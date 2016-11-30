50 Best Gifts for Parents 2018: The Ultimate List

Does finding the perfect birthday, anniversary or holiday gift for your mom and dad present a daunting challenge every year? Sometimes it’s hard to find exactly what they want or need, because when it comes to the best gifts for parents, your folks seem to have pretty much everything under the sun.

But this year is going to be different, because we’ve found so many awesome, cool and truly special gift ideas for parents, that you’ll no longer be at a loss for what to buy. Even better, your siblings will be completely in awe (and somewhat jealous) of your amazing present buying prowess.

Whether your parents are indoor types, or outdoor adventurers, we’ve got a plethora of perfect presents. If they love to cook, or need to learn to, we’ve got gifts for them too. If they love patio parties and get togethers with friends, there are terrific gift options on this list for them. And for parents who are interested in fun, techie kinds of toys, we’ve got lots of gift ideas.

You can give them the gift of great audio, or wonderful relaxation. You can help keep their home safe and entertain their pets. In fact, there are so many fun and unique gift ideas on this list, you can’t help but find something that will be a perfect fit for their next special occasion. We’ve also got some great gifts for seniors, if your parents are on the elderly side.

And to keep your shopping simple, and your budget intact, we’ve sorted our gifts into easy, price specific categories. That way you can browse through this gift list and keep your eyes out for great ideas that are affordable for you. Remember, with Amazon Prime, free two day shipping will have your gifts delivered to their door on time, even if you’re shopping at the last minute.

Though we didn’t include an Amazon Prime membership on this list, it’s one of our favorite gifts for parents. And if you’re down to the wire, and you miss the last minute options for shipping your folks a really special present, you can always please them with the wide range of e-gift cards available through Amazon that offer immediate delivery. Here are our recommendations for the 50 Best Gifts for Parents. Have a blast shopping for yours.

Best Gifts for Parents Under $35 1. Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Your mom and dad can enjoy a hot, homemade breakfast every day with this cool Hamilton Beach sandwich maker. In just five minutes, they can stack their sandwich ingredients inside, toss an egg on the cooking plate and close the lid. Once they lide the cooking plate out, their sandwich assembles itself.

They can just open the lid and their hot breakfast sandwich is ready to eat. An included recipe book provides a variety of breakfast sandwich options, from the traditional egg, ham and cheese to the unique cheddar, apple, bacon and egg croissant sandwich.

It’s a great and super practical gift for parents that will warm their heart and their tummies all year long. If they’re simply not breakfast eaters (or even if they are) a panini press offers all kinds of fun sandwich options for any time of the day.

Price: $23.85 (20 percent off MSRP)

2. Altura Photo Professional Cleaning Kit for DSLR Cameras & Sensitive Electronics

If you’ve ever looked at mom and dad’s Kindle, iPad, glasses or camera lenses, you might have noticed they need a good cleaning. In that case, a perfect gift for your parents might be a handy little cleaning kit like this, that allows them all the easy little cleaning tools to get their screens, lenses and glasses sparkling again.

This nifty kit from Altura includes an all natural cleaning solution, lens cleaning pen, lens bruch, air blower,50 sheets of camera cleaning tissue paper and a three pack of oversize MagicFiber microfiber cleaning cloths, so you’ll never need to worry about them taking windex and a paper towel to their sensitive screens again.

Price: $14.99

3. Epiphany Outdoor Gear V3-Pocket Bellow

Nothing goes together quite like dads and fires. Especially dads and campfires. If your dad’s the outdoorsy sort who likes to build a big roaring campfire for family camp outs, this nifty little pocket bellows would be a perfect birthday or Father’s Day gift for him. This cool little pocket bellows is an ancient fire-starting technology, molded into a modern telescopic hand tool.

Your mom or dad can start great fires with wet or dry firewood, in minutes. The telescoping action provides enough distance to keep their face away from the fire while giving it added oxygen. Some Baddest Bee Fire Fuses, made of cotton tinder that has been pressure infused with long burning beeswax and olive oil based are sure to get fires started fast.

A Pocket Fresnel Lens (that’s what they use to magnify the light in lighthouses) can get the fire started, even if dad forgot the matches. And just in case it’s a super cold day, get both mom and dad some handy Zippo handwarmers til the fire gets going good. And

Price: $11.83 (9 percent off MSRP)

4. Burt’s Bees Hand Repair Gift Set

Your mom’s probably got her hands into everything. From gardening and cooking to changing her own bike tires, there’s no doubt her hands get dry and chapped. This year, a great little skin-rejuvenating gift for mom would be this awesome hand repair kit from Burt’s Bees.

You can give her the spa treatment with this sweet little set that includes three Burt’s Bees favorites that pamper dry hands. Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream softens cuticles and nourishes nails. Almond and Milk Hand Cream hydrates her skin, and Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream hydrates dry hands with luxurious botanical butters. Plus, a pair of cotton gloves is included to hold in these moisture rich products.

The adorable packaging is designed to be gift ready so you can skip the wrapping. Another indulgent treat for your mom is some Burt’s Bees lip balm. If her hands are chapped, her lips probably are too. And just so dad doesn’t feel left out, you can get him some manly Burt’s Bees products too.

Price: $12.68

5. Fifty Shades of Chicken: A Parody in a Cookbook

Bondage…I mean bonding, while cooking is a particularly fun way to enhance a marriage, so if you have the kind of relationship with your parents where you can joke, laugh and have thought provoking and even uncomfortable conversations, your folks will take this lighthearted culinary treasure in perfect spirit.

