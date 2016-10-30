Top 50 Best Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Christmas 2017

Christmas stockings are one of the most fun and exciting parts of the holiday season. I always loved opening up my Christmas stocking each year. My parents would wrap each tiny gift in white tissue paper and they all felt so special and personal, sometimes even more so than the bigger Christmas gifts under the tree. Stockings are the place for small gifts and treats – favorite candies, small electronics, fun little toys, maybe even jewelry or a new watch. They are personal to each child or loved one, and can even have a theme like all edible items for a foodie, all wacky toys for a fun loving kid, or all Harry Potter items for a book lover. Or, you can just pick out a bunch of random items that you think they will love! Any way you choose to stuff your stockings is sure to please on Christmas morning.

Even the stocking itself is a way to express yourself, either by picking out particular stockings you like for each person in your family, matching stockings for the whole family or letting each individual choose their own. Stockings add a special touch to your Christmas decorations. If you do not have stockings yet, check out our list of favorite inexpensive Christmas stockings, where you can find and customize the perfect stocking for every member of the family – even pets!

This list contains the best tiny treats and toys to stuff your stockings with this year. It has items for kids and adults, boys and girls, so you are sure to find gifts that you love, and best of all everything is available on Amazon.com for fast holiday shipping. If you do not see anything in the list below that strikes your fancy, check out our thoughtfully curated gift guides for more options.

1. Godiva Chocolatier Flight Chocolate Truffle, Ice Cream Parlor

Chocolate is one of the most foolproof options for gifts, and Godiva is one of the best chocolatiers in the world. They are well known for their truffles, small one or two bite chocolates in exotic flavors and textures. This Ice Cream Parlor collection is great for both grown ups and more adventurous kids, with Dark Vanilla Mousse Truffle, Cookie Dough Truffle, Neapolitan Truffle, Rocky Road Truffle, Pistachio Truffle, and Double Dark Chocolate Truffle. The chocolates come in a slim box, perfect for stocking stuffing! For more tiny treats from Godiva that are small enough to fit in a stocking, click here.

Price: $17

2. Theo Classic Organic Milk Chocolate

If you prefer a classic chocolate bar, Theo Organic Chocolate makes an excellent 45% milk chocolate bar that even the pickiest kids will devour. The chocolate is all organic and fair trade, and comes in a 3.5oz bar. This pack of 12 will give you enough to stuff all of your stockings and still have some leftover to enjoy yourself! Or, you can purchase individual bars as well. to see more brands, click here to browse organic chocolates.

Price: $44.92

3. Hand Held Scalp Massager

Hand held scalp massagers are the ultimate in personal luxury. The tiny steel wires with little metal beads provide a tingly, heavenly massage with such little effort it seems like magic. Scalp massage not only feels good, it increases blood flow and circulation, relaxes stressed muscles and relieves aches and pains. Everyone loves them, from the littlest kids to grandparents. This massager from Body back Company is small enough to fit in a stocking and comes in six colors. For more scalp massagers, click here to browse.

Price: $5.95

4. 4M Zero Gravity Fridge Rover

Kids will love this fridge rover toy from 4M that seems to defy gravity. The Fridge Rover is a classic wind up toy with a twist – On any magnetic surface, it moves up and down vertically with ease. All you have to do is wind it up, and off it goes! There is a strong magnet inside of the Fridge Rover that holds it to the fridge surface while the wheels propel it forward. Recommended for kids age 8 and up, this toy will provide a lot of fun on Christmas morning. To see more fun science-themed toys and activities for kids, click here to browse 4M Toys.

Price: $7.14

5. Wikki Stix For Doodlers

Is there any toy more classic and timeless than Wikki Stix? I can remember playing with these as a kid and having so much fun, in fact I think I would even enjoy them now as an adult. They are great for kids and parents because there is no set up, no mess, no clean up! They are made of knitting yarn and wax, and kids can press the together to make any shape they want, from 2D drawings to 3D animals, figures, or even wearables like glasses! Wikki Stix come in all kinds of activity packs with different colors, sizes and configurations of Wikki Stix. Click here if you want to see more of what they have to offer.

