bills, ten cards, and includes a built-in bottle opener. It’s made from aircraft-grade aluminum, and there’s also a paracord lanyard.

If you think he’d prefer a more traditional wallet, we also like this RFID wallet from Access Denied.

Price: $29.99

46. Sebago Men’s Ryde Chukka Boot

Chukka boots are a great casual footwear option that works for business or for weekend wear. These boots would look great with some slim fit jeans and a nice button down.

These chukkas come in a couple of other colors, including a really nice navy. You can see all available color and size options via the link below.

Price: $62.99 and up, depending on size and color selected

47. Scotch & Soda Men’s Coated Cotton Hooded Trench Coat

Live someplace where there’s a lot of rain? This great hooded trench is a great wardrobe stable for wet weather. It’s made from a cotton-poly blend, so it won’t get sodden in the way that pure cotton does. Bold buttons and a snap-off hood make this a practical, eye-catching design. The only downside for some may be the price. Looking for something more affordable? Consider the Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Poly-Twill Trench instead, which was on sale for just $79.99 at press time.

Price: $235

48. French Connection Men’s Pop Punk Flannel Shirt

This simple shirt is great for the office, or for date night. If this shirt isn’t to his taste, you can browse more shirts from this company here.

Price: $35.44 – $57.16, depending on size selected

49. Vetelli Hanging Toiletry Bag for Men

Want to get him a gift that will make travel more fun, or just keep him more organized in a small bathroom? A dopp kit is a great way to contain all his manly toiletries. Designed with vintage style in mind, this bag is made from canvas, faux leather, and rust-proof stainless steel. The bag is designed to hang on a door or in a closet for easy access to skincare products, cologne, and more.

Want to see more gift ideas like this? Browse more dopp kits and travel toiletry bags here.

Price: $45 (31 percent off MSRP)

50. Withings Activité Steel Activity & Sleep Tracking Watch

Is your BF is trying to get in shape, or is training seriously for an athletic event or competition? A fitness tracker can help him track his progress towards his fitness goals. But some guys dislike the “rubber band” look of cheap fitness trackers. If he needs a fitness tracker that’s packed with features, but has a professional look, consider the Withings Activité Steel fitness watch. It tracks sleep, offers real-time coaching advice during workouts, and monitors steps, distance, swim, running routes and total calories burned. If your boo loves running or swimming, this is tailor made for him.

Want a similar form factor, but with more color options and a square face? Another option to consider is the Fitbit Blaze, which can be dressed up with an optional metal band.

Price: $169.95

51. Marcato Atlas Wellness 150 Pasta Maker

Shopping for an Italian guy, or someone who loves to cook? A pasta maker means he can have fresh pasta whenever the craving strikes. If he’s super in to pasta, consider the fast and versatile Philips pasta maker. If he loves pasta, but he’s not so great in the kitchen, maybe a ravioli press is the way to go. He can make filled pasta using simple ingredients and fresh pasta sheets from the grocery store.

Price: $63 (47 percent off MSRP)

52. ICE Theia Smart Glasses

Need a unique gift that’s as one-of-a-kind as your man? These smart glasses are a smart gift idea. The glasses take HD photos and video, and also have a built-in flashlight. These glasses are a great way for him to record his adventures, or memorialize his “Let’s Play” videos. The glasses have 8GB of on-board storage, and can also be connected to your phones by Bluetooth to take calls on the go or listen to music. Another cool feature is “Drive Safe Assist” mode, which sounds an alarm when it senses you might be nodding off behind the wheel.

Price: $149

53. ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Burger Of The Day Louise T-Shirt

If he loves the animated antics of the Belcher family, this is a cool shirt he’ll love to wear. If he’s already got a ton of shirts, maybe a Bob’s Burgers cookbook or Mad Libs book would be suitable alternatives.

