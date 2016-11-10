30 Customized Gifts They’ll Actually Love (2018)

You don’t have to spend a fortune on great customized gifts. There are so many affordable options to show that extra effort and thought that went into a gift.

It will be obvious when your recipient opens it that the gift was made just for them and that you really thought about their hobbies, likes, and personal style, before choosing the perfect gift.

Personalization can be done on just about any fabric or material and includes embroidery, embossing, engraving, hand painting, and more. Customization goes far beyond names, monograms and initials, although that’s probably the most traditional way to personalize an item, and is still a great tactic.

Other customizations include gifts with unique dates, phrases, coordinates, locations – anything that speaks to an individual or symbolizes something special between the two of you.

Turnaround time is the biggest aspect to consider when purchasing a customized gift. Shop early and look carefully at the order fulfillment and shipping length to make sure your gift will arrive in time for the occasion.

Many of the items included on this list have very quick turnaround times, a great bonus if you’re typically a last minute shopper.

We’ve assembled a list of 30 unique customizable gifts and organized the list into three distinct sections: Customized Gifts for Women, Customized Gifts for Men, and Customized Gifts for Kids. While the categories are meant to serve as a guide, you can certainly find gifts for all ages and genders within each.

Custom Gifts for Women

If you’re shopping for a mom, sister, friend, aunt, grandmother, or female colleague, you’re sure to find a great personalized gift on this list. Jewelry is a safe bet, especially simple pieces like the ones included below.

Fashion and home decor items are also excellent options when it comes to personalization and customization. If the woman on your list is recently married or engaged, consider incorporating her new last name into whatever custom gift you choose.

1. 18k Gold Plated Personalized Name Necklace

Initials, monograms, and names are a great way to take a piece of jewelry to the next level. This necklace is simple and can be worn with just about any outfit under the sun. This is a piece that the recipient will likely never take off.

It can easily be paired with some of their other favorite pieces of jewelry as well.

It’s reasonably priced given the high-quality of both the chain and the name plate. The necklace can be personalized with any name of your choosing.

The length of the necklace can also be customized to your preference. Simply click on “Customize Now” at checkout, add your name of choice in the Gift Note box, and order. It ships inside a white box with a pink bow for easy gift giving.

Price: $29.90

2. Personalized Cutting Board

If you know someone who loves to cook, this is a great personalized gift that will likely be an upgrade from their current cutting board. It can be ordered in either walnut or maple (both made with all natural wood) and is finished with a natural oil solution.

It comes completely ready to gift in a rustic burlap gift sack. The typical turnaround time is three to five business days. The default engraving is the design shown in the photo; however, if you have your own design or logo that you would like to use (great idea for corporate gifts) just message the designer and it can be engraved for no added cost. Each board is reversible and can be engraved on either side.

For an added gift, consider a custom wooden spoon and some personalized gingam kitchen towels (available in tons of colors) to match the cutting board.

Price: $35.95

3. Personalized Long Distance Watercolor Mug

If you have a sister, friend, or other family member who doesn’t live close by, we love this darling mug for a great customized gift. The adorable design is printed on both sides of the mug so that it can be seen no matter which hand you’re holding it in.

The ceramic mug is dishwasher and microwave safe. When you purchase the mug, specify the two states that you’d like displayed. You can also include a custom message in place of the text, making it an even more personalized gift.

Price: $18.95

4. Personalized Signet Ring

Similar to the gold necklace above, this is a piece of jewelry that can be worn by just about anyone, regardless of their style. The initial ring has a matte finish and is made of thick, high-quality, gold plating. It can be custom ordered in any ring size.

This statement signet is great for everyday wear and can also be a stunning addition to any evening dress. The ring is certainly appropriate for men in addition to women, given its simplistic design. There are versions of this ring available in sterling silver, 9K gold and 14K gold.

You can also find a number of alternative customizeable ring options from the same designer. Check out a bigger collection of the top rated signet rings here.