Price: $6.98

6. Herbivore Botanicals All Natural Pink Clay Exfoliating Facial Mask

If you are shopping for your wife, girlfriend, or even a teenage girl, stock her stuffing with items that add to her natural beauty and radiance. This pink clay mask from Herbivore Botanicals is 100% natural and contains skin softening natural botanicals and natural clay to cleanse, refresh and rejuvenate her skin. French pink clay is the base of this mask, and it is known to provide gentle and effective detoxification of the skin. Rose petals add a gentle soothing touch as well as a nice fragrance. Chamomile is anti-inflamatory and promotes skin circulation, which is great for any inflamed or irritated skin (especially acne!). Finally, rosehip seed oil contains Omegas 3, 6 and 9 to help regenerate skin cells and repair damaged or scarred skin. Herbivore Botanicals has a wide line of skin care products that are all made of natural ingredients to promote healthy, radiant skin. Click here to see more of their offerings.

Price: $26

7. Smarkle Professional Tweezer Set

Stockings are perfect for those small, simple things that people may not think to buy for themselves but end up being so useful. A good set of tweezers is invaluable, whether you are plucking eyebrows, removing splinters or anything else that requires a delicate touch. This set of four professional quality tweezers from Smarkle has a tweezer for any situation. It contains a slanted tweezer, flat tweezer, needle nosed tweezer and even a pro-curve angled ingrown hair tweezer, all wrapped up in a neat and tidy travel case. This set would be perfect to add to a first aid kit or for every day use. To see more options, click here to browse all tweezers.

Price: $11.39

8. OxyLED Portable LED Camping Lantern

LED lights are the latest technology for home use, camping or personal use. They last way longer than traditional flash lights or lanterns, are super bright and can be charged with a USB so there is no need to buy batteries. This camping light from OxyLED is awesome for camping of course, but also for home use. I have one myself and use it almost every evening, whether I am going outside to check something out at night, using it to read at bedtime or just as an extra light in my house. This light comes with 12 super bright LEDs, three brightness settings and two flashing settings. It can be operated by a button on the top or via a remote control, and plugs into any USB port for charging. It is also water resistant and stands up to some serious abuse from my one year old. The light is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, making it a perfect size for stuffing stockings! To see more LEDs from OxyLED, click here.

Price: $19.99

9. Guardman Card Tool

Tool cards are the Swiss Army Knife of today. They combine a huge number of useful tools into one small and compact case that fits inside of a wallet. Though they are marketed towards men specifically, Guardman Survival Cards would be great for women as well. They contain not only every day items but survival tools as well. This 3.8″x2.3″x.25″ tool kit is the size of four credit cards and contains a serrated knife, nut and bolt wrench, compass, magnifier, can opener, ruler, two screw drivers, toothpick and tweezers. Click here if you want to see more innovative tools from Guardman.

Price: $10.99

10. LED Gooseneck USB Lamp

Here is another innovative LED lamp that will fit perfectly in anyone’s stocking this Christmas. There are so many situations when a compact yet bright light would make a world of difference, whether you are working on a laptop at night with insifficient light, reading in bed, or in a public place like an airplane or bus and need a bit of light on your screen or book. This flexible gooseneck LED lamp from LEDNut plugs right into a USB port on your laptop or portable battery, so it can go anywhere with you can you never have to worry about changing batteries. It has three brightness settings and an easy, touch sensitive switch. The gooseneck is made out of a durable yet flexible metal so it is going to last for a long, long time. Click here to see more flexible, USB charging LED lights.

Price: $8.99

11. Folkmanis Mini Spotted Owl Finger Puppet

Folkmanis makes a whole line of extra large, realistic and super cute finger puppets for kids. This mini spotted owl looks so much like the real thing – Much more than you see with cheaply made finger puppets and stuffed animals. This puppet is made of the highest quality materials and their designs are award winning. Folkmanis puppets are perfect for storytelling, puppet theater, or just having fun. If you want to see more of their adorable finger puppets, click here for turtles, baby penguins, foxes, hedgehogs and more.

