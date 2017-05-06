10 Most Lavish Mother’s Day Gift Baskets 2018

Mother’s day can be kind of a difficult holiday for which to shop. Your mom usually knows what’s up when it comes to giving gifts to other people, but picking out something for her can be a bit of a battle. It’s also not a birthday or Christmas, so maybe you don’t want to go completely overboard. What you need is something thoughtful — just a reminder that you’re thinking of her and grateful that she gave you life.

The old standby of a gift basket makes a good gift. Most gift baskets designed for mother’s day focus on relaxation or creating a spa-like environment at home. For example, even though my wife is only mother to our pets, she still only manages to relax occasionally and when she does, a bath bomb usually does the trick. It’s simple, but effective and can be used any time of the year for a few minutes off.

To let your mom know you’re thinking of her, consider our list of the top 15 best mother’s day gift baskets.

1. Art of Appreciation Gift Baskets Pick of the Season Gourmet Food Basket

While not focused specifically on mother’s day, this snack-based gift basket provides a bounty of treats for a day (or several) of munching. If there’s an occasion, Art of Appreciation surly offers a gift basket to give in honor of it. This one comes in a basket that can be used on future picnics and includes:

Premium Smoked Salmon

Savory Beef Salami

Brie Cheese Spread

Merlot Wine Cheddar Cheese Spread

Raspberry Amaretto Jelly

Champagne Dill Mustard

Sea Salted Cashews

Wine and Cheese Biscuits

Sweet Butter Cookies

Chocolate Dipped Almond Biscotti

Chocolate Raspberry Cake

Toffee Glazed Pretzels

Focaccia Italian Cracker Crisps

Gourmet Snack Mix

Cranberry Harvest Fruit and Nut Mix

Three Pepper Blend Water Crackers

Silk Crunch Cookie

English Breakfast Tea

Chocolate Icewine Truffles

Godiva Caramel Supreme Stick

Price: $107.33

2. Art of Appreciation Gift Baskets Essence of Luxury Vanilla Spa Bath and Body Gift Set

If you like snack angle but also wanted to give something that includes bath and body gifts, another Art of Appreciation option might work for you. Exclusively for Prime members, the theme of this basket is vanilla — both flavor and scent. This one is aimed a bit more squarely at mother’s day with a variety of soaps, lotions, and sweets. Included in this basket:

Warm Vanilla Moisturizing Lotion

Warm Vanilla Shower Gel

Warm Vanilla Exfoliating Body Scrub

Warm Vanilla Body Butter

Warm Vanilla Soothing Bath Salts

Warm Vanilla Body Spray

Fragrant Warm Vanilla Potpourri

Rose Flower Shaped Soaps

Exfoliating Bath Poof

Sisal Bath Sponge

Soft Cotton Spa Towel

Vanilla Caramels

Angelina’s Sweet Butter Cookies

Cafe Latte Mix

Who doesn’t like a few cookies with their relaxing bath? If they aren’t necessary, though, you could consider this Verdugo Gift Co Warm Vanilla Spa Basket, if vanilla what you’re looking for.

Price: $83.47

3. LifeAround2Angels 12 Bath Bombs Gift Set

Like I said, about the only time my wife relaxes in the midst of her 70-hour workweeks is when she takes a bath with a bath bomb. They encapsulate all the fun of a bubble bath from when you were a kid with the therapeutic properties adults appreciate. This gift box includes 12 bombs in the following distinct scents:

Angel

Black Raspberry Vanilla

Fun in the Shower

Fun on the Beach

Kiwi & Strawberry

Lavender

Lemongrass Green Tea

Love

Mango papaya

Melon Ball

Shea & Coconut

Victorian Rose

If you like the bath bomb angle, but want something more posh looking, you might opt for this pure sanctum Bath Bombs Gift Set instead.

Price: $26.80 (8 percent off MSRP)

4. Zakia’s Morocco Hammam Spa & Bath Kit

This beauty set focuses on skin health, combining a handful of products into a useful gift. It’s also large, so your mother will be able to enjoy these treatments of the course of several months. The black soap comes in you choice of seven scents: original, argan oil, eucalyptus, lavender, orange blossom, rose, and vanilla. All together, this kit includes:

Moroccan black soap — one pound

Organic organ oil — 16 ounces

Ghassoul clay — one pound

Five exfoliating gloves

Tote bag

For about $50 less, you can also get the smaller Bath & Shower Set in eucalyptus or lavender.