Price: $14.95 and up, depending on size selected

54. Proctor Silex 33043 4-Quart Slow Cooker

If your boyfriend works late hours or irregular hours, he might not be eating well. Having a slow cooker in the house means there is always a healthy, hot meal waiting for him when he walks through the door. A slow cooker can also be a good small appliance for novice cooks who are just starting to enjoy cooking as a hobby, rather than as a necessity. If a slow-cooker isn’t quite the right gift for your boyfriend, consider something from our guide to the best birthday gifts for boyfriends.

Price: $15.29 (24 percent off MSRP)

55. Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand

If he owns a smartphone that’s capable of wireless charging, but doesn’t take advantage of this feature, you should hook him up with a wireless charging platform. This wireless charging stand is compatible with several Samsung Galaxy smartphones, as well as other Qi-compatible devices. Even if he already owns one charger, he might appreciate having a second one to use at school or in his office.

Want more gadget and accessory recommendations for a guy who loves his Samsung phone? You might also be interested in our guides to the best Qi wireless chargers, the best Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge cases, or the best fitness watches.

Price: $59.44 (15 percent off MSRP)

56. ASUS ZenFone 2 Laser Unlocked Smartphone (3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)

Does your boyfriend need a new phone? Skip expensive contracts that feel stifling, and opt for an unlocked device. We like unlocked phones because they offer the flexibility to choose your carrier, and make it easier to switch carriers in the event that you move to a new city where coverage is less reliable on your old plan. While the initial price of an unlocked phone can be a little higher than a phone on-contract, you may end up paying less up-front than you would for a two-year plan.

If an unlocked phone sounds perfect for your boyfriend, one solid option to consider is the ASUS ZenFone 2 Laser. There’s a lot to like here, including a camera that offers super-fast focus and solid low-light performance. The display is constructed from rugged Gorilla Glass 4, and the phone also boasts a removable battery. This makes it easy to replace a faulty battery, or swap out a new battery if he tends to go through a lot of juice in a single day. Dual SIM design means he has a phone that’s ready to travel abroad, or gives him the flexibility to get work and personal calls on the same device. The ZenFone 2 Laser also comes with 100 GB of Google Drive storage, free for two years.

Love the idea of an unlocked phone, but need something that’s less expensive? The $60 BLU Advance 5.0 smartphone is my preferred phone when traveling abroad.

Price: $229

57. Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker

If he loves listening to music while he works, these colorful Bluetooth speakers provide a pop of vivid color and respectable sound quality. The speaker lasts up to eight hours on a single charge, and can connect wirelessly to phones, tablets, or other Bluetooth-enabled devices. Voice prompts make pairing your devices completely idiot-proof, which is great if he’s not tech savvy. Additional color options for this speaker include black, white, blue, and red.

Not sure if this colorful speaker is right for you? Browse more recommendations for speakers in our guide to the best Bluetooth speakers.

Price: $129

58. Ibanez GSR200 Electric Bass Guitar

Is your musician boyfriend in the market for a new bass? With some high-end bass guitars selling for $1800 or more, you’re probably looking for a bass that is affordable, but still built with quality in mind.

The Ibanez GSR200 has a one-piece maple neck with rosewood fret board and a pearl dot inlay. Why grab an Ibanez bass? While everyone has their own unique preferences and playing styles, we think this is a solid bass for the price. Many guys who play rock or metal gravitate towards an Ibanez, in part because of the low action and solidly constructed necks. If you’re not sure an Ibanez is going to appeal to your boyfriend, you can browse more bass guitars on sale here.

Price: $199.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

59. Akai Karaoke KS800 Front Load CD+G Karaoke System

If your boyfriend loves to sing, a karaoke machine is a quirky, fun gift idea. Karaoke machines are a great way for him to unwind with friends after a long week at work. This model is a nice option because it has a built-in speaker, and a decent-sized screen for the price. USB recording and playback is also possible. A mic and CD+G demo disc are also included, but you should probably pick up a few Party Tyme Karaoke CD collections so you have lots of singing options to choose from. This model has overwhelmingly positive user reviews, and an easy front-loading design, which is why we recommend it for fans of in-home karaoke.

