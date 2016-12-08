30 Best Kitchen Gifts: The Ultimate List (2018)

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect kitchen gifts, this gift guide is a great place to shop. With the current food obsessed culture, cooking shows are more popular than ever before.

There’s also a serious fascination with restaurants and dining out and we’ve seen continued growth in stores focused solely on selling cookware and serveware. It’s no surprise that a few simply pots and pans simply won’t cut it for the food obsessed.

If you know someone who spends a good amount of time in the kitchen then they probably love to entertain, experiment with new recipes, and make things from scratch that could otherwise easily be purchased in a grocery store.

To do all of this and more, they need the right tools. This list is filled with must have cookware, awesome appliances made to make life in the kitchen easier, and a few items (like an awesome wine cooler and a ceramic grill) that are worth the splurge.

If you want to continue browsing kitchen gifts, you can check out some great options here.

Know a big wine lover? We’ve also put together a great gift guide with the best wine gifts.

1. Mason Jar Ceramic Kitchenware Set

Mason jars are so fun and super trendy. If you know someone who’s a fan, this is an adorable gift for their kitchen. The set is designed with a beautiful aqua blue color and a glossy finish. Instead of keeping their measuring cups stashed away in a cabinet or drawer, they’ll want to display these as decor on their countertops.

The set of five items includes the four standard sizes of nesting measuring cups, four standard sizes of measuring spoons, a utensil crock, a resting spoon, and a mason jar. World Market has an entire line of mason jar inspired kitchenware.

While the aqua blue is fun, they also have designs in light pink, light yellow, and a festive red check out if you prefer. To add to this gift, these matching salt and pepper shakers.

Price: $80.95

2. Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast-Iron Braiser

If you’re an owner of Le Creuset cast iron kitchenware, you know just how magical it is and why it’s well worth the investment. If it’s well cared for, it should last a lifetime. The braiser is a great starter piece, or a wonderful addition to any existing collection of pots and pans.

Not only is it beautiful, but it cooks wonderfully, holds a large volume of food or liquid, and cleans effortlessly. It can be used on both the stovetop and in the oven, depending on your needs. If you’re not a fan of this color, this same braising pot is available in seven various colors.

This Le Creuset Dutch Oven is another awesome option for a lifetime of cooking. Shop other gift ideas from Le Creuset here.

Price: $284.95 (21 percent off MSRP)

3. KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

This is a gift that will stand out among the rest. It’s life changing in the kitchen, and a beauty to look at on any countertop. It’s 25 percent lighter and has a 20 percent smaller footprint when compared with KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer.

It’s compatible with all of the attachments. The tilt-head design allows clear access to the bowl and attachment so you can easily add ingredients, scrape the sides of the bowl, or change attachments. The head locks into place during operation and keeps the beater-to-bowl contact close and efficient.

If you’re not into the red, there are quite a few additional colors, both understated (like stainless steel and black) and bold (like blue, yellow, and pink). Shop all KitchenAid appliances here if this one isn’t exactly what you’re looking for.

Price: $404.95

4. Hanging Magnetic Spice Rack With 24 Magnetic Jars & Standard Organic Spices

These hexagon magnetic jars offer an organized, space saving, and visually appealing way to store spices that’s super unique. Not only are you more likely to use your spices if you can see them, but it will save some valuable cabinet space for something else.

Since the jars are labeled on the lids (which don’t face out) spend an extra $5 for these labels, perfect for the undersides of each jar.

The jars come in two sizes – small (holding about 1/4 cup of spices) and large (for about 1/2 cup of spices). Choose to hang them on the fridge, or use the Gneiss metal plate to display them on a wall or backsplash in the kitchen.

If you’re not a fan or this design or if you’re looking for something slightly less expensive, check out additional spice rack solutions here.

Price: $200

5. Nespresso Pixie Espresso Maker

There’s a reason Nespresso machine owners are constantly raving about the capabilities of this rockstar appliance. Speaking from experience, it makes the morning ritual of coffee making so fast, easy, and enjoyable.

