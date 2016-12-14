30 Best Couples Gifts: The Ultimate List (2018)

If you’re shopping for couples gifts, whether it be for an engagement gift, a holiday gift, or a housewarming gift, it’s important that you don’t just shop for one individual, but with the couple in mind. There are so many great options when it comes to couples. You can start the search for the perfect couples gift by considering a few things.

Hobbies and interests make a good starting point. Think about what they enjoy doing together and gift something that they might need for their hobby.

For example, if they enjoy hosting game night – grab a few great board games for their collection. If they enjoy spending time in the kitchen, check out this great roundup of kitchen gifts that they’ll both enjoy equally.

If they enjoy spending time outdoors camping and hiking, a new tent might be just what they need.

Another area worth considering is decor for the home – think about cool glassware, a new bar cart, or some cool art. Something they can display proudly on either a wall or shelving is a nice option.

Shop our top picks for couples below.

1. Date Night Ideas Box

Whether the couple you know has been married for years or just started dating, it can be tricky to think of new and interesting date night activities. This little kraft box is filled with 24 double sided tokens, each containing two date ideas on them for a total of 48 various date ideas.

The tokens are made of solid wood so they don’t look cheap or flimsy. This same designer has quite a few beautifully handmade matching ornaments if you’d like to combine your date night ideas box with something else.

Price: $22

2. Faux Fur Plush Throw Blanket

A cozy blanket is a great gift for just about any couple. Winter months are the best time to wrap up by a fireside with a cup of hot cocoa or a libation of your choosing. Fur blankets, even those made with artificial fur, can be expensive.

This inexpensive option is double sided with a sherpa lining, making it extra soft and warm against your skin. If you’re looking for a throw in another color or if you just want to explore your options, you can check out some great alternative faux fur blankets here.

Price: $33.99

3. Chef’d Dinners for Two

With busy schedules and demanding jobs, it’s hard for couples to find the time to shop, prep, and prepare healthy and delicious meals at home. Even if the intention is there, time runs out and dinner often becomes a bag of potato chips or takeout. This awesome service is a great gift idea for any couple, allowing them to hand select from a number of gourmet meals created by Chef’d partners.

Chef’d partners include websites like Allrecipes, magazines like Men’s Health, food bloggers like Skinny Ms., and celebrity chefs like Melissa d’Arabian. Each ingredient is carefully measured and packaged ahead of time so you can cook quickly and efficiently at home.

The best part is, unlike other similar services, this one requires no subscription so you’re not tied into a certain number of meals each month. You can pick out a few meals or give them an Amazon gift card so they can choose their own.

Price: $27 and up

4. Handmade Wooden City Map Coasters

These coasters are wonderful to use on any coffee table or bar, and since they can be ordered with just about any city map, they’re super personalized. Each coaster is designed through a process of machine carving followed by manual polishing, burnishing, and painting.

Sapele wood is the material of choice to give the coasters a vintage look and feel. If you like the idea of incorporating a personalized city map into your couples gift, these etched city glasses are a great option. Check out this “Wanderful Life” inspired gift guide for even more map and travel inspired ideas for couples gifts.

Price: $24.99

5. Corkcicle Classic Wine Chiller

It’s obvious why this little gadget is ranked at the top of the list for wine chillers. If you know a couple who loves their wine, this is an amazing gift for them.

It keeps white wines chilled and brings room temperature reds down to a more suitable “cellar” temperature, without the need for an ice bucket – which often makes wine too cold. With this fun gadget wines are chilled from the inside of the bottle for the perfect temperature.

Price: $12.99 (21 percent off MSRP)

6. Ninja Coffee Bar Single-Serve System

Every couple needs a way to brew a quality cup of coffee in the morning, and with this machine the options are endless. Good coffee machines can often cost upwards of $200, especially when they have the same capabilities as this one.

It can brew pod-free single serve cups, both hot and iced, which is something that most coffee machines cannot do. It has a built-in frother and the ability to brew both classic and rich coffees, depending on the preference of strength. Looking to browse alternative all purpose coffee machines in this price range? Shop them here.

Price: $128.12 (20 percent off MSRP)

7. Three Piece Gold Decanter Set

If you know a couple who might want to spruce up their barware, this set is a great start. The gold lettering is festive and celebratory. The script font is beautiful and the “yours, mine, ours” text is such a lovely sentiment.