Price: $103.83 (45 percent off MSRP)

60. Dragon NaturallySpeaking Premium 13.0 & Koss CS100 Speech Recognition Computer Headset Bundle

Is your boyfriend the hardworking type? If he’s spending too much time at work, help him work smarter with a Dragon productivity suite. Dragon is a speech recognition program. Dragon is great for taking dictation for letters or website copy, but it can be used for lots of other tasks. Users can have Dragon make status updates, search the web, or even work on spreadsheets. The software learns the words and phrases you use the most, spelling even difficult words and proper names correctly

We think this is a great gift for boyfriends who are writers, entrepreneurs, or small business owners. It’s also a nice gift for a boyfriend who types slowly, or a boyfriend who has an injury or temporary disability that is interfering with their productivity. If your boyfriend likes to think out loud, this software will help him capture all of his scattered thoughts in a natural way. The bundle includes both the software, as well as a Koss CS100 headset with a noise-cancellation microphone. This helps to ensure the software picks up a clear, clean sound when he talks. If he already has a headset with mic, you can also buy the Dragon software on its own.

Price: $143.72

61. Bushnell Waterproof/Fogproof Compact Roof Prism Binocular

Binoculars are a great gift idea for boyfriends who love hunting, bird watching, or just taking in beautiful vistas somewhere in the great outdoors. But not all binoculars are created equal. When you’re shopping for the right pair, you want to strike a balance between performance and price. These binoculars from Bushnell are affordable, but still offer waterproof design and fog-free performance. We also like the easy-to-grip design, which he’ll appreciate if he’s using these ‘nocs with sweaty or wet hands. A large knob in the center makes it easy to adjust the focus. In addition, you get a limited lifetime warranty, which not all ‘nocs on the market can offer. These binoculars boast 8x magnification and a 25mm objective diameter.

If he doesn’t need a compact design, or wants even more powerful magnification, consider Celestron SkyMaster Giant 15×70 binoculars instead. They are especially nice for stargazing.

Price: $38.90 (42 percent off MSRP)

62. Samsung Level U Pro Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Headphones are one of those things that you don’t always think about splurging on. But once you’ve tried a pair of headphones that fit great and offer high-quality sound, it’s hard to go back to cheap headphones. If your boyfriend loves to run and listen to music at the same time, these headphones will offer him a snug fit and superior audio performance. The headphones are splash-resistant, so they can handle running in the rain, or getting hit with a little sweat. Flexible joints and a very lightweight body ensure that you can get the gift you need, without a lot of additional stress on your ears or head. These are wireless headphones with up to nine hours of battery life. A really interesting feature is Sound Share, which allows you to share audio with a second Level U PRO headset, Level On Wireless PRO headset, or Level On Wireless headset. If you guys travel together a lot, you might want to invest in two headsets so you guys can listen to music or watch a movie together.

Not sure if these headphones are the right gift for your guy? Get more gift ideas from our guides to the best wireless Bluetooth headphones and the best wireless earbuds for running.

Price: $58.99 (41 percent off MSRP)

63. Denali 115-Piece Home Repair Tool Kit

If you guys just moved in together, surprise him with a housewarming gift that will help you guys tackle any DIY projects that crop up. This tool kit is a great resource for tackling tons of household tasks. The rugged carrying bag also makes it easy for him to transport the tools to work, or to a friend’s house. The bag is packed with a hammer, level, tape measure, utility knife, pliers, screw drivers, and drill bits that can work on metal, wood, or concrete.

Shopping for a boyfriend who already has every tool known to man? Maybe he’d like to improve your space with some best-selling smart home products. We especially recommend the Nest learning thermostat and the Nest Cam.

Price: $42.99 (57 percent off MSRP)

64. Crazy Dog T-Shirts Turn into a Ninja Flip Tee

Shopping for a high-energy guy with a quirky sense of humor? This goofy tee is probably right up his alley. Too intense for your boyfriend? Maybe a more somber, simple shirt would be better for him. Maybe a simple Van Heusen long sleeve dress shirt is the way to go.