It’s about a foot long and only four inches wide, saving valuable countertop space. The water heats up quickly (in less than 30 seconds) so you’re not stuck standing around waiting around for your coffee to brew. Each machine includes a welcome set with 16 capsules so you can set up your machine right away and find your favorite.

If you want to get the recipient of this gift started with a few more options, buy this pack of capsules containing one sleeve of each flavor from the original line.

Price: $134.59

6. Personalized Rectangle Bamboo Cutting Board

We love personalized gifts so much that we put together an entire list of custom gifts. It really shows that so much extra thought and consideration went into choosing their gift.

This cutting board is a great option for someone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen. Not only is it functional for all of their chopping, dicing, and mincing, but they can keep it displayed on their kitchen countertop as a piece of decor.

The board is made from 100 percent natural bamboo, which is stronger, lighter, and more sustainable for the earth than traditional hardwoods. The board measures 13.75 inches long by 9.75 wide, a nice size for most needs.

All customized gifts ship within two days from this retailer, so even if you’ve waited until the last minute, this can still be a valid option. If this one isn’t your style, browse alternative cutting board options, all of which can be personalized.

Price: $39.99

7. 15 Inch Round Pizza Baking Stone

If you’re shopping for someone who loves their pizza, this will take any homemade pie to the next level. Not only can it be used in the oven, but also on the bbq grill for a more charred flavor. By heating the stone at a high temperatures, you can reproduce that same brick oven pizza experience that you’ll find in many restaurants in the comfort of your own home.

The final product is a chewy crust with a crisp exterior. The stone also comes with detailed instructions for preparing the stone so even a newbie can figure it out. A pizza cookbook is a great add-on to your pizza stone gift. Check out some top options here, all of which are great kitchen gifts.

Price: $44.40

8. Cast Iron Reversible Grill & Griddle

Every cook needs one of these griddles/grill pan combos in their kitchen. The uses are endless so it’s silly to try to list them all. You can see from the plethora of high reviews that it’s not an investment that disappoints.

While outdoor grilling is a favorite for many during the summer months, cooler temperatures make it either impossible or unenjoyable to cook in the elements. You can bring the grilling inside for the same great results with this cast iron pan. Just like the grates on an outdoor grill, these cast iron grates hold heat extremely well.

With a simple spray of non-stick cooking oil, meat and veggies will come right off when they’re complete. The opposite side of this pan features a griddle, just like you would see in the back of a restaurants.

It’s great for whipping up breakfast (pancakes, eggs, bacon) or to cook protein or veggies on a larger surface. Grab one of these grill pan cleaners so the recipient will have an even easier time keeping it looking brand new.

Price: $44.33

9. Smeg Two Slice Toaster

This retro-style toaster isn’t just for the eyes (although the awesome vintage design is certainly a plus). Even though the design is retro, it’s simple enough to fit well in any modern kitchen. Available in several colors, it’s quality made and has a few nice features that will keep it working for years to come.

The lever mechanism is typically the first thing to go with toasters but this one is made to last. The crumb drawer glides out smoothly and pops right back into place. If you know someone who’s a fan of this style appliance, check out the other items from Smeg for alternative gift ideas.

Price: $149.95

10. The Skinnytaste Cookbook: Light on Calories, Big on Flavor

Cookbooks make a great gift for anyone who likes to spend time in the kitchen. With healthy eating being at the forefront of many people’s culinary decisions, choose a cookbook that keeps this in mind while still delivering on flavorful and tasty food.

The recipes are easy to follow and approachable so you don’t have to be a professional chef to follow them. This top-selling cookbook from the same author contains only slow cooker recipes, perfect for the chilly winter months.

Price: $17.85

11. Calphalon Contemporary Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set (12 Pieces)

These are the types of pots and pans that you use every single day, for every single thing. If the person on your list is newer to the kitchen, this is the perfect set to get them started on their culinary adventure.

Just like a set of golf clubs, or a tool kit, each pot and pan has it’s own set of strengths. The set includes includes 10 and 12 inch omelette pans, 1 1/2 and 2 1/2 quart sauce pans with lids, a 3-quart saute pan with a lid, a 5-quart dutch oven with lid, and an 8-quart stock pot with a lid.

