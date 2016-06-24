30 Gifts for Best Friends: Ideal for Birthdays or ‘Just Because’

Your best friend is one of the most important people in your life. So when something big happens in your best friend’s life, you should get them a gift that commemorates their special day. Whether you’re looking for a birthday gift, a thank you gift, or something “just because,” our guide is packed with creative gift ideas for your bestie. Read on to find a friendship gift that’s perfect for any special occasion, no matter what your age.

1. ALEX AND ANI ‘Charity By Design’ Best Friends Bracelets, Set Of 2

Best friend bracelets are a classic symbol of friendship. This friendship bracelet set from ALEX AND ANI is a nice option for girls who already own lots of bangles from this company, and love the stacked look. This is also an eco-friendly gift, since the bangles are made from recycled materials.

Price: $48

2. ‘BFF: A Keepsake Journal of Q&As for Best Friends’

This diary was designed with teen or tween besties in mind, but even adult friends will find the prompts in this book funny. This keepsake journal is set up in a question-and-answer format specially created for best friends to fill out together. In addition to writing prompts, the book has lots of drawing prompts to unleash creativity. Two best friends can spend a weekend filling out this journal, put it in a time capsule, and enjoy it many years later.

Price: $13.34 (21 percent off MSRP)

3. Long Distance State Coffee Mug

Need a going away gift for a friend who’s moving to another state? These cute best friend mugs are perfect for two people who live in different parts of the country. You can customize the mugs with a state of your choice, and even customize the text. To make this gift more complete, toss in some of your best friend’s favorite coffee or tea. Some fruity rooibos tea or dessert-inspired coffee would be nice additions to the mugs.

Price: $16.50

4. Spafinder Wellness 365 Gift Card

Need a birthday gift or a “just because” gift? A spa gift card is a great gift for any friend who is frazzled, stressed out, or just in need of a little “me time”. Spafinder gift cards are accepted at over 25,000 spa and amp; wellness center locations. We like that this gift card comes in a gift-ready box, saving you time and stress. E-mail gift cards for Spafinder are also available.

Price: $50 for a $50 value gift card in a presentation gift box

5. Guzzle Buddy

Need a gift for someone who loves wine? This funny gift turns a regular bottle of wine into a “big mouth” wine glass. This isn’t just a cheap gag gift, however. Instead of cheap plastic, the wine glass is made from high quality borosilicate, lead-free glass. If a regular wine glass is more what you had in mind, a cute wine glass that reads “The best wines are the ones we drink with friends” is a nice alternative.

A similar gift idea for your wine-loving best friend is the SipCaddy, a stick-on wine glass holder that lets her keep a glass of wine in the bathtub.

Price: $19.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

6. Daves Wood Designs Handmade Wooden Candy Dispenser

Looking for a funky, handmade gift? This cute candy dispenser is great for your favorite sugar addict. Five different wood finishes are available, and you also have the option to order a dispenser with a larger hole, to accommodate larger candies like peanut M&Ms. Consider tossing in some mini gumballs or Runts candy as well.

Price: $62.95

7. ELEMIS 25 Heritage Heroes Kit

Want to pamper your best friend? This luxury gift set is packed with all kinds of fancy bath and beauty products, designed for both face and body. This gift set is great for birthdays or the holidays, but it’s also a nice way to boost her spirits and self-confidence after harrowing life events like a divorce or death in the family. Looking for a skincare gift for your best male friend? Try something from our guide to the best smelling mens cologne.

Price: $65

8. Go Cubes Chewable Coffee

Need a quirky gift for a caffeine junkie? These cute cubes of chewable coffee each contain about half a cup of coffee’s worth of caffeine in every chew. The package contains an assortment of flavors: mocha, pure drip, and latte. In addition to caffeine, the chews also contain other supplements that improve performance and balance out the jitteriness you get from caffeine, creating a well-rounded, focused feeling for those who choose to chew their coffee. This would be a great gift for a friend with a job that keeps them too busy to escape for a mid-morning or mid-afternoon coffee break.