Price: $18.99 – $22.99, depending on size selected

65. Fred & Friends ‘TAPPED’ Faucet Wine Aerator & Stopper

Need a little gift for your wine-loving boyfriend? This funky wine accessory is an aerator and wine preserver, all in one. Fred & Friends specializes in offbeat kitchen accessories that make you laugh just looking at them. Open the “tap” on the faucet to aerate wine as it pours into a glass. Close the tap to protect the wine from oxidation during storage on the counter or in the fridge.

Racking your brain for other fun gift ideas for a wine lover? Peruse our guide to the best wine openers, or consider this romantic home decor sign for wine lovers.

Price: $11.21 (20 percent off MSRP)

66. ‘Dirty Jobs’ Collection 8

Is there a more manly show in the history of TV? In this collection, Mike visits food factories, gets up close and personal with animals, and puts his fingers in places you’d never want to stick your own hands. If your boyfriend misses this show since it went off the air, he’ll enjoy revisiting his favorite episodes. Another option to consider for fans of Discovery Channel programming is a Mythbusters DVD.

Price: $9.29 (38 percent off MSRP)

67. ‘Star Wars’ Chess Game

This fun Star Wars chess set is a great gift idea for the Star Wars fan in your life. This simple game of strategy gets a fresh look by making each piece look like a classic Star Wars character. The black pieces are Imperial characters, and include notable bad guys like Darth Vader and Boba Fett. The silver pieces are all Rebel Alliance, and include fan favorites like R2-D2 and Han Solo. This is a fun gift for someone who loves sci-fi, or someone who collects chess sets. It’s also kid-friendly, which is great if you have a lot of children around the house. The quality isn’t super premium, however, so a more serious Star Wars might prefer something that is made from more durable materials.

If you want to get a Star Wars gift for his inner child, but with a quality that feels more adult, consider a Kotobukiya Han Solo and Chewbacca Artfx+ statue or a high-quality “Supreme Edition” Darth Vader costume.

Price: $23.89 (25 percent off MSRP)

68. Volcom Men’s Solid Short Sleeve Rash Guard

Does your boyfriend love the beach? A rash guard protects his skin from irritation while surfing, and also can be worn on the beach to prevent overexposure to the sun. We like this rash guard from Volcom because it comes in a nice variety of colors, is easy to wash, and provides the equivalent of 50 SPF protection against the sun. Volcom also makes long sleeve rash guards, for guys who need extra coverage.

Price: $13.57 – $32, depending on size and color selected

69. Zippo Logo Matte Lighters

Sure, there are other lighters out there, but none have the prestige of a Zippo. A lighter is a great gift for a smoker, as well as for survivalists or campers who need an emergency source of fire. These matte finish Zippos have a cool look, and are available in colors like white, blue, green, orange, black, and even hot pink. If you want a more ornate option, you could opt for a dragon Zippo or eagle Zippo instead.

Price: $15.93 for the green option pictured above (31 percent off MSRP)

70. Cake Or Death? Men’s T-Shirt

This funny shirt from SnorgTees is a great gift for the boyfriend who loves Eddie Izzard. If he’s a stand-up fan, but not crazy about Eddie Izzard, maybe he’d prefer a Hannibal Buress DVD.

Price: $20 and up, depending on size selected

71. NBA Men’s Basics Structured Adjustable Hat

If your boyfriend never misses an NBA game, this hat is a great gift idea for occasions when your wallet is feeling a little light. Each hat features a woven team logo on the front, plus a pop of team color striping on the back closure. The rear of the cap has a velcro closure for quick, easy adjustments, though guys with longer hair might prefer a snapback cap, to prevent hair getting caught in the velcro. If you’re not a fan of the Cavs, plenty of other team styles are available via the link below.

Price: $18

72. H2PONG Inflatable Beer Pong Table Float

If you guys love lounging in the sun and frolicking in the pool, this beer pong float is a wacky gift idea for the boyfriend who loves to party. This pool-friendly float can be used as a regular float, but can also be transformed into a floating beer pong table. There are divots to keep the cups stable, and the float comes pre-packed with five ping pong balls. There’s room for 28 cups all told: 10 cups in each end rack, plus four cups along both sides for spectators to hold their drinks.