This hilarious parody on the soft-porn novel takes cooking as a couple to a whole new level. They’ll learn to make Dripping Thighs, Sticky Chicken Fingers, Bacon-Bound Wings, Spatchcock Chicken, Holy Hell Wings, Mustard-Spanked Chicken, and more. Sure this book is full of laughs, but it also offers up delicious recipes with a naughty twist. Can you imagine their next dinner party?

If cooking together has always been your parents’ jam, consider a couple of other fun kitchen reads like The Cookie Sutra and 50 Ways to Eat Cock. And honest, these are legit cookbooks, with loads of great recipes worth trying.

Price: $11.81 (41 percent off MSRP)

6. Crystal Decor Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp

For relaxation and cleansing, your parents deserve this unique salt lamp made from natural Himalayan salt crystals hand mined in the Himalayan Mountains. This cool gift idea for your folks features big chunks of salt in a beautiful, wrought iron basket, which is so much more interesting to look at than many Himalayan salt lamps that just feature one big salt chunk.

The salt cubes release negative ions into the air, creating an effect similar to an ionizer, purifying their home naturally. Himalayan Salt lamps are made of natural crystal salt rock which when lit, add a comforting pink orange glow, similar to the relaxing effect of glowing coals in a fire.

The quality of light emanating from this lamp sets their mood and enhances their sense of well-being. So while it’s a neat decorative piece, it also delivers inner peace, and who doesn’t want to give that gift to their parents this year? The salt fire bowl is another mesmerizing but dramatically designed salt lamp.

If you’d like to see hundreds of different styles and sizes of Himalayan Salt Lamps, look right here.

Price: $14.99

7. Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge

I admit it, after getting a couple of samples, I’m a huge fan of everything Corkcicle makes. From their triple walled, stainless steel tumblers and canteens, to their Chillsner beer chillers, this company keeps dishing out artful and efficient ways to help people enjoy their favorite beverages.

Now they’ve come up with a rock solid idea for ppeople who enjoy sipping whiskey or other spirits on the rocks, but hate it when they get watered down. The Whiskey Wedge allows them to ice up their favorite liquor, but this ice melts much slower than traditional ice cubes, so their drink retains its full flavor longer.

Sure it’s a cool gift for whiskey lovers, but design enthusiasts dig it as well, for its innovative twist on keeping drinks cold from start to finish. Each unit contains one double old-fashioned whiskey glass and one silicone mold for freezing the wedge of ice into it. A pair are the perfect gifts for parents like yours.

Price: $17.92 (10 percent off MSRP)

8. Pickle Pipe Silicone Airlock Lids for Waterless Fermentation

One thing is for certain, you want to keep your mom and dad healthy for the long haul, so giving them a gift that can help accomplish that is a pretty stellar find. Fermented foods are among the healthiest things humans can eat, and with the Pickle Pipe, now they are some of the easiest to make, right at home.

Your mom and dad can start making their own sauerkraut, real pickles, kimchi and other fermented foods, without the hassles and costs of traditional pickling methods. These nifty jar toppers simply screw onto mason jars with the standard jar ring.

How does the Pickle Pipe work? As food ferments, it releases carbon dioxide in the mason jar. If not properly vented, the jar can actually explode, but opening it exposes food to mold-causing oxygen and other contaminants. The Pickle Pipe vents gas as needed, without letting anything in to spoil food.

This gift might get your parents experimenting with all kinds of fun, new food treats. Just be forewarned, you’ll likely be asked to taste whatever they’re fermenting, so be sure to give them a great food fermenting recipe book before they put you to the test.

Price: $20.53

9. IceKing Auto Mirror Covers

If you need a nifty little gift of an idea for your parents’ next special occasion, but you’re on a super tight budget, the IceKing auto mirror covers are a great small gift idea that will save your mom and dad the time and frustration of scraping ice, or washing bird poo and dust off their outside car mirrors.

Since you put their safety first, you can be sure they will have instant mirror visibility with these easy to install mirror covers. The pull string and security tab prevent them from being swiped by thoughtless criminals, because the safety tab closes inside the door. Better yet, you won’t catch your mom or dad scraping their side mirrors with their debit card.

These made of moisture resistant fabric that’s completely washable, so even if some dirty bird tries to leave an unwanted deposit, that can easily be laundered. If your family lives where the winter climate gets harsh, make this a total car care gift with a windshield snow cover and a heated steering wheel cover.

Price: $12.95

10. Bormioli Rocco Square Swing Bottle

Is your mom a creative kitchen genius? The next time you want to give her a fun little surprise, consider a gift that she’ll use for years to come. These beautiful Bormioli Roccco square bottles are the perfect way to showcase her liquid creations, from vinegars, salad dressings and marinades, to her homemade Kahlua or fruit infused vodka.

Each beautiful bottle can be labeled creatively and, once filled, be presented as special handmade gifts for any occasion. The metal clamp and stopper make for an extra elegant presentation tableside, or on the kitchen counter. The no drip seal makes them one of my favorites.

Make them extra easy to fill with an Oxo bottle strainer and funnel set, that lets her easily pour without mess and strain out the pulp from fruit or herb infusions.

If you think mom’s going to fall madly in love with these bottles, they come in all shapes and sizes. Find more beautiful Bormioli Rocco reusable bottles here.

