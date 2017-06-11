10 Best 40th Birthday Gifts: The Ultimate List

Turning 40 can be stressful for some folks. Hitting the “big 4-0” is a major milestone, but not everyone likes the idea of getting older. But there’s at least one great thing about hitting 40: the presents. Since 40 is a bit deal, it makes sense to take a little extra care to pick out an awesome gift to mark the occasion. Finding a great 40th birthday gift is simple. Just think about what the person in question likes to do for fun, and pick a gift that goes along with that. It could also be an opportunity to present them with a gift that will spark interest in a new hobby. We’ve rounded up some cool and unique 40th birthday gift ideas for men and women. Find that perfect gift for your loved one right here, and save yourself a trip to the mall. Read on to find 40th birthday gift ideas for the people you love?

1. Levi’s Men’s MA-1 Flight Jacket

This modestly-priced jacket is a nice gift for your dad, brother, or husband. It has the classic look of a bomber jacket, but with lightweight nylon styling that makes it more comfortable as the mercury starts to climb. Two exterior snap pockets provide storage for everyday items, while an inner chest pocket provides a place to keep more personal, sensitive items. It is available in both black (pictured above) and olive green, in sizes from small to XXL. Not sold on this style? Browse more men’s jackets from Levi’s here.

Price: $43.96 – $57.39, depending on size and color

2. iRobot Roomba 650 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

As you get older, you may find your joints ache and you’re not as flexible as you used to be. This robot vacuum cleaner saves any newly-minuted 40 year old from having to stoop over with a dust pan, or lug a heavy vacuum. Up to seven cleanings a week can be scheduled, or you can simply hit the “clean” button on the device to spot-clean a messy area. The robot automatically returns to its charging station when it has finished its cleaning cycle. We like this model because it’s on the cheaper end of the iRobot spectrum, but still provides solid performance.

Want to see more options from this manufacturer? You can also browse more iRobot vacuum cleaners here.

Price: $296.03 (21 percent off MSRP)

3. Mark Broumand 1.90ct Emerald Cut Diamond Engagement Ring

Okay, so this ring is technically billed as an engagement ring, but it is a wonderful gift for any big life occasion, such as a milestone birthday or wedding anniversary. It would also make a great “birthday gift” if you plan to propose on her birthday. This stunning emerald cut piece is perfect for the woman who loves the antique look in her jewelry. If you want to see similar rings at different price points, browse more jewelry from this designer here.

Price: $10,345

4. Diamond Whiskey Decanter

This unusual decanter is perfect for anyone who drinks and collects fine wines. It’s also great for finely aged spirits. The decanter is handmade and backed by a 60-day money back guarantee. It holds 1000ml of liquid, meaning it can hold a whole bottle of wine or a standard sized bottle of spirits with room to spare. Pair this cool decanter with a birthday bottle of their favorite drink, and you’ve got a great gift. The diamond shape lends itself well to clear spirits like gin or vodka, but really, any spirit or wine will do. These decanters make great 40th birthday gifts.

Price: $120 (7 percent off MSRP)

5. Iluminage Touch Permanent Hair Reduction Device

Your body changes as you get older. For the woman who is image-conscious, this is an interesting, high tech gift idea. The device permanently stops hair from growing, and is safe to use anywhere on the face or body. The technology is FDA-cleared and clinically proven technology for home laser hair removal. 94 percent of users reported that the hair did not grow back after treatment. While it may seem like a very personal gift, for some women, this lavish beauty appliance would be a very welcome present.

If you’re looking for something a little less expensive in the beauty category, you may want to check out our guides to the very best electric pedicure machines, manicure sets, and cute makeup bags.

Price: $445

6. Vince Camuto Fargo Satchel

When you reach 40, you deserve a special treat. Skip the cheap handbags and the designer knock-offs, and opt for something from a real designer. This classic bag from Vince Camuto is practical, but still elegant. This bag measures 17.7 x 12.5 x 3.1 inches. It is available in a variety of colors, including caramel brown, black, blue, and “driftwood”, which is a sort of taupe color. Too rich for your blood? Browse more fashionable women’s handbags and purses here.

Price: $164.14-$338, depending on color selected

7. GOQii Fitness Tracker With 3-Month Subscription

Need a birthday gift for someone who loves to exercise, or someone who needs to start making healthier choices? This low-cost fitness tracker can help them lose weight and get active. The tracker monitors steps, calorie burn, distance, active hours, and sleep. The subscription includes access to a qualified personal coach, as well as certified doctor who will review their fitness data. If you’re not sold on this model, consider an alternative from our guide to the best Fitbit alternatives.

Price: $49

8. Dr Scholl’s Soothing 5-Motor Full Cushion Massager

This massage chair pad can transform their favorite easy chair or their office chair. The pad features five motors and heat to help soothe tired, sore muscles. It works with both AC adapters as well as auto adapters, so they could even use it in the car. With three active zones and three levels of intensity, it is easy to get a custom massage that feels just right. And as far as gifts go, you can’t beat the price.

Price: $29.49

9. NBA Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James #23 Men’s Replica Jersey

This replica jersey is great for any LeBron fan. This is an officially licensed design from Adidas. It’s also available in alternate “road” color combos, so check out all the options via the “buy” link below to see how they compare. You can also browse other sports-inspired apparel on Amazon.

Price: $49-$80, depending on size selected

10. ‘Aging Backwards: Reverse the Aging Process and Look 10 Years Younger in 30 Minutes a Day’

Whether given in earnest or as a gag gift, this interesting book is a nice idea for someone who is having a hard time embracing the thought of growing older. Written by famous health expert/trainer Miranda Esmonde-White, this book introduces scientifically designed workouts that are designed to help readers maintain and repair their very cells. From stronger cells comes a stronger body, and this book aims to help readers of all ages feel more youthful from the inside out.

Price: $20.36 (27 percent off MSRP)