If he’s more into terrestrial beer pong, you might consider The Clean Cup, an automatic ball washer for beer pong balls.

Price: $29.99

73. Mizuno Men’s Wave Rider 18 Running Shoe

If your boyfriend runs every day, he can wear out a pair of shoes in a matter of months. Running on worn shoes can increase his risk of injury, so he might appreciate a new pair of shoes. The Mizuno Men’s Wave Rider 18 is a solid choice. The shoe’s Wave plate (a plastic part that runs through the midsole and absorbs impacts of every footfall) provides some bounce that can help reduce fatigue on longer runs. Runner’s World highlights this shoe’s stiffness and forefoot cushioning, making this style a nice option for men who like a somewhat cushioned ride and a snug, structured fit across the midsole.

If you’re not sure this style is the right option for your boyfriend, you can get more insight and recommendations from our guides to the best running shoes for men and the best trail running shoes for men.

Price: $58.80 – $120, depending on size and color selected

74. Japanese Yosegi Puzzle Box

If your boyfriend loves puzzles, brainteasers, or Japanese culture, then he’ll be fascinated by this unique gift. This box will only open after you slide portions of the exterior design in a precise order. Yosegi refers to the unique style of mosaic woodwork on the exterior. The boxes themselves are called Himitsu-Bako in Japanese, and were famously used by samurai to send secret messages, or conceal precious items. Your boyfriend can use these tricky boxes to store anything that’s important to him. There are a couple of different designs to choose from. The one pictured above is the “five sun, 21 move” style, which is the largest, most ornate, and most complex option available. Other, less expensive puzzle box options are available via the link below.

Price: $87.47

75. ‘The Manara Library’ Volume 1

Shopping for a guy who loves comics and graphic novels can be tough. It can be hard to find a volume of something they don’t already own. For that hard-to-shop-for comics lover, we recommend the first volume of The Manara Library. Italian comics artist Milo Manara isn’t super well-known in the US, but he has a devoted following. His artwork is lush, and his stories are often set in America’s past, making them appealing to history buffs. This collection includes Indian Summer, widely considered to be one of Manara’s best works. It’s a great introduction to this cult favorite. You might also consider picking up Volume 2 and Volume 3 if you want to give him a more lavish gift, and expose him to material that wasn’t previously available in the US.

Price: $59.99

76. Filip Perai ‘Storm Trooper’ Print

Looking for a cool gift for a Star Wars fan? This pop art print by Filip Perai is a cool way for him to show off his fandom, and show off his love of contemporary art at the same time. This digital archival quality print is sold by Curioos Gallery, a gallery that specializes in quirky digital art. You can browse more of their inventory here.

Price: $205

77. ‘I Flexed and the Sleeves Fell Off’ Tank

Need a funny gift for a guy who hits the gym hard? This great muscle tee lets him show off his biceps. If your partner is still working on perfecting his gym body, maybe he’d get a kick out of this “Muscles Installing” tank.

Need to find gifts for other men in your life? Check out our guide to the best gifts for grandpa.

Price: $9.99 – $20.99, depending on size selected

78. ‘Heavenly Intrigue: Johannes Kepler, Tycho Brahe, and the Murder Behind One of History’s Greatest Scientific Discoveries’

Does your boyfriend love stories of true crime, science, or history? This fascinating book examines the potentially antagonistic relationship between Johannes Kepler and Tyco Brahe. These famous scientists were both larger than life characters. Brahe famously lost part of his nose in a sword fight, and Kepler struggled with poor vision and crippled hands after surviving smallpox. While there’s no definitive proof that Kepler killed Brahe to steal his research, the idea that Brahe could have been the victim of poison is very intriguing. If your boyfriend loves a good murder mystery, or is just fascinated with the history of science, he’ll enjoy this interesting book.

If he’s more interested in history than science, he might also enjoy the delightfully creepy book The Invention of Murder: How the Victorians Revelled in Death and Detection and Created Modern Crime.

