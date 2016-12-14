20 Best Aunt Gifts: The Ultimate List (2018)

For some people, an aunt is just another family member. But for others, their aunt acted as a surrogate mom, sister, or best friend. That close relationship demands a higher quality of gift for her birthday or at Christmas.

Whether you’re super close with your aunt, or have a more distant relationship, our guide is here to help you find something nice to give her for any special occasion or holiday. Our gift guide includes several gifts under $20, as well as some higher-end gifts that are perfect for an aunt you really love. Read on to see our top picks for the aunt gifts.

1. Fred & Friends Odor Eraser

Looking for cheap-yet-quirky quntie presents? This stainless steel “soap” is perfect for getting the smell of garlic or onions off her fingers after cooking. Designed to look like a pink pencil eraser, this funky little gift is perfect as a stocking stuffer, family gift exchange, or small gift for your aunt. She can also use the integrated cleaning edge to remove dirt or food particles from underneath her nails. This is a fun gift for the aunt who appreciates practical, useful gifts.

Price: $17.74

2. ‘Pride and Prejudice: A Coloring Classic’

Good gifts for aunts come in all sizes. One fun option can be something artsy that you can enjoy together. Adult coloring books are a fun way to unwind with a glass of wine. This coloring book for adults is perfect for the aunt who is crazy about Mr. Darcy.

This detailed coloring book includes intricate patterns to fill in, classic Austen quotations, and iconic scenes to customize to her imagination. The coloring book also includes a fascinating guide to the secret language of flowers. You could pair this gift with some regular colored pencils, but we recommend picking up some scented colored pencils instead, for an added fun factor. After all, who doesn’t want to lean in close and smell Mr. Darcy?

Price: $10.87 (32 percent off MSRP)

3. Fred & Friends ‘THE END’ Dramatic Bookends

Looking for a fun gift for a reader? If you’re not sure what book she might like, you can always get her something that will help store her growing book collection. This funny bookend makes it look like a pile of books are about to fall on a little man. Each bookend measures 4.5 inches tall x 7 inches long x 5 inches wide. Please note, only one bookend comes per package, so you will want to buy two if you want a matched set. Want to pair another item with this gift idea? Make your gift complete with another funky home goods item from Fred & Friends, or pair it with one of Amazon’s best books of 2016.

Price: $18

4. BAGASMART Anti-Theft Professional Gear Backpack for SLR/DSLR Cameras

If your aunt is a photographer, or just a wary traveler, this anti-theft backpack is great for protecting her camera and laptop while she’s on the go. The zippers can be hidden behind the buckles, making it hard for thieves to get into your bag when you’re not paying attention. The bag offers tons of storage, with room for two DSLR camera bodies, six lenses, a laptop, a tripod, and more. By unzipping middle compartment, DSLR camera travel bag can be converted into everyday use bag

Price: $99.99

5. Snow Joe Ultra SJ623E 18-Inch 15-Amp Electric Snow Thrower with Light

Does your aunt have trouble clearing her driveway in the winter? A snow thrower is a great way to help her move heavy winter snow. The electric design means that it is easy to start, doesn’t require gas, and never needs oiling or tune-ups. The snow thrower moves up to 720 lbs of snow per minute, and throws snow up to 25 feet. This snow thrower also has a light, for clearing the driveway in the early morning or after dark. Backed by a two-year warranty, this Snow Joe model is ideal for the average home.

Want to see more options? Browse more snow throwers on sale here.

Price: $179 (28 percent off MSRP)

6. 10-Piece Gardening Tool Set With Zippered Detachable Tote and Folding Stool

If your aunt loves gardening, but is slowing down because of back or knee pain, this tool set with built-in seat if perfect for her. This tool set includes ten different tools for gardening, such as a trowel, weeding fork, and a cultivator. The tools rest in a caddy underneath the seat, which has a backrest for added comfort. If this gardening gift isn’t quite right for your aunt, you can browse our post on the best gardening gifts.

Price: $44.95

7. ZLYC Vintage Handmade Dip Dye Leather Long Clutch Card Wallet

This elegant wallet clutch is a lovely gift for any woman. This distressed dip-dye leather wallet features a large foldover with slots for cards and bills. There’s also a built-in zip pouch that can fit phones like the iPhone 6 Plus, making this wallet a perfect carry-all for all her valuables. To make this gift more complete, consider tucking some cash or a gift card inside the wallet before you wrap it.

Price: $65

8. Noble Mount Womens Premium 100 Percent Cotton Flannel Pajama Sleepwear Set

Pajamas are a cozy gift for aunts of any age. These cozy PJs are available in a number of different colors and patterns, in sizes from XS to XXXL. If you want to see more options, you can browse more women’s pajamas on sale here.

Price: $14.99 – $39.99, depending on size and color selected

9. Cuckoo Luckoo Gourmet Chocolate Espresso Beans Blend

If your aunt loves chocolate and coffee, this gift is perfect for you. Each box is already beautifully presented when it arrives in your mail box, so you can even skip the wrapping paper if you want. The beans are enrobed in white, dark, and milk chocolate, which makes for a very attractive blend of colors. If you aren’t sure about this gift, consider a box of chocolates instead. You can browse boxed chocolates available for rush shipping here.