Price: $15.50

11. Hikeren Car Vacuum Cleaner

I never thought a car vacuum would top my mom’s wish list, but it actually is the present she keeps asking for this year. A great, easy to use car vac that plugs right into the cigarette lighter means your mom and dad won’t have to mess with the big house vacuum, and its often less-than-flexible hoses and attachments.

This nifty little vacuum can quickly and efficiently clean up all the dirt, dust, leaves and tree needles that can make their car look a mess, which is why it’s among the most requested gifts for parents who like things neat and tidy. The really cool thing about this car vacuum is that it offers both wet and dry cleaning, meaning not only can they clear away dirt, they can also wash away little stains, because we all spill in the car now and then.

Its special brushes, nozzle and easy carry storage bag lets them take this quick little car cleaner on any road trip. Get them some seat back organizers to carry other necessities like water bottles and paper towels, and a nice little car garbage can too.

Price: $27.88

12. Pure Pear Spa Gift Basket

Make your mom feel like the treasure she is. Give her the gift of pampering relaxation with this beautiful Pure Pear Spa Gift Basket. She can nourish her skin, and indulge in relaxation, at the same time. Rachelle Parker’s Pure gift sets provide a luxurious spa experience.

Your mom can refresh before facing a new day, or enjoy a relaxing evening bath, exfoliate her skin, or gently massage while immersed in fresh, fruity and delightful fragrances. Infused with irresistible fruit scents reminiscent of warm sunshine and clear blue skies, this gift basket is certain to lift her mood and add a bright spark to her day. The Fresh Coconut set will remind her of a tropical summer paradise, while the Lavender Essential Oil Spa Basket is a super soothing option.

Price: $29.95

13. Monster Brew Mini Bookshelf American Wheat Brewery

Grownups love beer, but not many know how to make their own. Give your parents a gift that will tickle their imagination and tongue. The Monster Brew Mini Bookshelf American Wheat Brewery includes everything they’ll need to start brewing great beer right at home.

Each kit features a clear one gallon glass carboy that lets you peer into the process of fermentation. They will watch the beer transform over three weeks, from raw grain to delicious craft beer. The instructions read like a recipe, with the novice brewer in mind, so every step of the process is explained in vivid detail. This ensures that even a newcomer to home brewing can use the Mini Monster, and produce great tasting beer in as few as three weeks.

The ingredients used are fresh, with the hops arriving in a light-proof, vacuum sealed packet to ensure no loss of flavor. Every kit also includes a packet of premium quality dry yeast from Fermentis. Get them some awesome pint beer glasses and a big snack box so they can invite friends. Gifts for parents, nailed.

Price: $33.92

Best Gifts for Parents Under $60 14. Le Creuset Stoneware Butter Crock

Before refrigeration, folks kept their butter fresh by covering it with water. This stoneware butter crock from Le Creuset is a beautiful way to do the very same thing. It keeps up to six ounces of butter soft and spreadable, without refrigeration.

If mom and dad are butter lovers, this is a perfect small gift idea. To see how simply this butter crock works, you just pack the cute cup side with butter, and fill the crock one-third of the way up with cold water. Then you invert the butter cup into the crock, where the water creates an airtight seal and boom, you’ve got sweet spreadable butter all the time.

Another butter crock bonus is that air tight seal keeps their butter from taking on kitchen aromas, and the ceramic crock surface doesn’t allow the butter to permeate the vessel. If you’re looking for even more fun kitchen gift ideas for parents, the Le Creuset Syrup Jug and the Le Creuset Honey Dipper are totally adorable.

Price: $41.95

15. Home & More Monogrammed Doormat

Parents never want to be treated like a door mat, but they could very well like to be treated to a new door mat. This is a super fun anytime gift for your parents that lets them warmly welcome people to their home in a personalized way.

The beautiful combination of coir and rubber in this doormat makes their front door appealing with a large initial in the center. Of course, I picked H, since my last name starts with that letter, but these lovely door mats are available in any letter you want. While the heavy-duty rubber adds weight and elegance, the coir acts as a natural scraper for shoes to keep debris from entering their home.

If their doorstep is on the smaller side, you could get a personalized half circle door mat. If their porch is a large one, there are even larger versions of this personalized door mat.

Price: $19.98

16. LectroFan – Micro, Wireless Sound Machine With A Twist

One thing you can bank on is the fact that your parents could really use a good night’s sleep. That’s the beauty of this amazing little wireless, portable sleep solution. It’s going to put them out like tired babies. LectroFan micro is a premium portable sound machine for sleep, relaxation, studying and conversation privacy.

It is also a portable Bluetooth speaker system that connects to their smartphone, tablet, computer or any other compatible Bluetooth device. LectroFan micro is the perfect travel size product to accompany the original full sized LectroFan sound machine.

The unique swivel mounting design of the speaker lets it be pointed in any direction with a simple twist. The duel use of the micro will make it a must take device for all your parents’ adventures. This super cool gift idea is just one of the innovative products you’ll find on Amazon Launchpad.

Price: $29.89 (15 percent off MSRP)

17. Mission Belt Men’s Leather Ratchet Belt

I bet your dad taught you that it was important to give to those most needy. So why not show him that you’ve learned his lessons well, with this awesome gift? The Mission Belt is more than a luxurious leather belt that will amp up his style, he’ll feel great wearing it because it’s a belt with a cause.

The Mission Belt is an evolution in belt design, style and function, with sleek, clean looks, and no holes to stretch or wear over time. The ratcheting belt buckle means dad’s no longer restricted to one inch size adjustments, so he can get a perfect fit every time, especially important right after those hefty holiday and special occasion meals.