Price: $7.99

12. Funko Pop Vinyl Belle Toy

Funko pop vinyl toys are stylized, bobblehead-like figurines representing pop culture figures. WIth the new Beauty and the Beast movie coming out in early 2017, this cute toy makes a great stocking stuffer for little girls. It is 3.75″ tall, the perfect size for christmas stockings. If your little one is not a Belle fan, you can browse Funko’s other dolls as well for characters from Disney movies, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel and more. Click here to see all of their Pop vinyl toys.

Price: $8.98

13. Scientific Explorer Ball Blast Bouncers Kit

Do you remember how much fun you used to have with bouncy balls as a kid? You can bounce them off of the floor, walls, or ceiling, one at a time or a whole handful! Kids still love bouncy balls today, and this extra fun kit from Scientific Explorer allows them to create their own custom bouncy balls to play with. This kit comes with three molds, nine packets or powder and easy to follow instructions for your kids to make up to six balls. This toy is recommended for kids ages six and up. Scientific Explorer makes all kinds of fun scientific kits for kids to enjoy – Click here to see more of their DIY kits and toys.

Price: $7.84

14. Fossil Women’s Jacqueline Watch

For adults or older children, it can be really fun to sneak in an expensive gift or two into their stocking among the silly and fun small gifts. Watches and jewelry are a perfect fit because they are small and unassuming in the box, but once unwrapped they can pack a big punch. This rose gold toned watch from Fossil is elegant and timelessly stylish. It has a slim leather band with a rose gold watch face featuring Roman numerals. This would be a great gift for a wife, girlfriend or daughter who is becoming a young woman! To see more styles, browse Fossil women’s watches here.

Price: $61.98

15. Luxsure Uwatch Smart Watch

Smart watches are incredibly popular these days, and are another stocking stuffer that will really impress the person you are shopping for. This smart watch from Luxsure would be perfect for any man, woman or older child. It comes in either gold or silver styles, and has a ton of features that can be used with a smartphone or on its own with a SIM card. You can even call, text and email through a wireless connection without a smartphone nearby. Some of the many functions include reminders, sleep monitor, remote camera control, music player, calendar, alarm clock, web browser and video recorder. It is also waterproof for spill protection. For more personal electronics gifts, click here to browse Luxsure products.

Price: $67.99

16. RAVPower Portable Charger

Portable USB chargers are the must-have item of the year for personal electronics. Whether it is being used to power a USB lamp like the one above, charge an iPhone or Android, or kept in a purse or glove box in case of emergency, these hand held battery packs are so handy and convenient, everyone on your Christmas list should have one. This powerbank from Rav Power is compact yet very powerful, with a battery capacity of 26,800 mAh. This is enough to charge a smartphone six times or a tablet over two times. You can use this power bank to charge three devices simultaneously and recharges quickly in just 14 hours.

Price: $49.99

17. Fairy String LED Lights

Christmas lights have come a long way from individual glass bulbs to these modern LED lights on an attractive copper wire. This string of 100 LED twinkle lights is a versatile gift that can be used for Christmas decorations, custom bedrom lighting, outdoor lights, or even placed in a pretty vase or jar as a decoration. Kids especially love to decorate their room with lights, and this set will let their imagination run wild. This set of lights from Bright Touch is USB powered, so using a battery pack like the one above it can be used anywhere in the house or outside. It comes in either warm white (pictured), cool white, blue or red LEDs. To see more USB powered twinkle lights, click here to browse.