Price: $16.95

79. ‘Ripper Street’

Speaking of murder and intrigue, Ripper Street is a great gift for guys who love crime procedurals or period dramas. The scripts are impeccable, with dialogue that perfectly fits the time and place. The show is set in London in 1889, just after the Jack the Ripper murders. A detective, his sergeant, and an American doctor try to solve murders, wondering all the while if Jack the Ripper is going to resurface and kill again. Each episode is sort of like CSI, with the characters using then-cutting edge techniques like motion picture cameras, fingerprinting, or forensic entomology to solve each case. The action will keep him on the edge of his seat. As of this writing, four seasons have aired, and a fifth is in the works.

Want another gift idea in this vein? If your boyfriend loves period dramas and war movies, consider getting him Band of Brothers, a great HBO show about soldiers in WWII.

Price: $19.72 for DVD (32 percent off MSRP)

80. Dumpsty Steel Desktop Dumpster

Does your boyfriend love totally random gifts? It doesn’t get much more unusual and unexpected than a mini desktop dumpster. Designed to look just like the kind of industrial dumpster you’d see in an alleyway, this steel dumpster will fit on his desk. It makes a fun cubicle decoration, and can be customized with stickers, spray paint, or anything he wants to make it seem even more like the full-sized thing. It’s a nice size to store office supplies, magazines, or other items he wants to keep close at hand. And of course, he could also use it as a tabletop waste basket.

Too weird, or too expensive? Some other WTF gifts we recommend for a guy with a quirky sense of humor include the funny photography book Crap Taxidermy, or The Gourmet Mystery Box, a randomly selected box of gourmet foods.

Price: $165

81. Super Mario Bros. Handmade Pillow

Looking for a cheap gift for a gamer? This handmade pillow features tons of characters from the Mario franchise, making it perfect for a Nintendo fan.

Want a more unique gift? There’s a cool trend of adding Nintendo characters to paintings inspired by the works of great masters. Two options you should check out are this take on Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night” with Piranha Plants, and this Shyguy-inspired take on “Girl With a Pearl Earring.”

Price: $5.99

82. Brush Hero Wheel Brush

Do you sometimes wonder if he loves his car more than you? If your boyfriend is a gearhead who takes insane pride in his ride, he might love this automobile cleaning tool. The Brush Hero is a powerful rotating brush that makes quick work of cleaning the dirt from tires and wheel wells. It can also be used to clean bikes or motorcycles after a muddy ride through rough terrain.

Looking for something a little more special? Another gift we recommend for car guys is the Automatic, a small device that plugs into your car’s diagnostic (OBD-II) port. The device connects with a smartphone app, and helps to demystify what it means when a “check engine” light illuminates on your dash. It also provides crash assistance, and gives you driving tips to save on gas.

Price: $35.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

83. ‘I Heart Day Drinking’ Pint Glass

Who doesn’t love having a few drinks on their day off? This fun pint glass is a nice gift for a boyfriend who knows how to have a good time. If he’s more interested in cannabis than alcohol, maybe he’d get a kick out of this “wake and bake” coffee mug.

Price: $8.99

84. Hardmill Waxed Canvas Knife Roll

Looking for a cool gift for a professional cook or serious foodie? A knife roll is a practical gift that’s just plain awesome. A knife roll is what professional chefs use to store and transport their knives. When unrolled, it is easy to select just the right knife for the task at hand. Denim and leather rolls are also available, but waxed canvas is a classic option that has the added benefit of being a bit easier to keep clean. A bit steep for your budget? Hardmill also makes some pretty dope lunch sacks, also out of waxed canvas.

Price: $185 for waxed canvas

85. Roswheel Bicycle Handlebar Bag

This handlebar bike bag is a great gift for a guy who commutes on a bike, or tries to get out for a long ride every weekend. There’s a surprising amount of storage possibilities for a relatively small bag, and the bag is also water-resistant. Want to get him a bike to go along with that handlebar bag? Browse our guide to the best electric bikes.