But here’s the extra-cool kicker – a dollar from every Mission Belt sold goes to fight global hunger. It’s a hand up and not a handout, and your dad will love you for choosing this cool gift. For casual outdoor activities, the Mission Belt offers a nylon strapping version. This cool company even has NCAA licensed belts, so dad strut his fave team logo.

Price: $41.95 – $46.95

18. ZUS Connected Car App Suite & Qualcomm Quick Car Charger

It really doesn’t matter how old you are, sometimes it tough to remember where you’ve parked your car, whether it’s at a huge sporting event or just a crazy Saturday at Costco. Now the ZUS Smart Car Charger comes with a handy app to help your parents avoid those frustrating and sometimes embarrassing moments when they can’t quite remember where the heck they parked.

ZUS is a smart car finder and USB car charger. It charges up their mobile devices at max speed, and finds their car with the companion iOS/Android app. It’s one of the coolest gift ideas for parents who are on the go, and need to charge their devices. We also love this app, because it alerts your parents when their parking meter is about to expire, preventing them from ever getting another parking ticket. Sweet.

If your folks only misplace their wallets and keys, the Tile finder system might be right for them.

Price: $39.99

19. Vremi Garden Tool Set with Gardening Tote & Work Gloves

Do your parents have a green thumb? Are they always out puttering or potting in the garden? This awesome nine-piece set of horticulture helpers makes short work of garden duties. The wonderful simplicity of the easy-carry tote means they won’t be juggling tools or having to go back to the garden shed on multiple trips.

A gardener’s knee pad is a total joint saver for long afternoons knee deep in weeds and flowers. If your parents are getting on in years, think about ergonomically hand friendly gardening tools.

Some of the best fatigue-reducing, power-enhancing hand pruners are made by the folks at Fiskars. And save their knees with a portable gardening seat on wheels that gives them quick access to all their tools, while reducing stooping and bending.

Price: $29.99

20. Hickory Farms Celebration Spread

You’ve hit an impasse and you’re convinced your parents have absolutely everything, making them impossible to buy for. Take heart (and stomach.) A Hickory Farms gift box filled with your parents’ favorite delicious cheeses, world famous summer sausages and snack-worthy crispy crackers, will absolutely be among the most appreciated gift deliveries at any time of the year.

Always at the ready when unexpected guests arrive, these yummy treats will be so appreciated. Hand deliver it, and join them for a nosh. If your folks are more into healthy eating options, consider a delectable Gourmet Fruit Box.

Price: $50

21. Bamboo Sleep Premium Bamboo Memory Foam Ultra Cool Pillows

Who says the gift of lots of good nights of sleep isn’t just about the best present you could possibly give to your parents this year? They might not be sexy or showy, but this pair of pillows features cool comfort memory foam technology that keeps them, and your parents, cool and comfy all night long.

The breathable bamboo cover keeps these pillows dry, and provides maximum comfort next to the skin. Plus, the hypoallergenic bamboo fiber cases help protect against dust mites, and because they’re moisture wicking, they also resist the chance of your pillows getting mold and bacteria build-up.

These great pillows can help provide relief from many common sleeping issues including snoring, insomnia, migraines, neck and back pain, allergies and TMJ. Because there are so many pillows that can make for a better night’s rest, check out lots more pillow options here.

Price: $49.98

22. Woolrich Women’s Fairisle Button Wrap

If your mom is like mine, she loves a cozy wrap to cover her shoulders. This beautiful Woolrich wrap features an elegant fair isle pattern, and its blend of acrylic/poly/wool will keep her comfy, whether she’s in her reading chair, or outdoors in the evening.

The over the shoulder button closure means it’ll stay where it belongs, without constantly adjusting. And this versatile piece can be worn many different ways, depending on where she chooses to place the button closure.

Price: $39

23. MiniPresso GR Espresso Maker

If your parents are like mine, they are looking at downsizing, rather than getting more or bigger stuff. This nifty MiniPresso is one of our fave a cool and surprising gifts for parents. It is the most compact espresso machine, yet it’s capable of making high quality espresso, anywhere and everywhere.

The MiniPresso is hand operated, so you don’t have any need for batteries, and it doesn’t require electric power either. Perfect for their motorhome or on camping trips, car trips and just during the day when they need a coffee break, the MiniPresso is the perfect solution.

MiniPresso has a sleek modern design, and intuitive operation, so making their next espresso is going to be a snap. You might want to get them some good french roast coffee, so they can enjoy their delicious gift right away.

Price: $49.50 (24 percent off MSRP)

24. Keter Cool Bar Rattan Style Outdoor Patio Cooler Table

This super fun patio table does double duty for your outdoor loving parents. First, it’s an efficient, right height, patio table to set the paper and a couple of mugs of coffee on in the morning. But by afternoon, this clever piece of patio furniture can transform into a mini-patio-party central.

With a 7.5 gallon capacity, simply slide up and secure the top at cocktail table height, fill the bottom with ice, and plan for your cold drinks to stay that way for up to 12 hours. This versatile patio table is super easy to change back into a coffee table. Just remove the plug and drain the cooler, move the top back into it’s original position and no one will be the wiser about the party your parents threw the evening before.

This fun porch and patio gift idea for parents will keep them enjoying time with their friends and staying in the outdoors. Some comfy matching Adirondaks would add a nice touch to their relax time on the patio, and a patio fireplace would make evenings even more cozy.