Price: $9.99

18. Heavenly Tea Leaves Tea Sampler

Anyone who loves a good cup of tea knows what a joy it is to get tea samplers as a gift. They are a great way to try out new teas, or different brands of your favorites, without having to make the commitment of buying a whole box. This gift box from Heavenly Tea Leaves contains nine types of tea – some classics and some more adventurous types. The full list includes Sencha Green Tea, China Green Tea, Flavored Green Tea, White Tea, Peppermint, Chamomile, Rooibos, Berry Herbal Tea, and Flavored rooibos tea. Each flavor comes in its own individual mini tin with about 10 servings per can, so you can wrap them up individually and stuff a whole stocking with them, or you can spread them over multiple stockings for the whole family. This stocking stuffer would go great with a tea ball, individual sized tea pot or winter themed mug to sip the tea out of on a cold day. To see more flavorful and fun tea gift packs, click here to browse Heavenly Tea Leaves products.

Price: $21.83

19. Craftsman Soap Co. Soap Sampler

Handmade soap makes a great gift because it is personal, useful, beautiful and tells a story. Craftsman Soap Company has put out this unique set of right of their most popular soaps, with each sample bar weighing in at about 1 oz. Their soap is hand made in Los Angeles, CA with a vegan, palm free formula that uses coconut oil, olive oil, shea butter and cocoa butter. The samples in this pack may vary depending on availability but usually include Lavender, Lemon Citrus, Eucalyptus, Peppermint Lemon Pine, Mountain Sage, Rose Geranium, unscented Activated Charcoal Soap, and an unscented Pumice Scrub Soap. To see all of the soaps that Craftsman creates, click here to browse their offerings.

Price: $16.95

20. SoapRocks Gemstone Soaps

When you look at the picture above, what is it you see? You probably will answer that you are looking at a collection or semi-precious stones such as amethyst, lapis lazuli and opal. But look again and you will see that these are actually handmade soap bars! These beautiful soaps are made of a glycerin base with bright and vivid colors and cut to look like naturally formed crystals and gems. SoapRocks look especially beautiful when wet, and since they are glycerin soaps they last a long time. You can choose from 12 colors to surprise the rock or crystal lover on your Christmas list. To see more gorgeous soaps, click here to browse SoapRocks.

Price: $17.17

21. Essie Fall 2016 Trend Collection Nail Polish

For women and girls, nail polish is a fantastic stocking stuffer. These little bottles fit perfectly inside of christmas stockings, and you can get as many colors as you want to suit her tastes. Essie is definitely a top brand in nail polish, and their Fall 2017 colors are gorgeous. You can choose from six 90’s themed colors such as Dressed To The Nineties (pictured), Girly Grunge, and Saved By The Belle.

Price: $9

22. MiniPresso GR Espresso Maker

Good coffee is one of those things that we just can’t live without, and the ability to make your own espresso is an awesome gift to give. Espresso machines are usually very big, bulky, complex and expensive. The MiniPresso by Wacaco Company is a super compact espresso maker that fits in the palm of you hand and yes, inside of a Christmas stocking as well! This is the most compact espresso machine on the market, with a sleek and modern design that even includes a cup to pour your shot into. The MiniPresso entirely hand operated, with no batteries or electricity needed. A great addition to this gift would be stocking-sized espresso cups or a tall and lean coffee bean grinder.

Price: $56.28 with free shipping

23. Ecojarz Wide Mouth Stainless Steel Drink Top

Ecojarz stainless steel drink tops allow you to turn any canning jar into an easily sippable beverage cup instantly. Unlike other drink tops, this stainless steel topper contains no BPA, phthalates or any other chemicals that may leach into your drinks. You can use it with cold or hot drinks, and it is small enough to fit inside of a Christmas stocking. This lid is meant to fit wide sized mouth jars, but Ecojarz also offers regular mouth options, silicone options and more. Click here to browse all of their goods.

Price: $10.85

24. EARIN M-1 Wireless Earbuds

Wireless headphones have been around for years, and so have compact ear buds, but the latest advances have allowed these technologies to combine, giving us wireless earbuds! These wireless earbud headphones from EARIN are the top of the line in both form and function. They are the slimmest and lightest wireless earbuds available and put out an impressive audio experience that rivals top headphones brands. The battery life is long, giving you 12 hours of cable free listening. They come in a sleekly designed case, and the whole package won the iF Design Award in 2016. For more wireless earbuds, including some less expensive choices, click here to browse.