The gold stopper ties the whole look together. The pieces are well made and traditionally sized. If this set isn’t quite your style, any decanter and glassware set would make a nice gift for a couple. You can shop other popular options here.

Price: $51.76

8. Audioengine Passive Bookshelf Speakers

Playing music off of a smartphone shouldn’t be an option for true music lovers. Proper speakers are the way to go for quality sound. The natural wood finish on these would fit in with just about any home decor so they’ll blend in nicely on any couple’s living room shelves.

They’re also physically on the smaller side so they don’t take up a ton of space. What sets these speakers apart is the clear and crisp sound that can be attained without cranking the volume. The clarity and resolution is superb. The price is extremely reasonable when compared to similar models on the market making this option the top choice.

Price: $325

9. Samsonite Luggage Three Piece Fashion Set

For couples who enjoy traveling, quality luggage is key. While it’s worth the investment, quality luggage can also be extremely expensive which is why a little research and shopping for the right set will pay off in the long run. Samsonite is a well trusted brand in the luggage space and this set is sleek, modern, and compact.

Luggage goes through quite the beating in its lifetime. Between being dragged, thrown, crammed, and slammed, it needs to be quality-made to last. This luggage is also made to be lightweight so you can pack a little bit more without tipping the scale and paying a fine at the airport.

If this set isn’t quite right, you can check out alternative top-rated luggage sets here.

Price: $349.99

10. Hella Bitter Five Flavor Bar Bitters Set

Any couple can whip up a craft cocktail that tastes like it came from a high-end bar or restaurant. These unique bitters are locally made in Brooklyn, New York for that boutique character. The selection is unique and varied, so it’s unlikely anyone would already have something like this at home.

Unlike other bitters, they’re not overpowering so you don’t run the risk of ruining a drink with an overwhelming flavor. Grab this book on how to use bitters for a really nice and thorough gift.

Price: $37.75

11. Metallic Hexagon Wine Bottle Holder Rack

Various pieces of home decor make great gifts for couples. Home decor items are something they can use for a lifetime and they’ll think of you day to day when they see the piece in their home. This functional piece of decor doubles as a wine rack that can hold up to six bottles of wine.

The modern and geometric design has an antiqued gold finish for an industrial and glamorous look. If you’re not a fan of this design, you can browse alternative decorative wine racks here. Shop this curated list of gifts for the home for additional inspiration and gift ideas.

Price: $45

12. Modern Succulent Terrarium Globe Duo

Plants make a fun and unique gift for anyone, especially for couples gifts. Succulents are easy to care for and hardly need watering, so even if the couple that you’re shopping for doesn’t have a green thumb, they can handle these. The globes can either be hung from a wall or ceiling, or can sit neatly on a shelf depending on their preference. The setup is simple, and the terrariums come with easy to follow instructions.

All of the plants are shipped fully rooted in their pots with soil to ensure safe delivery and minimal stress from transit. The glass globes, soil, and a bag of rocks or moss are included for an easy and hassle-free assembly.

You’ll also want to purchase this small spray bottle with fertilizer to help keep the succulents thriving.

Price: $27.99

13. Indoor S’mores Maker

How romantic and fun would it be to set up an indoor s’mores making kit on a chilly night and cozy up with a cup of hot cocoa? This kit has everything any couple would need to get started and makes an awesome gift.

The set includes a central electric flameless heater for roasting, a four-compartment lazy Susan serving tray for graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows, and also comes with four stainless steel roasting forks.

They can purchase their s’more ingredients individually or you can grab this S’morbox with ingredients for two s’mores.

Price: $28.99

14. TruffleHunter Chef’s Truffle Oil Set

Truffle oil and truffles are prized possessions in many kitchens. Just a small amount goes a long way to add depth of flavor and a fancy taste to any dish, especially pastas and pizzas. Another great way to use truffle oil is drizzled on top of a big bowl of popcorn for a snack.

Given the lower price, the quality of these oils is surprisingly great – almost on the same level as truffle oils that you would purchase in Italy. With only a small amount being necessary, these bottles can last quite some time. To make your own truffle inspired gift basket, grab some truffle salt and truffle pasta too.

Price: $34.95

15. Canon EOS Rebel T6 Digital SLR Camera Kit

While the camera quality on smartphones has improved drastically over the years, there’s nothing that captures memories like a proper DSLR camera. While it’s currently over 25 percent off, now is the time to make this purchase.

