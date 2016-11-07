Top 10 Best Cheap Christmas Decorations 2017

Christmas may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be the most expensive. After buying a Christmas tree, gifts, cooking fancy treats and meals, and decorating your house, office, car, and everything else with the holiday spirit, it really adds up! It is not surprising why most people spend more money over the holiday season than any other time of year. If you are looking to save some money this Christmas, you are in luck! Decorations are one area where you can get a lot of bang for your buck, and on this list we have our favorite cheap decorations for Christmas.

This list contains all kinds of decorations for your home, from window decals to outdoor lights or party decor. Most items are available through Amazon Prime, so you can get extra fast shipping even if you are a last minute decorator. Be sure to check out our individually curated holiday gift guides as well to see the best gifts for everyone on your list!

1.Charlie Brown Christmas Tree with Linus Blanket

Charlie Brown’s Christmas tree is a cute and funny way to have a budget Christmas. This tree looks just like the one that Charlie brought home, saying “Linus is right – I won’t let all of this commercialism ruin my Christmas! I’ll take this little tree home and decorate it.” It even comes with Linus’s little blue blanket wrapped around the base. This tree makes a nice decoration for anyone who grew up watching Charlie Brown, and if you live in a very small place it can even replace your normal tree. You can either choose a regular tree or one with a music box inside of the base.

Price: $15.99

Pros:

Much less expensive than a regular tree

Brings back good memories of Charlie Brown’s Christmas

You can choose a musical tree as well.

Cons:

Some people may not understand the reference

Not very well made

Requires some assembly

2. 24pcs Shatterproof Christmas Ornament Balls

Colored ball ornaments are a staple of Christmas trees every year and can be used for other decorations as well. This 24 pack is incredibly inexpensive and comes in eight colors – blue, gold green, purple, red, pink, white, silver, or a gold combined with other shaped ornaments such as bows, stars and pine cones. You can use these ornaments to decorate your whole house by making wreaths, garlands and more, or you can use them on your tree. At less than three dollars per pack, this is a great deal!

Price: $2.79

Pros:

Very cheap!

Wide selection of colors

Comes with glittery and regular ornaments

Cons:

No option for glitter-only or glitter-free packs

Not as high quality as more expensive glass ornaments

May be difficult to store after the holidays

3. Silver Glitter Snowflake Window Cling Sheet

Decorating the house for Christmas should be fun for the whole family. Sticky window decals bring kids into the process by allowing them to put up decorations without making a mess. These glittery silver decals can be stuck on, removed and re applied to windows multiple times as well, so they are fun for the whole season. Each pack comes with nine individual window clings, and at only two dollars per pack you can purchase multiples to decorate each window in the house.

Price: $9.89

Pros:

Fun for kids

Each sheet is only a few dollars

Reusable

Cons:

Only sticks to glass and other shiny surfaces

Clings may get lost easily

May not be safe for very young kids

4. Santa Toilet Seat Cover and Rug Set







When decorating your house for Christmas, don’t forget the one room that everyone uses! This Santa themed toilet cover and rug set is a hilarious way to make sure the Christmas spirit reaches every room of the house. It would be an especially funny addition to your holiday party decor. The set comes in four pieces – a toilet seat cover, toilet bowl lid cover tissue box cover and rug to put in front of the toilet. If you do not like the Santa theme, you can also choose a green and white snowman theme set.

Price: $6.55

Pros:

Very cute and funny decoration

Would make a good Christmas gag gift

Much less expensive than other similar items

Cons:

Expensive shipping

Made in China so likely made of cheap materials

Some reviewers thought the size was a bit too small

5. Tinksky Merry Christmas Burlap Banner

If you appreciate a more country style, DIY style or just a less fussy kind of Christmas decoration, then this garland is a great decoration for your home or office. The garland is made out of burlap squares with stencilled red letters and looks very home made. Each letter flag is about 12 x 14 cm, so the whole length is around 1.5 meters. You can hang this garland in a doorway, over a fireplace, or even on your tree itself. Keep in mind that this is an add-on item on amazon, so it can be shipped on any order totalling $25 or more.