Price: $42.90

5. Custom Coaster Set

Everyone needs coasters to protect their valuable surfaces from condensation and water marks. This handmade set allows you to choose four fun photos (either in color or black and white) that will make your recipient smile every time they set their drink down.

If you can’t narrow down your choices to four photos, the reasonable price makes it feasible to purchase two sets of four. The coasters typically take four to five days before shipping and typically arrive two to three days later, so keep that timing in mind.

If this set isn’t quite your style but you’d like to gift customizable photo coasters, shop some alternative options here.

Price: $16.99

6. Oversized Weekender Bag With Custom Monogram

We love this duffel bag design for any fashion forward woman who likes to travel. The yellow seersucker design is so bright and cheery.

The bag can be personalized with any monogram, and is available in several different fabric designs if this one isn’t quite your style. It’s designed with an adjustable strap so it can be carried over the shoulder or be removed and carried with the double handles as well.

The best part about this bag is the very reasonable cost. The bag measures approximately 19 inches by 12 inches, a great size for a weekend getaway.

Price: $37.95

7. Purple Paisley Monogram iPhone Case

If you’re looking for a token gift, customization goes a long way without having to spend a fortune. An iPhone case is something almost everyone needs, and while the plain, solid options are fine, they’re not really fit for a gift.

While this particular model is for an iPhone 7 Plus, you can also find similar designs for the iPhone 6/6s and 6 Plus, as well as iPhone 5 depending on which version your recipient has.

The vibrant design is permanently printed on the back of the hard rubber case using HD printing technology. It won’t scratch, crack, fade, or peel and is not made cheaply with stickers or decals.

If you’re in a time crunch, keep in mind this ships next day from Florida. To share your custom monogram, click ‘Customize Now’ after clicking on the link below in order to select the font and color.

Price: $15.99

8. Personalized Waffle Kimono Robe

We love this robe as a solo gift or as a part of a custom spa gift. The cozy and absorbent terry velour kimono-style bathrobe is super soft and fast drying. The side pockets provide extra comfort and convenience.

The white color is simple and sophisticated for a spa, pool, or just for hanging out post shower. The robe comes in two sizes, either small/medium or large. The font style and color can also be customized with a more feminine script or a block font in a variety of colors.

Price: $29.99

9. Family Tree Jewelry Personalized Bracelet

What a great gift idea for a mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, or a friend with a family of her own. Each leaf on this bracelet is meant to represent each family member’s initial within a family.

The bracelet is handmade with your choice of metal (brass, silver filled, 14k, or 925 sterling silver) in an olive branch design. The first three initial charms are included, but you have the ability to add additional charms if needed.

Frosted Willow has a plethora of beautiful customizeable jewelry if you’d like to browse alterntaive options.

Price: $29.95

10. Herringbone Initial Throw Blanket

This herringbone throw blanket would be a great addition to any bedroom or living room and with the cooler winter months just around the corner, everyone needs some extra options for getting warm. The throw is a nice size, measuring 50 x 70 inches and is made from 100 percent cotton.

It’s also embroidered with the initial of your choice and has twisted tassels on the hem. The gray and cream herringbone are two beautiful complimentary and neutral colors that will go with just about any existing home decor.

This is especially important to consider if you’re giving this gift to someone who has very particular and picky taste. The weight of the throw is warm enough to be used in winter but is also light enough for a cooler summer evening. It arrives rolled and secured with a beautiful ribbon.

Price: $34.99

Custom Gifts for Men

1. Set of Four Personalized Rocks Glasses

Know someone who loves whiskey, scotch, or bourbon? If so, great rocks glasses are a must have for their bar and these go far beyond any plain old rocks glasses. Consider these for your boyfriend, husband, father, boss, or brother for a birthday or special occasion.

They’re deeply carved using a sand carving technique and hold 13.5 ounces of liquid. The turnaround time is fast, which is impressive for such an involved custom gift. If the person on your list is more of a wine lover, these engraved wine glasses from the same retailer are an awesome custom gift.

