10 Best 30th Birthday Gift Ideas: The Ultimate Guide

30 is a milestone birthday. It’s the first birthday that will make you feel old, but also the first birthday where you feel like you’re truly an adult. Turning 30 can definitely cause some stress, so it’s important to get your loved one something really special to mark the occasion. We’ve rounded up ten cool and creative 30th birthday gift ideas for both men and women. Read on to get some interesting gift ideas to celebrate anyone’s 30th birthday.

1. Skagen Hagen Hybrid Smartwatch

This is a nice smartwatch, perfect for an adult who is looking to stay connected while still making a fashion statement. It includes basic fitness tracker features, as well as notifications for texts, emails, and push notifications from your favorite apps. The battery lasts for six months before needing to be replaced. This smartwatch is compatible with phones running Android OS 4.4+ or iPhone 5/iOS 8.2+. If you like this watch but don’t like the color, you can get it in grey instead. You can also browse other top-rated smartwatches for men on Amazon.

Price: $235

2. 30th Milestone Birthday Beer Bottle Labels With Carrier

These beer bottles are a fun way to package your home brew and give some homemade beer to your best friend. The labels are printed on sticker paper that is waterproof, so they will attach nicely to any beer bottle. If you don’t have any home brew, you can attach labels over store-bought beer. If you want to make your own home brew, we recommend using a kit like this one from Brooklyn Brew Shop. Make sure to pick up some empty bottles as well, so you can serve up your home brew creation.

Price: $9.99 (29 percent off MSRP)

3. Express Gift Card

If their wardrobe is looking a little tired, a gift card lets them refresh their closet without having to pony up their own cash. Express offers clothes that are office appropriate, but still fun enough to wear after work. Want to make this gift more interesting? Stick it inside this cool “gift card maze,” which makes your recipient have to work a little harder to get at their gift card.

Cards available in denominations of $25 or $50.

4. Roberto Coin ‘Tiny Treasures’ 18k White Gold Skull & Crossbones Pendant

This is a nice necklace for women who like a little edge to their jewelry. We also love the idea that all of Roberto Coin’s jewelry features a hidden ruby, added to give the wearer good luck. If you like this look of this pendant but find it’s out of your price range, you could consider some less expensive options. You can browse top-rated diamond pendants under $100 here on Amazon.

Price: $1,240

5. Kenneth Cole Reaction Men’s Faux-Leather Moto Jacket

This cool motorcycle jacket offers the look of leather, but at a fraction of the price. It’s available in both burgundy and brown. The jacket boasts a stand collar with zipper detail and snap-flap pockets at chest. Looking for more great gift ideas for the older folks in your life? Browse our recommendations for creative and cool 70th birthday gifts to get even more inspiration.

Price: $59.95

6. Trilogía de Guillermo del Toro

Looking for a gift for a film buff or Guillermo del Toro fan? This collection of films is perfect for anyone who appreciates atmospheric horror or psychological dramas. The films included in this set are Cronos, The Devil’s Backbone, and Pan’s Labyrinth. Packed with tons of insightful special features, this Criterion Collection release is a must-have for anyone who is serious about the appreciation of modern cinema.

Price: $44.49 for Blu-ray, $53.32 for DVD

7. Lechal Smart Navigation & Fitness Tracking Buckles

These “smart buckles” are a cool gift for anyone who loves gadgets and fitness. And as far as 30th birthday gift ideas go, a gift that’s all about staying fit as you get older just makes sense. The buckles snap on to your shoes, and help enhance your workout by letting you navigate hands-free. No more looking at your phone when you should be looking at the road ahead of you. Simple vibration patterns guide runners on their daily route, and the batteries last for over two weeks on a single charge. These wearables also track steps taken, calories burnt, and distance. The data can be synced with Apple Health and/or Google Fit apps. This gadget is great for runners and cyclists.

Not quite the right gift? Another cool gadget your tech-obsessed friend might like is the Orion Labs Onyx Smart Walkie-Talkie.

Price: $99.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

8. Bliss Sweet Intentions 10 Piece Eye Shadow Palette

This fun, affordable gift idea is perfect for women who are obsessed with makeup. This cute palette includes 10 different shades to experiment with. Not sure this is the right gift for her? Browse more beauty gifts from bliss here.

Price: $36

9. ‘The Annotated Pride and Prejudice: A Revised and Expanded Edition’

Pride and Prejudice is one of the greatest romantic stories in the Western canon. What better gift for a book lover this Valentine’s Day? This edition of P&P is unique because it is annotated, making it easier to understand the historical context, unique language, and geographic locales in the story. The book also features rules of etiquette for the period, as well as citations from Austen’s life, letters, and other writings. This is a great gift for any woman who loves Jane Austen. Looking for a similar gift idea? We also love the lush, colorful, illustrated Pride and Prejudice from the Classics Reimagined book series.

Price: $15.33 (15 percent off MSRP)

10. Art of Appreciation Gift Baskets Happy Birthday Gift Tote Set

Stumped for gift ideas? A gift basket is always the right size, and it’s bound to have something for every taste. This birthday gift basket contains cake, two types of cookies, fudge, peanut brittle, and three types of candy. Everything is packed in a birthday cake-shaped bag, which is really fun.

Price: $39.42