Price: $8.99

Pros:

Cute country style

Looks DIY with no effort on your part

So cheap it is less expensive than buying the products to DIY a similar decoration

Cons:

Reviewers noted a chemically smell

Reviewers noted frayed edges (although this could be a pro for some!)

Not made of very high quality materials

6. LED String Light Curtain

Decorating the outside of your house is just as important as decorating the inside for the holidays. Bright, cheerful lights show you Christmas spirit for the whole neighborhood to see, and they bring such a nice and festive atmosphere to family gatherings or parties. Christmas lights can get expensive though, with some costing $30 or more per string of lights. When you take into consideration the size of most houses, the number adds up quick! This inexpensive light curtain is not just cheap, it makes the job of decorating much faster and easier as well. You can hang the curtain of 300 LEDs over an outside wall, bush or tree, or you can use it indoors as well.

Price: $20.99

Pros:

Contains 300 individual LED lights

Comes in blue, bright white or warm white

Waterproof

Cons:

Does not come with hangers

Requires some assembly

One set may not be enough for a whole house

7. National Tree 24-Inch Crestwood Spruce Wreath

Wreaths are a classic way to show holiday spirit on your front door, inside the house, or anywhere outside your home as well. Wreaths made of 100% natural materials only last so long, and they can be very expensive. This wreath from National Tree Company has everything you need in a holiday decoration. It includes pine boughs, pine cones, red holly berries, silver-tipped branches to look like freshly fallen snow and even 50 individual LED lights. This wreath is 24″ in diameter, and plugs into a regular outlet.

Price: $27.59

Pros:

High quality, looks very realistic

Pre-lit with 50 LEDs

Has a lot of detail and Christmas colors

Cons:

Must be hung near an outlet for LEDs to work

More expensive than other items on this list

Some reviewers found it to be lesser quality than advertised

8. Christmas Straws

Whether you are having a Christmas party and are in need of some festive party supplies, or you just want to spruce up your home with some nice Christmas touches, these straws are a cheap and easy way to do just that. This 25 pack of vintage-inspired paper straws comes in red, green and whit color combinations with candy cane stripes, chevron and polka dot patterns. Although they are made out of paper they have a thick coating that allows them to last for several hours in water without disintegrating.

Price: $6.25

Pros:

Cute and fun for holiday parties

Three different vintage inspired designs

Made of environmentally friendly paper

Cons:

Some reviewers found that they dissolved faster than advertised

Only 25 per pack so you may need to buy multiple packs to last the season

No free shipping

9. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Pre-Lit Christmas Pathway Markers

These pathway markers are a nostalgic reminder of everyone’s favorite claymation Christmas movie, Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer. The set comes with four markers in the main characters from the movie – Rudolph, Bumble, Hermey and Yukon Cornelius. They are made of a durable construction and are meant to last through multiple seasons in all weather including rain, sleet and snow! They are very slim as well, making storage easy. There is no need for batteries, and each string of lights has a female plug on the end so you can attach multiple sets together if you want.

Price: $16.51

Pros:

No batteries required

Nostalgic and cute decoration

All attached together for easy installation

Cons:

Not very large

Reviewers said the material is not as sturdy as advertised

You may need multiple sets if you want to cover a whole sidewalk or driveway

10. HoHo Ho Santa Garden Flag

If you are looking for a sweet and simple outdoor decoration to show your holiday spirit, this garden flag is just the thing. At about 12″ x 18″ it is small enough to fit in a garden, planter box or even just right next to your door or mailbox. The design is country style and features a Santa face with Ho Ho Ho written below, with the o’s designed to look like peppermint candy. The material of this flag is a sturdy polyester and is wind, rain and snow resistant. It is also machine washer and dryer safe. The stake is not included and must be bought separately.

Price: $12.95

Pros:

Small enough to fit in a planter box

Made of washing machine and dryer friendly material

Easy to install

Cons:

Too small for a large yard

Does not come with stake

May not last multiple years