It comes with both a 18-55mm and EF 75-300mm zoom lense, which can be pricey to purchase on their own. The ISO has a wide range and can be programmed to shoot in both very bright or very low light. The Built-in Wi-Fi and NFC allows for connectivity and easy sharing on compatible smart devices and select social media sites.

For beginners who aren’t exactly sure what settings to use, they’ll find a number of beginner modes like sports, portraits, etc. These modes have all of correct settings already built in. You can also grab this book – Digital SLR for Dummies to help out with any of the beginning questions.

Price: $549 (27 percent off MSRP)

16. Hamilton Beach Gourmet Panini Press

Figuring out what to eat for lunch is often harder than the challenge of dinner. For either meal, couples can cook with this machine daily making quesadillas, paninis, wraps, and more. The non stick griddle means they won’t have to douse their sandwiches in butter or oil to keep them from sticking and they still get those golden brown grill marks.

It’s also easy to clean up, needing just a wipe down. The size can easily accommodate two larger sized sandwiches, perfect for lunch or dinner for two. The lid folds down and locks for easy storage between uses.

There are so many cookbooks dedicated to the panini press that it will be hard to pick your favorite. Grab a few to gift with this fun and handy machine.

Price: $34.99

17. Fitbit Charge 2 HR

If the couple you’re shopping for is hoping to start the new year with a new attitude about health and fitness, this is an awesome gift that will help them reach their goals. With so many various fitness trackers on the market, you’ll want to make sure your purchasing one that can do it all and this one can.

Anyone can maximize their workouts using simplified heart rate zones (Fat Burn, Cardio and Peak). They can also see call, text, and calendar notifications on the display and track how long and how well they sleep. In addition to that, it tracks all of the basics – steps, distance, calories burned, floors climbed, and active minutes.

If the couple you’re gifting for is the competitive type, they can compete in daily fitness challenges with each other to stay engaged. If this fitness tracker isn’t what you were looking for, you can browse other options here , all of which would make awesome couple’s gifts.

Price: $129.95 each (31 percent off MSRP)

18. Darden-Fandango Dinner & Movie Gift Cards

Dinner and a movie is the most classic date choice. While it’s a great go-to date with never ending options on both the food and entertainment front, the bills add up quick.

With this gift you can treat a couple to a night out where they don’t have to keep reaching for their wallet. This gift card set includes two $25 gift cards so you can choose whether you’d like to gift them together or separately.

If the couple you’re shopping for prefers to be at home, this Redbox Movie Night Box, is a great alternative.

Price: $50

19. Kent Dual Drive Tandem Comfort Bike

Couples who like some adventure will get a kick out of this high-quality tandem bike. The cruiser-style frame is great for everyday use and an enjoyable ride. The spring gel saddles and extra large wheels mean you can ride comfortably for longer without bumps (or a bruised bum).

The bike also comes equipped with dual water bottle holders. There’s a bit of assembly required but it’s relatively easy. Browse other tandem bikes here to find your favorite.

Price: $329.99

20. Personalized Coordinates Sign

If you’re shopping for a couple who recently moved in together or purchased a new house we especially love this coordinates sign. Each sign is cut, sanded, stained, and framed by hand.

They’re painted with a non-toxic acrylic paint and sealed with a water based varnish making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. They come complete with a sawtooth hook on the back so it’s ready to hang.

Price: $35

21. Two Person Blue Picnic Backpack

The idea of a picnic is always fun but it involves a lot of packing and planning, which can take away from some of that fun. Picnic baskets exist but they’re often bulky and outdated which means a younger couple probably isn’t into toting one of those around.

This modern design is built into a backpack – a much more approachable design for the younger generation who still wants to enjoy a meal and drinks al fresco. It comes with everything you need including two stainless steel knives, two stainless steel forks, two stainless steel spoons, two dinner plates, two plastic wine glasses, and two cotton napkins.

It also has some great extra features as well including a salt and pepper shakers, a cheese knife, a plastic chopping board, and a bottle opener.

The best part is the fleece tartan pattern blanket with waterproof backing that attaches neatly to the side. This black backpack from Plush Picnic is similarly priced with many of the same features if you’re looking for a comparison.

Price: $41.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

22. Stonewall Kitchen Breakfast Gift Basket

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. While weekday breakfasts typically leave much to be desired, it’s fun to make breakfast a celebratory occasion on the weekends. The quality of Stonewall products is fantastic and this basket has a good mix of everything in it, featuring a collection of eight of the best sellers.