Price: $14 for a one pound box

10. ‘Classics’ by She & Him

She & Him albums are great gift for anyone who loves mellow music, Zooey Deschanel, or classic pop tunes. She & Him is the recording name for the duo of actress Zooey Deschanel and musician M. Ward. “Classics” is a compilation of timeless cover songs that have been previously recorded by artists such as Billie Holiday, Johnny Mathis, Dusty Springfield, Louis Armstrong, and Elvis Costello. Tracks include “We’ll Meet Again” and “Unchained Melody”. The duo’s Christmas album, Christmas Party, is another great gift idea for the aunt who loves festive music, or has a Christmas birthday.

Price: $16.99 on vinyl, $11.43 on CD

11. ‘Persona’ (Criterion Collection Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack)

If she loves art films or foreign films, expand her movie collection with a copy of Ingmar Bergman’s classic 1966 film Persona. Arguably Bergman’s best film, Persona revolves around the relationship between a nurse and her patient, a famous stage actress who has lost her voice. This strange film has notes of psychological horror, making it perfect for women who love dark and complex films. If she already owns this film and loved it, browse more Bergman films on sale here.

Price: $26.19

12. Michael Bublé Eau de Parfum Spray

If your aunt is crazy for the smooth sounds of Michael Bublé, maybe she’ll like this perfume inspired by what Michael thinks his ideal woman should smell like. This is a sensual, oriental scent, with notes of vanilla, peony, lily of the valley, bergamot, rose, wild jasmine, and musk. This is a scent that makes a woman feel confident and powerful.

Not sure if this is the right scent for her? Browse more great scents in our guide to the best perfumes for women.

Price: $40 (23 percent off MSRP)

13. L’Occitane Invigorating Verbena Collection Gift Set

If your aunt suffers from dry skin, this is a thoughtful, soothing gift idea. This collection of L’Occitane products is perfect for any woman of any age. This energizing scent is featured in several different products in the set, including body lotion, shower gel, hand cream, and even a candle. You can browse more beauty products from this company here.

Price: $72

14. Sterling Silver Double-Heart ‘Aunts Like You’ Pendant

This affordable piece of jewelry is perfect for the aunt who holds a special place in your heart. Made from sterling silver, this pendant features an engraving that reads “Aunts like you are precious and few.” If you’re not sold on this style, browse more jewelry for aunts here. Want more gift ideas? Browse our guide to cheap jewelry on sale now.

Price: $19

15. Dr. Brandt The Urban Avengers Makeup Kit

This four-piece set includes a cleansing water, exfoliating treatment, eye cream, and face cream. These four treatments are all designed to fight the signs of aging, as caused by environmental aggressors. These potent antioxidants provide up to 12 hours of protection and moisture.

Not sure if this gift set is right for her? Browse more skin care products from this brand here.

Price: $28 (38 percent off MSRP)

16. Anne Klein Women’s Wool Big Belt Wrap Coat

If your aunt desperately needs a new winter coat, this fashionable style looks great on practically any body type. The broad belt creates a nice cinching effect at the waist, while the knee length coat elongates her silhouette (and provides coverage against biting winds). If this coat is out of your price range, browse more suggestions in our guide to the best warm winter coats for women.

Price: $280 (30 percent off MSRP)

17. ‘Les Dîners de Gala’ by Salvador Dalí

Yes, famed surrealist artist Salvador Dalí actually wrote a cookbook. And it’s just as weird as you might expect. Dalí and his wife were famous for their opulent dinner parties, and this book features some highlights from those private gatherings. This new edition of features 136 recipes, with illustrations by Dalí. There are dinner recipes, dessert recipes, and even aphrodisiacs. This is a great gift for an aunt that loves art, cooking, or unusual books. If she’s interested in the intersection between art and cooking, another option to consider would be one of actor Vincent Price’s cookbooks.

Price: $36.62 (39 percent off MSRP)

18. Columbia Women’s Ice Maiden II Winter Boot

If your aunt could use a new pair of winter boots, these Ice Maidens from Columbia are a nice option. We like that they come up above the ankle, perfect for combatting deep snow and heavy winds. A waterproof design keeps feet dry, while a plush faux fur lining provides luxury and a little support. These boots are rated to -25°F, so they are good for even those super-cold days. If you’re looking for something taller than has an even better cold rating, you could also consider Columbia’s Snowpow Tall Omni-Heat Snow Boot.

Price: $43.05 – $90, depending on size selected

19. Apple Watch Sport Gold Aluminum Case With Band

This Apple Watch Sport edition is a generous gift for the woman who has been craving a smartwatch for years. This particular variant is a 42mm gold watch with a Midnight Blue band. The Apple Watch is one of the best-reviewed smartwatches on the market, so you can feel confident giving it as a gift. That being said, if your Aunt has an Android phone, you might want to consider an alternative like the Pebble Time Steel or the Fossil Q Founder.

Price: $300

20. Personalized Amazon.com eGift Cards

Need to get her a last minute gift? Like, “I’m sitting at the table with my aunt and I forgot to get her a gift” last minute? Amazon lets you deliver eGift cards instantly via email or text message. We like the option to add a photo of your choice, which makes your gift feel more personalized, even if it is delivered digitally.

Looking for a gift that’s a little more creative? Check out our guide to the most unique gift ideas for men and women. Want more creative gift ideas for the older folks in your life? Browse our recommendations for creative and cool 70th birthday gifts to get even more inspiration.