Price: $79 with free shipping

25. Synergy Blends Essential Oil Sampler Pack

Essential oils make awesome stocking stuffers. The bottles may be small, but the oils are so powerful that they last an extremely long time even with regular use. Eden’s Garden essential oils are 100% certified pure therapeutic grade, meaning they are completely pure, safe and natural. This gift set contains six of their most well loved blends in 10ml bottles. The blends include Breathe Easier, Good Night, Hope, Relaxation, Stress Relief and Sunshine Spice. If you buy these essential oils for a stocking stuffer, a nice gift to accompany them would be an essential oil diffuser. Click here to see more Eden’s Garden individual and blended essential oils.

Price: $39.95

26. Hella Slingshots Best Slingshot No.4

Slingshots are one of the most iconic toys of anyone’s childhood. They can be made from the simplest materials, just a stick and a rubber band or, as in this handmade slingshot from Hella, beautiful, long lasting and high quality materials. Hella makes slingshots in all different styles and colors, but we love the simplicity and classic look of Best Slingshot No. 4. Each one is one of a kind, hand made in San Francisco with a leather pouch, latex tubing and thick wooden forked branches. This slingshot would be a lovely gift for any little girl or boy, and is sure to last through many years of fun. Hella Slingshots also makes felt balls and wooden balls to use as slingshot ammo. To see more of Hella Slingshots’ lovely toys, click here.

Price: $43

27. Kangaroo’s Multi Voice Changer

Here is a super fun gift that any kid or adult will get a ton of enjoyment from. This voice changer from Kangaroo transforms your voice into ten unique and hilarious different voices. The voices include Alien; Robot; Old Man; Zombie And Many More. You can even control the different levers to make combinations of voices and come up with hundreds of unique configurations. This toy is battery operated and includes one 9-Volt battery so they can start having fun as soon as they pull it our out of their stocking! For more options, click here to browse all voice changing toys.

Price: $11.95

28. Hot Wheels 9-Car Gift Pack

Hot Wheels are loved by boys and girls all over the world as one of the most fun toys out there. Kids love rolling these around on everything – the floor, the walls, play mats, even their little brother or sister! This gift pack from Hot Wheels contains nine of their coolest die-cast toy vehicles in all different styles and colors, including trucks, sports cars, convertibles, and even VW bugs. Each set contains one exclusively decorated car that is not found in any other Hot Wheels pack. These cars can be taken out of the package and rapped up individually as awesome stocking stuffers for kids of all ages. If you would rather get a specific type of car, click here to browse all Hot Wheels.

Price: $9.46

29. World’s Softest Ragg Crew Socks

Socks are awesome stocking stuffers. They are great for the whole family, and you can personalize each one to each family member’s individual taste and style. The best socks to give as gifts are not cheap, novelty X-Mas socks that will be worn once and thrown away, but high quality and stylish socks that can be enjoyed all year long. World’s Softest is a highly rated sock maker that created super soft and comfortable socks for adults as well as childre. Their Ragg Crew socks are made of a polyester spandex blend, with a non-binding wide band at the top and a low profile toe seam to prevent irritation. The yarn itself is textured to look like classic ragg wool without the itch, and you can select from over 20 colors. To see more socks from World’s softest, inclding kids’ socks, click here to browse.

Price: $12.43

30. Handmade Large Semi-Precious Stone Pendant Necklace

This Handmade necklace from Adorn512 is a timeless beauty featuring a unique thin chain and a simple round stone pendant. Handmade gifts are so special, and necklaces are especially so because they are worn close to the heart and remind the person you give them to of you every time they wear them. For a significant other or a daughter, a piece of jewelry like this hidden amongst fun gifts like toys and chocolates inside of a Christmas stocking would be such a wonderful surprise. The chain on this necklace is 32″ and you can choose from four stones – Chalcedony, Labradorite, Moonstone or Green Onyx. With such a long chain, this necklace can be worn long or doubled. To see more unique jewelry, click here to browse Adorn512’s shop.