If you’re looking to spend a bit less, there’s also an option that includes four items only instead of the full eight. Check out other gift ideas from Stonewall Kitchen here and other breakfast themed gift baskets for any couple on your list here.

Price: $99.95

23. Mr. & Mrs. Couples Script Pillowcases

While we love this gift most for newlyweds, any married couple could use this as an upgrade to their current bedding. It’s bound to bring a smile to the faces of any husband and wife and the best part is they’ll always know which pillow is theirs.

While the graphic design and beautiful fonts are great, the best part is the fabric which is silky, soft, breathable, and so very comfortable. The set can be ordered for either king or queen beds depending on what they currently own.

To pair these pillow cases with another “Mr. and Mrs.” gift, check out some options here.

Price: $29.99

24. Wooden Curved Arc Hammock Stand With Hammock

Every patio and backyard needs a hammock – a relaxing oasis where you can de-stress, nap, read, and forget about the day’s problems. Laying in a hammock is pure magic.

The wooden arc frame is made of 100 percent imported Russian pine that is coated with varnish. This protects the wood from sun, rain, damage, and fading. The stain also makes the finished pieced look elegant, elevating the look of any outdoor space.

The hammock itself is made of quilted durable cotton fabric that makes it easy to melt into and relax. The gift includes steel suspension rings and chains that will support up to 275 lbs. If the space allows, we love the idea of gifting two of these for tandem napping.

Price: $172.55

25. His & Her Terry Cloth Bathrobes

Create a couples spa day at home with these awesome terry cloth bathrobes and some essential lotions, scrubs, and salts.

The robes are also great for everyday use, made with 100 percent Egyptian cotton. They’re made to last, withstanding many washes without fading or thinning. They come ready to gift in a great ribbon wrapped box. If you prefer, these can also be ordered with the text “Mr. and Mrs.” or “Bride and Groom” if either of those make more sense for your recipient.

Price: $87.95

26. Home Decorative Vintage Globe

Maps and globes make great gifts for couples who like to travel. While a plain simple globe is still a great piece of decor, the beautiful text on this one makes it that much more special and is a lovely sentiment.

It can be displayed on any shelf in a living room, dining room, or bedroom and is neutral enough that it will blend in with any existing decor.

Price: $45.99

27. Furbo Dog Camera: Treat Tossing, HD Wifi Cam & Audio

Couples who love their dog need this in their life – it’s that simple. Coming from a dog lover, there’s nothing worse than having to leave your dog home alone and not knowing what they’re up to. This is just like a cell phone for pets, but better – allowing you to interact with them fully while you’re on the go.

Couples will have the ability to toss a treat to their dog through the free Furbo app. The HD camera is specially built with night vision so you can see what they’re doing 24 hours a day with live HD video streaming and a wide-angle view to capture the whole space.

The two way chat enables them to both hear and speak to their dog, just as if they were in the same room. Browse other pet cam options here.

Price: $224 (10 percent off MSRP)

28. Personalized Monogrammed Leather Passport Covers & Luggage Tags

Any couple who travels will love a bit of an upgrade when it comes to their passport documents and travel tags. It makes going on a fun trip that much more exciting and sets apart their luggage from the masses. For genuine high quality leather, these are really reasonably priced.

They can also be monogrammed with the initials of each individual for an extra special finish. While they’re sold in a set of two, you can choose a different color for each person by simply selecting the colors at checkout.

Price: $30.99 each

29. Gold Serving Cart

Gold accent pieces are a trendy choice in home decor. They make a traditional space a bit more glam. Bar carts are also extremely popular and can be decorated in a number of ways – namely with some cool glassware, a few bottles of liquor and wine, and some drink making paraphernalia.

The forged and cast iron components are finished with a bright gold leaf and clear tempered glass that overlays the metal shelves. If this gold cart isn’t your style, there are tons of styles to choose from in varying sizes and designs here .

Price: $536.80

30. Deco 79 Metal Wood Chess Set

Adult board games make great gifts for couples. While you could go for something more juvenile, this sophisticated chess set also serves as a piece of decor in the home.

The board is made from high quality aluminum, stainless steel and wood and elevates any game of chess. If this one isn’t your style you can find other high end chess sets here.

Price: $189.57 (7 percent off MSRP)

See Also:

– Best Kitchen Gifts

– Gifts for Wine Lovers

– Customized Gifts They’ll Actually Love (2018)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.