The nonstick surface of the pots and pans means you don’t have to coat the bottom with oil or butter to avoid sticking and guarantees a super easy cleanup.

Check out alternative pot and pan sets for any cook. If you prefer a set with some color, this set from Rachael Ray is inexpensive and contains all of the must have items.

Price: $377.99

12. Stainless Steel Marcato Atlas Wellness 150 Pasta Maker

While it might seem like an intimidating and difficult task at first, making pasta from scratch is not only extremely easy, but really fun. It also tastes better knowing that you made everything from just a few simple, wholesome ingredients – flour, egg, and water.

This particular pasta maker is one of the very best on the market and is commonly used in restaurants, both here and abroad. While it’s good enough for professional use, it’s easy enough for a novice, with easy to follow instructions and a bunch of recipes to get you started.

To complete the gift (and the meal) gift this cookbook on the best pasta sauces.

Price: $52.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

13. Set of Three Clear Glass Chalkboard Canisters

For most people, kitchen storage space is limited and goes fast. While it might be ideal to have everything neatly tucked behind closed cabinet doors, it’s not always a realistic option. If counter storage is necessary, it’s essential that it look nice, clean, and like a purposeful decision.

These chalkboard canisters are so fun that even people without the need for countertop storage might opt to display some essential items in plain sight. Cereals and cookies, flours and sugar, or even packaged goods that you don’t want to spoil are all great options.

With their secure rubber seal, the airtight glass lids keep contents fresh and dry. They’re also specially designed to lift on and off with ease. Each set comes ready with three vinyl chalkboard stickers and a piece of white chalk for easy labeling. You can gift these extra labels for future uses.

Price: $22.95

14. Red Cast Iron Porcelain Enamel Fondue Set

Fondue pots make the act of eating copious amounts of carbs, cheese, or chocolate that much more fun (as if that was even possible). They’re great for a date night, a fun family dinner, or even a dinner party.

The fondue set includes six long stemmed forks for dipping and cooking, all with a different colored tips to keep tabs. The pot itself is made from heat resistant porcelain enamel cast iron, which holds temperature nicely.

There’s an adjustable flame burner with a snuffer underneath to keep the fondue warm once it leaves the stove. The inexpensive price make this gift an even easier choice.

Price: $36.99 (47 percent off MSRP)

15. Chefcoo Colorful Kitchen Knife Set

For anyone who has a colorful kitchen (or anyone who needs some color in their kitchen) these knives do the trick. They’re extremely affordable, which isn’t the norm with high quality cutlery. Some knives cost hundreds of dollars each, which makes this set even more impressive.

It includes the basics for everyday cooking, slicing, and dicing, as well as a few specialty knives. The set consists of a paring knife, utility knife, carving knife, chef’s knife, bread knife, cheese knife, and a pizza knife. There’s also the bonus of a professional knife sharpener to keep the knives like new and a magnetic knife holder for a great display.

While you might be able to find similar priced sets, it’s the bright bold colors and high quality that really makes this set stand out.

Price: $29.99

16. Spiralizer Five Blade Vegetable Slicer

If you haven’t tried a spiralizer for yourself, it’s a really great kitchen gadget for those trying to eat healthy, cut calories and carbs, and eat their greens. With a little doctoring you can replace the pasta in many dishes with zucchini, sweet potato, cucumber, beets, and more.

This machine is super fun to use, which doesn’t hurt. With five different blades to choose from, simply slide the blade of choice in place, skew your vegetable onto the attachment and turn. This best selling cookbook offers tons of spiraled vegetable inspiration for your gift recipient to get started.

Price: $29.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

17. Multi-Color Nesting Mixing Bowl Set

This nesting bowl set is a option when it comes to kitchen gifts. It’s a great space saving set that meets all basic kitchen needs. It includes a set of four measuring cups, a mixing bowl, a colander, a sifter and a smaller mixing bowl.

All of the various pieces neatly stack inside one another so they take up barely any space at all. The handles on each item make them easy to carry and while the measuring cups are labeled, the colors are a great way to quickly tell everything apart.