Price: $162 with free shipping

31. Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans 24-Pack Case

For someone who loves jelly beans and surprises, Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans are a fun treat to find in their stocking. Bertie Botts are from the Harry Potter series, so any fan of the series will love this as a gift as well. These jelly bean packs contains all of the famous beans, including regular, sweet flavored beans as well as crazy, yucky flavors. There are 20 flavors total – Pepper, Blueberry, Booger, Candy floss, Cherry, Cinnamon, Dirt, Earthworm, Earwax, Grass, Green Apple, Marshmallow, Rotten Egg, Sausage, Lemon, Soap, Tutti-Fruitti, Vomit, and Watermelon. The flavors are random and each box might not have every single flavor. This case contains 24 packs, enough for every stocking in your home and more. For more fun treats, browse Harry Potter candy here.

Price: $34.60

32. Noke Keyless Bluetooth Smart Padlock

A padlock may not be the first think you think of for a Christmas gift, but this is no ordinary lock. Unlike regular locks that use keys that can be lost or combinations that are easily forgotten, the Noke padlock is equipped qith Bluetooth and interacts directly with a smartphone for easy locking and unlocking. This gift adds security as well as convenience, and can keep things like bikes, suitcases, and trunks safe and secure. You can even install multiple locks and easily control them all from the same device.

To browse more innovative products from Noke, click here.

Price: $38.90 with free shipping

Buy The Noke Keyless Bluetooth Smart Padlock here.

33. 8″ HotLite Brand Glowsticks

Glowsticks are a sure ay to provide endless fun for kids and adults of all ages. Glowsticks always remind me of sleepovers, late night dancing and having the time of my life. They can be bracelets, necklaces, or connected into any shape you can imagine. This pack from HotLite includes 100 individual glow sticks of all colors, with five triple connectors, and two each of flower and ball connectors. They are super bright and long lasting, as well as non-toxic and CPSIA Compliant CE Certified for safety. For more sizes, colors and shapes of glowsticks, browse more here.

Price: $8.17

34. PlayTape Road Build-N-Drive Starter Set

Kids love playing with toy cars, whether they are Matchbox, Hot Wheels, tractors, trucks, convertibles or quads. Usually you can find them rolling cars around on any flat surface they can find, but having a track to play on adds an extra layer of fun. PlayTape allows kids to create their own track. This road design tape is safe for all surfaces, will not leave residue behind, sticks to all surfaces and is super easy for kids to use. They can create miles and miles of tracks for their cars, in endless configurations. This stocking stuffer contains a roll of 60′ of reuseable road tape, along with v8 tight curves and 4 broad curves. Click here to see more from PlayTape.

Price: $19.99

35. Kiki Cat Soft iPhone Case

Phone cases make excellent choices for stocking stuffers. They are light, compact, and something that people may not think to buy for themselves so they make a nice surprise. Here is an adorable silicone phone case in the shape of a cute, huggable kitty. This case by Max Phone Accessories takes cute to the next level! It comes in five colors – Mint (pictured), White, Dark Pink, Light Pink or Black. This case fits any iPhone 5. If you want to see more adorable molded silicone cases for iPhone 5 or other smart phones, click here to browse.

Price: $6.80

36. Beauty by Earth Bath Bombs Gift Set

Bath bombs are so perfect for stuffing in a Christmas stocking, you’d think they were designed specifically for it! They are just the right size and provide a whole sensory experience – touch, color, smell and the excitement of knowing they are going to be soaking in luxiriousness later on! These Beauty by Earth bath bombs are made in the USA of all natural and organic materials. The set comes with six individually wrapped, stocking-ready bath bombs. These bombs are 4oz, nearly double the size of most, and come in some really splended scents – Joint Relief, Just Relax, Get Well Soon, Muscle Relief, Bedtime Ritual, and Relaxing Detox. Ingredients include Dead Sea Salt, Epsom Salt, Kaolin Clay, Organic Shea Butter, Organic Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Oil, Vitamin E and each has their own special blends of Essential Oils. For more luxurious spa themed stocking stuffers, click here to browse Beauty by Earth products.