Price: $42 for 20 packages of four chews each

9. VoltTorch Waterproof CREE LED Flashlight

Looking for a practical gift for your best friend? This flashlight is great for camping, or for having on hand during an emergency. The CREE bulb is very bright, which makes it great for detecting hazards in the dark. In addition, the flashlight can also be used as a portable battery pack, providing power to your smartphone or tablet when the power is out. When used as a flashlight, you can expect up to 24 hours of illumination. When used as a battery, you can expect the built-in 10,400 mAh Battery Bank to recharge a smartphone at least three times. Some phones with smaller batteries may be able to get recharged up to five times. Oh, and did we mention it’s waterproof?

Price: $99 (21 percent off MSRP)

10. Texas Tees Mama Bear & Baby Bear Matching Outfits

Looking for a cute gift for your pregnant best friend, or something for a new mom? This matching set of adult shirt and baby onesie is an adorable gift idea. If you’re not sold on this design, you can browse more matching mom and baby outfits here.

Price: $27.99

11. Lionel Richie Tea for One Set

This is a great gift for a tea lover, Lionel Richie fan, or anyone who appreciates wordplay. Consider pairing this gift with a selection of fine teas, or with a funny Lionel Richie t-shirt.

Price: $40

12. Willow Lake Farms Premium California Olive Oil & 25 Star Balsamic Vinegar Gift Set

Need a small gift for a housewarming party? Your best friend will definitely appreciate this oil and vinegar gift set. The set includes real Italian balsamic vinegar, alongside high quality, extra virgin olive oil. Want more gift ideas like this? Browse our guide to the best hostess gifts.

Price: $39.98

13. Me & My Big Ideas Lacey Charm Album Box Kit

Does your best friend love scrapbooking? This fun kit is packed with all kinds of embellishments that will take her scrapbooking game to the next level. The kit includes a post-bound album, 20 patterned papers, chipboard stickers, dimensional embellishments, and epoxy stickers. Want more gift ideas like this? Browse more scrapbooking supplies here.

Price: $24.07 (4 percent off MSRP)

14. ‘Adele Live at the Royal Albert Hall’

Is your best friend an Adele superfan? This concert DVD is a great gift idea. The DVD features 90 minutes of songs, plus special behind-the-scenes footage shot throughout the day leading up to the concert. Popular songs featured in this concert performance include Set Fire To The Rain, Rumour Has It, Chasing Pavements, and Rolling In The Deep.

Price: $14.88 for DVD (26 percent off MSRP)

15. theBalm Autobalm Face Palette

Need a gift for a gal who loves trying new makeup? This multi-tasking palette is a great option for the budget-conscious. The palette includes blush, two lid eyeshadows, and highlighting shadow. You can browse more makeup from this company here.

Price: $17 (6 percent off MSRP)

16. kate spade new york ‘Bridesmaid’ Engraved Idiom Bangle

This bangle is a great gift for your best friend or maid of honor. The outside of the bangle is engraved with lots of different friendship idioms, including “two peas in a pod” and “birds of a feather” among others. Looking for more cute pieces of jewelry? You can browse more fun designs from kate spade new york here.

Price: $58

17. 4 Film Favorites: Romantic Comedies Collection (‘Laws of Attraction’ / ‘Must Love Dogs’ / ‘Two Weeks Notice’ / ‘You’ve Got Mail: Deluxe Edition’)

Love watching movies in your PJs with your bestie? This collection of romantic comedies is perfect for a night when you need to unwind and forget about the real world. There’s a guy for every mood: Hugh Grant for when she’s in the mood for a British bad boy, Tom Hanks for when she’s in the mood for an all-American nice guy, John Cusack when she’d in the mood for a sensitive guy, and Pierce Brosnan for when she’s in the mood for tall, dark, and handsome.

Price: $9.14 (20 percent off MSRP)

18. Streetwise Paris Map

Need a gift for someone who loves to travel? The Streetwise series of maps provide pocket-sized guidance for navigating foreign cities. The Streetwise Paris map offers easy-to-read design, paired with integrated metro map info (including lines & stations). If she’s planning on traveling abroad, and doesn’t have streaming mobile data overseas, this map can help keep her oriented, even when her smartphone is out of commission.