Price: $67.89

25. Bushnell Falcon Wide Angle Binoculars

These super high-powered binoculars from Bushnell will make stargazing, bird watching and scenic landscape viewing so much more fun. This great gift for your parents offers the perfect opportunity for them to stop and enjoy life and all the beauty that surrounds them. With 10x magnification and 50mm objective diameter, these binoculars deliver a 300 foot field of view at 1,000 yards.

They’re also easy to use, with less shaky images, and a more steady view. Bushnell’s excellent multi-coated optics guarantee superior light transmission and brightness. These binoculars offer a patented, one-touch insta-focus system that holds subjects in sharp focus. Rubberized and abrasion resistant, they can handle your parents, even when they play hard.

If your folks are more stargazers than travelers, a home telescope is another fun option to enhance their view of the world.

Price: $36.72 (33 percent off MSRP)

26. HoMedics Deep Kneading Shiatsu Foot Massager

As your parents get older, their feet need more tender loving care. That’s what makes the HoMedics Deep Kneading Shiatsu Foot Massager such an awesome present for your mom and dad. This cool machine gives a deep kneading shiatsu massage that relaxes and soothes their feet. Multiple options give users total control.

This machine has six rotational heads for double the massage, 18 massage nodes, and soothing heat that lets them have a perfect shiatsu experience. The easy to use toe-touch control makes operation simple and straightforward. You can also get a foot bath massager, with deliciously comforting, bubbling water.

For trouble with neck and shoulder aches, you might also think about a neck massage pillow. You can almost hear their aching body say “ahhhh…”

Price: $43.04 (20 percent off MSRP)

27. Nine Piece Wine Gift Set

If your parents are wine lovers, this beautiful gift set is a perfectly elegant and indulgent present for them. The nine piece wine set comes in a gorgeous Rosewood gift box that beautifully displays a wine stopper, a rabbit lever style wine opener with two extra corkscrews, a wine aerator, a wine thermometer for serving at the perfect temperature, a drip ring, wine foil cutter and a wine stopper set.

To make this a true surprise, order them some Riedel stemless wine glasses, which really do change the wine drinking experience because of their unique design, thickness and shape.

Price: $39.99

Best Gifts for Your Parents Under $100 28. ION Audio Archive LP | Digital Conversion Turntable with Built-In Speakers

Buying your folks a perfect gift is all about making memories, and if your parents grew up in the vinyl generation, they probably have boxes of old LPs carefully stowed away in what used to be your bedroom. For their next special occasion, anniversary or birthday, give your parents a blast from the past with this cool record player that has built in stereo speakers.

It connects to their computer, via USB, to turn records into digital music files so they can listen to their favorite CSNY, Beatles, Rolling Stones or even older LPs anywhere they’ve got a digital device. Be sure to get them a vinyl record cleaning kit to optimize the sound on their new turntable.

Price: $53.80

29. Andre Dluhos – Blue Mist – Limited Edition Signed & Numbered Print

If you’re on a budget, but you’re shopping for people who seem to have everything, a fine art prints can be wonderful gifts for parents. Beautiful art can brighten any room and anyone’s spirits. Blue Mist by artist Andre Dluhos is a gorgeous, limited edition giclee print of a foggy, misty forest of trees.

With an edition of only 75 prints, this one comes signed, numbered and dated by Andre Dluhos. It measures 12 by 16 inches, ready to mat and frame into a standard 11 by 14 opening, with an overall size of 20 by 16 inches. This print ships rolled in protective rigid packing to ensure against creasing and bending.

If you’re fond of this artist’s style, you can also choose floral prints and other impressionistic prints by Andre Dluhos at very approachable prices.

Price: $75.50

30. LED Word Clock

We’ve all been there in the middle of the night, trying to decipher our clock to see how much longer we can sleep in. This awesome LED Word Clock is a super cool gift idea for parents who like, or need, things that are easy to read, especially as they get older. Forget numbers, the LED Word Clock displays the time as text instead. It’s easy to set, easy to read, and a great conversation starter around their home or office.

Instead of two hands, or a digital display, the LED Word Clock shows the current time as words in bright white LED light. For example, if the time were 10:50 the LED clock would say “It is ten minutes to eleven.” At 6:25 it would say “It is twenty-five minutes past six.”

If time isn’t an issue, give them a chuckle when telling the time with the Whatever Wall Clock. If your parents are math geeks, the

Decodyne Math Clock is another fun option.

Price: $59

31. Maxam Vegetable Chopper

If your folks hours in the kitchen chopping and slicing vegetables for fancy presentations, and special dinners, give them the gift of time, with this awesome Maxam Vegetable Chopper. This cool kitchen gadget enhances any meal with precisely cut and chopped veggies for so many different dishes, from salads to lavish fruit tarts.

This kitchen utensil saves time and money at the grocery store. You know how expensive pre-cut produce is, and it loses lots of nutritional value before they even get it home to the fridge. This vegetable chopper is easy to use, and will cut food waste, while speeding up food prep chores.

With five stainless steel cones included, it can handle all manner of slicing and chopping chores. This set includes: a shredder, a stringer, a french fry cutter, a sliver, and a waffler. For safety, it has a protective finger guard that can be removed for easy cleanup. The vegetable chopper features a professional three-leg suction cup base for a firm and stable grip on either a table or the counter.

