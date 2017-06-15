10 Best 60th Birthday Gift Ideas: The Ultimate List

Turning 60 is a big deal. It’s a great moment to take stock of all you’ve accomplished, and look back on all the people you’ve loved along the way. But despite the perks of getting older, many people facing 60 are stressed out about hitting this milestone. That’s why a great birthday party (with great gifts) is a must for someone’s 60th. If you have a parent, grandparent, or friend who is turning 60 soon, we want to help you find a thoughtful gift for this milestone birthday. Read on to get inspired with some 60th birthday gift ideas that are truly worthy of a milestone birthday celebration.

Looking for more great gift ideas for the older folks in your life? Browse our recommendations for creative and cool 70th birthday gifts to get even more inspiration.

1. La Hacienda 56107US Steel Construction Pizza Oven & Smoker

This is a great gift for a soon-to-be-retiree who plans to spend their golden years perfecting their homemade pizza or BBQ recipes. This also makes a great secondary oven for cooking big meals for family holidays like Xmas and Thanksgiving. This wood-fired oven adds amazing flavor to hardwood-smoked meats and traditional pizzas. If this gift is a little outside of your budget, consider splitting the cost with other friends or family members. You could also consider this smaller outdoor pizza oven from Pizzacraft, which only costs about $100.

Price: $285.59

2. Master Vintner Fresh Harvest Fruit Winemaking Kit

The lucky recipient of this gift can use fruit from the farmer’s market, grocery store, or fruit grown on their own property to make one-of-a-kind wine. The process takes about an hour of active work, plus fermentation time. The kit includes enough supplies to make 15 one-gallon batches of harvest fruit wine. Inside each box, you’ll find a recipe book, two gallon plastic fermentor with lid, one gallon jug, tubing, airlock, screw cap and straining bag, sanitizer and campden tablets, pectic enzyme, acid blend, grape tannin, yeast nutrient, stabilizer, all-purpose dry yeast, racking cane and tubing, and a hydrometer. A corker, corks, and empty bottles would be a nice addition to this kit, since they are the only materials not included in the box.

Price: $46.95

3. iRobot Roomba 614 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

It’s 2017. Nobody should have to vacuum floors, because we have robots for that now. This is especially true for seniors, who deserve to take it easy after a lifetime of hard work. This robotic vacuum cleaner is a great gift for any 60 year old who is tired of hauling a heavy vacuum cleaner around the house every week. This model automatically detects floor type (tile, carpet, etc) and adjusts to offer the best possible clean. The company’s special cleaning system agitates, brushes and suctions floors to make them as clean as possible. If money is no object, we also heartily recommend the more expensive iRobot Roomba 980, which is the top-of-the-line model from the company, and offers great premium features like extended run time on a single charge, stronger suction, smartphone app compatibility, and tangle-free debris extractors.

Price: $279 (26 percent off MSRP)

4. KitchenAid KCM1204OB 12-Cup Coffee Maker With One Touch Brewing

Practically everyone likes coffee, making a new coffee maker a safe gift. But not everyone wants a fiddly machine with extra features and complicated controls. If you’re looking for a simple, no-nonsense coffee machine, this one-touch model from KitchenAid is a stellar option. It makes 12 cups, enough for a crowd, or for a couple to have multiple cups over the course of the morning. A “pause and pour” feature lets the caffiene-deprived pour their first cup without having to wait for the entire pot to filter. We also like the “Variable Brew Strength Selector” because users can toggle between regular and bold brewing strengths.

Looking for more 60th birthday gift ideas like this? You may also want to check out our guides to the best space-saving coffee makers and the best pour over coffee makers.

Price: $99.97

5. Redwood Double Blade Whittling Pocket Knife

This is an inexpensive gift for anyone who loves whittling. The pocket knife has two stainless steel blades: a two-inch pen blade, and a 1.75-inch clip blade. A unique redwood handle gives this knife added coolness. To make this gift more thoughtful, consider including a book of easy whittling projects, or a cut-resistant glove for safety.

Price: $11.95

6. Miracle-Gro AeroGarden Bounty With Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit

For gardening enthusiasts who are suffering from arthritis, an indoor garden can be a wonderful way to keep up with gardening, without having to bend over to pick weeds. This indoor gardening kit claims to help plants grow up to five times faster than in traditional soil. An interactive touch screen control panel reminds the user when to add more water or plant food. The lights are automatic, so this is a really great option for those with a green thumb who have limited mobility or limited space at home. The included herb pods will grow edible plants like basil, Thai basil, thyme, chives, dill, mint, and two types of parsley.

Price: $234.94 (16 percent off MSRP)

7. BigMouth Inc Caution 60 Year Old Having A Senior Moment Sign

Need a gag gift? This amusing sign makes a funny gift idea, or it can be used as a decoration for the party itself. Just make sure the person turning 60 has a sense of humor, or things could get awkward. You can browse more “over the hill” gag gifts here.

Price: $7.99

8. Nostalgia DBF15WT INNOVA Deluxe Lighted Beverage Party Fountain

This makes a great 60th birthday gift for someone who loves to entertain, or it could be something you buy for the buffet table at their big birthday bash. The fountain works with both carbonated and non-carbonated drinks, and holds up to 1.5 gallons of beverage. The cascading effect, combined with the lights, make this a really eye-popping and creative gift idea.

Price: $49.89 (17 percent off MSRP)

9. GermGuardian AC4825 3-in-1 Air Cleaning System With True HEPA Filter, UV-C Sanitizer, Allergen & Odor Reduction

Give them the gift of clean air. This is a thoughtful gift for any person who suffers from allergies, lives with pets, or is a bit of a germaphobe. At 22 inches tall, this small unit can easily be tucked next to furniture, on a shelf, or placed on a nightstand or desk. This system is rated for medium sized rooms. It offers a charcoal filter to kill the unpleasant smells associated with pets, cigarette smoke, or fishy cooking odors. A combination of UV-C light technology and titanium dioxide are used to kill airborne bacteria, viruses, germs and mold spores.

Want to see more models like this? Browse our guide to the best air purifiers to see additional models at both higher and lower price points.

Price: $92.57

10. 2-Person Hemlock Deluxe Infrared Sauna

Saunas have a lot of physical and mental health benefits. And once you reach a certain age, you deserve a part of your home that’s all about relaxation. This sauna is designed for two people, and is designed to assemble quickly. This sauna features a stereo sound system with built-in speakers including radio, CD player and AUX mp3 connection. It is backed by a seven-year warranty, which is great for their peace of mind.

Expert assembly is available for this product for an extra $230 or so, depending on your area. If a sauna isn’t ideal for their space, perhaps the convenience of an inflatable hot tub would be a nice substitute. We like this well-reviewed model, which retails for around $800. If you want even more great gift ideas, make sure to check out our guide to the best gifts for seniors.

Price: $1,301.89 (22 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.