If the person you’re buying this gift for is into color, consider also gifting this silicone kitchen spoon and spatula set.

Price: $23.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

18. VonShef Premium Granite Mortar & Pestle

The ability to make fresh guacamole at home in seconds is probably the main reason to gift this set. Anyone who’s made guacamole before knows that trying to store leftover guacamole (if there is any) is virtually impossible.

Within seconds it’s brown and unappealing. Purchase this Guac-Lock container to go with this gift (and maybe grab one for yourself too) for proper and successful storage of guacamole that can actually be enjoyed the next day.

Price: $28.95 (17 percent off MSRP)

19. Patterned Cotton Chef’s Apron Set

If you still haven’t found that perfect gift for a female on your list who loves to cook, an apron set is a great option. This one also has a few bonus items that she can keep in her kitchen for daily use. The set includes the apron, one pot holder, two oven gloves & four cloth napkins.

It’s adjustable around both the neck and waist so it can be sized to any figure. The cotton cloth is soft, comfortable, durable, and machine washable.

If this style isn’t quite right, you can find a number of different colors and patterns to choose from here. If you’re shopping for a guy, check out some fun aprons for men here.

Price: $35.33 (14 percent off MSRP)

20. Wusthof Gourmet Six Piece Steak-Knife Set

Buying inexpensive steak knives can be risky as quality is often lacking. For big steak lovers, the worst thing is seeing a cheap serrated knife shred your steak to pieces. The fine sharp edges on these is certainly an upgrade and gives the user the opportunity to sharpen them if they ever dull.

They cut smoothly through meat without effort, just like cutting through butter. If you’re looking for an even fancier set for a steak fanatic, check out this set from the same company.

Price: $99.95

21. Sushiquik Sushi Making Kit

One of the best gifts you can give is a new experience. It’s better than any material item and creates lasting memories. While a sushi making class could be fun, it’s a bit daunting to learn a new skill in a room filled with strangers (awkward).

You can gift this kit instead so the recipient can practice their sushi rolling skills in the comfort of their own home until they get it just right. The kit isn’t only inexpensive but easy to use, so the learning curve is quick. With a training frame, non-stick paddle, and the SushiQuik roll cutter, they’ll be eating homemade sushi in no time.

Price: $29.95 (25 percent off MSRP)

22. Breville The Juice Fountain Cold

While originally the thought of drinking kale and carrots (among other veggies) seems repulsive, after a few drinks and with the right mix of ingredients, a green drink can be totally enjoyable. Anyone who’s into juicing would be ecstatic to open this gift.

Organic juices can cost $10 or more for a small container in health food stores and boutique juiceries. With this top of the line machine, anyone can produce the same goodies for a fraction of the cost at home.

It’s quieter than many other machines on the market, it resists staining from colorful fruits and veggies, and comes with slide on spout with a small container when juicing just a small amount. There’s also a large jug which can hold about four times more juice for large quantities. This piece can be sealed and stored in a refrigerator for later use.

Price: $163.14 (9 percent off MSRP)

23. NewAir 12 Bottle Thermoelectric Wine Cooler

People who are really into wine would love the excuse to store their wine in a special wine cooler. Unlike a large refrigerator, the user has much more control over the temperature. While this isn’t always the case with other wine coolers, this one runs with a very quiet motor so you won’t hear any vibrations or humming coming from it.

The 12 bottle size is perfect for a countertop or a home bar and holds a decent amount of bottles without taking up too much space. If you’re looking to gift a larger wine cooler, the same one is available in many options, with the largest holding up to 33 bottles.

We’ve put together an entire gift guide of the best gifts for wine lovers so you can shop for them here.

Price: $159.99

24. Cuisinart 3-In-1 Cook Central 6-Quart Multi-Cooker

We speak from experience when we say this slow cooker is the BEST. With every use it becomes more apparent why this is the slow cooker that would make an amazing gift for anyone.

Many slow cooker recipes require searing or sautéing meat and/or vegetables before the slow cooking. This step is typically done on the stove which means dirtying another pot/pan and sort of defeats the entire slow cooker purpose of being able to cook everything in one vessel.