Price: $99.99 (23 percent off MSRP)

5. Pinkleaf Green Tea Argan Oil Bamboo Spa Bath Gift Set

Argan oil is also front and center in this gift set. The oil, which is known for its hydrating and healing properties when it comes to skin, is combined with green tea for its refreshing, delicate aroma. The following items are packed into a decorative bamboo box:

Shower Gel — 9.1 oz.

Bubble Bath — 9.1 oz.

Body Lotion — 6.1 oz.

Body Scrub — 5.7 oz.

Body Spray — 3.2 oz.

Bath Salt — 3.5 oz.

Bath Sponge

Price: $35.99

6. Verdugo Gift Spa-In-A-Basket

This gift set takes the look of a tried-and-true spa basket with just enough of what’s needed to enjoy a few minutes of peace. The featured scent here is honey vanilla, which is infused into the shower gel and body lotion. In an eleven inch basket, the following items are packed:

Pure Pleasure honey vanilla shower gel

Pure Pleasure honey vanilla body lotion

Bath poof

Two soaps

Bath salts

Massage tool

Slippers

Price: $33.95

7. Golden State Fruit Gourmet Abundance Happy Mother’s Day Fruit Basket Gift

Returning to food gifts baskets, this fruit-based gift is full of tasty treats for your mom to enjoy. The basket itself comes complete with a “Happy Mother’s Day” ribbon to complete the look. You’ll find no soap or other spa items here — just healthy snacks for your mom to keep to herself or share. Included in this basket:

Mango

Two Comice pears

Red pear

Two Braeburn apples

Granny Smith apple

Rotating in-season fruit selection

Two Navel oranges

Three Mandarin oranges

Italian sausage

Cheddar cheese

Monterey Jack cheese

Premium dried fruit

Chocolate covered sea salt caramels

Roasted and salted almonds

Olive oil sea salt crackers

Price: $60.74

8. Earth & Sea Spa Essentials Bath Set

This attractively-packed kit focuses more on spa implements than on the gels or lotions you might normally find. Included in this lovely gift kit is a soy candle made with natural oils including jasmine and amber to burn while bathing. This set includes:

100% cotton bath cloth

Exfoliating sponge

Palm-sized pumice stone

Wooden massager brush

Natural bath salts

Aromatherapy candle

Glazed ceramic soap dish

Handmade bath soap

Price: $34.95 (13 percent off MSRP)

9. The Body Shop Coconut Essential Collections Bath & Body Gift Set

If your mother loves coconut, she’ll love this gift set that focuses squarely on the tropical fruit. All the coconut oil used is fair trade and created without chemical extraction. Coconut is excellent for softening skin, so everything in this set will help nourish. Included in this gift box:

Coconut shower cream — 8.4 oz.

Coconut hand cream — 1 oz.

Coconut body mist — 3.3 oz.

Coconut body scrub — 50 ml

Coconut body butter — 50 ml

Bath poof

Price: $35.37 (9 percent off MSRP)

10. igourmet Luxurious Cheese Treasures

If your mother isn’t much for the spa treatments, maybe she would prefer a huge platter of high-end cheeses instead. This might be an unconventional option, but it’s hard to go wrong with cheese, especially when it’s nearly eight pounds of it. In addition to the nine cheese varieties, this set includes a few other entertaining spread items to complete the gift. Included in this basket:

Fourme d’Ambert blue cheese — 7.5 oz.

Artisan Raw-Milk Manchego — 7.5 oz.

Parmigiano Reggiano Stravecchio — 7.5 oz.

Beemster X.O. gouda — 7.5 oz.

Dorset Drum Farmhouse Cheddar — 14 oz.

Boschetto al Tartufo Bianchetto — 6.5 oz.

Camembert Le Chatelain — 7 oz.

Buche de Chevre — 7.5 oz.

Pleasant Ridge Reserve — 7.5 oz.

Rhubarb and Muscat Wine Compote by Belberry — 4.5 oz.

Red Onion Jam by SiGi — 3.88 oz.

Daelias Biscuits for Cheese

Specialty Crackers — 3.5 oz.

igourmet Cheese Knife

Price: $179.99