The heavy-duty chrome finish shows the high quality. And for super easy clean-up, the cones are dishwasher safe. Another fun kitchen gift for parents would be a culinary carving tool set. And if your mom is like mine, she probably has an ancient garlic press. Get her a great garlic press that doesn’t require peeling the garlic cloves.

Price: $96.99

32. Char-Broil Big Easy Oil-less Liquid Propane Turkey Fryer

You can help make cooking the turkey (and a lot of other meats) a job that either your mom or dad can more easily and safely accomplish. The Char-Broil Big Easy Oil-less Propane Turkey Fryer is the stress-free present that lets them fry meats with more healthy results.

With no hot cooking oil to purchase, splatter, or dispose of, the Char-Broil Big Easy offers a delicious, safe, and simple alternative to frying with oil. The Big Easy uses far-infrared heat to cook a turkey from start to finish just as quickly as oil-frying.

They can cook a turkey (up to 16 pounds) or chicken in about 8 to 10 minutes per pound, without waiting around for the oil to heat up. And because the Big Easy is oil-less, it offers the versatility to cook a variety of items in addition to turkey, like roasts and other large cuts of meat.

This fryer package includes the cooker, cooking basket with lifter, meat thermometer, lid and quick start cooking guide. Heat resistant gloves for handling that hot turkey are always a great idea, and if dad’s doing the cooking, get him a special apron for the task.

Price: $84.69 (15 percent off MSRP)

33. Amazon Echo

For smart sound that fills the room, the Amazon Echo is an awesome hands-free speaker you control with your voice. It’s a great gift for parents who might not want to mess with a traditional stereo anymore. Echo connects to the Alexa Voice Service to play music, provide information, news, sports scores, weather, and more, instantly. All they have to do is ask.

Amazon Echo provides hands-free voice control for Amazon Music Just ask for a favorite artist or song, or request a specific genre or mood. They can also search for music by lyrics, when a song or album was released, or let Alexa pick the music for them.

Amazon Echo also provides hands-free voice control to local news and weather, as well as Pandora, Spotify, and more. It can also let them enjoy their favorite audiobooks, while relaxing nearby. If this seems a bit to complex for your folks, get them the smaller, and somewhat less complex Echo Dot. Or you could get them the Echo and several Echo Dots, so they can stay connected from any room in their house.

Price: $79.99

Best Gifts for Your Parents Over $100 34. Delsey Luggage Embleme Carry-On Trolley

If your parents like to travel, why not give them the gift of some super stylish and ultra-lightweight carry-on spinner luggage? This scratch-resistant carry on suitcase features two fully lined compartments for convenient packing, and offers plenty of room for personal items.

It’s constructed from lightweight polycarbonate, formulated to achieve the highest standards of extreme temperature and impact resistance. Off-centered, double spinner wheels assure smooth maneuverability and keep zero weight on their arm, which is especially important if your parents are getting on in years.

The interior offers two packing compartments with tie-down straps on one side and a zippered divider on the other, to minimize shifting of contents. It also includes and identification tag and the included tracking plate makes it simpler to locate lost luggage. It also has a TSA accepted lock which allows agents to open and inspect their suitcase without damaging the lock. Plus, if you get them a suitcase, perhaps they’ll want to come visit you more often.

Delsey also makes a larger 25 inch hard side suitcase as well as a 30 inch version of the same. Buy them individually or get a three piece luggage set for an even better deal.

Price: $114.95

35. Amba RWH-CB Radiant Hardwired Curved Towel Warmer

There’s nothing worse than getting out of the shower in the morning to a cold, semi-soggy towel. That’s why this awesome towel warmer is one of the best gifts for parents. It’s the promise of cozy mornings, on even the coldest of day. The Amba towel warmer is thoughtfully designed to make the most of available bathroom space.

It’s easy to operate with a built in on and off switch. With ten rust and tarnish resistant crossbars, a cozy warm towel can await them every morning. Depending on the size and layout of their bathroom, they might do better with a box style towel warmer instead.

Price: $209.22

36. Nest Protect Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm

There’s nothing more important than keeping your parents safe, and any time is the perfect time to give them a gift that will offer them safety and peace of mind… the Nest Protect. This unit looks for fast-burning fires, smoldering fires, and carbon monoxide.

It can tells your folks exactly where the danger is, and alerts their phone in case they’re not home. It has an industrial-grade smoke sensor, can be hushed from your phone, tests itself automatically, and lasts up to 10 years. You wouldn’t want your parents to put up with a rotary phone or a black and white TV, so why not get them a safety alarm that does more than chirp at 2am.

Nest Protect can even light their way at night, which could be a life saver. The Nest Learning Thermostat is another one of many smart home gift ideas for parents. It automatically learns the temperature they like and reacts accordingly.

Price: $119

37. All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet With Alexa Hands-Free

If you’ve been wanting to get your parents a tablet, the All-New Fire HD 10 is so affordable you can get them each one as a gift this Christmas. They’ll enjoy entertainment with a brilliant 10.1 inch display, now with over 2 million pixels for crystal clear, colorful viewing, stereo speakers, Dolby Audio, and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi—perfect, for watching full high def video, and more easily reading magazines and streaming content seamlessly.

With up to 10 hours of mixed-use battery life, Fire HD 10 also lets them capture life’s moments with a two megapixel, rear-facing camera, for taking photos or shooting 720p video. The front-facing VGA camera is perfect for Skype calls with friends and family.