This slow cooker has three various settings – the traditional hi/low slow cook setting, a brown/saute setting, and a steaming setting. Rather than dirtying a bunch of pots and pans and then starting your slow cooker, you can do everything here. It’s non-stick, easy to clean, and extremely well-made.

You can shop other top-rated slow cookers here.

Price: $134.99

25. Organic Garden Seeds

Listed as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things, these self-watering planters make it easy to grow herbs year round right in your kitchen.

If you’re shopping for someone who shops organic, has a green thumb, lives in the city without room for a garden, or might like to try their hand at some home gardening, this is a wonderful gift.

This is also a great gift for someone who kills all of their home plants by forgetting to water them. The set includes the basics – organic basil, organic parsley and non-GMO mint seeds. You’ll also find plant food and the reusable containers.

If you prefer a set with an Italian or Asian focus, you can find self watering herb kits with these speciality herbs as well.

Price: $54

26. Kamado Joe Classic Joe Grill

The Kamado Joe is not your typical barbecue grill, it’s so much more. While it doesn’t actually sit in the kitchen, we still think it belongs on this list and any avid chef should have one. What sets this apart from other grills is its ability to insulate.

This means less total heat for cooking and the ability to cook at significantly higher temperatures or at very low temperatures for a significantly longer time. You can grill, smoke, sear, and bake. If you were maybe considering purchasing the Big Green Egg, this ceramic vessel is nearly identical in size, shape, and thickness but there’s a huge difference in price.

For this $1,000 Kamado Joe, you’ll get the ceramic vessel, the heat diffuser plate, a multi-tier grill, the side-shelves, the rolling base, a poker, and a grill gripper. It also comes already assembled. The same equipment, plus assembly for a Big Green Egg costs somewhere around $1,500 – a third more.

Price: $1,078.99

27. Lavatools Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer

This thermometer is a great tool for anyone who cooks a lot of poultry and meat at home. You can pair it with some other cooking tools and gadgets for a great gift.

Understanding the internal temperature of meat is the only way to ensure it’s cooked through and any harmful bacteria is gone. This one provides a reading quickly, efficiently, and accurately so you can eliminate the guesswork. The display is large enough to read easily but it’s small enough to store in your kitchen drawer. Similar models sell for over $100 making this inexpensive option your best overall choice.

Price: $24.99

28. Bamboo Cheese Board & Cutlery Set

All types of serveware make a nice gift, especially for people who like to entertain. Well-constructed cheese plates with all the fixings are a go-to appetizer.

While cheese has always been a popular snack and a common choice for cocktail parties, foodies are taking the cheese plate to a whole new level. This set includes a slide out drawer that houses the perfect serving pieces as well.

Check out this gift guide with the best cheese gift baskets to gift with this presentation piece.

Price: $38

29. Six-Piece Carousel Kitchen Utensil Tool Set

If you know someone who’s still hanging on to their random collection of kitchen spoons from their college days, it’s probably time for an upgrade. Kitchen spoons aren’t something that cooks typically think to splurge on, as they can normally grab something that gets the job done.

Just like anything else, having the right equipment can make a world of difference and sometimes you don’t realize this until you’ve made the swap. This set of spoons is modern and compact, minimizing the messy look of putting spoons all over the counter between uses. It’s best not to use metal spoons with non-stick cookware, making these a safe option.

All of the nylon heads are heat-resistant up to almost 400 degrees. The set contains a flexible turner, a slotted spoon, a slotted turner, a ladle, a solid spoon, and a rotating storage stand.

Price: $48.97

30. Old Dutch Solid Copper Hammered Teakettle

Grab this beautiful kettle for any tea lover on your list while it’s still on sale. The design fits both traditional and contemporary kitchens alike. Both the handle and knob are wood so they can be held without an oven mitt even when the rest of the kettle is heated.

The copper makes for quicker heating and once the water is hot, it maintains temperature much longer than with other kettles. Shop other copper tea kettle designs here and lots of other highly rated teakettles here .

Price: $84.08 (24 percent off MSRP)

See Also:

– Customized Gifts They’ll Actually Love (2018)

– Best Couples Gifts

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.