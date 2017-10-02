Top 10 Best Funny Housewarming Gifts 2018

Everybody wants to be the life of the party, and making people around you laugh is a great first step towards being the person everyone wants to hang out with. Keep things light and fun at the next housewarming you attend. We’ve curated a guide to the best funny housewarming gifts. Nothing breaks the ice at a party like a funny gift. We’ve included some semi-raunchy gifts for people you know well, as well as funny-yet-appropriate housewarming gift ideas that will make people laugh without making them uncomfortable. No matter which option you chose, any gift on our list will help warm the house of a friend or family member. Check out our list below and get inspired. If you want even more gift ideas, check out our guide to the best gifts for women and best gifts for men.

1. Doorbell Broken Yell Ding Dong! Really Loud Doormat

Every home needs a doormat. The doormat might as well be funny. This goofy doormat is perfect for any homeowner that loves a good joke. The mat itself is made from durable olefin that won’t scuff or smudge over time. The mat is water-resistant, making it easy to spray down with a hose when it needs a cleaning. Another fun option in this vein is this funny doormat that is designed to look like a bathroom scale.

Price: $24.94

2. Roast Beef Sandwich Bath Soak

Don’t freak. This “Roast Beef Sandwich” bath soak doesn’t actually smell like hot beef. The outer packaging is just a goof. The bath soak actually smells like brown sugar and figs, which is a much nicer option. If you love pranking your friends, this is a funny yet thoughtful gift idea for their housewarming.

Price: $13.95

3. Flee 6-Piece Green Coaster Set with Flower Pot Shaped Holder

This funny yet functional gift is a great gift for anyone who loves entertaining. This set of stackable coasters includes coasters for five people, which can be stacked into a fun cactus shape when the coasters are not in use. The coasters are heat resistant and waterproof, because they are made from EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate). If you want a similar gift idea in this vein, this five-piece set of coasters that stack to look like a typewriter is a cool alternative.

Price: $12.99 (28 percent off MSRP)

4. Fred & Friends Polar Bear Hands Oven Mitts

A fun twist on Fred & Friend’s “Bear Hands” oven mitts, these “polar bear” mitts are a great housewarming gift for anyone who loves baking and puns in equal measure. The “paw pads” on each mitt are constructed from heat resistant silicone, to protect your hands from hot casserole dishes.

Price: $17.44

5. Anti-Trump Trump-Scented Candle

This handmade candle is a funny housewarming gift for anyone who isn’t a fan of Donald Trump. It’s a funny orange candle that smells “classy” (the hilariously weird combo of well done steak and suntan lotion. For maximum comedic impact, consider pairing the Trump candle with this funny Vladmir Putin candle.

Price: $19 (21 percent off MSRP)

6. Kikkerland Magnetic Decision Maker

This fun “decision maker” toy is a great addition to a living room, man cave, home office, or other shared space. Pull back the magnetic decision maker and wait. After the motion stops, the decision maker will “decide” what course of action you should take, based on where the indicator points. Options include “Ask a friend” or “no way”, sort of like a Magic 8 Ball. It’s cheap, it’s fun, and it’s offbeat, making it perfect for those friends who seem like they already have everything they could want.

Price: $6.95

7. BigMouth Inc Ultimate Wine Bottle Glass

This huge “wine glass” holds an entire bottle of wine. This is a funny housewarming gift for a wine lover. This item is recommended to be hand washed only, due to its size and delicate construction. If this wine gift is a little too much for your friends, consider a similar funny housewarming gift: wine condoms. They’re used to seal a partially consumed bottle of wine, in order to preserve the flavor and quality.

Price: $17.99

8. MoonlightMakers Funny Taco Kitchen Cloth

You can never have too many kitchen towels, so this funny design is both practical and charming. This is a great gift for any serious taco fan. This flour sack towel measures 28 inches by 28 inches. This company makes a lot of other fun designs. If you want to order three towels at once, you get a discount. This is an affordable gift that will get regular use in their new home.

Price: $12

9. Anne Taintor Funny Fridge Magnet

This funny magnet is perfect for a housewarming party where the hostess is snarky and sarcastic. We love the combination of mean text and retro art. We also love this company’s related hangover fridge magnet. A magnet is a small and inexpensive gift, so you might want to pick up both magnets for maximum gift impact. Consider pairing your magnets with a funny Anne Taintor hip flask or cocktail shaker.

Price: $6.49

10. ‘My Drunk Kitchen: A Guide to Eating, Drinking, and Going with Your Gut’

This funny cookbook is a great housewarming gift for any new homeowner who loves to cook, loves to drink, or is just a fan of author Hannah Hart’s YouTube channel. This unconventional cookbook includes drink recommendations, cooking tips, and never-before-seen recipes that are suitable for parties where everyone’s had a few. Consider pairing this fun cookbook with Hart’s other book, Buffering: Unshared Tales of a Life Fully Loaded, which is a hilarious, cringe-worthy memoir about Hart’s wild life.

Price: $13.33 (42 percent off MSRP)

