20 Best Gifts for Women Over 50: The Ultimate List (2018)

If you’re reading this post, then we’re guessing you’re feeling the pressure to find an amazing gift for an important women in your life. Need a gift for your mom, grandmother, or significant other? Our guide to the very best gifts for women over 50 is specifically designed for “the woman who has everything.”

Whether she’s fabulously wealthy, or is simply content with her life the way it is, our guide is here to help you find something for the woman who says she “doesn’t want anything” when you ask her about her birthday or upcoming holidays. Read on to see some creative, unusual, and beautiful gift ideas for the hard-to-shop-for women in your life.

1. Huawei Smartwatch

Even if she already owns quite a few watches and smartwatches, we think she’ll make room in her collection for this elegant model from Huawei. Featuring Swarovski crystals and a pearl-like face, this luxury smartwatch also boasts a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, a cold-forged stainless steel case, and fine Leather band. This smartwatch works with both iOS and Android devices, so you don’t need to worry about smartphone compatibility. She can both take and make calls using the watch’s built-in speaker and microphone. The watch provides notifications for calls, texts, and apps, along with fitness tracking features. Overall, this is an powerful smartwatch in a stylish package.

Not sure if this is the right smartwatch for her? Other fashionable smartwatches to consider include the Fossil Q Founder and the Pebble Steel.

Price: $549.98

2. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Dyson has already revolutionized her vacuum, and now she can use a Dyson product to style her hair. While it carries a premium price tag (like most Dyson products), this hair dryer is worth every penny. That being said, it is quite expensive, and you will likely get results that are just as nice from a less expensive professional hair dryer like the BaBylissPRO Tourmaline Titanium 3000 Dryer. However, for the woman who wants to have the very latest and greatest in appliances, a Dyson dryer will definitely get her some cool points among her friends.

Need to find gifts for more people on your holiday shopping list?

Price: $534.99

3. Dyson 360 Eye Robot Vacuum

Speaking of cool Dyson products, the company’s first robot vacuum is finally on sale, and it’s been getting rave reviews. While it carries a higher price tag than most other robot vacuum cleaners on the market, it boasts a smart navigation system and twice the suction of any other robot vacuum on the market. If you want the best for the woman who is getting too old to do housework, this is a stellar gift idea.

Not sure if you can swing the price tag on this high-end vac?

Price: $999.99

4. Rogue Valley Wine & Bar Cabinet

This elegant bar cabinet is a great addition to a home bar, living area, or vacation home. There’s ample storage for glassware, wine bottles, liquor bottles, barware, and anything else you need for home entertaining. An auto-on light turns on automatically when a door is opened. This cabinet measures 73 inches tall by about 40 inches wide. It’s about 21-1/2-inch deep. Not sure if this wine cabinet fits into her decor style? Browse more wine and liquor cabinets here, and find an alternative that ships faster or costs less.

Price: $2,306.40

5. Urban Kangaroo DIY Moisturizing Body Lotion Making Kit

The woman who has everything probably has a shelf full of moisturizers and cosmetics. But there’s something fun about making your very own custom blend. This simple DIY kit contains enough materials to make four large bottles of lotion with a lemon or bamboo scent. All kit ingredients are free of nasty ingredients like parabens, sulfates, GMOs, or petrochemicals. The same company also makes a DIY lip balm kit.

Price: $37.95 (37 percent off MSRP)

6. Lark & Ro Women’s 100 Percent Cashmere Shaker-Stitch Open Cardigan

You can never have too much cashmere. Also, this cardigan is a great option if you’re not sure what size she wears. Since it is open in the front and has a relaxed fit, you’ve got a little wiggle room in terms of sizing. This cardigan is available in four colors, in sizes from XS to XL. If you want to see more options, browse more cashmere items for women here.

Price: $99

7. Judith Ripka Baguette Bypass Ring

The woman who has everything always has room for more jewelry, especially if it’s given to her by someone she loves. This elegant-yet-offbeat ring from Judith Ripka is a great option. It’s reasonably priced, and available in three different colors. If you want something more lavish, you can browse more Judith Ripka designs here.

Price: $150-$180, depending on stones selected

8. Catherine Malandrino Romance de Provence Eau de Parfum Gift Set

The woman who has everything clearly has refined sensibilities. And what’s more refined than a perfume that speaks of France’s fabled Provence region. This elegant perfume is definitely meant for fans of flowers and botanicals, with top notes of jasmine, orange flower, rose, violet and lily. Powdery musk, amber, and a touch of patchouli round out the delicate scent. This is a floral, mature scent that works well for older women.

Not sure if this scent is right for the refined woman in your life?

Price: $130

9. Le Creuset Stoneware 15-Ounce Honey Pot

Sometimes finding the right gift for a woman comes down to a small gift, rather than a showy, flashy present. Shopping for the woman who owns nearly every Le Creuset kitchen item available? If her Le Creuset collections mostly spans cast iron gear, she may not have thought to purchase a stoneware honey pot for her kitchen. This cute little honey pot is ideal for the woman who loves a drizzle of honey in her tea or on her morning toast.

This honey container is designed to resist odors, staining, chipping, and cracking. It has a special opener for the honey dipper, which has an easy-to-clean silicone tip. The container is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. To make this gift complete, pair it with a selection of rare and gourmet flavored honeys. We recommend this set of three types of honey from Bee Wild, which contains wildflower, sourwood, and tupelo honey.

Price: $39.95

10. Kate Spade New York Hawthorne Lane Glitter Ryan Bag

You can never have too many bags. And we like that this one is flexible enough to work with a little black dress, or act as a tote for a day at the beach. The vinyl construction makes it easy to wipe clean (perfect for busy moms with young, messy kids), while the subtle glitter effect keeps things classy. Looking for something similar, but at lower price point? Browse less expensive Kate Spade bags here, all of which are eligible for rush holiday shipping.