Price: $26.59

37. MakersKit Mason Herb Garden Gift Set

If you have a gardener on your list, a young gardener-in-training or even someone who wishes they had a green thumb, MakersKit Mason Jar Herb Garden is a fun gift to stuff in their stocking. This kit includes four half pint glass jars with everything they need to start a tiny herb garden. Each jar contains organic peat and vermicullite as well as seeds for cilantro, parsley, basil and mint, and even wooden plant markers and stickers to label each jar. This could be a fun activity to start together on Christmas morning! To see more entertaining maker kits, click here to browse MakersKit products.

Price: $37.74

38. Capri Blue Volcano Printed Travel Tin Candle

If you will pardon the cliche, candles are one of those gifts that keeps on giving. Long after you stick this Capri Blue travel candle in your family members’ stocking, they will smell the scent of the candle and think of you. This Capri Blue travel tin candle from Aspen Bay is the number one best seller on amazon, and reviewers have so many wonderful things to say about it. The candle comes in five scents but Volcano is by far the most popular. The scent is a comforting and uplifting, yet not overpowering, and the 8.5oz tin is perfect for home use or for travel. Click here to browse more candles from Aspen Bay.

Price: $14.50

39. Healthy Human One Pint Stainless Steel Cups

Healthy Human stainless steel pint cups provide a nice alternative to plastic to-go containers and breakable glasses. They stack one inside of the other and are the perfect size to fit in a stocking. This pack of four cups can either be stacked in one stocking or divided up among the family. These cups are excellent for smoothies and water at home, or bringing with you on the go. You can get them in a retro color combination (pictured), black lines, or classic plain steel. They are dishwasher safe and come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If you would like to see more Healthy Human cups and bottles, click here to browse.

Price: $22.99

40. Rustic Cord Sushi Roll Handmade by Hide & Drink

Staying organized is important, whether you are a high power business person or a young student. Some of the hardest things to keep organized are cords – chargers, headphones and others. This simple sushi roll cord organizer from Hide & Drink provides a solution that is sleek, elegant and so easy to use. The roll consists of a single sheet of leather with slits cut in it where you insert your rolled up cords. You then roll the leather sheet in on itself and snap it shut. It is that simple, and your cords stay completely organized and accessible. Any tech lover will be super excited to see this in their stocking on Christmas morning! To see more from this vintage inspired leather shop, click here and browse leather goods.

Price: $23.99

41. Sparko Sweets Supernova Designs Galaxy Lollipops

Here is another sweet treat from Sparko Sweets to add to your stockings this year. These are more than plain old lollipops – they each hold realistic images of galaxies, supernovas and other cosmos images. These lollipops remind me of the first Men in Black movie when they say “The galaxy is on Orion’s belt” and it turns out to be a small charm on a cat named Orion’s collar. Each lollipop in the set is a unique flavor, and these lollies are made in the US with locally sourced ingredients. If you prefer galaxy images or even planets, you can choose from seven different styles of lollipop packs. Want to see more fun lollipops? Browse Sparko Sweets here.

Price: $23.85

42. Love My Tapes Washi Tape Set

Washi tape is a thin, papery craft tape that can be used for decorating photos, walls, scrapbook pages, canning jars and more. Originally fromJapan, it has gained a lot of popularity in the US and you can find washi tape in all different colors, patterns and sizes. This set of three washi tape rolls from Love My Tapes includes a berry pattern, leaf pattern and potted plant pattern. Perfect for a crafy kid or stylish adult, all three rolls could easoly fit in any christmas stocking. If you aren’t crazy about these prints, click here to browse different washi tape colors and patterns.