Price: $6.33 (20 percent off MSRP)

19. Boyfriend Pillow

Looking for a funny gift or gag gift? This “boyfriend” pillow is a great gift idea for your best friend…but only if she has a sense of humor. While this may seem like the kind of gift that digs at a single person, this kind of pillow may actually help a side sleeper get more comfortable before they doze off. If you like the idea of a funny gift, but aren’t a fan of this pillow, browse more gifts in our guide to the best gag gifts for women.

Price: $29.95

20. KindNotes SYMPATHY Keepsake Gift Jar

Did your best friend just lose a family member? This keepsake gift jar can help them heal after a loved one passes. The jar is packed with 31 positive and encouraging sympathy messages. The notes can be opened daily, or anytime they need emotional support. If you can’t be there in person, this bereavement gift is the next best thing. Multiple colors and patterns are available, so you can tailor the look of the cards to his or her preferences.

Price: $34.95

21. kate spade new york ‘I Need A Vacation’ Francis Tote Bag

Need a gift for a friend who’s overworked and underpaid? A designer handbag is always a great gift, and this bag is doubly awesome because of the statement it makes. This is a great everyday bag, or a bag to save for traveling. This is a PVC bag that’s easy to clean, and a zipper closure helps to keep her valuables in place.

Price: $198

22. Galen Leather NO.06 Leather Passport Wallet

If your best friend travels a lot for work or pleasure, a passport wallet is a thoughtful gift. This leather passport wallet is handmade, and can be personalized with names, initials, or numbers. Want to take your gift to an even more generous place? Consider tossing in a handmade leather luggage tag.

Price: $39

23. Art Nouveau Floral Pill Box

It’s awkward when you need to bust out a birth control pill pack or big orange prescription bottle in public. This refined, elegant pill box is a great way to be more subtle when taking pills in public. It’s small enough to fit in a pocket or purse, and could also be used to hold candy or breath mints. The pill case measures just under two inches inches in diameter, and has three dividers inside. The box closes securely, and opens at the touch of a button. You can browse more decorated pill boxes and cigarette cases here.

Price: $9

24. Rebecca Minkoff Raw Crystal Hinge Bangle Bracelet

This statement bangle is great for the woman who loves the natural world. It would look great with these earrings or this ring from the same designer. You can also browse more cool gifts from Rebecca Minkoff here.

Price: $78

25. ‘My Weekend Is All Booked’ Hoodie

Need a gift for a librarian, teacher, or bibliophile? This cute hoodie is perfect for anyone who loves spending time with a good book. Want more gift ideas like this? Browse our guide to gifts for book lovers.

Price: $35.95 – $43.94, depending on size and color selected

26. JBMDesigns Beach Wave Necklace

Looking for a gorgeous piece of jewelry? This handmade necklace is perfect for any woman who loves the beach. The focal point is a handmade glass lampwork bead, which is about the size of a penny. The piece is accented with a Swarovski cream pearl bead on either end of the big bead. You can browse more unique jewelry designs from this designer here.

Price: $34

27. ‘Unicorns Are Jerks: A Coloring Book Exposing the Cold, Hard, Sparkly Truth’

Coloring books for adults are super popular right now, and this off-kilter offering is definitely one that will appeal to adults with a quirky sense of humor. This coloring book features eighteen examples of unicorns texting in theaters, farting in elevators, eating your leftovers, and generally acting like jerks. You can browse more fun coloring books for adults here.

Price: $7.99

28. Gourmet Baklava Gift Box

Does your best friend have a sweet tooth? This gift box of gourmet baklava pastries is an unexpected gift that’s perfect for those who love Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavors. Not sure if baklava is the right call? Browse more dessert gift boxes here.

Price: $16.97 for a box of 12 assorted pieces

29. Oster BLSTPB-WBL My Blend 250-Watt Blender With Travel Sport Bottle

If your best friend is trying to eat healthy, a personal-sized blender is a great way to prep a smoothie and get out the door fast. The travel sport bottle is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. The motor is a powerful 250 watt affair, with simple one-touch operation.

Price: $19 (24 percent off MSRP)

30. ABLEGRID Electric Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser

An aromatherapy oil diffuser is a great way to help your friend make it through the work day. Sprinkle a few drops of peppermint or orange oil in the diffuser to help your friend feel energized, or opt for calming lavender on those days when the office is super stressful. You should definitely pair this gift with an essential oil sampler to help them get the most out of this diffuser.

Price: $32.99