Price: $52

2. Men’s Custom Premier NHL Hockey Jersey

Big NFL fans will love to see their own name on the back of their favorite team’s jersey. While this listing is for the Pittsburgh Penguins, you can shop every NHL team to find your jersey of choice.

To order a custom jersey, contact the seller through Amazon with the name and number that you’d like on the back of your shirt. Keep in mind that twelve is the maximum number of characters that will fit on any given jersey. The jersey takes about five days to process.

Most jerseys found in sporting good stores are sold for double this price without any customization, making the value on this jersey extremely high.

Price: $30

3. Personalized Bottle Cap Shadow Box

The amount of customization on this product is amazing considering how inexpensive it is. There’s no question that the recipient of this gift will think that you spent more than double on their personalized bottle cap shadow box.

The shadow box measures 15.75 inches x 13.75 inches x 3.15 inches. After you’ve checked out, you can send the name you’d like to use for your personalization. The best part about this product is the free design support that’s offered after you’ve ordered.

You can send logos, clip-art, drawings, etc. – get creative. Included in this gift you’ll find the shadow box, a bottle opener, and the hardware needed to to mount the box on the wall. It can hold 75 corks, 175 bottle caps, and 625 can tabs. The back panel does unscrew so once the shadow box is full, you can empty it and reuse.

If you’re looking for a simpler design, check out this custom bottle cap catcher.

Price: $54.98

4. Personalized Men’s Embroidered BBQ Apron

If you know a guy who loves to grill, he probably needs his own custom apron. Not only will it protect his clothing from and spills and splatters, but he’ll also look the part (a key to great tasting food). The apron is full-length and made of 100 percent cotton twill with two waist-level patch pockets and one pen pocket.

It has a soil-release finish for added stain protection. The thick neck and waist ties, along with an adjustable neck strap, make this apron super comfortable and will fit a wide range of sizes. Also gift some personalized grill tools, a custom branding iron, and a personalized grill master platter for an awesome and personal grill-themed gift.

Price: $25

5. Personalized Sterling Silver Coordinate Cuff Links

This is a special and sentimental gift that can be customized to reflect a place of value to your loved one. These sterling silver cufflinks are each made with a hand stamping process, meaning that each individual letter, number, or design is hammered by hand one at a time.

Due to the stamping process, each piece will be different and sometimes spacing can vary. The hand-made look adds to the charm and uniqueness of each piece making them truly unique and custom. Each set of cufflinks is packaged in a gift ready box.

If these aren’t your style, find some great alternative custom cufflink options here.

Price: $69

6. Custom Metal Workshop Sign

A guy needs his own space. When a woman’s natural nesting tendencies kick in she sometimes winds up taking over the look and feel of the entire home. Whether it’s a garage, a shed, a man cave, or a room that he can call his own, it’s a big deal.

A custom sign is a great way for him to take some real claim on his real estate. This one is great for anyone who has a workshop and woodworking tools. You’re able to customize the name on sign, which is 23.5 inches wide by 18 inches tall and cut from 14 gauge steel.

You can also have it painted a custom color or choose to leave it unpainted. The package includes matching screws for hanging. If you’re looking for something even more custom, simply email the designer your ideas for a custom quote. Still on the hunt for the perfect sign for a man on your list? Check out these alternative options.

Price: $79.95

7. Custom Hidden Secret Message Leather Bracelet

Sometimes guys are a bit embarrassed to show their lovey dovey side. Emotions are scary, we get it. It’s for this exact reason that we love this gift for the guys in your life. On the outside it’s man approved – it’s handmade with high quality genuine leather, it’s simple in its design, and is comfortable and easy to wear.

The inside hides a secret romantic message, for his eyes only. The message is up to you. Think of any special phrase, word, coordinates, or a date to be engraved on the inside of the bracelet. If you’d like a set of two so each of you can wear a bracelet – this set is a great option. Shop other men’s leather bracelet options here.