Price: $8.95

43. Society6 Doggy Carry-All Pouch

For any dog lover on your list, here is a super cute “so excited” doggy themed pouch that will be well loved by any fan of pugs or any other adorable dog breed. You can purchase this set of three pouches, or you can get them each individually as well. The three sizes are perfect for carrying toiletries, art supplies, makeup, or anything else that needs to stay put. Society6 pouches are made of a high quality canvas material with a cotton/poly lining and a super high quality metal zipper. They are machine washable and decorated by independent artists. To see more patterns of pouches from Society6, click here to browse.

Price: $15 to $42 depending on size

44. EcoSphere Closed Aquatic Ecosystem

EcoSphere aquatic ecosystems are completely sealed marine ecosystems that require no maintenance, feeding or cleaning. It sounds incredible but it’s true. Each kit includes a hand blown glass container, a sea plant and live marine shrimp that live for up to three years just feeding on the algae that grows on the plant. Remember Sea Monkies? This is kind of the same thing. This gift is fun and educational for kids, or makes a great desktop decoration for adults as well. To see more products from EcoSphere, click here.

Price: $60.99 with free shipping

45. Rosemarie Collections Fun Hand Signs Enamel Emoji Pin Set

Enamel pins are cute, fun and expressive. They can be put on clothes, backpacks, shoes, and more to show a bit of style and personality. This fun set of 10 pins is great for a boy or girl, and includes hand symbols such as thumbs up, peace, fingers crossed, clapping, and rock on as well as a rainbow, a hot dog, a mouth and a fried egg. Rosemarie Collections has a whole range of enamel pins to choose from, so if you do not love this set you can click here and browse more of their pins.

Price: $18

46. Ray Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses

Sunglasses make perfect stocking stuffers, and there is no frame more iconic than Ray Ban Wayfarers. They look great on everyone – men, women and children. You can get them in a number of color combinations, from classic black 9pictured) to beige, tortoise shell, grey and more. The lenses are polarized and the sunglasses come with a sleek black case to protect them. If you want to see more style of Ray Bans for men and women, click here to browse.

Price: $150

47. Eero Home WiFi System (Pack of 3)

Wifi inside the home is a wonderful thing, but it can be super frustrating when the signal does not reach to all corners of the house. Wifi range extenders sometimes work, but usually not very well, and we are often left stranded with dead zones and super low speeds when far away from the router. Eero is a complete home wifi system to replace your router and range extender easily, with no hassle. Eero would be a great gift for anyone with wifi in their home, and the three included devices (One eero plus two beacons) cover about 1,000 square feet each. This is the second generation eero device, and it is even more effective and high powered than the first. With eero you will be giving the gift of gigabit wifi speed along with easy to use settings such as scheduling family internet time and pausing access for kids. To see more from eero, click here.

Price: $326.99

48. Sharpie 80’s Glam Assorted Colors 5 Pack

This set of Sharpie markers is a fun stocking stuffer for any budding artist. Sharpie ultra fine markers are perfect for doodling or even for serious art work, and can write on any surface so they are just nice to have around the house as well. This 80’s Glam set includes 5 vibrant colors. The pack itself may not fit in a stocking but you can definitely open it up and put the markers in individually. To see more color packs from Sharpie, click here to browse all of their markers.

Price: $14.99

49. Mountaineer Brand Beard Care Kit

If you are shopping for a bearded man, make sure he has everything he needs to keep his facial hair looking great. Mountaineer Brand has an awesome beard care kit that contains all of the essentials. This kit comes with beard soap, beard oil, beard balm and a natural bristle beard brush. The kit is all inclusive but still small enough to fit in his Christmas stocking. To see more beard case products from Mountaineer, click here to browse.

Price: $38

50. Amazon.com Gift Card

If all else fails, you can always count on a successful gift with a gift card from Amazon.com. Gift cards may have been seen as an “easy way out” in the past but these days, they are what everyone secretly wants for Christmas! Allow your loved ones to choose what they really want as a gift, whether it is clothes, books, music, food or toys. You can choose the amount of your gift card as well as whether you get a physical card, email delivery or print out, so it is completely customizable. Click here to see all Christmas gift cards.

Price: $100 or any amount you choose

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.