Price: $198

11. TARA Pearls 5X5.5mm Akoya Flying Pearl Sterling Silver Earrings

Want to get her a piece of jewelry that’s unique, but at a price that won’t blow your gift budget? These upscale earrings from TARA Pearls have an eye-catching shape that’s perfect for the woman who likes to stand out. If you’re looking for something cool for your mom or grandmother, this is a budget-friendly gift that will definitely make her smile.

Price: $56.96 (5 percent off MSRP)

12. Clarisonic Alpha Fit Holiday Gift Set

Full disclosure: this gift set is targeted towards men. However, there’s no reason a woman couldn’t use this device on her own face, or on her legs to prepare for a closer shave. Plenty of women use men’s razors to get a close shave, so it’s not weird to buy this facial cleansing brush for a woman in your life…particularly if she HATES the color pink that this “for women” Clarisonic brush comes in. This cleansing device isn’t just water resistant, it’s waterproof. That means she can use it in the shower, in the bath, or at the sink without risking a device failure. We could also see this being a nice gift for the person just beginning her transition to life as a woman, prior to starting hormone treatments. You can browse more Clarisonic devices for men and women here.

Need more upscale gift ideas?

Price: $175.20 (20 percent off MSRP)

13. ‘This Thing Called Art Is Really Dangerous’

This piece of art is available as an archival ink-jet print. While it is an open edition, rather than a limited edition, this is still a nice gift for the older woman in your life who remains young at heart. This fine art print is mounted on a 2-inch deep, hand stained black frame, It arrives ready to hang on her wall, complete with an easy to use hanging kit. You can browse more beautiful art from this artist here.

Price: $35

14. ‘In Her Own Hand’ Box Set

This is an amazing gift for women who love Jane Austen, English lit, or historical documents. This unusual box set of Jane Austen’s work isn’t typeset, but actually features Jane’s own handwriting. The collection boasts a variety of early works: stories, playlets, verses, and “moral fragments” she wrote as a teenager. The In Her Own Hand series boxed set contains facsimile editions of Jane Austen’s early fiction, in her own handwriting. The books also include transcriptions by R. W. Chapman, first recorded in 1953.

Not sure if this gift is right for the woman you're shopping for?

Price: $48.75 (35 percent off MSRP)

15. Rosetta Stone Software (Chinese)

Knowledge is power. Give her the gift of a second language, which can help her succeed in business or get more enjoyment out of her next trip abroad. The set offers access for up to five family members, she can learn alongside kids or a spouse. When you purchase the software, you also get free access to the mobile app for a three month period, as well as a three month trial period where you can engage in live, online tutoring sessions with a native speaker. If Chinese isn’t her second language of choice, you can browse all of Rosetta Stone’s language packs here. Rosetta Stone products are available for the following operating systems: Windows 10, Windows 7, Windows XP, Mac OS X, and Windows 8.

Price: $175.20 (30 percent off MSRP)

16. Coravin Model Two

For those who are passionate about wine, and don’t want to waste a single drop from an expensive bottle, this is the perfect gift. The Coravin Model Two wine opening system lets you pour a glass of wine from any bottle, without pulling the cork. A special needle punctures the cork, allowing wine to escape without causing permanent cork damage. After removing the needle, the cork essentially re-seals. This preserves wine for longer. Argon gas, an inert gas used in the wine-making process, also helps to protect the remaining wine from oxidation.

Want some equally cool gifts at a lower price?

Price: $349.95

17. NuFACE Glam On-the-Go Mini Gift Set

What woman doesn’t want to look younger? Give her the gift of turning back the clock. In a clinical study, 80 percent of NuFACE users said their face felt more toned, and 73 percent of clinical study participants saw significant improvement in their skin tone. The mini device comes with a gel primer she can use on her face, but you can also use the device with the company’s collagen booster compound or stem cell treatment for even more enhanced results.

Price: $179.10 (10 percent off MSRP)

18. ‘Murphy Brown’: Season 1

We know what you’re thinking. A DVD? Really? For the woman who has everything? Isn’t that a little…basic? Hear us out. This show features an iconic feminist character, and the show isn’t available to stream online (likely because of music rights issues…Murph loved her Motown). If you know someone who loved watching this show when it was on the air, she’ll be excited to own the first season. In a time when we need great feminist role models, the complex characters on this classic sitcom are a breath of fresh air. This is also a great gift for women who love politics, since the show is set in DC and features a number references to famous politicians.

Looking for a different kind of gift for a fan of TV and movies? If she loves classic films, we think she'd like this three-film collection of Roberto Rossellini films which feature Ingrid Bergman, released by the Criterion Collection.

Price: $11.73 (58 percent off MSRP)

19. Premier Afternoon Tea Cruise for 2 in London

Tinggly.com is a cool website that curates unique travel experiences. You can purchase general gift cards to be used on any trip they offer, or select vouchers for a specific travel experience. The experience featured above will give your lucky recipient the gift of an authentic English afternoon tea. The tea will take place in London aboard a scenic afternoon river cruise. The cruise also features champagne and live music. If she loves London, this is a great gift.

Want to see more gifts like this?

Price: $119

20. Skyline Furniture Tufted Fainting Sofa

This gorgeous fainting couch is perfect for the woman who loves Victorian culture, historical furniture, or unusual decorator items. We like the aubergine version of the couch pictured above, but there are a dozen other colors available to choose from. You can see all available colors here. This couch is available for a very reasonable price, and would look great in a living room, salon, bedroom, guest room, or parlor. You can browse more beautiful furniture designs from this company here.

Looking for more great gift ideas for the older folks in your life?

Price: $517.99