Price: $34.99

8. Customized Pet Art Print

A dog is a man’s best friend. It’s a fact. If the guy on your list has a furry best friend at home, he will certainly appreciate this custom piece of artwork in his or her honor. This art work can be tailored for any single breed under the sun – find them all here.

The artist is an animal lover at heart and has put a great deal of research into each one of their creations to make sure each adjective and phrase is truly accurate. Each one-of-a-kind illustration showcases the unique traits of the breed being featured.

You can customize the piece to include their pet’s name for $5 extra or spend $15 to include their name as well as other custom words within the illustration. Want to take the pet art one step further? How about a portrait of their pet?

Price: $25

9. Personalized Maple Wood Two Pen Case

Sure, Bic makes a decent pen. It writes and it’s cheap, but it’s not special. A few special pens are a necessary item for every guy. They can be kept in his office, car, or briefcase for special occasions. The pens are high-quality and don’t feel cheap.

These are great for recent graduates, for someone who just got a new job, or for one of your colleagues. The color of the wood is beautiful and the turnaround time between ordering and delivery is quick – great for any last minute shoppers.

Price: $34.95

10. RitzPix Customizable Photo Wall Clock

Personalized photo gifts are great for pretty much anyone – men, women, parents, grandparents, family, friends, etc. The heart of the gift is a memory, making it hard for the recipient not to connect to the gift and love it.

Not only is this gift created from a favorite photo, but it’s also a useful clock, perfect for any room in the home or an office. The clock is 11 inches in diameter with aluminum hands for a modern touch. The clear plastic face protects the clock and makes it easy to clean and dust. The clock itself is made of wood, making it sturdy and durable in construction.

The designer recommends using an image greater than one megabyte and 2500 x 3500 pixels or higher for the best results. Check out all of RitzPix’s customizable photo products for other gift ideas.

Price: $28.95

Custom Gifts for Kids

1. Handmade Wooden Personalized Name Puzzle

This puzzle isn’t just a fun and colorful personalized gift, but also a great learning tool for kids. It’s best suited for children who are just learning to read and spell (anywhere from three to six years old). It works to teach the shapes of letters and colors for younger children, and reinforces spelling for the older kids.

The puzzle can be ordered for names as large as 11 letters long and is available in both pastel and primary colors. This larger puzzle also includes numbers 1-10 underneath the custom name. This one doubles as a stool / bench rather than just being a flat puzzle.

Price: $19.95 and up

2. Personalized Quilted Backpack

This book bag comes in over 20 various designs, about half for girls (ballet slippers, butterflies, princesses, and castles) and half for boys (dinosaurs, trucks, and sports). It’s a small bag, perfect for any little tot.

It’s personalized with their name using high quality embroidering. The backpack is fully lined with a magnetic snap over a drawstring closure (no buckles or zippers to fuss over).

It’s made of 100 percent cotton and machine washable – great for messy kids. It measures approximately 9.5 inches x 12 inches. If your recipient already has a book bag at home – check out the other personalized items from DIBSIES, which include lunch boxes, toy chests, dolls, teddy bears, and more.

Price: $35.95 (25 percent off MSRP)

3. Personalized Jewelry Box

This is your quintessential ballerina box – perfect for any little girl. It has a white exterior with custom painting and personalization, a plush light pink interior, and a small ballerina twirling inside. When opened, it plays “It’s a Small World” – a highly recognizable tune.

Since the jewelry box alone is so inexpensive, we recommend also gifting a really special piece of jewelry. To keep the personalized theme going, choose this customizable name bracelet for toddler girls made with sterling silver, white crystal, and pearl.

Price: $27.99

4. Custom Airplane Name Wall Decal

You get to decorate your kid’s room for the first time with their nursery. At that age they’re either not born or don’t have a voice to vocalize their opinion. Over the next few years, you may make some updates here and there, but it’s still not theirs.