This great tablet is holds up to everyday life, and is more than twice as durable as the iPad Mini for a whole lot less money. An even more powerful 64 GB Fire HD10 is available at an increase of just $40 more. Plus, if you’re also shopping for nieces, nephews or other kids on your Christmas list, You can get the kid-proof Fire Kids Edition with a no-questions-asked replacement guarantee.

Price: $119.99

38. Therabath Professional Thermotherapy Paraffin Bath

As your parents age, there’s just no getting around the fact that they are going to have more aches and pains, particularly in their hands and feet. This Therabath professional level paraffin wax bath can tackle pain from injury or arthritis, delivering warm thermotherapy with melted wax.

Physical therapists swear by this healing treatment, and spa professionals rave about its ability to smooth and soften dry cracked skin. The bath is deep enough to immerse feet, hands, and even stiff knees and elbows, because the tank holds up to nine pounds of melted wax.

The paraffin bath operates at an “always safe” temperature, and this kit comes with six pounds of freshly scented paraffin included.

Price: $179.99

39. Polaroid ZIP Mobile Printer with ZINK Zero Ink Printing Technology

Parents love taking pictures, especially of their grandchildren. But even more than that, they love getting pictures of them that they can easily share with their friends. So why not simplify, and give them this totally awesome portable printer? A perfect present for parents, the Polaroid ZIP mobile printer can quickly print out photos from their android or iOS device that are wallet sized and easy to carry.

This stand alone mobile printer is designed to print vibrant, colorful photos from a variety of sources, and it weighs just 6.6 ounces. Sending photos to the tiny printer is super easy. They simply connect their iOS or Android smartphones, tablets and other devices via Bluetooth, and print wirelessly from anywhere within range.

They’ll get a free a download of the Polaroid ZIP app for iOS and Android devices. With a few finger taps, they can edit photos before printing. Make sure to get them plenty of photo paper, because once they start printing, they won’t want to stop. A little hard case makes it easy for your mom to slip this cool printer into her purse and take it anywhere.

Price: $102.44

40. Ivation 18 Bottle Thermoelectric Wine Cooler

Compact, and perfect for keeping white wines and champagne chilled to exactly the right temperature, this nifty little wine cellar is a great gift idea for parents who prefer their grape juice fermented. The ideal spot for their favorite wines, the Ivation 18 Bottle Thermoelectric Wine Cooler keeps their favorite bottles readily accessible.

It’s the best way to protect the quality and rich flavor of their favorite wines, long or short term. It ensures wine ages at a consistent level, storing it in the correct environment, at a consistent temperature (ideally in the range of 55 degrees F.)

Built with an energy-efficient thermoelectric cooling system with no compressor, vibration and noise are minimal, allowing their wine to age and settle properly, with no disturbance to natural occurring sediments. If they don’t need a model quite this large, you can get them an eight bottle wine cooler or a 12 bottle wine cooler instead.

Price: $159.99 (35 percent off MSRP)

41. Amazon.com Gift Card

One of the best (and clearly easiest) gifts for parents is the gift they can choose for themselves. With millions of gift options on Amazon.com, they’ll have unlimited choices to fulfill their wish list no matter what time of year it is. Who knows? They may want to wait to spend until the something specific they’ve been looking for happens to go on sale at a deep discount.

A gift card is a wonderful and thoughtful way to let your mom and dad know you’re thinking of them at their birthday, anniversary or just because. If they’re coffee lovers, you can get them a Starbucks Gift Card. If you’re buying specifically for mom, a Sephora gift card is a fun choice, but be sure to check out Amazon’s Luxury Beauty products before you decide. If your folks are do-it-yourselfers, a Lowe’s gift card might be just what they need and want.

Price: $100

42. iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity

If your parents are like mine, they hate to vacuum, especially under beds and tables. The older they get, the more difficult and uncomfortable it becomes. A wonderful gift idea for your folks is a robot vacuum. The iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity provides a thorough clean, all over the house, all at the push of a button.

The patented, three-stage cleaning system easily picks up dust, pet hair and large debris like cereal. They can also preset Roomba to clean when it’s convenient for them, making it so easy to keep up with everyday mess, without getting in their way or becoming a trip hazard.

Roomba works on all floor types, and at just 3.6 inch tall, is specifically designed to fit under most furniture, beds and kickboards. Dirt Detect sensors alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt, such as high-traffic zones of their home. If your folks have pets, and find pet hair to be their biggest problem, the Neato Botvac D80 Robot Vacuum for Pets and Allergies might be the perfect solution for them.

Price: $299.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

43. Pure City Classic Diamond Frame Bicycle

Give your folks a sweet ride with this classic diamond frame Pure City bike to ride around the neighborhood, to the store, or for some great exercise on paved pathways around home. Pure City bicycles are designed with the city rider in mind. With hand-selected components, this bike is designed to give the best riding experience possible.

With a chain guard to protect pant legs, this stylish yet practical bike features matching fenders, a silver bell, kickstand, reflectors, rear rack, leather grips and leather saddle with springs. If you’re urging your parents to get a little more active don’t forget they’ll need a bike lock and good helmet too.

Price: $429 – $480.23

44. Ring Video Doorbell Pro

This year, why not invest in a gift for your parents that keeps them ultra safe? The Ring video doorbell is an excellent option that can protect them from unexpected guests, or unwanted intruders. With an ultra slim design and advanced features, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro is the premium, compact, wi-fi video doorbell.

