Top 10 Best Gifts for Nursing Students 2018

Being a nursing student is hard. There’s so much to memorize, and even a small mistake could cause a death if they aren’t careful. Those who aren’t nurses don’t understand just how hard these dedicated men and women work every day, and training to become a nurse is just as hard as nursing itself. This Christmas, give one of these great gifts to the nursing student in your life. Our list includes many cool gifts below $20, as well as a couple of bigger gifts that are suitable for those you really love and admire. Make sure the nursing student in your life gets a gift that makes them really happy, and shows how much you care about them.

1. ‘Eat Sleep Clinicals’ Tee

This shirt shows that you get it. Every nursing student can relate to the stressful day outlined in this design. This shirt is available in a wide variety of sizes for both men and women, in your choice of black, asphalt gray, or blue. The shirts are made from a cotton-poly blend, and should be washed in cold water for longer wear life. To make your gift a little more special, consider pairing this shirt with these cute EKG “heartbeat” socks.

Price: $11.99

2. Quell Wearable Pain Relief Starter Kit

Nurses are on their feet for long shifts. They lift heavy items, running on too little sleep. So it’s no wonder that many nurses have aches and pains at the end of a long shift. This wearable device is designed to help treat pain, without any drugs at all. You wear it just below the knee. Turn it on with a single press of a button, and the device blocks pain signals throughout the whole body, treating conditions like back pain, arthritis pain, nerve pain, and leg and foot pain. In a recent study, 81 percent of subjects using Quell reported that it reduced chronic pain. It’s backed by a 60-day money back guarantee, so they can return it if it doesn’t work for them. The Quell device is FDA cleared for use during the day and at night while sleeping. If you know a nursing student with pain, or want to help them prepare for pain getting worse in the future, this is a truly thoughtful gift.

Price: $245.98

3. Japanese KitKat Snack Pack

Whether its a long night of studying before an exam, or a long day of working a shift in a teaching hospital, many nursing students reach for a candy bar to keep their energy up. These KitKats are imported from Japan. Savvy candy aficionados have long known that Japan is famous for their unique and unusual KitKat flavors. This snack pack includes a variety of flavors that can be hard to find outside Japan, including green tea, Yokohama strawberry cheesecake, Japanese Sake, and even wasabi. Fun fact: KitKats are a popular “good luck” gift for students taking an exam in Japan. This is because the product’s name sounds very similar to the Japanese phrase kitto katsu, which means “you will surely win”. This tradition makes KitKats a great gift for students, even those outside of Japan.

Price: $10.69

4. Personalized Nurse Tote Bag With Mesh Pockets

Every nurse needs a bag to tote snacks, a spare pair of scrubs, street shoes, a toothbrush and toothpaste, and all the other necessaries to get through a double shift. You can choose from seven different bag colors, as well as any personalized name you’d like. You can even pick the color of the stethoscope on the bag. The bag is 14 inches tall and 20 inches wide.

Price: $30

5. Rifle Paper 2018 Inspirational Quotes Calendar

Nursing is hard work. Some days, a little motivational or inspirational quote is the only thing that gets you out of bed. This beautifully designed calendar will help your favorite nursing student start their day on a positive note. This can be hung in a home office, bathroom, bedroom, or living room. For the person who appreciates practical gifts, this is a great option.

Price: $26

6. Tocca Stella Crema da Corpo Body Lotion

When you’re in school all day and studying all night, you can use a little pick-me-up. This scented body lotion helps you feel invigorated and fresh, and the deep moisture will help treat dryness caused by wearing latex gloves all day long. The predominant scent here is Italian blood orange, with moisture coming from sweet almond oil, honey and shea butter.

Price: $20 for a nine ounce bottle

7. BLACK+DECKER 7-Quart Digital Slow Cooker With Chalkboard Surface

A slow cooker is a must-have for any busy student. Your favorite nursing student can put raw ingredients in the slow cooker before heading to class, and come home to a hot meal. The coolest feature here is the chalkboard exterior, which you can use to announce the dish inside the slow cooker, warn your roommates of a potential allergen in a dish, or tell others that the food inside is “hands off” for a special occasion, like a party.

Price: $49.99

8. Primula Daisy Glass Teapot Gift Set

This flowering glass teapot set hold 40 ounces of tea, and comes with 24 flowering tea sachets. When the tea gets hot, it blooms inside the teapot. The resulting tea is fun to drink, and the tea drinking ritual is quite relaxing. This tea is great to drink before bed, as you’re winding down from a long day.

Price: $44.65

9. Ashley Bridget Hair Bracelet

Some days you start with your hair down, but want to put it up halfway through the day. You could keep an elastic on your wrist, but that hair tie will start to cut into your skin a bit during the day. To avoid that, this “hair bracelet” lets you wrap a standard hair tie around a metal bracelet. The groove in the bracelet holds the hair tie in place, and you look a bit more polished. This is a simple gift idea, but it’s practical and will get a lot of use.

Price: $11.95 (70 percent off MSRP)

10. ‘Chicken Soup for the Nurse’s Soul: Stories to Celebrate, Honor and Inspire the Nursing Profession’

This installment of the famous Chicken Soup for the Soul series focuses on stories from real lift nurses. Some stories are funny, while others are heartwarming or inspiring. If a hard day makes your favorite nursing student question their career path, this collection of stories will re-inspire them to become a nurse. To make your gift more complete, pair it with the companion volume Chicken Soup for the Nurse’s Soul: Second Dose.

Price: $14.93