Price: $12.43

86. Kindle Oasis With Leather Charging Cover

The Kindle Oasis is Amazon’s thinnest and lightest Kindle to date. It’s great for guys who love to read, and want an e-reader that is lightweight. The slim nature of this Kindle makes it especially ideal for travelers. By attaching the battery cover to the Kindle unit, battery life can be extended into the region of months, not days or weeks like you’d get with a tablet. A new feature here is the ergonomic design with dedicated buttons to effortlessly turn the page, an especially nice feature for those who want to read one-handed. It also offers a glare-free reading experience in direct sun. If this new Kindle is too expensive, you might consider the regular Kindle, which starts at just $79.99.

If you are currently a student, you may want to take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Student Free Trial. You’ll get six months of Prime Student for free, which includes perks like free movie streaming, free photo storage, early access to deals, free Audible content, free access to select ebooks, and free two-day shipping on over 50 million eligible items.

Price: $289.99

87. WeMo Switch

He can turn any lamp or appliance into a smart home appliance by plugging it into this special switch. Once plugged in, he can control anything that’s plugged into it from his smartphone. The system works with any smartphone or tablet running Android 4.1 and higher, or iOS 8 and higher. You can turn off lights remotely, or make sure that you’ve turned off the coffee pot before you leave for work. If he’s been intrigued by the whole smart home trend, this is an affordable way to get him started with creating a smart home environment. You might consider tossing in some WeMo light bulbs as well.

Price: $39.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

88. Customized Girl’s Custom Name ‘Property Of’ Boxers

Want to get him a gift that’s personalized and sexy? Order him a customized pair of boxers with your name on them. These comfy, pre-shrunk boxers are a great way to stake your claim on the man that drives you crazy. If boxers don’t strike you as the right gift, perhaps these cute customizable couples shirts are the better choice.

Price: $28.97

89. Logitech G700s Rechargeable Gaming Mouse

If your boyfriend loves PC gaming, he’ll appreciate a gaming mouse that’s more ergonomic, and has additional features compared to a regular mouse. This model from Logitech has 13 programmable controls, and boasts that it will execute commands up to eight times faster than a standard USB mouse. If he’d prefer something with a little more panache, we also like this colorful Razer Naga MMO laser gaming mouse.

Price: $69.95 (30 percent off MSRP)

90. ‘The Code Book: The Science of Secrecy from Ancient Egypt to Quantum Cryptography’

Is your boyfriend interested in secret codes, secret societies, or history? This cool book is an engrossing read, spanning fascinating historical events like WWII, the Renaissance, and even the campaigns of Julius Caesar. Modern cryptography gets plenty of attention, too, which is especially relevant in the digital age. If he wants a gift that’s a little more hands-on, these cool secret message pens might be a nice addition to his birthday present.

Price: $11.28 (34 percent off MSRP)

91. Kenneth Cole REACTION Men’s Three Piece Vested Suit

Maybe he needs a new suit for work. Maybe you guys have a bunch of weddings to attend later this year. Or perhaps he’s never owned a suit, and it’s time for him to up his wardrobe game. This basic suit is a great closet staple, and something that he can wear for work, or for formal events. Consider adding a Nick Graham shirt and tie set to complete the look.

Price: $150 (74 percent off MSRP)

92. ‘An Illustrated History of 151 Video Games’

Need a gift for a gamer? While a new video game seems like the obvious choice, it can be hard keeping track of what games he already owns, and what games he has already pre-ordered. If you want to avoid buying a game he’ll end up returning, perhaps this interesting book on video game history is the gamer-friendly gift you need. The book includes screenshots and information about 151 of the most influential video games of all time. Another gift option like this would be the fascinating book Console Wars: Sega, Nintendo, and the Battle that Defined a Generation.

Price: $21.92 (27 percent off MSRP)

93. Hamilton Beach Breakfast Burrito Maker

If breakfast is his favorite meal of the day, maybe he’d like a breakfast making appliance. This cool burrito maker is a great way for him to make a meal quickly, but use fresh ingredients instead of relying on a processed, frozen product. Looking for an alternative gift for the guy who loves breakfast? Why not upgrade his morning coffee with a Mr. Coffee frappe maker?