Right around the age of four or five, kids develop an opinion about their room … a strong opinion. They suddenly want to change the color of their walls, their furniture, and just about everything else.

If you don’t have the time or energy for a complete overhaul, consider a cool wall decal to transform the space. These decals are easy to install, cheap, and most importantly, temporary. They come in a slew of designs for both boys and girls and are completely customizable with their names.

Price: $29.95

5. Personalized Kids Toy Treasure Chest

Every kid loves having a special place for their trinkets and treasures – a place only they have access to. This customizable treasure chest is such a fun and unique gift that can be engraved with any child’s name and a personal message. Additional fonts and wood stain colors are available, so take a look at the available options before making a final decision.

The chest is lockable and includes a matching mini padlock. The chest pictured above measures 10 inches wide x 8 inches deep x 8 inches tall, constructed entirely from pine. If you’d like a slightly larger chest, there are two bigger sizes available. If you can splurge on a big gift for the kid in your life – consider this amazing handmade toy chest from the same company.

Price: $60

6. Personalized Kids Plate

If you find it hard to get your kids to eat their greens, a personalized plate will get them jazzed about just about any meal. Matching bowls and mugs can also be purchased for an entire matching sets. The design, fonts, colors, and of course the name, are all completely customizable.

You can also feel good about the materials, which are all non-toxic and BPA free. There are a number of feminine designs as well if you’re shopping for a female. Check them all out here.

Price: $24

7. Customized Kids White Chef Coat & Hat

There are tons of TV shows on the air that encourage kids to experiment in the kitchen, to try various foods and flavors, and to develop their culinary creativity. If you know a kid who loves to cook or bake, they deserve to feel the part with a custom chef’s outfit.

This one sports their name on the chest of their chef’s jacket (available in several fonts and colors) and comes with a matching hat. The white long sleeve chef coat is made from easy-care polyester but has the soft feel of pure cotton.

It’s stain resistant (important when we’re talking about kids in the kitchen) and stands up to many trips through the washing machine without wrinkling or shrinking. If you’re thinking about purchasing this for a little girl and want her to feel a little bit feminine, check out this pink version of this chef’s outfit.

Price: $31.27

8. Personalized Kids Storybook

How fun would it be to read through a book with your child that’s entirely about them? They might think it’s just an ordinary child’s tale at first, but will soon realized that the entire story is constructed around their name with each illustration and rhyme of the story written with the letters of their name in mind.

Not only is it a unique and engaging story, but being personalized in this way it actually helps young children learn to read. This book is recommended for kids age two through eight. The book is printed on premium quality thick paper and finished with a durable luxury hardback cover, making this low price even more desirable for such a great gift.

Price: $29.99

9. Personalized Toddler Chair With Slip Cover

These chairs are great for any young kid’s room or play area and the embroidered name customization makes it extra special. The personalization is complimentary with the purchase of this chair for up to 10 letters max. The canvas slipcover is removable for washing and comes with a matching canvas cushion with white piping.

The chair is recommended for children ages one and a half years old to about four years old. If you’re shopping for a boy, check out this navy blue option. Want something a little more casual or for an older kid? Shop here for some great personalized bean bag chairs.

Price: $144.95 (29 percent off MSRP)

10. Personalized Kids Piggy Bank

Piggy banks are a fun way to start teaching young kids about the importance of savings. This ceramic option, customized with your child’s name, will make them feel even greater ownership over their pennies and dimes.

It includes a rubber stopper underneath to retrieve savings, felted feet to protect your tables and dresser tops, and it can be ordered in pink or blue. If this piggy bank isn’t your style, check out some other personalized kid’s piggy bank options and choose a favorite.

If you want to get a big ticket item for your child or any kid on your list, check out this list of 20 awesome gifts to spoil kids rotten.

Still on the hunt for an awesome custom gift? Keep shopping here.

Price: $29.99

