10 Best Sympathy Gift Ideas

The death of a loved one is traumatic. Show your support to family or friends who are grieving with a thoughtful gift. Flowers and cards are nice, but sometimes the loss of a loved one requires something more significant. A physical gift can help prove how much you care, and offer an outlet for grief.

Sympathy gifts can be sent as soon as you hear news of the deceased’s passing, or sent after the funeral. According to this Reddit thread, many bereaved people feel especially vulnerable around six weeks after the funeral, when most offers of support have stopped coming in. Therefore, you might consider sending your sympathy gift around the six week mark. It is generally not appropriate to bring a gift to the funeral itself, since the bereaved may not be set up to accept or transport gifts.

Whether you’re shopping for a friend or a close family member who is bereaved, our list will provide you with appropriate gift ideas that show your deepest sympathy. A thoughtful condolence gift is a great way to share your deepest sympathies with the grieving. Our sympathy gift ideas are ideal for friends and family during troubled times.

1. Sterling Silver ‘Until We Meet Again’ Reversible Heart Pendant

When someone is grieving, a small piece of jewelry can be a thoughtful gift to help them remember the deceased. This “Until We Meet Again” pendant features a sterling silver heart with contrasting tear, and features the words “Till we meet again” inscribed on the back. A similar gift idea we like is this “no tears in heaven” pendant, which retails for less than $20. Another option to consider may be cremation jewelry. Jewelry is a perfect way to memorialize a lost loved one. It’s a small gift that doesn’t take up a lot of space in someone’s home, making it ideal for gifting to the bereaved.

Price: $29

2. Golden State Fruit Deluxe Sympathy Gift Basket

It’s traditional for friends and family to provide sustenance for the family of the deceased. If their fridge and freezer are already full of casserole dishes from well-meaning acquaintances, the bereaved might appreciate some fresh fruits. This fruit basket includes two varieties of pears, two varieties of apples, mango, oranges and mandarins, and a fruit in season. There’s also crackers, chocolates, almonds, and two types of cheese. Similar gift baskets we also like include the shelf-stable “Hope in Times of Grief” gift basket, as well as the suitably dark-hued Great Arrivals Sympathy gift basket, which features a variety of items in black and gold boxes. This is a great gift to send in lieu of flowers.

Price: $40.45

3. Banberry Designs Memorial Windchimes

Memorial windchimes are a tasteful gift that someone can place in their garden or front yard. When the chimes are triggered by the wind, the make a delicate chime that some people find comforting. This chime is made from gift-quality pewter. It is best suited for use indoors or in a protected outdoor area, so if you live in an area that gets a lot of heavy rain or snow, you may want to advise your recipient to bring the chimes indoors part of the year. You can browse more memorial windchimes available with rush shipping here.

Price: $19.99

4. Pavilion Gift Company Comfort Candles 5-Inch Round Tea Light Holder

This terra-cotta candle holder is designed to work with tea light candles. The bereaved can light a candle whenever they want to remember the departed. A decorative copper top can be used to extinguish the flame, or to cap off the top of the candle holder when it is not in use. If you want something a little more personal, this memorial candle holder is available with custom engraving, so you can include the name of the deceased.

Price: $17.99

5. ‘A Limb Has Fallen From Our Family Tree’ Wall Art

This memorial gift is ideal for a member of your immediate family. The art is made from jute burlap with a laminated backing to prolong the life of the print. The print measures 8×10, and can be placed in a 8×10 frame or 11×14 frame with 8×10 mat.

Price: $12.99

6. Keep The Light On Sympathy Bereavement Stepping Stone

In some families, it is traditional to place a bereavement stone in a place that the departed person loved when they were alive. This stone could be placed in a garden, by a swimming pool, or any other place where the deceased visited in life. The poem on the stepping stone reads as follows: “Though God has already called me home, remember that you are not alone. So please don’t linger in the dark, but keep the light on in your heart. Don’t lose hope and don’t be sad, be thankful for the life we had; and don’t forget you’re not alone, God left a light on till you come home.”

If you want to browse additional designs like this, check out more bereavement stones here.

Price: $24.99

7. Design Toscano Gone Yet Not Forgotten Cast Stone Memorial Garden Bench

This bench would be a lovely addition to a garden where the deceased used to spend their free time. The bench reads “Gone yet not forgotten, although we are apart, your spirit lives within me, forever in my heart.” The bench measures 29 inches wide and about 15 inches tall. It weighs 73 pounds, and will require some minor assembly upon arrival. This is a somewhat lavish gift, but it’s definitely appropriate for commemorating the loss of close family or friends.

Price: $256.50

8. Our Loved Ones Memorial Music Box

This memorial music box plays “Amazing Grace” and features an interior that can hold a photo of the deceased. There’s also room inside for some small keepsakes, such as their jewelry, knick knacks, or other mementos of their time on Earth. The divided lid reads: “In Memory…Our loved ones will always live on in our hearts.” You can browse more memorial music box gifts here.

Price: $25.10 (13 percent off MSRP)

9. ‘Forever’ Condolence Photo Frame

Sometimes, the simplest gifts are the best. This “forever in my heart” condolence photo frame features room for a cherished photo of the departed. The frame also includes a piece of keepsake inspirational poetry. If you’re not a fan of this style of frame, you can browse more memorial photo frames on sale here.

Price: $24.99

10. ‘I Will Comfort You’ Bronze and Glass Funeral Gift

This petite bereavement statue represents the lost loved one looking down on the surviving members of their family. The statuette is made from bronze and glass, and could be kept in an office, study, or living room. This company makes similar bronze and glass sculptures for memorializing all kinds of loss, including the loss of a parent, the loss of a child, or the loss of the spouse. You can browse all of the available styles here.

Price: $93.79

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.