This unit easily hard wires to the existing wiring from their internal doorbell, and allows them to conveniently monitor their home from anywhere, simply using their mobile device. This wireless doorbell comes with a choice of interchangeable face plates, so you can help them perfectly match for their home’s aesthetic.

With key features that include a 1080p HD camera, advanced motion detection, and five ghz wi-fi compatibility, this video doorbell works with iOS and Android devinces. It also has weatherproof construction and infrared night vision, so your parents can monitor their home around the clock, day or night, rain or shine.

You can enhance their safety even more with the Ring Chime that sends you instant alerts as soon as someone presses their doorbell, or triggers the motion sensors.

Price: $233.90

45. Electric Full Body Shiatsu Massage Chair

Because your mom and dad deserve all the good things in life, and those good things really do come in small packages, give your parents the gift of total relaxation with this ergonomically designed, full body shiatsu massage chair. This amazing massage chair’s beauty goes well beyond skin-deep, and lets them enjoy a fantastic massage whenever they want.

The natural leather recliner conforms to the contour and shape of your back, and it even includes a neck massage feature. Built in heat, and an intelligent roller system mean they’ll cut a custom massage that feels best to them. They can recline back all the way to a near 180-degree angle, and enjoy any of the intelligently designed auto-massage programs which incorporate four expert massage techniques including kneading, compression, percussion, and rolling.

Price: $799

46. Furbo Dog Camera & Treat Tosser

Are your parents just crazy about their pets? Do they worry when they leave them home alone? Now you can give them the ultimate connection with the Furbo Dog Camera and treat tosser. Furbo is a smart dog camera with a connected app that lets them see, talk, and even toss treats to their dog when they’re away. They can treat their dog from anywhere, with just the swipe of a button on the free Furbo iOS/Android app.

Furbo offers HD live video streaming with a 120° wide-angle camera with 720p HD, 4x digital zoom and night vision for crisp clear images of their dog. Furbo also has a built-in microphone and speaker so they can be in communication with their pooch and even give them voice commands. Furbo senses when their dog is barking and sends a push notification to their smartphone.

Designed with input from over 5,000 dog parents, vets, and dog trainers, Furbo is made specifically to suit the needs of dogs and their owners. It also offers a training component, tailored to a dog’s unique visual capabilities. The Petcube is another, non-treat dispensing option that offers laser light games to entertain their dog while they’re away. If all you’re looking for is a pet cam with no bells, whistles or treat tossing, the Wansview Wireless 1080P IP Camera is a much more affordable option.

Price: $174 (30 percent off MSRP)

47. Marc New York Men’s Slade Smooth Lamb-Leather Jacket

If your dad’s a classy and fashionable guy, you might consider giving him this cool looking lambskin leather jacket by Marc New York. The 100 lambskin leather is as soft and smooth as a baby’s behind, and the clean styling is just trendy enough. This is a semi-dressy looking jacket for the kind of guy who likes to look great in jeans or slacks.

This jacket features a funnel collar to keep zipped up when the weather is nasty, and a good looking yoke design that adds a nice, stylish touch. It also has a zippered chest pocket to keep all his necessities tucked safely inside. If you think dad’s a little more edgy, get him a cool Levi’s leather motorcycle jacket.

Price: $192.59 – $418.14 (Up to 23 percent off MSRP)

48. 77tech Golf Professional Putting Green

If your mom and dad love to golf, or even if they just like to practice their putt, or work on their hand-eye coordination skills, this portable backyard putting green is a fun and relaxing present that they can even bring in the house on bad weather days.

For a realistic experience, this artificial green has multi-tone and varied length grass, and it easily rolls up and stores in a small space. Get them some golf balls and two practice putters for hours of fun, no matter what time of year it is.

Price: $399.99

49. Clarisonic Alpha FIT

Who says men don’t want great looking skin? You dad would likely be thrilled to receive this awesome new facial cleansing brush developed especially for men. If you’re thinking about his birthday or any other special day, it might just be the perfect gift for him. The Clarisonic Alpha FIT is especially engineered for men’s tougher skin.

The new men’s cleanser, Alpha Cleanse, helps clean, energize and exfoliate his skin. This sulfate-free, foaming gel cleanser is formulated with a combination of fruit acids, caffeine, ginseng, and aloe for smoother, softer skin. The facial cleansing brush head is designed with shorter bristles for a man’s more resilient resilient skin, leaving it feeling invigorated while it cleanses away sweat, dirt and oil for smooth skin and a cleaner shave.

Don’t forget to get him an extra brush head, because once he starts seeing the results, he’ll be using his cleansing brush morning and night. If you can get him using a men’s facial moisturizer, he’ll literally see the years melt away.

Price: $219

50. Baby Quasar PURE RAYZ Skincare Therapy Device

If your folks are getting older, they’re probably stewing about wrinkles. Why not give them the gift of younger looking skin? Pure Rayz by Baby Quasar is the most advanced, FDA-cleared “anti-wrinkle” skin care tool they can use at home. It is designed for effortless anti-wrinkle treatment, caused by depleted collagen and weakened elastin around the eyes, brows and mouth, and everywhere in between.

Its large treatment head allows for maximum application of light along the intricate contours of the face. The amount of power emitted by Pure Rayz is four times stronger than many similar devices, and more power means better results. This cutting edge technology offers a safe and natural approach to the treatment of aging skin.

It’s cleared to work on all skin types and tones, without the need for down time. Treatment is easy. With Pure Rayz, it takes only eight weeks to see real results.

Price: $199 (20 percent off MSRP)