Price: $24.97 (36 percent off MSRP)

94. ‘The Comedians: Drunks, Thieves, Scoundrels, and the History of American Comedy’

Based on over two hundred original interviews and extensive archival research, this book traces the beginnings of comedy in America from vaudeville to modern stand-up. Interesting highlights include comedy’s role in the Civil Rights movement, and the surprising links between organized crime and the rise of comedians in nightclubs.

If you’re looking for another interesting read, he might also enjoy Out of the Box: The Rise of Sneaker Culture. You can also browse Amazon’s Best Books of the Month to find more books he’ll like.

Price: $19.01 (32 percent off MSRP)

95. 10000 mAh Solar Charger With LED Flashlight

Shopping for a guy who appreciates practical gifts? This handy charger can be juiced up with the rays from the sun, and also acts as a powerful LED flashlight. This solar charger comes with a compass, as well as a charging cable. It’s waterproof and dust-proof, so this charger is perfect for guys who love camping or being outdoors. It’s also a nice option for guys who are accident prone, and have a history of getting their electronics wet.

Want more gift ideas in this vein? Check out our guides to best smartphone car chargers, best portable battery chargers, and best iPhone SE battery cases.

Price: $17.99

96. Sony HDR-MV1 Music Video Recorder

This cool recorder is a great gift for a guy you really like. He can use it to record stereo sound and high quality video at the same time, making it ideal for recording live performances or making his own music videos. The device captures CD-quality audio in uncompressed Linear PCM or versatile, internet-ready AAC. There’s a 120° X/Y mic, plus the ability to record HD video at 120° with a wide-angle lens. In short, you can easily capture a whole stage or rehearsal space in one shot.

Too rich for your blood? Another cool tech gadget we love that’s much less expensive is Sony’s mini AZ1 Action Camera.

Price: $299.99

97. Oral-B Pro 7000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush With Bluetooth Connectivity

Love your BF, but hate his breath? It might be time to up his toothbrush game. It’s hard to top this fancy electric toothbrush from Oral-B. In addition to cleaning more effectively than a manual brush, this cutting edge oral health tool offers Bluetooth connectivity. From the Oral-B app, he can get intel on what he’s doing wrong in his brushing routine. It even senses when you brush too hard, which is cool. The brush has six different cleaning modes: Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, Deep Clean, and Tongue Cleaner.

If this toothbrush isn’t quite right for him, you can browse more electric toothbrushes on sale here.

Price: $119.97 (45 percent off MSRP)

98. Tavik Men’s Droogs Lite Jacket

Does he need a new jacket? This lightweight jacket is nice for warmth, or for protection during light rain. We like the blend of zipper and button closure, the adjustable hood, and the military-inspired style. If it’s not to your boyfriend’s taste, however, you can always browse more men’s jackets on sale here.

Price: $89

99. ‘Deadpool’ on Blu-Ray

If he loves comic book movies and R-rated action flicks, this movie offers the best of both worlds. Sure, you could get him a copy of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but Deadpool definitely got the better reviews.

Price: $22.99 (43 percent off MSRP)

100. Fajllraven Kanken Daypack

I see these bags everywhere when I’m in Europe, especially when I’m at the airport. These smaller day backpacks are the perfect size to take as a carry-on, or to pack your gear for a day trip. The Kanken backpack has become an iconic symbol of Swedish design, and it’s also designed to minimize strain on your back. These bags are practical, and also very on-trend right now. Plus, they come in a huge array of colors.

If this isn’t quite the right accessory for him, maybe he’d prefer something like a Camelbak instead.

Price: $63.95 (15 percent off MSRP)

101. Marc New York by Andrew Marc Men’s Slade Smooth Lamb-Leather Jacket

Every guy needs a great leather jacket. This beautiful piece is made from lamb’s leather, and has a zip front and a zippered chest pocket. If he wants a leather jacket with a little more edge, this Harley-Davidson motorcycle jacket feels a lot more macho. It’s a little more expensive, but well worth the price to the guy who needs more Harley cred.

Price: $205 and up, depending on size selected

