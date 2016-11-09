Top 10 Best Unique Christmas Ornaments

Do you want to have a unique Christmas this year? If you are sick of the same old thing and want to shake things up this year, your Christmas tree is a great place to start. You always see the same decorations on Christmas trees – angels, stars, nature themes, balls, icicles, bows, stockings, etc. Instead of more of the same, you can choose to get ornaments that are unique and represent your individual style and preferences for your tree. Whether they are personalized ornaments, funny ornaments, or just those that relate to your hobbies and interests, unique decorations make for a nice story and conversation piece during the holiday season.

This list includes our favorite unique ornaments for Christmas trees this year. Most of them are funny in some way, while some relate to specific hobbies or unique interests. Be sure to check out our list on the top personalized ornaments as well – nothing is more unique than these. All of the ornaments on this list are available on Amazon.com for fast holiday shipping. To see ideas for gifts to put under the tree or in your stockings, be sure to check out our thoughtfully curated gift guides for men, women and kids.

1. Moroccan Solar String Lights

Unique trees start with unique lights. Instead of the same old Christmas tree lights this year, why not shake it up with something exotic and fun? These 10 ft Moroccan lights are show stoppers with metal globes that have intricate designs cut out of them. They come in either warm white or bright white, and are solar powered for use indoors or outdoors. The rechargeable battery charges all day and automatically turns on the lights at dusk so you do not have to worry about turning these lights on and off every day.

Price: $13.99

Pros:

Very different and unique

Solar powered

Switches on and off automatically at dusk and dawn

Cons:

Only 10 ft long string

Much larger than regular lights, may be too large for smaller lights

Some reviewers had battery issues

2. Antique Bible Christmas Ornament

This glass ball may look like a regular Christmas ornament, but it has a special secret. The shreds of paper inside of this handmade ornament are actually from an antique bible. This ornament is great for anyone who wants to display their faith in a unique way over the holidays. The ball measures 2.62 inches at the widest. It was created using a book that was on its way to the dump or otherwise unable to be used, so you can feel good knowing that no books were harmed in the making of these ornaments, in fact they were saved!

Price: $12.99

Pros:

Lovely way to display your faith on your tree

Made of real glass

Uses recycled books that would otherwise have been sent to the paper mill or dump

Cons:

Looks like a regular ornament

Would not be good for a non-religious person

One reviewer found it to be packed too tightly with strips

3. Mr. Hankey South Park Plush Christmas Tree Ornament

If you want a truly unique ornament, you can not get more unique than Mr Hankey. Mr Hankey is the loveable poo character from South Park, who brings very important Christmas messages to the characters. This ornament is a plush version of the popular character. This ornament would be a nice gift for a South Park fan, or a great unique ornament to buy for your own tree. It is made of a soft plush material with embroidery eyes and mouth and a Santa hat. You can even buy a matching Mrs Hankey ornament to go along with Mr Hankey.

Price: $8.47

Pros:

Funny and cute gift for South Park lovers

Soft plush material

Funny ornament even if you are not a South Park fan

Cons:

Has a big tag coming out of the side

Very large

Made of relatively cheap materials

4. Accoutrements Lederhosen Unicorn Ornament







I don’t know about you, but I cannot think of anything more unique than a unicorn wearing lederhosen as a Christmas ornament. When I saw this I knew I had to add it to this list because I have not ever seen anything like it before! The white unicorn in this ornament is wearing a sparkly pink and purple lederhosen, with knee high athletic socks and glittering purple tennis shoes. This is a super funny ornament that will add a very unique touch to your tree. If unicorns are not your style, you can also buy a Santaur or Santa Centaur from the same company.

Price: $15.99

Pros:

Very funny and unique

Has the same blown glass style as familiar ornaments

Has beautiful glittery touches

Cons:

Very large ornament

Unicorn head does not match skin color

The blue background at the bottom does not fit in

5. Giant Googly Eyes Tree Ornaments

These giant googly eyes put new meaning to the classic Christmas song “He sees you when you’re sleeping, he knows when you’re awake…” But instead of being creepy, they are just plain funny! You can put these eyes on your tree facing out into the room, of you can put the tree next to a window and face the eyes out the window. Either way, these googly eyes will definitely make your tree the most unique tree on the block!

Price: $8.89

Pros:

Very inexpensive

Big enough for a full sized tree

Hilarious gag gift

Cons:

May be overpowering on your tree

No reviews on Amazon

Does not come with hangers

6. Grumpy Cat Mini Holiday Ornament

This grumpy cat ornament is not what you would expect to see on a Christmas tree. Whether or not you know about grumpy cat, this plush ornament is a cute and unique addition to any tree. It features a stuffed, and very grumpy, kitty with a sign saying “Your gift is in the litter box.” This plush ornament is 7 inches high and makes a nice toy for kids as well. It is Made from soft, huggable material that meets famous GUND quality standards, and has surface-washable construction for easy cleaning

Price: $16

Pros:

Makes a funny gag gift

Good for kids too

GUND quality plush material

Cons:

Very large

Not many reviews on Amazon

Some people may not get the reference

7. Noble Gems Popcorn Machine Ornament

This popcorn machine ornament from Noble Gems is both unique and classic. On first glance it looks like any other ornament, with a red and white color scheme and some glittery accents. But when you look a bit closer, it is a lot more unique. This ornament is in the shape of an old school popcorn machine, and is made out of a high quality blown glass. It is super cute, stylish and detailed. The ornament measures 3.25 inches so it is not so large that it will overpower your tree. Instead, it will add a nice unique touch to your holiday decor.

Price: $14.68

Pros:

Unique but still very pretty

Red and white Christmas colors

Not too big for a regular sized or small sized tree

Cons:

Relatively expensive

Very fragile

Glitter may shed

8. Pi Symbol Ornament

Sometimes the most unique ornaments are simple representations of your hobbies or interests that are unique to you. If you are a math enthusiast, or know someone who is, this Pi symbol ornament would be a perfect and very unique addition to your tree. It has a classic look in polished silver, but the shape is very different than what you would usually see on a tree.

Price: $12.50

Pros:

Solid metal construction

Simple and elegant

Great for anyone who loves math!

Cons:

Relatively small in size

Not many reviews on Amazon

Not as high quality as more expensive options

9. Camper Trailer Ornament

Here is another adorably unique ornament for anyone who loves camping, glamping, vintage trailers or really anything vintage. This super cute teardrop camper has all of the details of a real trailer, right down to the propane tanks on the front! The trailer is all decked out for Christmas, with a wreath on the door and colorful lights strung around the top. The item description is so true when it says “The Retro Camper and Wreath Ornament may cause extreme nostalgia in consumers.” The ornament measures 3.25″ x 2″ x 2.5″ and will be a great addition to any tree this Christmas.

Price: $10.26

10. DIY Christmas Ornament Predrilled Natural Wood Slices

If you are looking for unique ornaments to hang on your tree or give as a gift, there is nothing more unique than making the ornaments yourself. These unfinished, predrilled natural wood slices are a perfect template for your creativity. You can affix photos to them, do a wood burnt design, paint or draw on them, or glue decorations on to them. This would be a fun family project as well, with each family member making their own ornaments.

Price: $15.99

